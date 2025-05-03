Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Chapter 6e: Civil War

Serge Melgunov, Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923
Craig Nelsen
May 03, 2025
This is the vermin you support, you stupid, ignorant, duped Christians. This is who you paid to move—unpunished—to Palestine, you Bible-worshiping fools. These are the ancestors of the Satanic vermin torturing Palestinians in the dungeons of Israel, today, whom you laughably refer to as “God’s chosen people.” Listen to this and feel the guilt and shame you so richly deserve.

