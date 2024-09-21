Jonathan Cook is a long-time resident of Israel and a contributor at Unz Review. In a September 7 piece, “Israeli Torture Chambers Aren’t New. They Are What Provoked the Violence of Oct 7,” he writes,

Torture, even of children, has been routine in these prisons since the occupation began nearly 60 years ago, as Israeli human rights groups have been regularly documenting.

Torture of children. It’s hard to believe there really exist people in the world who torture children. Whatever the merits of the utilitarian arguments for torture—to extract, to punish, to intimidate—those arguments don’t apply to children. If you torture children, it’s because you enjoy it. And if you enjoy inflicting cruelty on children, you are at the peak of human immorality; it is a sin not to hate you.

For two years leading up to the current genocide in Gaza, Israeli military snipers were shooting unarmed Palestinians protesting peaceably on the Gaza side of the border against Israeli brutality. According to Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, over 200 Palestinians were killed and nearly 8,000 were injured. A popular pastime among the snipers was shooting out the protesters’ kneecaps (“'42 Knees in One Day': Israeli Snipers Open Up About Shooting Gaza Protesters,” by Hilo Glazer, Haaretz, March 6, 2020). Here’s the uniquely Jewish twist: in the evenings, Israeli residents would grab a lawn chair and a pair of binoculars and settle in on nearby hilltops to watch and cheer the IDF snipers as they fired on unarmed human beings

When Israeli snipers shooting from across the border shot off this boy’s leg, Jews sitting in lawn chairs and watching through binoculars cheered the “great shot.” Inhuman hatred.

Reports are also coming out of Israel that the IDF allows Jewish civilians to watch and record Palestinians being tortured.

Really, Jews? You are watching unarmed teenagers getting their legs blown off and cheering like you are at a Knicks game? You are watching the torture of human beings like it’s a performance staged for your entertainment?

What is wrong with you people?

When the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia in October, 1917, it began to dawn on the Russian people who the Bolsheviks actually were and what it would mean for Russians to live under them. A ferocious civil war broke out, which the Bolsheviks won by using tactics like, as reported by officials of the Red Cross in Kiev in 1918, executing the hostage wives and children of those conscripted to the Red Army who defected to the White Army.

Taking families hostage was a tactic also used to quash peasant revolts against the confiscatory Bolshevik Jews. In 1921, in response to a peasant revolt in the Tambov region, families were arrested and held hostage. They were executed until the rioting stopped. In the Kozhukhov concentration camp near Moscow, 313 peasant hostages including babies as young as one month and children below the age of sixteen were imprisoned without adequate food or warm clothing. With the arrival of autumn, typhus devastated them.

One of the tortures to which the Bolsheviks subjected their victims was mock execution. One woman tells her story,

The executions were carried out in the basement. There were several corpses down there, stripped to their underwear. I can’t remember how many. I clearly saw one woman and a man wearing socks. Both were lying face down. They execute with a shot to the back of the head... The floor was slippery with blood... I was not going to disrobe—let them take what they will. Disrobe! they yelled. It was like I was hypnotized. My hands mechanically started to unbutton... I took off my coat. Started unbuttoning my dress... And I heard a voice like from a distance, like through thick cotton. Kneel! I was pushed onto the corpses. They were piled up. And one was still moving and wheezing. And again someone shouted from a distance somewhere: Get up! and someone yanked me up by the hand. Romanovsky stood in front of me smiling. You know his face—disgusting and cunning triumphant smile. Well, Catherine Petrovna (he always uses the first and middle name), scared? Bit of a fright for you? That was nothing. Now you will cooperate, won’t you?

That woman was accused of paying a large bribe to save the life of an officer—perhaps her son or husband.

Another woman writes in her Odessa memoirs:

We learned today that Baroness T-gen has not been executed. Only her husband, and several others were killed. She was told to stand and watch and wait for her turn. When all had been executed, she was read a pardon. She was ordered to clean up the blood. They said her hair turned gray.

