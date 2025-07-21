Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ariadna's avatar
ariadna
3d

I know that Jews say that the Protocols was the creation of some Goy in Russia.

I would accept that if the Jews would declare the anonymous author(s) Most Righteous Gentiles in recognition of this invaluable gift.

Imagine being a disciplined, but very small, army operating with ideologically sound and useful but antiquated and excessively generic instructions--like the Talmud-- and suddenly receiving a well-articulated battle plan, actualized to the modern age requirements, and specific, complete with maps of the enemy's weak points! Worth all the gold in the whole world!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Craig Nelsen and others
ariadna's avatar
ariadna
3d

The Elders do help the Goyim "enjoy themselves":

Pornography as an admitted, even boasted about, Jewish weapon against Christians

https://veteranstoday.com/2021/04/30/pornography-as-a-secret-weapon/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Craig Nelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture