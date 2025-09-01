Recently, I wrote about the Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons Act (HEAL Act) now before Congress. If this bill were to be enacted into law, Americans would pay for a massive study of the state of Holocaust education in the country. The study would include every state and every school district in every state and a representative sample of elementary and secondary schools in each of those districts. It would be a huge undertaking. It would be costly. And it would be run by the Director of the Holocaust Memorial Museum (HMM) in Washington, DC.

This might be a good time to mention that the HMM is an independent entity under the auspices of the federal government. In other words, we pay for it—$65 million this year, but it does whatever it wants and answers to no one.

The study will determine whether, in a given school, Holocaust education is mandated or optional, whether the schools use teaching materials from—wild guess here—the Holocaust Memorial Museum, whether teachers are rewarded professionally for teaching the Holocaust, whether lessons from the Holocaust are integrated across the curriculum and throughout the school year, and much more.

Schools in the US are supposed to be under local control. But if Congress passes this law, it will give HMM the right to demand information about the curriculum, the teaching methods and materials, and so on of any public school. Here’s how it would play out: The results of the survey would be published, the states would be ranked by their antisemitism piety, and those at the bottom would get a “news” article in the New York Times. Watch how fast those state officials rush to comply.

The HMM claims that it “works on situations where there is a lack of policy and public attention to do for the victims of genocide today what the world failed to do for the Jews of Europe in the 1930s and 1940s.”

See whether there doesn’t seem to be a genocide missing from the HMM chart below.

Let’s see…Turkey and Egypt are listed as at risk of mass killings. Yemen is there. Iraq and Iran are there. Russia and China are there, too.

But no Israel. Gosh, how’d they miss that one?

On the museum’s website, you can look up their “risk assessment” by country. Let’s see how they assess the risk that Israel will mass murder civilians within the year.

Well, the risk of Israel doing that is very low, says the website, though it is higher now than it was two years ago.

Higher you say? Okay.

Apparently, I’m not the first person to find this absurd denial of the holocaust the Jews are inflicting on the Palestinians that the whole world is watching in real time to be more than a little eyebrow-raising. Because there is a Note:

The Early Warning Project’s definition of intrastate mass killing excludes situations in which an armed group (state or nonstate) residing in one country attacks civilians in another country’s territory.

Since Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians is occurring in the country of Gaza, it doesn’t count. Of course, then, the grandchildren of the armed Nazis from Germany who murdered six million Jews in Poland might legitimately wonder why they are still paying reparations to the Jews for a genocide that wouldn’t count even had it occurred.

This means our definition of mass killing does not include civilian killings in the conflicts between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran.

The trick is, when you murder that little kid by shooting him in the head at point blank range, call him “Hamas” or “a terrorist.” That way he’s a combat casualty, not a little kid.

The decision to exclude cross-border mass killings does not involve a value judgment about the moral or practical significance of atrocities perpetrated during wars between states, international terrorism, and other international military operations, only a pragmatic judgment about what we are able to forecast more reliably.

So, the HMM’s primary objective is reliable forecasts? Forecasts don’t come any more reliable than this one: the likelihood that Israel will commit mass murder against noncombatant civilians within the next two years hovers in the neighborhood of one hundred percent.

If you search the word “Nazi” on the HMM’s website, you get 3,741 pages of hits. If you search the word “Gaza,” you get one page with just seven hits.

One of those hits is from an “Echos of Memory” speech in which the speaker recalls a phone conversation with his daughter in Israel amid “rising antisemitism” in 2019. She was quoted, “About 10 minutes ago I saw some fighter jets going towards the Gaza area.”

Another hit is on the caption for a photo, which reads “Bonde Gaza, a Hungarian musician who survived the Gardelegen atrocity, demonstrates to American soldiers how he managed to escape from the barn which the SS had set on fire. Germany, April 14–18, 1945.”

Another hit was on an article titled “Misuse of Holocaust Imagery Today: When Is It Antisemitism?”which contained the sentence, “For example, a cartoon image equating the Gaza Strip with the Warsaw ghetto is an explicit effort to demonize Israeli policies and close off reasonable debate by equating the policies with Nazi genocidal ones.”

Another hit was on another mention of Bonde Gaza, the Hungarian Jew mentioned above.

Another hit was on the bio page of a guy named Noah Shenker, whose 2006 Fellowship at the museum you paid for. Noah had degrees in political science and critical studies and during his fellowship at the Museum, he was a Ph.D. candidate in critical studies in the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. He gets a hit on “Gaza” for the title of a presentation he made in Vancouver, Canada, “Recycled Images: Thoughts on the Converging Representations of the Intifada and the Gaza Pullout in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.”

Another hit is on the “oral history” of a Greek Jew captured by English soldiers in Syria and held in the Gaza strip for a while during WWII.

And the last hit is another mention of Bonde Gaza.