A former member of Parliament named Ivan Ivanovich Kotov, with a broken arm and leg and an eye gouged out, was dragged from the hold of a barge where he’d been imprisoned and executed in 1918.

In the Ekaterinodar CheKa they would stretch out a victim bound and face down on the basement floor. A burly guy would grab the victim’s head while another would grab the shoulders, then they would pull in opposite directions, stretching the victim’s neck. While the victim’s neck was stretched, a third commissar would smash down on it with the butt of a revolver. The neck would bloat and blood would pour from the nose and mouth. The victims suffered immensely.

The same CheKa arrested a teacher named Dombrovsky after a suitcase containing a military officer’s uniform, left behind by a relative passing through, was discovered during a search of her home. She was tortured in a solitary cell. Ms. Dombrovskaya confessed to the suitcase, but the commissars had a tip that she was hiding gold jewelry she had received from another relative—a general. And that was enough to subject her to torture. First, they raped her in order of seniority. The commissar, Friedman, raped her first, then the others. Then she was tortured in order to extract the information of where she was hiding the gold. They carved her naked body with knives and crushed her fingertips with pliers. The suffering and bleeding victim pointed out a place in a barn behind where she lived at 28 Medevedev St. She was executed at 9 PM and by 10 PM the commissars had searched that address, supposedly finding a golden wrist band and several rings. (Incidentally, the author of Henry Ford’s The International Jew describes a common sight at that time on New York City’s Lower East Side were Jewish street peddlers hawking the wedding rings of murdered Russian housewives.)

Danzig Baldaev, Drawings from the Gulag

In a village called Kavkazskaya, the local CheKa used an iron glove to torture its victims. It was a massive chunk of steel, worn on the right hand, and studded on the inside with small nails. Besides the pain from the mass of iron, the victim suffered excruciating pain from the multitude of shallow wounds left by the nails. A man named Ion Efremovish Lelyavin was subjected to that torture among others while the commissars interrogated him about where he had hidden gold and paper money of the monarchy.

A headband was used for torture by the Armavir CheKa. It was simply a leather strap connected with a screw and nut. The band was wrapped around a victim’s head and the nut tightened, squeezing the head and causing immense physical pain. The chair of the Pyatigorsk CheKa Operative Department, Commissar Richman, flogs those under interrogation with rubber whips giving 10-20 lashes. He was the one who sentenced some sisters of charity to 15 lashes for providing medical care to wounded Cossacks. Needles were inserted under the fingernails of victims at the same CheKa.

A number of witnesses testified to the savage beating of Adm. Myazgovski in the Nikolayev CheKa in 1919.

Common Business printed the testimony of a victim from Lugansk City describing how he was tortured by being drenched in ice-cold water then pulling out his fingernails with pliers, inserting needles, and carving with a razor.

A letter to the same paper told of torture in the Simpheropol CheKa, which used a novel method of torture. They administered enemas of broken glass and set burning candles under a victim’s genitals.

In Odessa, they forced victims to sit on a red hot frying pan, beat them with iron rods and rubber hoses with metal tips, and fractured bones by twisting arms.

Immediately after Kiev was captured from the Bolsheviks by the Volunteer Army in August, 1919, a General Reberg led a commission of investigation. Much of what Reberg’s commission discovered is included in a book called Bloody Hangover of Bolshevism by a writer named Nilstonsky. Here is a bit of it:

The Bolsheviks managed to slaughter most of the CheKa inmates in Kiev on the night [before their retreat]. The human blood bath on the night of August 28, 1919 included 127 murdered at the regional CheKa at 5 Sadovaya St. alone. In the haste to evacuate, about 100 people were shot and left lying in the garden of the regional CheKa, about 70 at the district CheKa at Elisavetinskaya St, about that many at the Chinese CheKa; 51 railroad workers at the railway CheKa and a few at each of many other CheKas in Kiev... That was done primarily out of revenge for the victorious offensive of the Volunteer Army and secondly out of a reluctance to evacuate the arrested. We found a few survivors at some of the CheKa, abandoned too quickly by the Bolsheviks, but in what condition! They were walking dead, dragging their feet and staring at us with dead, dull eyes" (p. 9).

