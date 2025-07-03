So my water pump was still leaking, and now my radiator had a hole in it, too, and there’s a whole story behind that. My Aaron Bushnell project was going backwards, it seemed, and I was feeling a little discouraged. However, I still needed to get in touch with Jerry Ward, the survivor of the 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, and see whether he had recovered from his bout with food poisoning enough to do the recorded interview with him about his experiences that day nearly 60 years ago.

Yes, he was feeling better, he told me when I called. He said he’d been thinking a lot about my Aaron Bushnell project and asked me how it was going. I described my mechanical woes. When I’d finished, the old warrior said, in his slow Texas drawl, well, what you need to do is just get rid of the whole fan system they got there and get an electric fan runs on 12volt and clip it right to the back of the radiator. I’ve built 40 hot rods in my life—got one sitting in my yard right now—and a good 16” electric fan with 2000 rpms will suck enough air to cool that 454 big block engine. Hot rods generate a lot more heat than your RV will, and that’s how we all do it. Then you don’t need to worry about that shroud because you won’t need one.

As I expressed it to him, it was like the clouds opened up and the birds started singing. Yes, of course that would be a better method of cooling the engine, and I don’t even see why they design the cars with the crankcase-driven fan with its Mickey Mouse shroud system in the first place. That shroud is essentially an attempt to clip the fan directly to the radiator, but from 18” away. What a mess. Yank that shit out of there.

Jerry Ward said he’d been a car guy since he was 16 years old. I know car guys. I have car guys in my family. They can fix anything and make anything with an engine do anything they want. They do it for fun, then show off to each other every year at the local county fair. The USS Liberty was probably full of car guys. No wonder Our Best Friend and Only Democracy in the Middle East was unable to sink it and kill them all.

And let’s be clear. It was the quality and heroism of the men on the Liberty that prevented the Jews from sinking that ship and killing everyone on board on June 8, 1967. The same IDF that today is shooting children in the head at point-blank range used fighter jets and torpedo boats on an unarmed ship that was placed there like a sitting duck in collusion with traitors within our own military. As the US military watched from a distance, the IDF tried for two hours—even strafing the lifeboats—and failed. Two hours is a very long time.

Had the Talmudic conspiracy succeeded that day, the collaborationist Western media would have successfully pinned the attack on Osama Bi— er, Egypt and the US would have gone to war with yet another people who never did anything to us.

The fact that the gentiles whom the Jews attacked on the Liberty never got justice—that no one was ever held accountable—that even speaking about it now gets one labeled an “antisemite”—that we’ve been shoveling money to the genocidal Jews ever since that day and killed millions of people on their behalf is dispositive: our government is illegitimate, our system is a sham, the press is our enemy, our judiciary serves a master other than justice, and we have no one we can turn to except ourselves.

If you still think we can “save our democracy,” take a clear-pill. Stop being a dupe for the Jews. There is nothing here worth saving and, right now, there is nothing more important than eradicating Judaism, by whatever means necessary.

If you are “tolerant,” go fuck yourself. You deserve to be a slave. If you fear being called an “antisemite.” You deserve to be a slave. If you believe we can save this mess if we just fix the voting machines, you are blind and useless. If you believe Islam is the threat, you are hopeless. If you believe Jews are God’s chosen people, you are evil.

To any objection you might make to being clear-pilled, the USS Liberty is the answer.

It’s not just the Jews. There are plenty of gentiles participating in the destruction of the West.

Yes, the same was true of the USS Liberty

Not every Jew is a demonic servant of evil

Yes, the same was true of the USS Liberty

There methods in place for fixing this mess

Yes, the same was true of the USS Liberty

Jerry Ward told me he had to come back to Waco on Wednesday (yesterday) for two appointments at the VA here. We agreed to meet and do the interview when he finished the appointments, which he described as “tests” and “labs.” He would call me when he finished.

The call from Mr. Ward never came. At 5:00 p.m. I tried calling him. There was no answer, so I left a message.

This morning, after 9:00, I tried him again. Still no answer. I left another message. As I write this, I still haven’t heard from him. It seems highly unlikely that Jerry Ward would intentionally duck my calls. I fear something has happened to him.

I found it already somewhat odd that, after his last visit to the VA—a week ago Monday, he developed a severe case of food poisoning later that evening. That case lasted much longer than food poisoning generally does.

Now another visit to the VA, and he has disappeared altogether. I don’t think I’m very prone to alarmism, but, at the same time…

There are two indisputable facts that the USS Liberty incident proves:

Jews are the enemy and nothing is too depraved for the Jews

There is no other possible way to view the USS Liberty incident except through willful blindness and cowardice.

OK, the guy is here with the parts and everything needed to finally fix this RV, so I have to go.

