NOTE: It is clear I am not going to finish the article I’m working on for this weekend, so I am re-posting this—polished and shortened—from Odysseus Unsheathed’s third month. It makes an important point about the permanent nature of what the West is enduring.

The most difficult book I have ever read was The Red Terror in Russia 1918 - 1923, a firsthand account of the horrors that transpired in Russia after the Bolsheviks seized power there in 1917. It was written by a Russian historian named Serge Melgunov, whose professional, even-keeled tone as he documents and describes one mind-blowing atrocity after another is all the more remarkable for the fact that he, himself, survived imprisonment in the hellish and blood-soaked nightmare of Bootyrskaya prison, the CheKa’s primary Moscow location for torture and murder. His is a historian’s dispassionate recounting of events that occurred at a particular time in a particular place and the sober and dignified manner with which he records those events lends his work the weight of both unmistakable authenticity and the deep impact that derives from the reader’s own power to construct—from the facts presented—a vivid and accurate picture of what happened in Russia between 1918 - 1923 as the Red Terror savagery raged.

Serge Melgunov’s record of Bolshevik crimes stands in stark contrast to the hysteria and self-promotion of frauds like Elie Wiesel, who survived not one, not two, but three whole Nazi “death camps.” Melgunov is an actual holocaust survivor; Wiesel is a laughingstock. Melgunov struggled to get an English-language version of his book published; Wiesel won a Nobel Prize.

Here’s how Melgunov described his own relationship to the book he wrote:

I would like those who read this book to be brave enough to comprehend it. I know that my work, incomplete in many areas, came out of print prematurely. But having acknowledged that, I have had and still have neither the physical nor mental strength to format it as properly as the subject matter deserves. Truly, one would have to have nerves of steel to immerse oneself fully within the horror seeping from the following pages and survive.

An insight I derived from my own “power to construct—from the facts presented—a vivid and accurate picture of what happened in Russia” was the realization, as I read Melgunov’s book, that one of the driving forces of the slaughter was an intentional program of dysgenics—that is, the wholesale extermination of intelligent Russians and their children. That kind of enmity—the playing-for-keeps, calculated enmity of such a program—left its deep impact. It amplified the Bolshevik crimes in my mind to a level of which I had never before imagined humans capable; it made the relevance of the Bolshevik Revolution to the year 2023 immediate.

Melgunov never mentions the word “dysgenic.” He simply records what happened. Here he quotes from an editorial by Leon Krayni in Issue No. 1 of the The Red Sword, the official publication of the Kiev CheKa in which “the intelligents” are distinguished as a class:

We must tear out the fangs of the bourgeois snake and, if necessary, its greedy mouth must be torn apart and fat belly must be cut open. The sabotaging, lying, treacherously pretending to be on our side classless intelligent speculators and speculating intelligents must be unmasked. We cannot and do not have the old moral values and humanity invented by the bourgeoisie for oppressing and exploiting the lower classes.

And from instructions to the nation’s army of informants on how to be a snitch, printed in the April 16, 1922 issue of "Voice of Russia:"

Watch the factory administration and intelligent workers. Precisely determine their political orientation and report any anti-Soviet agitation or propaganda. Watch all gatherings under the guise of playing cards and drinking (but with different goals). Enter them as much as possible and report the goals and plans with the names and exact addresses. Watch the intelligents working at Soviet institutions and listen to their conversations. Determine their political affiliations. Find out where they go after work and immediately report anything suspicious. [If you see something, say something!] Enter into all closed circles and family functions of the Messeiers intelligents. Learn their dispositions and become familiar with those who organize parties and what their goals are. Look for any connections between local intelligents with others in the district, region, capital, and foreign countries. Report them immediately.

Infiltrate the children’s birthday parties, they ordered. Disgusting pigs. On the massacres that began in Arkhangelsk after British troops left:

A writer for "Revolutionary Russia" (No. 7) reports in November, 1920, "September was a month of red terror in Kholmogory. More than 2000 have been executed by firing squad. Mostly the peasants and cossacks from the South. There are practically no intelligent anymore, there are none left.”

And, fresh from a massacre of thousands in Astrakhan ordered by Trotsky (who is today honored as a “hero of the Jewish people” at the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv):

one of the tyrants of Astrakhan transferred to Baku, where he destroyed "many hundreds of Baku workers and intelligent people" at Nargen Island...

Melgunov writes that by August, 1922, “[T]here is simply no political activity in Russia. It is a field covered only with dead bones. There is neither protest nor indignation. Everything is exhausted, humiliated, and suppressed.” Yet the terror rages on, while Stalin justifies the mass arrests of the remaining intelligents (engineers, doctors, students, et al.) as a “warning” to political adversaries.

