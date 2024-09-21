Odysseus Unsheathed

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Docs
Archive
Leaderboard
About
What's the Deal with Jews and Torture?
With so many Christians willing accomplices, it is clear: we need a religion that doesn't make us stupid and evil.
  
Craig Nelsen
22
Gag Us, Gulag Us
We’ve all known people who believe the whole world is against them. Jews took that psychological aberration and made it into a religious tenet. Last…
  
Craig Nelsen
38
We Shall Erase from the Memory of Men
What happens if you view yourself through the eyes of someone who hates you?
  
Craig Nelsen
33

August 2024

Nazis Better Humans Than Bolsheviks. Not. Even. Close.
The Nazis encouraged smart people to have more children. The Bolsheviks murdered the children of smart people.
  
Craig Nelsen
38
So, Then, Who Rules the Jews?
The priestly ruling class inside the priestly ruling class of the murderous Jehovah slave world
  
Craig Nelsen
146

July 2024

ADL's "Holy War for Judah"
Meanwhile, one Kansas farmer has a more accurate picture of WWII than all the high school history teachers in the state combined
  
Craig Nelsen
69
The Grand Dispossession
Stripped of our wealth while funding our destruction plus the slaughter of children. On the up side, the Christian Zionists will be rewarded for their…
  
Craig Nelsen
35
For a Gentile Independence Day
Will the world someday celebrate a real Independence Day? An explosion-free celebration of an explosion-free world?
  
Craig Nelsen
53

June 2024

Two Shockers (Good Ones) in One Week
ADL deemed an "unreliable source" by Wikipedia and Assange a free man and home in Australia
  
Craig Nelsen
13
State Holocaust Mandates
When it comes to doing evil, the Jews know what they are doing
  
Craig Nelsen
119
Is Judaism Incurable?
The scourge sharpens its knives
  
Craig Nelsen
191
Stupidheads
An enormous amount of time, effort, and resources have gone into turning us into stupidheads. Luckily, stupidheadism is easy to spot and there's a home…
  
Craig Nelsen
8
© 2024 Craig Nelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture