I read somewhere that when American visitors to Russia during the run up to the October Revolution in 1917 returned to the States and were asked what was going on in Russia, the common answer was “There is a lot of confusion over there.”

A century on, we Americans find ourselves in our own fandango. You need a mapping program just to keep track of everybody we’re at war with on any given day while our president seems unsure even of which country he’s the president.

From Russia, it must look like there is a lot of confusion over here.

I used to believe that sometimes the cries of antisemitism weren’t just histrionics employed as a means to squeeze money out of goyim. Sometimes the persecution is real.

For example, on this whole confusion thing, if you look back over human history, you’ll notice that no one has been more persecuted by confusion than the Jews. They have been forced frequently to flee antisemitic turmoil and confusion and move somewhere else. But no sooner do they get settled in and their ID updated with their new address, when their new society begins to show signs of confusion.

Of all the rotten luck!

Then, as sure as night follows day, the confusion becomes antisemitic because gentiles are envious of Jewish success and plus we are afflicted with a kind of mental disease that causes entire societies suddenly to hate Jews for no reason except their antisemitism, which causes entire societies suddenly to hate Jews for no reason except their antisemitism, which causes entire societies suddenly to hate Jews for no reason except their antisemitism, which causes entire societies—wait, I feel like I’m going in circles.

One thing that helps me clear up my own confusion regarding the Jews among us is to listen to what they say about being Jews among us—not what they say to us about being Jews among us, but what they say to each other about being Jews among us. That’s the great value of The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion.

Back in the 1890s, the authors of The Protocols understood the political value of mass confusion and how it is used to gain mastery over the goyim (their word).

From Protocol No. 5:

In order to put public opinion into our hands we must bring it into a state of bewilderment by giving expression from all sides to so many contradictory opinions and for such length of time as will suffice to make the goyim lose their heads in the labyrinth and come to see that the best thing is to have no opinion of any kind in matters political, which it is not given to the public to understand, because they are understood only by him who guides the public.

In other words, when somebody says, “I’m not into politics,” what they mean is “all this shit is too confusing.” And who can blame anyone? It is intentionally so—intended by those whose methods have been improved continuously over many centuries.

But blameworthy it is, nevertheless.

Continuing in Protocol No. 5:

This measure will also serve us in another way, namely, to sow discord in all parties, to dislocate all collective forces which are still unwilling to submit to us, and to discourage any kind of personal initiative which might in any degree hinder our affair. There is nothing more dangerous than personal initiative; if it has genius behind it, such initiative can do more than can be done by millions of people among whom we have sown discord.

Chaos, disorder, dislocation, discord—these are the fruits of the bewilderment and confusion intentionally inflicted on a target people.

Then, in Protocol No. 9:

And the weapons in our hands are limitless ambitions, burning greediness, merciless vengeance, hatreds and malice. It is from us that the all-engulfing terror proceeds.

When The Protocols came to light 1890s, remember, the Red Terror in Russia was still two decades in the future. If the Russians at the time had any concept of an “all-engulfing terror,” it would be a cultural memory of the depredations of Genghis Khan and his successors, which began in the first half of the 13th Century, two and a half centuries after the Kievan Rus had finally broken the Khazar Empire, which sprawled across what today is southern Russia and Ukraine.

The destruction of the Khazar Empire occurred in the 960s, two centuries after the Khazar ruling class had “converted” to Judaism. With the destruction of their empire, many Khazars, a Turkic/Mongol people, dispersed. Some made their way to Kiev. Others may have headed west, ending up in the City of Venice, as reader George Chamberlain plausibly argues. Others may have headed east, ending up in Mongolia.

Two hundred years after the dispersal, Genghis Khan was born in the Khentii Mountains in northeastern Mongolia, eighty miles south of Mongolia’s border with modern day Russia. His grandson would eventually conquer Kiev and put all of Russia under two hundred years of Mongol subjugation.

When I was first beginning to study the Bolshevik Revolution, long before I’d ever heard of the Khazars, I found myself wondering whether any genocide in history could compare in scale and depravity and theft. The only one I could think of that could compare was Genghis Khan’s bloody marauding and the ferocious brutality of the carnage he wreaked.

In other words, there is more than the abundance of “Kh”s to suggest the Golden Horde and the Bolsheviks share a common origin.

“It is from us that the all-engulfing terror proceeds.” All-engulfing terror!

And, notice, the author didn’t write “It is from us that the all-engulfing terror will proceed.” I believe the author used the present tense because 1917 wasn’t going to be the first time the ruling center would succeed in slaughtering European Christians.

From Protocol No. 9:

We have in our service persons of all opinions, of all doctrines, restorating monarchists, demagogues, socialists, communists, and utopian dreamers of every kind. We have harnessed them all to the task: each one of them on his own account is boring away at the last remnants of authority, is striving to overthrow all established form of order.

The author is speaking of gentiles.

In his novel, Demons, published in 1872, roughly two decades before the discovery of The Protocols, Fyodor Dostoevsky brilliantly brought those persons—gentiles—to the surface. He exposed their characters, described their motives, and correctly predicted the unforeseen (by themselves) consequences of their efforts—glorious Russia destroyed.

Unfortunately, those demons weren’t limited to Russia nor to the 19th Century.

As a result of this “boring away of the last remnants of order,” continues Protocol No. 9,

…all States are in torture; they exhort to tranquility, are ready to sacrifice everything for peace: but we will not give them peace until they openly acknowledge our international Super-Government, and with submissiveness.

President Trump displays submission in the video clip above. All American leaders display submission to Israel on a regular basis. There is nothing denied to Israel by our leaders.

