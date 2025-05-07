There are approximately 1.87 billion acres of land in the lower 48 of these United States. The average cost of one acre of this land is something like $17,500. That means, if you wanted to buy this entire country, you’d need to come up with $33.25 trillion. (Buildings not included.)

But make sure you do a thorough title search first, because, according to the U.S. Treasury Fiscal Data, the total US national “debt” as of last Friday was approximately $36.215 trillion—roughly three trillion dollars more than what this whole place is even worth.

In other words, we’re mortgaged to our eyeballs. In the real estate business, they call this “being under water.” For the individual property owner, if you owe more on your property than the property is worth, there’s a good chance you’ll lose your property. At the very least, with every mortgage payment you make, you are transferring wealth to the mortgage holder and getting nothing in return. But at least the debt you carry did, at one point, transfer to you something of value—i.e., the property.

What did we Americans get for that $36 trillion debt we incurred?

Superhighways? A highly educated population? Levitating trains? A colony on Mars? No. We didn’t get anything like that. Our bridges are actually falling down and the last book most of us read was the owner’s manual for a new 86-inch flat screen.

What that $36 trillion did pay for was a bunch of wars for Israel. It paid poor people to reproduce. It paid to import foreign men of military age. It paid for Covid. It paid the universities to denigrate white gentiles. It built Holocaust museums.

In the video above (h/t

), yet another rabbi predicts—glories in—the coming—

—destruction of America. He says it will begin with an economic collapse and then take

.

prophesied

If we are to give credence to the rabbi, we Americans (and the West) are facing utter destruction—multifaceted and exceptionally brutal destruction—triggered by an economic collapse.

So, let’s consider how this economic “collapse” may occur. And what better place to start than with the fact that US debt is now greater than the value of the country itself. That seems to be significant.

But the Trump tariffs will take the blame.