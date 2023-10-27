The Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923 by Sergey P. Melgounov

This book is the most difficult book I’ve ever read, because of the spiritual effort required to comprehend the magnitude of the horror it documents. For anyone who seeks an understanding of the world as it really is, however, that effort is worthwhile. The best English-language version can be found here. I feel strongly that the contents of this book need to be more available, so we are recording audio of excerpts from the book with commentary by Anna Cordelia and publishing them as podcasts here.

Craig Nelsen