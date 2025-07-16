Listen, people. Prayers aren’t actions. They are thoughts. Thoughts aren’t even real. Don’t believe me? Just try to think of one.

Thoughts don’t become real until they are actualized in the real world through an action—a willed action.

DesCartes was wrong. It’s not “I think. Therefore, I am.” It’s “I act. Therefore, I am.” Or, better, “I will. Therefore, I am.”

Plato’s idea—sorry, Idea—of the chair doesn’t actually exist. The chair does, but not the idea of the chair—universal or otherwise.

If your response to a horrible situation, like the US helping Jews slaughter Muslims and Christians in Gaza is “I’m praying about it,” you are really saying, “I’m doing nothing about it.”

And only you can answer why not.

That was Aaron Bushnell’s piercing moral clarity. He said, on his was to his self-immolation, many of us like to ask ourselves what we would have done during slavery. The answer is, you are doing it right now.

Thank you, Aaron.

Long live Aaron Bushnell.