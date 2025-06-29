Have you heard about the guy out in Phoenix who murdered the 76-year-old pastor—the first of fourteen Christian clergy he planned to kill? The killer, Adam Sheafe, 51, murdered the pastor, Bill Schonemann in the pastor’s home north of Phoenix on April 28. Then he crucified him and placed a crown of thorns on his head.

He was arrested on June 10 on his way to Sedona, Arizona, where he planned to kill and crucify two more Christian clerics.

Adam Sheafe

On June 21, only eleven days after his arrest, Sheafe was permitted to give an interview to the Fox broadcast affiliate in Phoenix. Once on air, he immediately confessed to the pastor’s murder, with which he had yet to be charged. His confessions have been perfectly consistent in numerous interviews since.

Sheafe also has described his plan to kill another thirteen Christian clerics across ten states, ending back in Phoenix for the 14th and final victim. “I was going to start in Phoenix and end in Phoenix, and circle the nation. Ten cities, 14 pastors, 10 states,” he said. He called his deadly tour “Operation First Commandment.”

The Arizona Republic calls Sheafe a “monster,” a “smug SOB,” and a “publicity hog.”

The Telegraph calls him a “religious fanatic.”

On social media he is being called a “zionist extremist.”

A media outlet in India reported that “[d]espite the gruesome crime, Adam Sheafe resolutely declined to offer an apology for the purported murder. He claimed that he was behaving in accordance with what he considered to be God's law and that he expected redemption.”

“Sheafe claimed that Christian pastors were leading people onto a false path by following Jesus…” explained the New York Post.

Sheafe, who has something in Hebrew tattooed on his neck, claims his motive was to rid Israel of evil. But he is not Jewish. Adam Christopher Sheafe, notes the NY Post using Sheafe’s middle name, grew up in a Christian family.

When the Fox reporter asked him whether he thought he was a monster, Sheafe laughed and said he sees himself more as a saint.

There’s a commandment, he explained, that if somebody is preaching that somebody other than God is God, we would execute them and rid evil of Israel [sic]. So, I’m obeying that commandment, he said.

Sheafe is right about the commandment. Jehovah isn’t called the bloodthirsty wilderness slaughter-god for nothing.

If there arise among you a prophet, or a dreamer of dreams,

for example, Jesus…

and giveth thee a sign or a wonder,

performs miracles…

And the sign or the wonder come to pass, whereof he spake unto thee, saying, Let us go after other gods, which thou hast not known, and let us serve them; Thou shalt not hearken unto the words of that prophet, or that dreamer of dreams: for the LORD your God proveth you, to know whether ye love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul.

ignore that guy because the rabbis are testing you…

Ye shall walk after the LORD your God, and fear him, and keep his commandments, and obey his voice, and ye shall serve him, and cleave unto him. And that prophet, or that dreamer of dreams, shall be put to death…

crucify him!

So shalt thou put the evil away from the midst of thee. Deuteronomy 13:1-5

As far as I know, Adam Christopher Sheathe is the first Christian ever to take those particular Bible verses literally. And act on them. Or, in the words of the New York Post, Sheafe “used religion” to justify his “sickening actions.”

That’s the problem with worshiping an abominable God who commands abominable acts. You get sickening actions breaking out all over the place. In the Bible, God commands the Jews to commit genocide against the Palestinians:

But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth. Deuteronomy Ch. 20:16,

And ethnically cleanse the region:

So if Adam Sheafe is “using religion” to justify “sickening acts,” what is Israel and their evil American puppets doing?

The IDF has turned Gaza into a killing zone, saving alive nothing that breatheth, just as God commanded.

According to the NYPost, though, these aren’t sickening acts justified by religion. They are “the Israeli military’s rescue operation in Gaza to free hostages…”

And if this makes you hate the Jews, you deserve death, too.

And the LORD thy God will put all these curses upon thine enemies, and on them that hate thee, which persecuted thee. Deuteronomy 30:7

Europe is the source of all the antisemitism, according to this vile creature. You deserve to suffer the same fate as the Palestinians.

And we Americans won’t be spared.

Given the oceans of sickening behavior the “religion” of Judaism has been justifying for millennia, I can’t get too worked up about some lunatic out in Phoenix. Frankly my real beef with Adam Sheafe is his atrocious choice in targets.

I mean, come on:

Last Monday, USS Liberty survivor and former Navy Seal, Jerry Ward, had an appointment at the Veteran’s Administration. That night, he caught a severe case of food poisoning that he still hadn’t recovered from on Friday when I talked to him last.

But, as it turns out, I wouldn’t have been able to record a conversation with him this past week anyway. Because, believe it or not, the great water pump nightmare of Waco, Texas, continues.

If you care to check out what I’m dealing with, you can search YouTube for “replace water pump 1984 Winnebago 454 Chevrolet Big Block P30 7.4L,” you only get one exact match to my vehicle by a guy called Dave’s RV Life. Dave titles his video “What a Mess.” And truly.

The big final obstacle has been the radiator shroud, which has to be removed in order to torque the bolts evenly that hold the water pump onto the engine block. But there is a whole bunch of other shit that also has to be removed before the shroud can be removed.

It’s funny. I’ve had about three mechanics approach me to offer help (I’m still in front of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, so I’ve become something of a local legend among the DIY auto repair crowd). The mechanics swear up and down they can fix it—they are local, certified, professional mechanics with all the facilities necessary to do the job, but all three backed out after, I’m presuming, watching a video or otherwise looking into what all this involves.

Groups of men now sometimes gather at the RV watching me work, offering advice, debating between themselves the best approach to get this water pump replaced.

Yesterday, I had everything removed and still I couldn’t get the shroud off the radiator. I was filthy dirty, covered with coolant, and peak frustrated after hours of struggling with it when I walked into O’Reilly. A couple of guys standing in line asked me what was wrong with the Winnebago. I’m having a helluva time getting the water pump replaced, I said.

Radiator shroud? one of them asked immediately.

Yes, I said, suddenly very interested in what this guy had to say. Whoever owned this before me must have run into something similar, I told him, because now I discover that the two halves of the shroud are stapled together and JB welded. And there’s no access to even break them apart.

We talked for a while and before they left one of them gave me his grandfather’s telephone number. My grandfather is the 1980s Winnebago whisperer, he said. Call him. If there is anybody who can get that water pump replaced, it is him. It’s like a religion with him.

So, I called him. He was actually excited to get my call, it seemed like. He’s driving three hours to come help me today, so… Three hours!

Maybe today will be the day my RV recovered and Jerry Ward recovered.

Anyway, as you can probably guess, this has been a serious financial drain, so thank you for supporting me. Without that support, I would have already had to throw in the towel, I think.