Destructive Creed indeed...... consider the following from Krasnaya Gazeta, a leading Bolshevik rag / newspaper, dated from 1st September 1918 -

"We will turn our hearts into steel, which we will temper in the fire of suffering and the blood of fighters for freedom. We will make our hearts cruel, hard, and immovable, so that no mercy will enter them, and so that they will not quiver at the sight of a sea of enemy blood. We will let loose the floodgates of that sea. Without mercy, without sparing, we will kill our enemies in scores of hundreds. Let them be thousands; let them drown themselves in their own blood. For the blood of Lenin and Uritsky, Zinovief and Volodarski, let there be floods of the blood of the bourgeois - more blood, as much as possible."

These are a vicious, savage and inhumane collection of demons, posing as human beings. The spirit that inspired, and reveled in the destruction of Russia and it's people, is the exact same spirit which has infected the West. If we don't collectively wake up, and quickly there might be nothing left to salvage.

Dam! All I can say is I did not know that information, I’ve read other articles that have hinted at this theory, but you brought more clarity to the subject matter. I’m grateful for your research and sharing this information with us all.