Here’s more abject submission, this from the Secretary of War at war.gov (yes, war dot gov)—the US Department of War, Readout of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's Meeting With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Today, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Pentagon. This was Secretary Hegseth's first hosting of a foreign dignitary as Secretary of Defense in the Trump Administration. The Secretary emphasized the unbreakable bond that exists between the United States and Israel and praised Israel as a model ally in the Middle East. Secretary Hegseth stressed that the United States remains 100 percent committed to Israel's security.

If the United States were a free country, the only security the United States would be 100 percent committed to would be the security of the United States. To openly state the US is 100 percent committed to the security of Israel is openly to submit to Israel. There is, after all, 0 percent commitment by Israel to the security of the United States.

The Protocols are the script describing how the ruling center achieves this submission to Jewish supremacy. From Protocol No. 17:

In general, then, our contemporary press will continue to convict State affairs, religions, incapacities of the goyim, always using the most unprincipled expressions in order by every means to lower their prestige in the manner which can only be practiced by the genius of our gifted tribe…

Oh, yes, when it comes to wielding that poison pen, Jews are peerless. And they do, in fact, control the press. Certainly they did before the advent of the Internet.

Protocol No. 17 continues:

In our programme one-third of our subjects will keep the rest under observation from a sense of duty, on the principle of volunteer service to the State. It will then be no disgrace to be a spy and informer, but a merit:

To see exactly how this works in real life, post an airtight demonstration that Bolshevism was a Jewish movement on r/history.

Protocol No. 17 continues:

Our agents will be taken from the higher as well as the lower ranks of society, from among the administrative class who spend their time in amusements, editors, printers and publishers, booksellers, clerks, and salesmen, workmen, coachmen, lackeys, etcetera. This body, having no rights and not being empowered to take any action on their own account, and consequently a police without any power, will only witness and report: verification of their reports and arrests will depend upon a responsible group of controllers of police affairs, while the actual act of arrest will be performed by the gendarmerie and the municipal police.

Arrests…

In the small, overwhelmingly white town of Lexington, Missouri, population 4,700, three white residents independently contacted the SPLC, the accomplished poison pen enforcer for Jewish supremacy, in January, 2018, to report me as a white supremacist. I was attempting to open a boxing club for men in distress as a way to combat the epidemic of deaths of despair decimating white males in the US—especially in Midwestern states like Missouri.

Those three white residents in Lexington were just doing what The Protocols predicted 125 years earlier.

Protocol No. 17 continues:

Any person not denouncing anything seen or heard concerning questions of polity will also be charged with and made responsible for concealment, if it be proved that he is guilty of this crime.

The thought police.

An official Bolshevist document published in 1922 entitled “Duties of Secret Agents for January” enjoined that during that month:

All agents shall keep under observation managements of factories, and educated workers in the same, and make sure of those persons’ political opinions, and report any agitation or propaganda against the Soviet Power in which such persons may engage; investigate any gathering purporting to have been organised for amusement (cardplaying and the like) only, but in reality for other ends, and, if possible, join in such gathering, and report to the authorities its real purpose and aims, and the names and surnames and addresses of all present; keep under surveillance all educated employees of Soviet institutions, and note their conversation, and discover their political views, and where they spend their leisure, and, in short, communicate to the authorities any suspicious details; attend all intimate or family gatherings of an educated class, discover their trend of opinion, and learn who have been their organisers, and why they have been organised at all; watch for the holding of any communication between educated persons and the intelligentsia of a given district and persons at home or abroad, and report upon the same, accurately and fully.

Discover someone’s political views—for instance, antisemitism—and then shoot them for not liking you. So incredibly disgusting.

Protocol No. 17 continues:

Just as nowadays our brethren are obliged at their own risk to denounce to the kabal apostates of their own family or members who have been noticed doing anything in opposition to the kabal.

And there we see the Old Testament roots of the cabal, as commanded in Deuteronomy 13:6-9

If thy brother, the son of thy mother, or thy son, or thy daughter, or the wife of thy bosom, or thy friend, which is as thine own soul, entice thee secretly, saying, Let us go and serve other gods, which thou hast not known, thou, nor thy fathers; Namely, of the gods of the people which are round about you, nigh unto thee, or far off from thee, from the one end of the earth even unto the other end of the earth; Thou shalt not consent unto him, nor hearken unto him; neither shall thine eye pity him, neither shalt thou spare, neither shalt thou conceal him: But thou shalt surely kill him; thine hand shall be first upon him to put him to death, and afterwards the hand of all the people.

Protocol No. 17 continuing:

so in our kingdom over all the world it will be obligatory for all our subjects to observe the duty of service to the State in this direction.

Here’s how that felt in May 1921 to a resident from Pskov, Russia, in a letter to the Roussky Courier:

Spies swarm like ants ; they are to be found in every house and every tenement and every street. Not a dwelling does not harbour Communists engaged in watching the occupants. It is as though we were living in a prison. Each man is afraid of the other, and brother looks askance at brother. The place is an accursed hotbed of espionage.

They do love their secret police, their organization of snitches.

Protocol No. 17 continues:

Such an organization will extirpate abuses of authority, of force, of bribery, everything in fact which we by our counsels, by our theories of the superhuman rights of man, have introduced into the customs of the goyim. . . . But how else were we to procure that increase of causes predisposing to disorders in the midst of their administration?

It seems as if we aren’t yet where the ruling cabal desires to take us, but it also seems as if it wouldn’t take much to nudge us over the tipping point.

Thanks for reading. Hopefully, you feel less confused now.