The slaughter continues on into 1923:

The executions for the instances of already non-existing active political "counterrevolution" are continuing along with the executions for religious [always Christian] "counterrevolution." We can read a very typical letter in "The Latest News" (February 22, 1923) about the "quelling" of the recent "riots" in Ukraine. "Quelling the riots,” writes a correspondent, “was in reality used for eradication of the remaining intelligent."

And the victims included the former political allies of the Bolsheviks—the Christian “progressives” who, like the white people in the United States today running around in paroxysms of public virtue tearing down statues of confederates, had been so anxious to condemn their own people:

The lists of executed contain 15, 91, etc.. Of course all those are the "former princes, generals and nobility" or bandits, but in reality they are largely the socialists and democrat intelligent public, village teachers, cooperatives, workers and peasants.

But the overarching principle driving the bloodbath was dysgenic:

When we talk about quelling of the peasant uprisings; when we talk about execution of the workers in Perm or Astrakhan, it becomes clear that it is no longer about some special "class terror" against the bourgeois. Indeed, terror has been applied to all classes without exception from day one, but primarily to the classless intelligent.

Children were not exempt from the Bolsheviks’ genocidal, dysgenic bloodlust.

Two middle-aged men, a young man, and a child. Successful peasants were considered “intelligents.” They, too, were executed and their property confiscated “for the proletariat.”

Among many accounts of the mass executions of men, women, children, and the elderly, whole groups of people machine gunned together in town squares (if you can imagine the horror of that), Melgunov writes,

Both parents and children have been executed. We found evidence of the following facts. The children have been executed before the parents' eyes, and the parents before the children's eyes.

And, of course, there were the millions who died from the intentional famines.

Pile of dead Christian boys, victims of the intentional famine engineered by a Latvian Jew named Martin Latsis, head of the Ukrainian CheKa. He’s the guy who wrote in The Red Sword , the Ukrainian CheKa’s official publication, “[D]o not look for evidence that the accused acted...against Soviet power…. The first question you should ask him is what class he belongs to, what is his origin, education, profession. These questions should determine his fate. This is the essence of the Red Terror.” Like I said, depraved monsters. (Latvians played an outsized role in the Bolsheviks’ depredations. So many Latvians—including nearly the entire 150,000 strong community of Latvian Jews—moved to Russia after the Bolsheviks seized power to assist with the building of the new workers’ paradise that there was a whole section of Moscow that became known as the Latvian Quarter. The Latvian Quarter had its own bakeries, theaters, hair salons, and well-stocked grocery stores. No starving Russians allowed. Incidentally, those “missing 150,000” would later be counted as Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust in Latvia.)

Buy me a box of srews

And, of course, there was the end of the Romanovs, the preeminent Russian example of the murder of the “better humans” along with their children. As Melgunov tells it:

Only someone under the spell of exceptional political cruelty, who lost all human senses, would not be turned off by the circumstances of the royal family’s massacre in Ekaterinburg. The parents and children were crowded into one room and slaughtered before each other's sight. As the red army man Medvedev, one of the eyewitnesses of the "execution," said in his testimony to an investigation in February, 1919, the preparations for the execution were slow and "everyone obviously figured out their fate." History does not know another scene of massacre like that which marked the night from July 16 to 17, 1918.

What was it like in Russia (our enemy!) four years after the depraved Bolshevik monsters had seized power in that unfortunate country? Here is how it was described in an essay titled “Vessel of Death,” written by an A. Chumakov in Moscow and published in September 1921 by the CheKa itself:

And we know inside our shaken mind and we see with our fogged eyes what dozens of previous generations did not know or see—what many generations of our distant descendants will only guess... We no longer tremble at mysterious, previously incomprehensible Death, for it has become our second life. We no longer tremble from the harsh smell of human blood, for its hard vapors saturate the air we breath. We no longer tremble from the endless lines of those being taken to execution, for we have seen the last agony of the children executed by firing squad in the streets, have seen the mountains of mutilated and frozen victims of terrorist madness, and have perhaps ourselves stood more than once at the last step. We have gotten used to those scenes, like people get used to the sight of familiar streets, and we hark to the sounds of shots fired no more than to the sound of a human voice. That is why the country remains silent in the face of triumphant Death and Russia’s compressed chest cannot emit an elemental scream of protest or at least of despair. It managed to survive those unforgettable four years of civil war somehow, but its poisoned soul remained imprisoned by Death. Probably that is why Russia, being executed and tortured in the chambers now, is silent...

And Russia is still silent, at least it is to us in the captive West, but it is still the target of that foaming-at-the-mouth genocidal hatred from the literal descendants (yes, the literal descendants—we imported them under the 1991 Lautenberg Amendment and, due to rising anti-Semitism, paid their moving expenses, even if they chose to move to Israel rather than come here) of those Bolshevik monsters. They now control the levers of power in the United States. They brazenly instigated the current war against Russia. The executions continue and we Americans are the pistols in the executioners’ hands—ignorant as mud about the massive crimes of the Bolsheviks.