With the mob all a-pitch and a-twitter over the items on the “Epstein list,” it’s a good time to refresh ourselves on the contents of Protocol No. 10 of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. It will help us remember that, really, the importance of who is on the list is almost nothing by comparison with the importance of who kept it.

No. 10:

Today I begin with a repetition of what I said before, and I beg you to bear in mind that governments and peoples are content in the political with outside appearances.

Will irrefutable evidence that some entity other than the American people exercises political control of the United States through the repellent tactic of sexual blackmail (among other tactics) prompt the people to take the steps necessary to free ourselves from this alien death grip? Or will our people and government be content with the outside appearances—the public ruin of those on the list?

Truly, if the “list” were released on Monday, and every person named executed on Tuesday, by Wednesday there would be a new list and we’d still be helping the Jews dispossess and slaughter people who never did anything to us. To the extent anyone is focused on “seeing the list,” but who refuses to state that the makers and the keepers of the list are Jews, they are helping to ensure that the wilderness slaughter-god’s death grip only tightens around our collective throat.

The protocolist continues:

And how, indeed, are the goyim to perceive the underlying meaning of things when their representatives give the best of their energies to enjoying themselves?

He was a lot of fun to be with.

So let’s see whether we can dig out the “underlying meaning of things.”

We can begin digging by backing up a century or so and looking at a man most Americans have never heard of but who, according to his own Congressional testimony, wielded more power in the United States during World War I, 1914-1917, than the president.

The man was an extremist Jew named Bernard Baruch, but to get a sense of his power we need to dig even further to 1903—roughly the time when that remarkable document, The Protocols, first came to light.

In 1903, the Sixth World Zionist Congress took place in Basel, Switzerland. At that momentous event, a remarkable prediction was made by another extremist Jewish nationalist named Max Nordau. With World War I still eleven years down the road, Nordau described to the attendees “the coming world war,” a human phenomenon that, at that time, had not been witnessed by history.

A few weeks after he made his prediction at the Basel conference, Nordau repeated it in a speech in Paris. This is how the Paris speech is described by Nordau’s close friend, Litman Rosenthal, in his memoir, When Prophets Speak. The essence of the speech for our purposes is contained in the italicized paragraph below, but I am including the whole passage, which contains historical interest in its own right and points to the seat of the absolute power:

It was on Saturday, the day after the closing of the Sixth Congress, when I received a telephone message from Dr. [Theodore] Herzl [the Austrian Jew who is called “the father of Zionism”] asking me to call on him…. On entering the lobby of the hotel I met Herzl’s mother who welcomed me with her usual gracious friendliness and asked me whether the feelings of the Russian Zionists were now calmer. “Why just the Russian Zionists, Frau Herzl?” I asked. “Why do you only inquire about these?” “Because my son,” she explained, “is mostly interested in the Russian Zionists. He considers them the quintessence, the most vital part of the Jewish people.”

She has identified the ruling cabal. Rosenthal continues:

