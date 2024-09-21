Odysseus Unsheathed
What's the Deal with Jews and Torture?
With so many Christians willing accomplices, it is clear: we need a religion that doesn't make us stupid and evil.
18 hrs ago
•
Craig Nelsen
28
Share this post
What's the Deal with Jews and Torture?
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
Gag Us, Gulag Us
We've all known people who believe the whole world is against them. Jews took that psychological aberration and made it into a religious tenet. Last…
Sep 8
•
Craig Nelsen
44
Share this post
Gag Us, Gulag Us
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
38
We Shall Erase from the Memory of Men
What happens if you view yourself through the eyes of someone who hates you?
Sep 1
•
Craig Nelsen
106
Share this post
We Shall Erase from the Memory of Men
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
33
August 2024
Nazis Better Humans Than Bolsheviks. Not. Even. Close.
The Nazis encouraged smart people to have more children. The Bolsheviks murdered the children of smart people.
Aug 25
•
Craig Nelsen
81
Share this post
Nazis Better Humans Than Bolsheviks. Not. Even. Close.
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
38
So, Then, Who Rules the Jews?
The priestly ruling class inside the priestly ruling class of the murderous Jehovah slave world
Aug 10
•
Craig Nelsen
85
Share this post
So, Then, Who Rules the Jews?
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
146
July 2024
ADL's "Holy War for Judah"
Meanwhile, one Kansas farmer has a more accurate picture of WWII than all the high school history teachers in the state combined
Jul 28
•
Craig Nelsen
52
Share this post
ADL's "Holy War for Judah"
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
69
The Grand Dispossession
Stripped of our wealth while funding our destruction plus the slaughter of children. On the up side, the Christian Zionists will be rewarded for their…
Jul 14
•
Craig Nelsen
47
Share this post
The Grand Dispossession
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
35
For a Gentile Independence Day
Will the world someday celebrate a real Independence Day? An explosion-free celebration of an explosion-free world?
Jul 6
•
Craig Nelsen
32
Share this post
For a Gentile Independence Day
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
53
June 2024
Two Shockers (Good Ones) in One Week
ADL deemed an "unreliable source" by Wikipedia and Assange a free man and home in Australia
Jun 27
•
Craig Nelsen
21
Share this post
Two Shockers (Good Ones) in One Week
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
State Holocaust Mandates
When it comes to doing evil, the Jews know what they are doing
Jun 23
•
Craig Nelsen
44
Share this post
State Holocaust Mandates
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
119
Is Judaism Incurable?
The scourge sharpens its knives
Jun 17
•
Craig Nelsen
68
Share this post
Is Judaism Incurable?
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
191
Stupidheads
An enormous amount of time, effort, and resources have gone into turning us into stupidheads. Luckily, stupidheadism is easy to spot and there's a home…
Jun 13
•
Craig Nelsen
25
Share this post
Stupidheads
craignelsen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