Nilstonsky also described the interior of one of the Kiev human “slaughterhouses” (the author contends that they were officially referred to as such) examined by the commission.

...The entire concrete floor of a large garage was covered with several inches of blood mixed with brain, skull bones, fragments of hair, and other human remains. All the walls were splattered with blood and chunks of brain and scalp stuck to them around the thousands of bullet holes. A 10 inch deep 10 yard long drainage ditch lead from the middle of the garage to the next building where there was sewage pipe. That ditch was full to the top with blood... In a garden nearby, 127 corpses from the recent slaughter were buried in a shallow mass grave... We immediately noticed that all the corpses had crushed skulls—some heads were completely flattened. They were possibly killed by way of crushing the heads with some heavy object. Some had no heads at all, but they were not decapitated by chopping, but... by ripping the heads off... All corpses were completely naked.

Ripping the heads off.

Normally the corpses were taken by carts and trucks outside the city and buried there after the slaughter. We found another older grave with about 80 corpses near the first one. Here we discovered mutilation and crippling that was difficult to believe. There were corpses gutted, others had no limbs, some were completely slashed. Some had eyes poked out and at the same time their heads, faces, necks and bodies were covered with stab wounds. Further we found a body with a wedge driven through the chest. Some had no tongues. We found a number of severed arms and legs in one of the corners of the grave. In a distance from the grave near the garden fence were found several corpses without signs of violent death. When the doctors autopsied them several days later, they found dirt in their mouths, throats and lungs. Therefore the victims were buried alive and swallowed and inhaled dirt trying to breath. There were people of varying ages and both sexes in that mass grave. There were elderly, men, women and children there. One woman was tied with a rope to her, roughly, 8 year old daughter. Both had bullet wounds, (pp. 21 -22). In the yard among the graves we found a cross that Lieutenant Sorokin, considered by the Bolsheviks a Volunteer Army spy, was crucified on about a week prior to the capture of Kiev... At the regional CheKa we found a chair similar to a dental chair (the same in Kharkov) with the belts remaining that were used to tie down a victim. The entire concrete floor of the cell was covered in blood, and chunks of human skin and scalp with hair were stuck to the bloodied chair... The same was at the district CheKa, the same floor covered in blood with brains and bone fragments etc. A stump caught one’s notice in that building. A victim's head was put against it and crushed with a breaker bar. There was a hole right next to the stump, a kind of hatch, filled to the top with human brain, which fell down there out of a crushed skull...

This was a favorite torture at the Chinese CheKa in Kiev:

The victim was tied to a wall or a pole. Then they firmly attached one end of a pipe few inches in diameter to his body... A rat was sent down the other end of the pipe, which was immediately covered with a wire mesh and heated with fire. The animal, desperately trying to escape heat, would start gnawing through the body of the victim. That torture lasted for hours, and sometimes into the next day before the victim finally died (p. 25).

Autopsies of 107 corpses exhumed from the graves of Sayenko's victims in the concentration camp revealed savage cruelty: beatings, fractured ribs and shin bones, crushed skulls, severed hands and feet, severed fingers, decapitation, burning with hot metal, etc… The head of one corpse was completely flattened into a disk about a half inch thick… Seven stab and bullet wounds inflicted to an unidentified woman, who was buried alive.

And on and on and on it goes.

This is brutality for the sake of brutality. And while some of these torturers themselves fell victim to Stalin’s later purges, no one was ever held to account for the monstrous and depraved crimes they inflicted on millions of innocent Christians.

Instead, for some stupid, evil reason, we American Christians allied with the criminal monsters torturing and murdering Christians in Russia to help them destroy the Christians in Germany. So secure is Jewish confidence in their political mastery of us that the rate of the slaughter of Christians in Russia actually increased even as we were helping the slaughterers punish the Germans for their antisemitism.