About a month later I went on a business trip to France. On my way to Lyons I stopped in Paris, and there I visited, as usual, our Zionist friends. One of them told me that this very same evening Dr. Nordau was scheduled to speak about the Sixth Congress, and I, naturally, interrupted my journey to be present at this meeting and to hear Dr. Nordau’s report. When we reached the hall in the evening we found it filled to overflowing and all were waiting impatiently for the great master, Nordau, who, on entering, received a tremendous ovation. But Nordau, without paying heed to the applause showered upon him, began his speech immediately, and said: “You all came here with a question burning in your hearts and trembling on your lips, and the question is, indeed, a great one, and of vital importance. I am willing to answer it. What you want to ask is: How could I—I who was one of those who formulated the Basle program—how could I dare to speak in favor of the English proposition concerning Uganda, how could Herzl as well as I betray our ideal of Palestine, because you surely think that we have betrayed it and forgotten it. Yet listen to what I have to say to you. I spoke in favor of Uganda after long and careful consideration; deliberately I advised the Congress to consider and to accept the proposal of the English Government, a proposal made to the Jewish nation through the Zionist Congress, and my reasons—but instead of my reasons let me tell you a political story as a kind of allegory. “I want to speak of a time which is now almost forgotten, a time when the European powers had decided to send a fleet against the fortress of Sebastopol. At this time Italy, the United Kingdom of Italy, did not exist. Italy was in reality only a little principality of Sardinia, and the great, free and united Italy was but a dream, a fervent wish, a far ideal of all Italian patriots. The leaders of Sardinia, who were fighting for and planning this free and united Italy, were the three great popular heroes: Garibaldi, Mazzini, and Cavour. “The European powers invited Sardinia to join in the demonstration at Sebastopol and to send also a fleet to help in the siege of this fortress, and this proposal gave rise to a dissension among the leaders of Sardinia. Garibaldi and Mazzini did not want to send a fleet to the help of England and France and they said: “Our program, the work to which we are pledged, is a free and united Italy. What have we to do with Sebastopol? Sebastopol is nothing to us, and we should concentrate all our energies on our original program so that we may realize our ideal as soon as possible.” “But Cavour, who even at this time was the most prominent, the most able, and the most far-sighted statesman of Sardinia, insisted that his country should send a fleet and beleaguer with the other powers Sebastopol, and, at last, he carried his point. Perhaps it will interest you to know that the right hand of Cavour, his friend and adviser, was his secretary, Hartum, a Jew, and in those circles, which were in opposition to the government, one spoke fulminantly of Jewish treason. And once at an assembly of Italian patriots one called wildly for Cavour’s secretary, Hartum, and demanded of him to defend his dangerous and treasonable political actions. And this is what he said: “Our dream, our fight, our ideal, an ideal for which we have paid already in blood and tears, in sorrow and despair, with the life of our sons and the anguish of our mothers, our one wish and one aim is a free and united Italy. All means are sacred if they lead to this great and glorious goal. Cavour knows full well that after the fight before Sebastopol sooner or later a peace conference will have to be held, and at this peace conference those powers will participate who have joined in the fight. True, Sardinia has no immediate concern, no direct interest in Sebastopol, but if we will help now with our fleet, we will sit at the future peace conference, enjoying equal rights with the other powers, and at this peace conference Cavour, as the representative of Sardinia, will proclaim the free and independent, united Italy. Thus our dream for which we have suffered and died, will become, at last, a wonderful and happy reality. And if you now ask me again, what has Sardinia to do at Sebastopol, then let me tell you the following words, like the steps of a ladder: Cavour, Sardinia, the siege of Sebastopol, the future European peace conference, the proclamation of a free and united Italy.” The whole assembly was under the spell of Nordau’s beautiful, truly poetic and exalted diction, and his exquisite, musical French delighted the hearers with an almost sensual pleasure. For a few seconds the speaker paused, and the public, absolutely intoxicated by his splendid oratory, applauded frantically. But soon Nordau asked for silence and continued: “Now this great progressive world power, England, has after the pogroms of Kishineff, in token of her sympathy with our poor people, offered through the Zionist Congress the autonomous colony of Uganda to the Jewish nation. Of course, Uganda is in Africa, and Africa is not Zion and never will be Zion, to quote Herzl’s own words. “But Herzl knows full well that nothing is so valuable to the cause of Zionism as amicable political relations with such a power as England is, and so much more valuable as England’s main interest is concentrated in the Orient. Nowhere else is precedent as powerful as in England, and so it is most important to accept a colony out of the hands of England and create thus a precedent in our favor. “Sooner or later the Oriental question will have to be solved, and the Oriental question means, naturally, also the question of Palestine. England, who had addressed a formal, political note to the Zionist Congress—the Zionist Congress which is pledged to the Basle program, England will have the deciding voice in the final solution of the Oriental question, and Herzl has considered it his duty to maintain valuable relations with this great and progressive power. “Herzl knows that we stand before a tremendous upheaval of the whole world. Soon, perhaps, some kind of a world-congress will have to be called, and England, the great, free and powerful England, will then continue the work it has begun with its generous offer to the Sixth Congress. And if you ask me now what has Israel to do in Uganda, then let me tell you as the answer the words of the statesmen of Sardinia, only applied to our case and given in our version; let me tell you the following words as if I were showing you the rungs of a ladder leading upward and upward: Herzl, The Zionist Congress, the English Uganda proposition, the future world war, the peace conference where with the help of England a free and Jewish Palestine will be created.” [emphasis added] Like a mighty thunder these last words came to us, and we all were trembling and awestruck as if we had seen a vision of old. And in my ears were sounding the words of our great brother Achad Haam, who said of Nordau’s address at the First Congress: “I felt that one of the great old prophets was speaking to us, that his voice came down from the free hills of Judea, and our hearts were burning in us when we heard his words, filled with wonder, wisdom and vision.”

No, brother Haam, Max Nordau was no prophet. He was too specific, too detailed, too immediate, and too accurate. Those weren’t prophecies, they were plans. And they were announced with the confidence of someone intimately familiar with those with the power to see them through.

Nordau foretold the war, he identified the belligerents, he foretold the outcome, he foretold the Paris peace conference, he foretold the League of Nations, and he foretold the English role in stealing Palestine for the Jews. You could say this is evidence provided by the Jews themselves that it is indeed they who control the world and they who start its wars.

How could those Jews be so sure that kings and tsars and prime ministers and presidents and parliaments and the entire apparatus of all the Western governments would play the roles they would need to play in order to bring about the fulfillment of Nordau’s prediction? The power to compel such would need to be vast and it would need to be unified in pursuit of a single object.

One of the ways such power can be wielded is surely through blackmail of the key figures of the day. This is especially true in the case of sexual blackmail, more on which below. But first, it might be helpful for Westerners, who are not used to thinking in terms of absolute power, to get a sense of its extent and capabilities.

