We’re at roughly the halfway point in the current session of Congress, and, so far, 47 bills or resolutions have been introduced that contain the word “antisemitism” in the text or title of the bill.

It blows my mind that so many people don’t see through the fraud of “antisemitism.”

Antisemitism is a mortal sin of which anyone in the world may be guilty except a Jew, and to be guilty of which requires only the accusation of such by any Jew.

There is no special hatred just for Jews. Hate is a human emotion. Like all emotions, it is either rational or irrational depending on the circumstances. If I’m Palestinian, of course I hate the Jews. It would be irrational not to hate them. To the extent the charge of antisemitism carries any weight at all it is due entirely to the groundless legitimacy foolishly granted it by Holocaust-befuddled gentiles.

It is a very powerful weapon we gentiles hand our enemies for no reason.

There is no excuse for a member of Congress not to understand this. Yet, in our current Congress, these 47 antisemitism bills have gathered collectively 668 co-sponsors.

Out of 535 members of Congress, the worst is Mike Lawler, a Republican Representative from New York’s 17th District. He is sponsoring or co-sponsoring no fewer than 10 antisemitism bills. But he, at least, represents a district with a large Jewish population. He may be one of those gentiles, like Dwight Eisenhower, who, to the detriment of his own people, is too eager to prove his philosemitism.

The second worst member of Congress, Don Bacon, another Republican, has very few Jews in his district. He represents Nebraska’s 2nd District. He has his name on eight pieces of antisemitism legislation. Judging by this video of him (with the audio at the beginning suspiciously missing) at a press conference with Israel-firster Representative Josh Gottheimer, Jewish Democrat of New Jersey, and ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt, Bacon adds his name to a ninth, the STOP HATE Act of 2025. The current bill hasn’t been posted yet by Congress.gov, but it is a reintroduction of a bill Don Bacon co-sponsored in the last session of Congress. This is one of the worst speech-killing bills out there. The bill offers no benefits to Nebraskans. It forces social media platforms to divulge private information to the ADL. Here’s a pretty good breakdown.

It’s no surprise that first-term Congressman Randy Fine, a Florida Republican and rabid Judaic supremacist, has hit the ground running. Well, probably not actually running.

This is Randy Fine.

But it’s thanks to Randy that, in Florida, if you say, for example, that Jews were, per capita, far and away the worst mass murderers of the 20th Century, and if some random Jew claims your statement made them feel threatened or harassed, you can wind up with a third degree felony and a ten year bid in a Florida prison. It doesn’t matter that your statement was true. It doesn’t matter that you can show that it was true. It doesn’t matter that you honestly believed it to be true. Jewish feelings trump facts.

Now Randy Fine is bringing his vision of Jewish supremacy to Washington, where he has called for nuking the Gaza Strip and has introduced in the House (and Florida Republican Rick Scott has introduced in the Senate) a bill called “Preventing Antisemitic Harassment on Campus Act of 2025.” He is following the same script he followed in Florida. First, make “religion” a protected class:

[t]o amend title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance on the ground of religion,

then add penalties:

to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to provide for rigorous enforcement of prohibitions against discrimination by institutions of higher education on the basis of antisemitism…

Blatantly, to benefit only the Jews. It goes on:

The Secretary [of Education] shall monitor private lawsuits brought against institutions of higher education that receive Federal financial assistance under this Act for a violation of title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq.) with respect to antisemitic discrimination to independently evaluate whether the institution violated title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq.) with respect to antisemitic discrimination.

How about that? Randy Fine’s bill would effectively turn the federal government into a special prosecutor with unlimited resources and hungry for scalps. Jews are a famously litigious people. Imagine how much more effective a threat to “see you in court” will become when a private lawsuit automatically triggers an investigation by the Feds when filed by a Jew. But only by a Jew.

An institution of higher education that receives Federal financial assistance under this Act and is found to be in violation…with respect to antisemitic discrimination shall provide a notification of such finding to all enrolled students, faculty, and staff of the institution.