In the wake of WWII, an exhausted world surveyed the devastation and wondered what had been the point. Outside the massive death and destruction, nothing much had changed; the borders of the nations of the world were pretty much as they had been.

All that death and destruction had produced no winners—only losers. Well wait, there were two supra-national winners—WWII delivered half of Europe to communism, and it delivered Palestine to Zionism. Zionism and communism alone gained territory. In other words, Jews were the victors in WWII.

The leading intellectual force of communism after the death of Lenin was the Bolshevik, Leon Trotsky. When a well-known Czech-Austrian Marxist theorist named Karl Kautsky published a book, Terrorism and Communism, critical of the Bolsheviks’ Red Terror, Trotsky responded with a defense justifying the liquidation of entire classes of people—i.e., genocide. The enemy must be disarmed, he argued. In a time of war, that means “destroyed.” Kautsky correctly called Trotsky’s response “a hymn praising inhumanity.”

The leading Zionist in the world, after he ousted “the father of Zionism,” Theodor Herzl, at the 1903 World Zionist Congress, was Chaim Weizmann. And it was at that 1903 meeting that Max Nordau foretold the “great war” between nations that was coming (before WWI, wars had always been between armies, not nations). That war, still eleven years away at the time of Nordau’s prediction, would lead, he said, through Great Britain, to a Jewish national home in Palestine. Thirteen years after Nordau’s prediction, with WWI raging, Weizmann secured the Balfour Declaration, through which Great Britain committed itself to a “national home” for the Jews in Palestine.

A few days before Weizmann triumphed in London, Trotsky triumphed in Moscow when the Bolsheviks seized power on his order. Lord Balfour’s secretary, a Mrs. Dugdale, who acknowledges the influence of the Old Testament on Lord Balfour, describes the relationship of Trotsky and Weizmann to each other:

Years before, in Geneva, Trotsky and Weizmann had night after night expounded from rival cafés in the university quarter their opposed political beliefs. Both of them Russian-born … they had swayed the crowds of Jewish students from one side of the street to the other; Leon Trotsky, apostle of Red revolution; Chaim Weizmann, apostle of a tradition unbroken for two thousand years. Now by a most strange coincidence in the same week each of them accomplished the fulfillment of his dream.”

Chaim Weizmann’s revolution espoused the extreme nationalism of Deuteronomy—one nation ruling over all the nations. Trotsky’s revolution, on the other hand, was extreme anti-nationalism—a one world dictatorship of the proletariat erasing the nation itself. At the end of October, 1917, years after they wooed the Jewish students from the cafes of Geneva, these two ideologically opposed revolutionaries triumphed simultaneously and seized control of the West for the Jews. And while Trotsky and Weizmann strove in opposite directions, their final destinations were indistinguishable the one from the other. Whether we end in a pure Trotsky world or a pure Weizmann world, we will still be under the absolute control of a tiny group of spiteful men with all the money and none of the foreskin who, when they aren’t torturing children, spend their time stripping us of our wealth and punishing us for our antisemitism.

So, while the Trotsky Jews were murdering and dispossessing the Christians in Russia, the Weizmann Jews were murdering and dispossessing the Muslims in Palestine.

Douglas Reed:

The British in Palestine, for the first time in their nation’s history, were required to repress the people they had come to "protect" and to protect others who were in fact invaders from Russia. The corruption of "the civil power" in England, from Mr. Balfour’s time on, achieved this result. The supreme maxim of Western constitutionalism is that "the civil power" must always be superior to the military one, so that militarist regimes may not arise. But if the civil power yields to the dictates of a secret third party with military aims, it becomes in fact inferior to a military power, though not to its native generals. In this way the supreme maxim is stood on its head, because a nation’s armed forces can then be put at the service of interests alien to, and destructive of, its own. This happened in Palestine.

