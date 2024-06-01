In February, New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer introduced H.R. 7493, the SHIELD Act. It has now been enacted into law via its incorporation into another bill.

The SHIELD Act provides $10 million for "Peacekeeping Operations" in the Sinai (the desert between Israel and Egypt into which the Jews are driving us gentiles) and $7.1 billion for the “Foreign Military Financing Program,” of which $3.5 billion “shall be for assistance for Israel and for related expenses.” That $3.5 billion limit can be exceeded if the Jews in Israel and the Jews in the Biden Administration agree to give more money to the Jews. The money can be spent on whatever Israel decides, including on “advanced weapons systems,” and up to 22 percent of it can be spent in Israel (i.e., we won’t know what they are spending it on—new and improved vaccines? who knows?).

The SHIELD Act also

removes the $100 million cap “on the drawdown of defense articles” and replaces it with a $7.8 billion cap (yes, a 7800% increase)

in determining whether they’ve hit that $7.8 billion cap yet, the phrase “at least equal to the fair market value of the items transferred” is replaced with the phrase “in an amount to be determined by the Secretary of Defense”

gives Israel the ability to transfer our military’s assets directly to themselves, on their initiative, declaring “defense articles that are in the inventory of the Department of Defense as of the date of transfer, are intended for use as reserve stocks for Israel, and are located in a stockpile for Israel as of the date of transfer.”

In other words, the title to Smith’s car is transferred to Jones as of the date Jones drives off with Smith’s car regardless of whether Smith has agreed to that. If Jones drives off with Smith’s car at 1:00 p.m., Jones already owned it at 9:00 a.m., the date of “transfer,” so it really doesn’t matter what Smith thinks. The title to Smith’s car also gives Jones possession of Smith’s house and all of Smith’s property up to $1,000 in value, which is taken as $7,800. Also, Jones’ wife gets to determine the value of Smith’s property.

Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey’s 5th District. He was the primary sponsor on the blood-sucking SHIELD Act.

Altogether, Josh Gottheimer’s SHIELD Act provides at least $11.3 billion dollars in direct military support for the current Jewish effort to make Israel less diverse. But that’s only one side of the SHIELD Act. The Act also provides funding for the current Jewish effort to make the US more diverse.

To “respond to the situations in Israel and Ukraine,” the SHIELD Act

provides $210 million to Diplomatic Programs in Anthony Blinken’s State Department, $39 million to cover Operating Expenses at the US Agency for International Aid and $25 million to the "Office of Inspector General."

provides $5.7 billion for "International Disaster Assistance” “to address humanitarian needs in response to the situations in Israel and Ukraine, including the provision of emergency food and shelter, and for assistance for other vulnerable populations and communities” plus $50 million to the Economic Support Fund “to prevent and respond to food insecurity”

provides $3.5 billion to “Migration and Refugee Assistance” “to address humanitarian needs and assist refugees in response to the situations in Israel and Ukraine, and for assistance for other vulnerable populations and communities.”

I have to use a local food pantry to have enough to eat some months. Who are these “other vulnerable populations and communities” for whose assistance Representative Gottheimer gave $9.2 billion dollars to the Department of State?

Perhaps a funding opportunity announcement from the State Department’s Overseas Refugee Assistance Programs for the Western Hemisphere can give us an idea who these “vulnerable populations and communities” are. The announcement offers funding to support non-governmental organization (NGO) programs targeting “the most vulnerable and underserved groups among the population(s) of concern.”

The NGO programs being funded here are programs set up in Colombia to transfer Venezuelan “refugees” from Colombia to the United States with special emphasis on “children, particularly unaccompanied and separated children and adolescents; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex (LGBTQI+) individuals; older persons; the sick; persons with disabilities; indigenous persons; and survivors, or those at risk, of gender-based violence” as well as “members of minority communities.”

In its guidance for program applicants, the US State Department says it is looking to fund programs that “ultimately connect beneficiaries of humanitarian assistance to government services and development programs.”

And what kind of services could the US government be providing to non-US citizens in non-US places?

To receive funding, says the State Department, NGOs should “leverage existing legal mechanisms, such as the Temporary Protection Statute (TPS)” in the United States. “Priority will be given to programs designed to increase access to asylum and other legal status/stay regimes, and/or promote resettlement, integration, and social cohesion.”