You can feel the malice emanating from this guy. How does notifying students, faculty, and staff—every single person on campus—serve any purpose other than to increase acrimony, fear, suspicion, and resentment in the community? It’s almost as if the goal is to continually ramp up the tensions, provocations, and abuses until there’s a response.

Oh, look, Hamas wants to say a few words.

Randy Fine isn’t the only Republican member of Congress worried the nation’s Jewish college students aren’t well-liked. Indiana Republican Congressman Rudy Yakym is so concerned for the emotional welfare of the Jewish kids that he introduced the “PROTECT Jewish Student and Faculty Act.” This law would require colleges to include in their student handbooks a No Bigotry rule. But it’s a No Antisemitism rule, so, only for the benefit of the Jews

Another bill, this one introduced by Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, doesn’t mess with all that. His bill would just go ahead and place antisemitism monitors on campuses.

Two more Republicans, Rep. Mike Lawler of New York and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, have teamed up against “hate”—a human emotion—with the introduction of Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act. This bill, too, only benefits the Jews. If their bill becomes law, participation in college life will be restricted to people who like Jews. If the college permits an event to take place—say, a meeting of the History Club—and someone exposes himself as a classic Jew-hater when he states the Bolsheviks razed thousands of churches but didn’t touch the synagogues—a historical fact, the Feds will turn off the money spigot and force the college to shut down. Seems reasonable.

Two Democrats, both Jews, have introduced legislation pushing for nationwide mandatory Holocaust education for all K-12 students in the United States. The Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons Act, introduced by Rep. Gottheimer and Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, would launch a comprehensive assessment of the state of Holocaust education in all 50 states.

Under the director of the Holocaust Memorial Museum, the assessment would determine

whether Holocaust education in the state is mandatory or optional,

whether the state is getting teaching materials from a “reliable” source like the Holocaust Memorial Museum,

whether there is a centralized apparatus that collects and disseminates Holocaust education curricula and materials,

whether there are Holocaust education professional development opportunities for teachers or teachers-in-training,

the methods teachers are using that result in successfully achieving intended learning outcomes,

how much students in the state know about the Holocaust,

whether the students in the state are able to identify and analyze antisemitism, bigotry, hate, and genocide in historical and contemporary contexts.

According to the Jewish sponsors of the HEAL Act, the goals of a Holocaust education are:

to improve students’ awareness and understanding of the Holocaust; to educate students on the lessons of the Holocaust as a means to raise awareness about the importance of preventing genocide, hate, and bigotry against any group of people, and to study the history of antisemitism, its deep historical roots, the use of conspiracy theories and propaganda that target the Jewish people, and the shape-shifting nature of antisemitism over time.

The reason antisemitism is “shape-shifting” is because antisemitism is whatever a Jew says it is depending on the circumstances. It’s a weapon to be used against gentiles, not a real thing.

The HEAL Act is indoctrination on its face and completely unrelated to anything having to do with actual education. Nevertheless, it already has 110 cosponsors. There are 32 Jewish members of Congress. So, right there you’ve got at least 78 gentile members of Congress who are just fine with indoctrinating the young on behalf of the Jews and calling it education.

These are the members of Congress mentioned in this post. All information from TrackAIPAC

However, there is no sympathy on Capitol Hill for indoctrination when the indoctrination is imaginary. Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, has introduced the Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act, which would sanction Houthis under the terms of the odious Magnitsky Act for “efforts to indoctrinate Yemenis into a violent, anti-Semitic, and extremist worldview.”

Apparently, Yemenis have a negative view of Jews, but not because, just up the coast from Yemen, Jews are openly slaughtering innocent civilians in order to steal their land. Yemenis don’t like Jews because of some indoctrination stuff the Houthis told them. That’s also why it’s America’s problem.

And what a very large problem it is. Not only must we pay to indoctrinate American kids on behalf of the Jews, we must also pay to un-indoctrinate the Yemenis on behalf of the Jews. And how do we un-indoctrinate the Yemenis? Stop the slaughter of the Palestinians? No, LOL, we use the Magnitsky Act on individual Houthis.

So proud to be American…

And, what’s this? It’s not just the Yemenis who need un-indoctrinating for the Jews?