Not a single mention on the HMM’s entire website of the Israeli genocide you are paying for in Gaza.

The Holocaust Museum describes itself as “a living memorial to the Holocaust” [emphasis in original] that “inspires citizens and leaders worldwide to confront antisemitism and hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.”

You don’t prevent genocide by excusing it, Holocaust Museum, or pretending it’s not there. Pretending is for children and con-men. If genocide is evil, it is evil for everyone.

You hear browbeaten Westerners, repulsed by the slaughter in Gaza, but, for some reason, terrified of being called an “antisemite,” careful to distinguish between Jews and Zionists when condemning the murder of the Palestinians. But, here, the HMM proves that, at least from the point of view of official world Jewry, there is no difference. The commonality between the people who run the HMM and the people who run Israel is their blood, not their politics. That commonality accounts for the double standard applied to Israel. The HMM, a memorial to the Jewish victims of the Nazis, has no inate institutional reason to take sides in the Gaza Strip, except in racial solidarity with Israeli Jews.

These are the people—racist, deceptive, and driven by a supremacist fanaticism—the HEAL Act, introduced into Congress by a Jewish representative and a Jewish senator, is attempting to put in charge of supplying the educational materials to every public school in the nation. Those materials overtly attempt to mold the moral inner life of every student in the country for the 12 years they remain in a public school.

After spending some time looking through those materials, it seems clear to me that the Holocaust is not the main focus at the Holocaust Museum. The main focus is antisemitism, which the Holocaust Museum defines as “prejudice against or hatred of Jews.” Much of the material provided is dedicated to convincing students that antisemitism is a real thing that exists and that it is immoral. The Holocaust is there to give antisemitism its quality of pure evil and thus indoctrinate the gentile kids (and the Jewish kids!) to recoil from it. Antisemitism, says the museum, was the “necessary precursor to the Holocaust,” which itself was only antisemitism in its most extreme form.

The first thing to notice is that we already have a word for prejudice or hatred against Jews. The word is “bigotry.” And, like all humans, Jews are sometimes the victims of it. To be hated for an accident of birth, like your skin color, stings, but everyone feels the same sting. The sting isn’t special just because it’s felt by a Jew. And just as all humans can be victims of bigotry, all humans can be the perpetrators of it. This is why bigoted actions are properly condemned as moral transgressions. I know it is wrong to commit a bigoted act because I can understand what it is like to be the target of bigotry.

The Holocaust museum expects us to condemn antisemitism at the same or even higher level without being able to experience it or understand what it feels like and when they say antisemitism is this or that, we have to take their word for it. But can we trust an organization that claims to be all about preventing genocide yet doesn’t have a single mention on its website of the genocide the Jews are committing in Gaza? It sounds like something else is going on.

If you are interested, spend some time on the HMM’s website to get a sense of the true enemy we have ensconced there in its fortress on the national mall. Everything I looked at presented Christians of European descent as the source of the world’s suffering and the source of the world’s injustices. Nowhere did I come across even a partial acknowledgement of any blame the Jews might deserve—ever—for anything at all.

There was a lot of effort put into “documenting” the same source of evils for everyone else in the world, as well. Blacks, for example, should ally with the Jews in common cause against their shared enemy over their shared histories of persecution, though, care should be taken, it is repeatedly emphasized, never to blaspheme—never to compare the suffering of the blacks to the suffering of the Jews, which is holy.

Resistance to miscegenation is presented as pure Nazi evil, though no mention is made of the only country in the world in which miscegenation is actually illegal—Israel.

Resistance to mass immigration is presented as unspeakably racist, though no mention is made of the only country in the world in which immigrants must prove their racial origin is Jewish in order to be allowed to immigrate.

The eugenics movement of the 20s and 30s in Germany and the US which encouraged smart people to have more children is presented as vile fascism, while no mention is made of the fact that when Jews held power in Russia and later in Poland they systematically murdered the smart people with their children.

The HMM wants every American to graduate with an impenetrable shield against seeing Jews in any way other than the way in which these Jews desire. The term “Judeo-Bolshevism” is an antisemitic canard, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is an antisemitic forgery, and so on and so on.

It’s almost certainly too late to ward off the catastrophic consequences of having allowed Jews into the country in the first place, but we should at least know the source of our anguish. Here is a list of those members of Congress cosponsoring the HEAL Act followed by a screen shot of something that gave me, personally, some encouragement. Always a nice thing.

Highlighted are the primary sponsors of this bill in the House and Senate. All information from GovTrack

Here’s the list of numbers to Congressional offices to leave a message on this Labor Day if you are so inclined.

One of the cosponsors of the HEAL Act is sponsoring another awful bill about which I left a message on Reddit in his home state r/Nebraska and was very surprised by the responses. The upvote ratio was something like +93%

So the screen shot of it is here.

Thank you for supporting my efforts.

Buy Me a Coffee