So, there you have it. The service the US government is providing to foreigners in a foreign country is resettlement in the United States. Josh Gottheimer’s SHIELD Act makes sure that effort is funded with plenty of your money, which

will be given to programs that address gaps in shelters including shelter to address in-transit and short-term needs [motels, camps, and so on along the route here],

as well as assistance with access to sustainable housing for longer term needs, with a focus on vulnerable migrants without legal status” [i.e., access to public housing in the US for illegals].

Priority will also be given to programs that disburse cash to the migrants. Each program (successful NGO applicant) must spend between two and five million dollars per year per country (because there are always plenty of “refugees” available).

The NGOs need not be US-based and the Department of State requires only that “more than 50 percent” of the “refugees” be from the targeted country.

The US government is paying private contractors in Colombia to send Venezuelan illegals and illegals from anywhere else in the world to the United States and put them up in public housing permanently.

Also, there are similar programs set up in Peru to move illegal aliens from Venezuela to the United States.

Also, there are similar programs set up in Ecuador to move Venezuelan “refugees” to the United States and, you’ll be happy to learn, the programs in Ecuador also cover “refugees” from Colombia.

Also, there are similar programs set up in Venezuela for Colombian “refugees.”

So, the programs in Colombia are for Venezuelans “fleeing” violence and poverty in Venezuela and the programs in Venezuela are for Colombians “fleeing” violence and poverty in Colombia. If they feel like fleeing to each other’s country, our criminal State Department will pay for their bus fare, food, and lodging and give them cash for incidentals like cigarettes and stuff for a trip to the United States border, which they will cross illegally.

The State Department has made a mockery of our asylum laws. This massive, permanent population transfer of the poorest, least educated tier of their respective countries cynically exploits the general decency of the American people and our desire to offer refuge to the persecuted in order to transfer massive numbers of foreigners into the country with consequences that are as potentially catastrophic as they are unpredictable.

And guess what: you are also paying for similar programs underway on behalf of “refugees” in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, in Mali, Mauritania, and Niger, in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nepal and India, in Chad and Southeast Nigeria, in Egypt, in South Sudan, in Tanzania and Uganda, in Ethiopia and Kenya, in South Africa, and more.

If you were wondering who’s paying for those huge caravans you see on the news arriving at our southern border, now you know. You are.

[By the way, this massive transfer of population undertaken by our enemies at the Department of State puts the lie to the climate change scam. The lowest carbon-consuming countries per capita are generally along the equator—countries like Venezuela and Colombia. The farther one moves away from the equator, the heavier one’s carbon footprint becomes for perfectly obvious reasons having to do with winter. No one in DC cares, really, about climate change. In fact, the UNCCC, under Jewish leadership, has a focus on providing regular safe “pathways” for “migrants fleeing the effects of climate change.” None of the “pathways” lead to Israel or China.]

The US Department of State encourages all NGO applicants to coordinate their activities with established NGOs. The most established NGO—the granddaddy in the PRM game (Population, Refugees, and Migration, Bureau of )—is the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. In 2020, HIAS received more than $62 million in federal grant money and contributions, spent $21 million on “refugee” assistance and grant-making in South America alone, spent more than $11 million on resettlement transportation (chartered buses), paid its employees on average more than $170,000, and included on its Board of Directors the Jewish guy currently in charge of our border—Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Alejandro Mayorkas was on the Board of Directors at the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society when the most Jewish administration in history put him in charge of our border.

By 2022, US government grants to HIAS totaled $82,803,394:

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, $23,284,450 (to put illegals in public housing, food, cash),

U.S. Department of State, $59,508,348 (to advertise for and recruit the poorest people in countries along the equator and ship them to the United States),

U.S. Department of Homeland Security, $10,596 (to help with illegal border entry?)

A supernaturally accurate Russian forgery (SARF) that surfaced in the 1890s says:

and you may also notice that we seek approval, not for our acts, but for our words uttered in regard to one or another question. We always announce publicly that we are guided in all our measures by the hope and the conviction that we are serving the general good. (SARF #13)

From HAIS’ 2022 Form 990:

HIAS, Inc. and related entities (collectively, HIAS) rescue people whose lives are in danger for being who they are. HIAS protects the most vulnerable refugees, helping them build new lives and reuniting them with their families in safety and freedom. HIAS advocates for the protection of refugees and assures that displaced people are treated with the dignity they deserve. Guided by its Jewish values and history, HIAS brings more than 140 years of expertise to its work with refugees. HIAS operates in the United States (U.S.), Asia, Caribbean, Latin America, Africa and Europe.