Rep. Brad Schneider, a Jewish Democrat from Illinois, has introduced a resolution in the House “[e]ncouraging the Department of State and civil society to further the Abraham Accords by encouraging peace and tolerance in education.”

I wonder how that works—encouraging peace and tolerance in education furthers the Abraham Accords.

Let’s read on:

Whereas Congress supports the expansion of the Abraham Accords across the world, in particular to Saudi Arabia and Indonesia; [across the world!]

Whereas Congress is committed to fostering education abroad with the values of peace and tolerance while encouraging other countries to do the same; [where do we get off educating the world? no wonder we are so hated]

Whereas peace and tolerance in national curricula and education is critical to mitigate extremist influences to create a peaceful world and tolerant societies of the future; [the most extremist influence in the history of the world is Judaism; let’s start there]

Whereas the Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021 maintains that antisemitism education is a critical component of a peace and tolerance curriculum…

The Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021 made it US policy “to expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords to encourage other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries.” In other words, US taxpayers were on the hook for the “economic benefits” ensured to the [wealthy and connected] citizens of Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, and so on. The IRNA also made it our responsibility to “combat anti-Semitism and support normalization with Israel, including by countering [censoring] anti-Semitic narratives [videos of Israeli atrocities] on social media and state media and pressing for curricula reform in education [Holocaust indoctrination].”

Also, in this Congress, Republican Representative Barry Moore of Alabama has introduced the Define to Defeat Act of 2025, which would blanket impose the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism across the federal government. The IHRA’s definition of antisemitism, which Rep. Moore claims “is objective and clear,” is anything but objective and clear. Particularly objectionable are the IHRA’s examples of antisemitism, which the Define To Defeat Act explicitly includes.

The Define To Defeat Act does the same thing as the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2025, which passed the House last session and already has 45 cosponsors in the Senate and 86 cosponsors in the House this session. The Antisemitism Awareness Act is one of the two major threats facing us out of this Congress (the other is the HEAL Act). It was introduced by two Republicans, Rep. Mike Lawler of New York and Sen Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Republican Rep. Gary Steube of Florida has introduced the Addressing Hostile and Antisemitic Conduct by the Republic of South Africa Act of 2025 because, you know, it’s America’s business to make South Africa like Jews. Also giving it to South Africa is Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson’s U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025. Both Gary and Ronny are upset that South Africa brought a formal accusation of genocide at the ICC against Israel for committing what the whole world believes is, in fact, genocide. The ICC duly found the accusation plausible. Now these two Republicans, who, I’m sure, would describe themselves as “America First” patriots, have found a way to make us even more despised as a country than we already are. On behalf of a genocidal nation operating outside the framework of international law, and at great cost to ourselves but no benefit to ourselves, they want to punish South Africa for acting within the framework of international law.

Not to worry…Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa has introduced the Commission to Study Acts of Antisemitism in the United States Act.

I was trying to finish up this post and needed to double-check something on GovTrack. I opened the site and saw a new antisemitism bill had been added—the Violent Antisemitism Threat Assessment Act, sponsored by Rep. Eugene Vindman, Democrat of Virginia. Remember him? He was the Ukrainian-born Jew and Vicky Nuland protege who, awkwardly wearing his US Army uniform, testified before Congress during one of the Trump impeachments.

From the bill:

Secretary of Defense shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a report on the threat posed by violent antisemitism as a component of transnational extremist movements, including an overview of transnational violent extremist ideologies that include antisemitic components, including racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism, a review of violence committed on behalf of or motivated by such ideologies, including identification of violent acts committed with explicit antisemitic sentiment and an overview of propaganda [i.e., the truth] facilitating the spread of such ideologies, with an in-depth assessment of the antisemitic components of such propaganda, and an assessment of the threat that such antisemitic violence poses to the United States homeland, citizens of the United States residing abroad, and personnel of the United States Government, including members of the Armed Forces, and how such threats affect the interests and global standing of the United States.

This bill has one co-sponsor. Guess who? Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska. C’mon, Rep. Bacon. Stop being such a tool.

The American way is going global, and we impoverished, helpless, benighted Americans must pay for it all. But the antisemitism fraud is a threat to the whole world.