This is happening still in Palestine. Our military is dropping bombs the size of automobiles on a people who never did anything to us. Nor are they any kind of threat to us. But, thanks to us, the jagged ends of the broken bones of their children are protruding up out of the rubble of their homes, schools, and hospitals.

Meanwhile, a legit invasion is continuing across our southern border and there isn’t an American soldier anywhere to be seen. Isn’t it obvious we don’t control our own military?

Just ask the ADL. In a “Special Notice to All Jews” (1939) (p. 119) the ADL urged Jews to support US entry into WWII, which it called the “Holy War for Judah.” If we stick together, the ADL wrote, we can repeat our triumphs of 1918.

Dwight Eisenhower had only been a high-ranking general for a very short time when he was plucked out of obscurity and made supreme commander of the allied forces in Europe. He had no combat experience and no command experience, nothing at all to distinguish him except he was an American with a Germanic last name and a Christian—yet another—who fell victim to the 5th Century theological blunder that gave the Old Testament “equal divine authority” with the New.

If you believe the Jewish god of hate and the Christian god of love are the same god, you will believe anything—even that torturing children is part of God’s plan, or that calling for a ceasefire in Gaza is doing the work of the “Antichrist,” or that “antisemitism” is a real thing, has been rising for 133 years in a row, and is a good reason to flatten a country.

And if you will believe anything, you can be made to do anything. With Franklin Roosevelt, “our friend in Washington,” in the White House, Winston Churchill in 10 Downing St., and born again Kansas boy Dwight Eisenhower as Supreme Commander, the military might of the West during WWII was in the service of the child-torturers in Moscow. This can be demonstrated.

It is generally well-known that the German surrender was not the end of allied atrocities against the Germans. When the Morgenthau plan for the extermination of the Germans was scrapped, despite it carrying the signatures of both Roosevelt and Churchill, as being too viciously Talmudic even for the born again Christians to stomach, the spirit of it lived on. And nowhere did the spirit of Jehovan vengeance live more vigorously than in the American sector under Eisenhower. And it was under Eisenhower in the American sector after the war that the real purpose of WWII was accomplished.

The real purpose of WWII can be determined from the two mass movements of people after the war. One movement was from West to East.

German women being purchased directly off the boxcars upon arrival in the communist dictatorship of the proletariat. Drawings from the Gulag Danzig Baldaev

Douglas Reed quotes a book by Kathryn Hulme, a Californian, who was deputy director (1945-1951) of a refugee camp at Wildflecken in Bavaria, administered by the organization known as UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration). She writes in her book,

Londa [a colleague] had been assigned for a time to a southern camp when its Russian refugees, mainly prisoners of war, had been sent back to Russia under terms of the Yalta Agreement. She told us how the Russian prisoners of war had slashed their wrists, stripped naked and hanged themselves. Even after every destructive object was taken from them they still found ways to suicide. She could never understand how Stalin had sold his idea to Roosevelt and Churchill that there had been no Russian prisoners of war taken by the Germans, only deserters.

From the Saturday Evening Post of April 11, 1953:

With this shameful agreement [Yalta] as their authority, Soviet MVD agents strode through the displaced-persons camps after the war and put the finger on thousands who had managed to escape the Soviet tyranny. These miserable victims were herded into boxcars and driven back to death, torture or the slow murder of the Siberian mines and forests. Many killed themselves on the way. Also under a Yalta agreement, the Soviet was permitted to use German prisoners in forced labor in ‘reparations account.’ For such inhumanities there is no excuse.

So that was the movement in one direction. Those masses who had fled the Soviet tyranny, or had been taken as P.O.W.s by the Germans (it would have been better for them had their German enemy won), or been displaced by the war were forcibly transported to the Jehovan slave state.

