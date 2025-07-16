Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ariadna's avatar
ariadna
2d

If your response to a horrible situation, like the US helping Jews slaughter Muslims and Christians in Gaza is “I’m praying about it,” you are really saying, “I’m doing nothing about it.”

add

'but feel virtuous about it like a good Christian that I am. In fact it is an independent initiative all my own because John Hagee didn't tell us to pray for them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Craig Nelsen and others
Chris May's avatar
Chris May
2d

I am. Therefore, I will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Craig Nelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture