Odysseus Unsheathed

ariadna
5d

Only a couple of days after Craig asked where all this psychopathy comes from, another episode: an ambush of firefighters trying to put down a blaze in Idaho that killed two off them and injured another.

They say the perpetrator was a lone nut who may have set the fire on purpose to lure the fire fighters into the trap, and that he was found dead nearby.

Some TV script readers are already "reminding" the listeners that Idaho is a "nest" of "White supremacists." No criminal act can be let to go to waste, I guess. Having identified him, the authorities are now searching his house and internet "footprint" to develop his profile and possible motivation.

Senseless acts of violence that kill random people is one kind of psychopathy, this one, targeting first responders is another. The fact that so many of them would have been unthinkable a few decades ago points to a climate of increasing chaos, fear and accelerating societal degringolade.

Indeed where does this psychopathy come from?

A few days ago I watched a retired decorated military being interviewed on CNN about the US possible direct involvement in the war on Iran. The interviewer asked this man, an expert since he had participated in the war on Iraq:

"Speaking of the danger to our own troops, how do you feel about the fact that in that war some 4,500 US soldiers lost their lives there?" The military expert explained that in the defense of many millions of Americans against the menace of Iraq's WMDs those losses while sad were the necessary price to pay... Neither of them even mentioned the fact that the WMDS lie had been thoroughly debunked, nor that "we" had killed some 1,200,000 innocent Iraqis.

Normalizing savage aggression, crimes against humanity and even genocide, as "self-defense," as has been done daily in MSM, goes a long way toward inuring large segments of the population to these crimes. They are talking now about "Gaza fatigue," i.e., "Enough about Gaza. No more photos of child amputees, no more videos of desperately hungry people shot en route to distribution centers. They are boringly repetitious. Show us something new."

All of this, plus a background of despair (Article in zerohedge: "1 in 4 Americans cut their health insurance to save money for food) enable manifestation of psychopathy.

ariadna
2d

A article worth treading in today's Unz Review:

https://www.unz.com/article/jewish-bolsheviks-and-mass-murder/#comment-7195662

I posted a couple of comments referencing Craig's important work on this topic.