Drawings from the Gulag Danzig Baldaev

The other mass movement was from East to West, but that was only for one group of people singled out from all of Hitler’s victims and Stalin’s captives. Kathryn Hulme, the eyewitness on the ground, continues:

… and then the Jews came. We had never had a Jewish camp in our northern area … The Jews numbered less than one-fifth of our Zone’s total DP [displaced person] population but they were such an articulate minority that if you only read the newspapers to learn about Occupation affairs, you gained the impression that they were the whole of the DP problem … You had to handle them with kid gloves, it was said, especially when transferring them from one camp to another, and heaven help the IRO [International Relief Organization] worker who left a loop of barbed wire visible in any camp to which they were to be transferred. They were classified ‘persecutees,’ the only DP‘s except medical cases who got a special food ration because of a non-worker status …There was a small German community set down on the highway that divided the two halves of the camp. The Jewish delegates … said this was the most dangerous feature of all; the IRO must agree to arm their Jewish police to protect their people from these Germans living in their midst … That nearly every German in that village would be cheerfully in the employ of the Jews within a fortnight after their arrival never even entered my head as I soothingly promised to plead for authorization to arm a DP police … The Jewish DP police were in woolly green tunics, with the Star of David on their caps … Nothing had been left to chance or last-minute improvisation … Their welfare office was hung with martial posters depicting young Jewish girls in trenches hurling grenades at Arabs. The Jewish DP police practiced marksmanship with the carbines we had secured for them as 'defense’ against the Germans who were now gainfully employed in the heavy manual labor of the camp. The Jewish workshops swung into swift production of fine woolen greatcoats and stout leather shoes heavily hobnobbed for rough terrain. We could only guess that this too was all for Israel and, through some mysterious channels, was ultimately delivered there; we never saw any of our Jewish DP’s wearing the useful clothing … Over all the ferment and frenzy flapped a flag we had never seen before, pale blue stripes on a white ground with the Star of David.

General Eisenhower’s “attitude,” according to an account by Lieut.-Col. Judah Nadich in the South African Jewish Times (February 4, 1949), was that the Jews were to be treated as a privileged class. Rabbi Nadich was “Jewish adviser to General Eisenhower with the U.S. forces in Europe, and worked closely with him in matters relating to DP and other Jewish problems.” Rabbi Nadich claimed that the few Jews among the DP’s were the only “persecuted” and so were “distinct from other DPs.”

Douglas Reed:

Thus by 1945 only “the persecution of Jews” remained of Hitler’s all-embracing “persecution of political opponents” begun in 1933. Propaganda had eliminated all but this one small section; the last quotation shows, why Miss Hulme, from her DP camp, wrote that “if you only read the newspapers … . you gained the impression that the Jews were the whole of the DP problem.” While the huge mass of sufferers was forgotten or driven back to the persecution from which some had escaped, this one group, under the protection and escort of the West, was clothed, supplied, equipped, armed and conducted towards its invasion of a small country in Arabia.

Today, we are dropping bombs on the children in that small country in Arabia on behalf of the torturers we transported there. We need a religion that doesn’t make us stupid and evil.

CAMPER UPDATE

For those interested in how my camper project is going, I’ve learned three things so far:

The way humans work in Kansas is, if someone gives you something for free, there’s a good chance it doesn’t have very much value. If a Kansas human gives you a camper for free, there’s a good chance it’s been sitting somewhere with unrepaired leaks Unrepaired leaks do major damage to campers because a camper is essentially a cardboard box with wheels attached and tinfoil stapled to the outside.

So, I am having to replace almost the entire skeleton of this one. Nevertheless, it’s doable, I’m getting it done, and I’m confident it is going to be great. I’ll be able to post from the road and maybe livestream interactions with students and legislatures and very much looking forward to it.

I haven’t been posting as much recently because my time is consumed by this project and I appreciate your patience on that score. And also appreciate the paid subscriptions that are continuing to come in. They are just very very encouraging and helpful.

No exceptional circumstances whatsoever, whether a state of war or a threat of war, internal political instability or any other public emergency, may be invoked as a justification of torture. The United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment

Camper