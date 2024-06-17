I stumbled across a stack written by a Jew named Lee Kern. He describes himself as “an Oscar nominated writer with a human soul and feet,” adding, “I write silly things, and occasionally sweet things and also have an interest in Jewish topics.” A scan down his home page revealed nothing silly and certainly nothing sweet.

I clicked on a title, Hurt - Don’t Heal the Antisemite, and whoa. The psychopathy of the Judaic zealot can still come as a shock. I think it’s the extreme distortion of reality Judaism engenders and the intractable nature of the irrational hatred it demands of its victims that makes it so shocking—so difficult for us, the targets of that hatred, to comprehend.

The article by

is, first of all, another of the recent rash of exasperated-Jews-throwing-up-their-hands-and-giving-up-on-America articles signaling the approach of the “

” phase of the Jehovan cycle—the phase in which Jews strip out the remaining wealth and leave the burning ruins

The image Lee Kern used in his article.

en masse.

Kern begins his article,

The attempt to disabuse the world of antisemitism has been a monumental failure.

Consider the towering arrogance contained in that first sentence alone. The word “disabuse” is always used in relation to a kind of defective thought. Wrong opinions, factual errors, misconceptions, and the like are disabused. In Kern’s world, unless you hold the view of Jews Kern wants you to, you are an antisemite. In other words, the guy’s a dick.

Despite decades of educational outreach things are the worst they’ve ever been.

Jews have tried everything to get us to think better of them except improve their own behavior. Or even make an honest assessment of their own behavior. Hmmm…perhaps they aren’t really concerned about antisemitism after all. Perhaps it’s all just a ruse…

The hatred against us is at fever pitch and from multiple fronts. The alleged gains that have been made teaching the world about the Holocaust and antisemitism have not been worth the investment of time, energy and resources.

Kern makes an important admission, here. The teaching of the Holocaust is for the purpose of getting gentiles to think about Jews the way Jews want them to. In other words, it’s not history. It’s propaganda.

The facts speak for themself.

Which fact would those be, Lee Kern? The fact that Jews have slaughtered 30,000 children in the last eight months? The fact that nobody likes genocidal monsters?

We are in the most precarious position any of us have ever experienced, with most of us wondering where our future lies.

I’m guessing it’s not in the West <wink><wink>.

To increase our safety we need a new approach. This new approach requires us to stop projecting our Jewish belief in education onto the world. We need to stop expecting the world to react in the same way we do to the facts, reason and appeals for compassion we present.

Appeals for compassion? Y’all are in the middle of committing a genocide, you freak.

We need to stop assuming antisemites are simply ignorant and must confront the truth that they simply hate us and that they enjoy hating us.

Speaking of Jewish projection…

We need to make this a less enjoyable pastime for them.

That’s right, you malignant psycho lunatic, we just simply hate you. Mommy, all the kids at school hate me. Why, sweetie? No reason, Mommy. They just simply hate me and they enjoy hating me.

Normal human mother: Don’t be silly, dear. There’s no such thing as a “special hate just for Timmy.” If there were, that would make you the center of the universe, and, in fact, you aren’t the center of the universe, even though it feels like you are. The reason it feels like you are is because that’s what your senses are telling you, but as you get older, you will learn that everyone else (including the kids at school) has the same feeling of being the center of the universe that you do. Most of the kids in your class will realize as they grow older that they all share the same claim on centrality, but that none of them actually is the center. This is what we call “becoming an adult.” There are people, however—unfortunates, who never come to see the world as it really is, who continue to believe they are the center of the universe. But that irrational belief turns them into what we call malignant psycho lunatics. You don’t want to be a malignant psycho lunatic. It’s a degraded way to live one’s life, full of distortion and irrationality. Now, sit down here and tell me about your trouble with the kids at school. Let’s try to see things through their eyes. Perhaps we will discover some error you can correct.

Judaism-stricken mother: Yes, of course they just simply hate you, dear, and, yes, they enjoy hating you. That’s because they are antisemites. They hate you because you are a Jew and the whole world loves to hate Jews for no reason. The facts speak for itselves. Weren’t you paying attention to Rabbi Fersko’s sermon on Saturday about “atmospheric antisemitism,” which has been continuously rising for 133 straight years and is now, according to Oscar-nominated Jew, Lee Kern, at a fever pitch and the worst it’s ever been? Put on your jacket. We’re going down to your school. If I’m not screaming obscenities at the principal like a malignant psycho lunatic within the next ten minutes, we’ll both be wafting up the chimneys at Auschwitz by this time next week.

