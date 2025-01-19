For this piece, I wanted to find some examples of religion making us stupid and so I turned to my go-to source for stupidity on the Internet: Reddit. It never disappoints.

I searched “Christianity” then entered the largest Christian group on the site, r/Christianity, which claims over half a million members. The very first post was by someone who had recently been diagnosed a sociopath and they were wondering what impact that might have on their relationship with God. Wait. That’s not even the stupid part. The very first response:

The bible never tells you to have a "relationship' with God. In fact the word relationship isn't in the bible.

Never disappoints. Not only is that some world-class stupidity, right there, but it nicely illustrates how the “god’s word” fallacy in fact produces the stupidity.

The word “relationship” may not be in the Bible, but the word “Israel” certainly is, so all some murderous gang of genocidal criminals had to do was call itself “Israel” and the stupid Christians fell into line with weapons, money, and political support—squandered for the same criminals who’ve used us to destroy Germany, Iraq, Libya, Palestine, and so many more—the same destroyers of even our own country. And, still, we support them.

It’s written, that’s why.

However, it was a banner at the top of the group’s home page that caught my attention. It was there in honor of something called “Holocaust Remembrance.” (Lord, these people never stop…) Don’t look at the slaughter you are paying for in Gaza, Christians. Keep your eyes over here on our Holocaust. Imagine our suffering. We did.

Not even marijuana ever made me this stupid.

I clicked on the banner and was taken to a lengthy post about Christianity’s role in Nazism. Says “McClanky,” the author:

I think it is important to recognize that while Christianity was at the forefront of the rise of Nazism as well as the Holocaust, there were many Christians who were drastically opposed to Nazi ideals and who risked their lives to combat the atrocities of the Holocaust.

See? It was at the forefront. Of the rise. To the Reddit Christian, that sounds like tangible proof that Christianity is guilty of genocide (i.e., of being in observance of the “statutes and judgments” of the Old Testament slaughter-god, Jehovah). But not to worry, says the author. You can feel ashamed of your religion and still be a good individual Christian as long as you have the right political views and you are willing to give your life for the benefit of the Jews.

Reddit Christians are like helpless children in the face of that kind of writing.

Anyway, I left a comment:

What I find odd is that we are asked to focus on the Christian role in the Nazis’ genocide of six million Jews, but if we focus on the Jewish role in the Bolsheviks’ genocide of 66 million Christians, we are antisemites.

When I went back the next day to look at responses. Here’s what I found:

Hello, You have been permanently banned from participating in r/Christianity because you broke this community's rules.

And from Reddit:

All the comments were deleted as well, and I could only see this from the notifications:

u/ZeEastWillRise: Again I've never heard anyone critisize the role of christianity in the holocaust in particular as that… u/Lyo-lyok_student The pointing of fingers was toward the leadership of the Catholic Church, not Christianity in… u/Myamoxomis I’ve never been asked to focus on Christianity’s role in Nazism. I’ve never even seen or heard… [I responded by pointing to the article, and she replied:] Ah, see that now. Well, after reading it— the bell seems to continue to ring true as Christians… u/SamtheCossack A brief bit of googling, and WOW. [Odysseus Unsheathed - by Craig Nelsen - Odysseus… u/LegioVIFerrata Christians should reflect on how we can be better disciples using any historical circumstance… u/RazarTuk Banned for being a Nazi u/slagnanz Removed for 1.3 - Bigotry. If you would like to discuss this removal, please click here to send a…

After assuring us he or she is no “expert” and inviting corrections, and then providing three links to Jewish Holocaust propaganda sites, the author of the article restates the creed: Between 1941 and 1945, Christians exterminated six million Jews…

Exterminated? That sounds awful. How could our brothers and sisters in Christ do such a thing?

The author explains: “The root of antisemitic sentiments…”

Okay, so the genocide of six million humans occurred because of antisemitism—that special bigotry only Jews can feel? The one that’s been reported rising now in the United States for a mind-blowing 133 years in a row? The one Rabbi Fersko teaches Jewish teenagers to feel in the atmosphere? The one for which Lee Kern says Germany was destroyed, but has never been worse than it is right now? The one that can bring Kanye West, Substack, and the entire American university system to heel? Goodness! Why would anyone even adopt such a universally condemned, dangerous, and financially ruinous sentiment in the first place?

“…stems from the belief that Jews killed Jesus.”

<blink><blink>

Now that surprises me. While there does seem to be a lot more complaining about Jews lately—on line and in private conversation, most of that seems to stem from the belief that it is morally repugnant to bury children alive in the rubble of their own homes. And, too, I’ve heard complaints about Jews wanting to make it illegal to dislike them. Or Jews wanting to decide what we get to say in our own country. Or Jews distorting history. Or Jews controlling Congress. Or Jews controlling the banking system. Or Jews controlling Hollywood. Or Jews controlling the media. But of all the many complaints I’ve heard about Jews, not a single one has ever been that Jews killed Jesus.

It’s almost like “McClanky” is lying.

Immediately following McClanky’s post is a comment by “RazarTuk,” the MOD who sent me the note “Banned for being a Nazi.” It begins:

More explanation of the Holocaust itself, since there are a lot of common and dangerous misconceptions about it: There's a model used by the Anti-Defamation League, called the Pyramid of Hate, to explain how genocide is allowed to happen.

And that’s where I stopped reading.

Here, let us teach you, you half a million Christians who are members of r/Christianity, say the MODs of that group on a site that was purchased by the Jewish Newhouse family back when Reddit was a bastion of free speech. And let us cite the ADL, which actively supported US entry into WWII, calling it (to its members) a “holy war for Judah” and promising Jews will be exempted from combat roles.