From Protocol No. 10:

To secure this [global supremacy] we must have everybody vote without distinction of classes and qualifications, in order to establish an absolute majority, which cannot be got from the educated propertied classes. In this way, by inculcating in all a sense of self-importance, we shall destroy among the goyim the importance of the family and its educational value and remove the possibility of individual minds splitting off, for the mob, handled by us, will not let them come to the front nor even give them a hearing; it is accustomed to listen to us only who pay it for obedience and attention. In this way we shall create a blind, mighty force which will never be in a position to move in any direction without the guidance of our agents set at its head by us as leaders of the mob. The people will submit to this regime because it will know that upon these leaders will depend its earnings, gratifications and the receipt of all kinds of benefits.

The “Russian Zionists,” to use the appellation supplied by Herzl’s mom, need, in their own words, democracies with universal suffrage—populations composed of radical individualists devoid of familial allegiances. Look around. Spot one of those anywhere?

These populations will follow the agents put in place by those “Russian Zionists.” And this brings us back to Bernard Baruch, “known as ‘the adviser’ to several Presidents and in the 1950’s was still advising President Eisenhower and Mr. Winston Churchill: In 1912 he was publicly known only as a highly successful financier. His biographer states that he contributed $50,000 to Mr. Wilson’s campaign.” That’s more than $1.6 million in today’s money.

And like Max Nordau, Bernard Baruch believed a world war was eminent and, in his new position of political influence, he began mobilizing for it in the United States.

The Council of National Defense, as originally constituted—”the best that could be gotten at that time,” though Mr. Baruch “would like something different”—was headed by six secretaries of the Cabinet, the secretaries of War, Navy, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce and Labor. Beneath this official group was an advisory commission, of seven men, three of whom were Jews; one of these Jews was Mr. Baruch. Beneath this advisory commission were scores and hundreds of men, and many committees. One of the groups subordinate to the two groups just mentioned was the War Industries Board, of which Mr. Baruch was originally merely a member, Daniel Willard being the chairman. Now, it was this War Industries Board which become the “whole thing” later on, and it was Mr. Baruch who became the “whole thing” in that board. The place where he was put became the corner stone; he became the chief pillar of the war administration. The records show it; he himself admits it. What influence reached into this Council of hundreds of Americans and chose a single Jew to be their undoubted lord and master for the duration of the war?

What dominoes needed to fall in order to install this unknown person at the pinnacle of wartime power in the United States, whose entry into WWI on the side of Great Britain was yet to prove decisive? How else but through unseen compulsion could such a feat have been foreseen in 1903?

Woodrow Wilson gave Bernard Baruch the “final determination” over everything according to Baruch’s Congressional testimony.

That final determination, as the President said, rested within me; the determination of whether the Army or Navy should have it rested with me; the determination of whether the Railroad Administration could have it, or the Allies, or whether General Allenby should have locomotives, or whether they should be used in Russia, or used in France.

Baruch’s authority extended to six areas (all of the following is from Ch. 26 of The International Jew):

Authority over the use of capital in the private business of Americans.

This authority was nominally under the Capital Issues Committee, the controlling factor of which was another Jew, Eugene Meyer, Jr. Here is another inexplicable circumstance. Was he the only banker in the United States capable of exercising a dominant influence? Why did it happen that a Jew should be found in this important position, too? Is it only accident? Was there no design involved?



Well, it was necessary during the war for anyone wishing to use capital in business enterprise, to lay all his cards on the table. He was required to reveal his plans, his ground for expecting success—in brief, tell the Jewish rulers and their Jewish representatives all that he would tell in confidence to his banker in negotiating a loan. The organization which a few Jews perfected was the most complete business inquisition ever set up in any country. And that the knowledge thus gained should always be sacredly guarded, or always honestly used, would be expecting too much of human nature. (Indeed, there were angry rumors flying about non-Jews being refused permission to go ahead in a legitimate business which would have helped produce war materials, and that afterward—afterward—on almost identically the same plans, and in the same locality, a Jewish concern was given permission to do that very thing.) Authority over all materials.

No building costing more than $2,500 could be erected in the United States without approval of the War Industries Board. Nobody could get a barrel of cement without its approval. You could not get a piece of zinc for your kitchen table without the approval of the War Industries Board. Authority over industries. Authority over the classes of men to be called to military service. Authority over labor personnel in the country. Authority over wages and prices.

Lenin never had such control.

Both Bernard Baruch and Max Nordau had prior knowledge of World War I, meaning they were acting under the same directing force on either side of the Atlantic Ocean. That directing force reaches deep into the details of our lives. It is malevolent. And here is how that directing force itself describes its blackmailing program. From Protocol No. 10:

In order that our scheme may produce this result we shall arrange elections in favour of such presidents as have in their past some dark, undiscovered stain…then they will be trustworthy agents for the accomplishment of our plans out of fear of revelations and from the natural desire of everyone who has attained power, namely, the retention of the privileges, advantages and honour connected with the office of president.

Instead of calling it the Epstein list, call it the Jewish blackmail list. That’s the underlying meaning of things.