Sherri Eccleston and her daughter Taylor sued their school district, Taylor’s high school’s principal, and the district’s superintendent for antisemitic bullying. The bullying included a swastika scratched into a playground slide, a boy glaring at Taylor on the school bus, and it took the district a week to remove another swastika scratched into a desk in the music room. Also, the school had antisemitically persecuted Taylor and world Jewry by refusing to change a scheduled class trip to the Statue of Liberty so that it returned the kids to Pine Bush, a hamlet in upstate New York, before sundown on a Friday. The lawsuit, cheered on by the Jewish-owned New York Times, was successful. A Jewish judge dismissed the cases against the principal and the superintendent, who were both Jews, but left the overwhelmingly gentile taxpayers of Pine Bush on the hook for thousands of dollars for every man, woman, and child in Pine Bush to cover the millions of dollars he awarded to the Jewish plaintiffs and their Jewish legal team. If the blonde woman in the background in the photo above happened to read the gloating, celebratory New York Times article announcing the verdict on the day she had to fork over her kids’ college fund to the braying beast, Sherri Eccleston, she might have felt some hatred for Jews. Hell, the story makes me feel hatred for Jews. That hatred, says a jackass named Lee Kern, just popped up out of the ground for no reason other than that the blonde woman simply enjoys hating Jews. Hey, Lee Kern, I challenge you to a public debate on the question: Do Lee Kern’s views on antisemitism make Lee Kern a turd in a figurative sense or, literally, an actual human turd. I’ll take the position that you are literally an actual human turd.

It’s worthwhile to take a dip in the fetid waters of Judaic hatred every so often, just to keep it always before us just how poisonous the rabid Judaics really are. Kern continues:

The future of Jewish safety is not in teaching the world to be better people - but in teaching them to watch their step. We need to stop attempting to teach our haters to be nice to us, but rather teach them there’s a cost to their transgressions.

You will think what we tell you to think. You will say what we tell you to say. Your history is what we tell you it is. Or you will pay (but it’s the Jews who feel threatened).

Putting it bluntly: we need to teach the world that we will fuck up anyone who tries to hurt us.

Grandiosity is another marker for psychopathy, Mr. Teacher-of-the-World. So are violent revenge fantasies.

That is the lesson we need to be pushing. It matters not one jot that they know where antisemitism leads for the Jews.

And where does your imaginary persecution lead, Lee Kern? An imaginary holocaust?

We need to show them where antisemitism leads for them, the perpetrators of antisemitism. They don’t need to know what happened to the Jews in Auschwitz so much as they need to know what happened to the Nazis. They need to know the Nazis got fucked up, killed and destroyed. They need to know that Germany got levelled, destroyed and went up in flames. They need to know that German bodies and minds got broken beyond recognition. Antisemites need to know what happens to the antisemite - not the Jew. And we need to show them.

So, along with an explicit call to slaughter those with the wrong opinion concerning Jews, we have another frank admission by this turd. The war against Nazi Germany wasn’t a war defending freedom and democracy against tyranny as we were all taught. According to Lee Kern, it was a war on behalf of the Jews to punish Germans for their antisemitism. How come that wasn’t stated at the time? It’s almost like Lee Kern’s people are manipulating us from behind the scenes—tricking us into sacrificing our blood and treasure for their cause. I wonder whether Lee Kern will allow us to know that.

Hey, Lee Kern, did your people lie to my people to dupe us into going to war against Germany in 1941? Or Iraq in 2003?

Let’s hurt our haters and move on. Let it be seen they have been hurt. We need to stop educating people to like us. We need to teach them to fear us. We need to show them we are mean, nasty and will inflict pain without remorse.

Slaughter the men, women, and children, the sick monkey god, Jehovah, commanded the Jews. Thine eye shall not pity.

The only thing in our human experience similar to Judaism is the violent psychopath’s extreme egocentrism—the incurable psychosis that manifests as a menace to society. Lee Kern wants to punish people for their opinions of him. He is a psychopath. When a psychopath gains power, it is the very worst of tyrannies.

But the real import of Kerns’ message doesn’t have anything to do with convincing his readers that antisemitism is a real thing or that it justifies persecution of the gentiles. The real message is in its elevated call to violence compared to the rantings of these moral defectives of just a year ago.

We’re up next and Lee Kern is making the announcement.

And thou shalt consume all the people which the LORD thy God shall deliver thee; thine eye shall have no pity upon them: neither shalt thou serve their gods; for that will be a snare unto thee. If thou shalt say in thine heart, These nations are more than I; how can I dispossess them? Thou shalt not be afraid of them: but shalt well remember what the LORD thy God did unto Pharaoh, and unto all Egypt;… so shall the LORD thy God do unto all the people of whom thou art afraid. Moreover the LORD thy God will send the hornet among them, until they that are left, and hide themselves from thee, be destroyed. Thou shalt not be affrighted at them: for the LORD thy God is among you, a mighty God and terrible. And the LORD thy God will put out those nations before thee by little and little: thou mayest not consume them at once, lest the beasts of the field increase upon thee. But the LORD thy God shall deliver them unto thee, and shall destroy them with a mighty destruction, until they be destroyed.

There is no way to cure the Judaic psychosis. It must be eradicated.