But, on behalf of the Jews, say the MODs, we will actively suppress historical information of critical importance to the Christians. On r/Christianity.

A letter written in Hebrew was found in the pocket of a dead Bolshevik named Zunder, who had been commander of the Red Army’s 11th Sharp-shooter Battalion. A Russian newspaper, Prizyv, published in Berlin, reprinted the letter on February 5th, 1920, more than two decades before the start of the Holocaust. It read:

SECRET—

To the representatives of all the branches of the Israelite International League. Sons of Israel! The hour of our ultimate victory is near. We stand on the threshold to the command of the world. That which we could only dream of before is about to be realized. Only quite recently feeble and powerless, we can now, thanks to the world’s catastrophe, raise our heads with pride. We must, however, be careful. It can surely be prophesied that, after we have marched over ruined and broken altars and thrones, we shall advance further on the same indicated path. [emphasis added] The authority of the, to us, alien religions and doctrines of faith we have through very successful propaganda, subjected to a merciless criticism and mockery. We have brought the culture, civilization, traditions and thrones of the Christian nations to stagger. We have done everything to bring the Russian people under the yoke of the Jewish power, and ultimately compelled them to fall on their knees before us. We have nearly completed all this but we must all the same be very cautious, because the oppressed Russia is our arch-enemy. The victory over Russia, gained through our intellectual superiority, may in future, in a new generation, turn against us. Russia is conquered and brought to the ground. Russia is in the agony of death under our heel, but do not forget—not even for a moment—that we must be careful! The holy care for our safety does not allow us to show either pity or mercy. At last we have been allowed to behold the bitter need of the Russian people, and to see it in tears! By taking from them their property, their gold, we have reduced this people to helpless slaves. Be cautious and silent!

We ought to have no mercy for our enemy. We must make an end of the best and leading elements of the Russian people, so that the vanquished Russia may not find any leader! Thereby every possibility will vanish for them to resist our power. We must excite hatred and disputes between workers and peasants. War and class-struggle will destroy all treasures and culture created by the Christian people. But be cautious, Sons of Israel! Our victory is near, because our political and economic power and influence upon the masses are in rapid progress. We buy up Government loans and gold, and thereby we have controlling power over the world’s exchanges. The power is in our hands, but be careful—place no faith in traitorous shady powers! Bronstein [Trotsky], Apfelbaum [Zinovieff], Rosenfeld [Kamaneff], Steinberg—all of them are like unto thousands of other true sons of Israel. Our power in Russia is unlimited. In the towns, the Commissariats and Commissions of Food, House Commissions, etc., are dominated by our people. But do not let victory intoxicate you. Be careful, cautious, because no one except yourselves will protect us! Remember we cannot rely on the Red Army, which one day may turn its warfare on ourselves. Sons of Israel! The hour for our long-cherished victory over Russia is near; close up solid your ranks! Make known our people’s national policy! Fight for eternal ideals! Keep holy the old laws, which history has bequeathed to us! May our intellect, our genius, protect and lead us! Signed, The Central Committee of the Petersburg Branch of the Israelite International League

Fifteen years before that letter was discovered and published, Tsar Nicholas II issued a decree lifting restrictions on Jews. At the Municipal Duma (City Hall) in Kiev, a peaceful demonstration celebrating the long-sought decree was overwhelmed by an unruly, heavily Jewish mob protesting the decree as too little, too late. Two Jews, Ratner and Schlichter, gave inflammatory speeches from the balcony, whipping up the crowd, which responded by smashing all the furniture, destroying official documents, and cutting the Tsar’s portrait out of its frame and degrading it. Meanwhile, a crowd of Jews at a nearby park attempted to pull down the statue of Tsar Nicholas I.

This provoked a retaliatory pogrom—for six days—against the Jews.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn:

In all, “nearly fifteen hundred apartments and commercial premises belonging to Jews were plundered.” Starting from the fact that “nearly two‐thirds of the city’s trade was in the hands of Jews,” Tourau assessed losses—including the richest mansions—to “several million rubles.” It had been planned to ransack not only Jewish houses, but also those of prominent liberal personalities. On the 19th [of October, 1905], Bishop Plato “led a procession through the streets of Podol where the pogrom had been particularly violent, urging the people to put an end to the abuses. Imploring the crowd to spare the lives and property of the Jews, the bishop knelt several times before it… A broken man came out of the crowd and shouted threateningly: ‘You too, you’re for the Jews?’”

That’s Bishop Plato lying on the floor (#2) in the photo below. You can’t really see it in this photo, but his nose has been cut off. This is what the letter writer of February, 1920 was exulting in.

These religious leaders suffered something more than “merciless criticism and mockery.” Note the date these men were shot. The Polish Jew, Felix Dzerzhinsky’s, CheKa had only been in existence twelve days when these men were murdered. There would be many thousands more. Photo from The Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923

’ Rurik Skywalker corrected my assumption in a previous post that the Russian church was a stalwart opponent of the Jews. The Christian leadership has always sided with the Jews against its own people, he pointed out. Bishop Plato would appear to be an example of that, but also an example of another claim I made: that the Bolsheviks took special pleasure in inflicting pain on their “allies.”

Christian leadership in the West—in the US, certainly—is every bit as venal as the Russian church was before 1917. Probably much worse. Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, Mainline—all of them. Because it’s written? Pfft…that’s for the plebes. Because it’s safe and comfortable and easy and the pay’s not bad. Just ask Bishop Plato.

I’ve been racing to finish this since early this morning. I wanted to have it ready, sent, and a few copies printed out to take to some nearby church, sit through the service (hope the music is good), then hand a copy to the minister after the service with the question, “Whose side are you on, Reverend?”

But, alas, church is just letting out in this time zone, so I missed it by a few minutes. Oh well, next week.