You are also paying NGOs in the “refugees’” home countries to steer “refugees” to these NGO programs for transfer to the United States, and you are paying for NGO programs once the “refugees” arrive in the US that provide airfare (no ID needed! no TSA check!) and transportation for the “refugees” to locations across the United States. Once they reach their final destinations in Nebraska or wherever, you will pay for their food. You will pay for their housing. You will give them cash.

And you will continue to pay. If you ever decide to stop paying, it’s hard to say what will happen. Josh Gottheimer didn’t cover that eventuality in the SHIELD Act.

But that’s not all. The SHIELD Act also contains this: “Funds appropriated by this Act under the headings ‘International Disaster Assistance’ and ‘Migration and Refugee Assistance’ may be transferred to, and merged with, funds appropriated by this Act under such headings.” In other words, the $5.7 billion dollars the SHIELD Act provides for “International Disaster Assistance” mentioned above can (sneakily) be added instead to the $3.5 billion appropriated for “Migration and Refugee Assistance” for a total of $9.2 billion dedicated by Josh Gottheimer to the Jewish effort to make the United States more diverse.

The members of Congress who vote for this kind of stuff are possibly only corrupt, or stupid, or compromised, or they don’t know how to read, or they are willfully blind Christian Zionists, but to come up with this kind of legislation in the first place and introduce it into the US Congress requires an outright enmity against the historic American nation—a hatred for its people.

And if you still aren’t convinced Josh Gottheimer is driven by hatred of us, consider this. Representative Gottheimer’s SHIELD Act allows money designated for our consulates providing services for Americans around the world or money designated for border security here at home to be “transferred to, and merged with, funds appropriated by any Act making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs…” That is to say, under the Jewish Josh Gottheimer’s SHIELD Act, money that Congress has appropriated for securing the US border against a foreign invasion can be used instead by the Jewish Anthony Blinken’s Department of State to pay the Jewish Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society to facilitate that invasion if the Jewish Alejandro Mayorkas’ Department of Homeland Security doesn’t get around to spending it.

What do Representative Gottheimer’s constituents think of the SHIELD Act? They likely don’t know anything about it. I couldn’t find a single North Jersey newspaper article dealing with the details of the legislation—now part of federal law. Instead, his constituents read stuff like this from the Jewish founder of the New Jersey Globe, who, it seems, was beaned by a thesaurus on his way to work that morning:

Gottheimer has a protuberant $18.1 million warchest after mammoth 1st quarter The Human Fundraising Machine has raised over $6.2 million this cycle link By David Wildstein, April 08 2024 8:05 am Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff), the Human Fundraising Machine, has a Muresanian $18,120,288 cash-on-hand after elasticating his warchest with a behemothic $1,366,027 fundraising haul during the first three months of 2024.

Yeah, about that protuberant $18.1 million… it perhaps won’t surprise anyone to learn that Josh Gottheimer’s single biggest donor is AIPAC, which has rewarded Representative Gottheimer for his loyalty to Israel with $149,909 so far in the current Congress.

The SHIELD Act can’t be explained by anything but malice. It isn’t even innocuous enough to sustain a charge of divided loyalties. The SHIELD Act is a direct and brutal attack on you, on your country, and on your people. The attack is Jewish. There is no other way an honest person can see it.

Representative Gottheimer is a very good Jew. He is practicing exactly what the Bible preaches. He is in complete obedience to Judaism’s requirement to observe the Lord’s “statutes and judgments” demanding the “utter destruction” of all gentile nations and the extermination or enslavement of the gentiles.

If the Jews fail to observe Jehovah’s commands, he will turn his face away—become angry—and scatter the Jews among the nations. This is usually taken to be referring to the Jewish diaspora. Thus the diaspora is Jehovah’s punishment of the Jews. Since being scattered amongst us is a punishment, Jews must be our captives, not our neighbors, and, no matter how they are treated, they must feel persecuted. This is why the religious guidance Rabbi Fersko provides to her teenage congregants consists of teaching them to feel “atmospheric” antisemitism. This is why Jews cry antisemitism independently of any facts on the ground.

That antisemitism is a cultural artifact and Jehovahism still determines the Jewish worldview is demonstrated by the featured article in the April issue of The Atlantic, “The Golden Age of American Jews Is Ending.” I don’t have a subscription, so I didn’t read the article, but the author, Franklin Foer, is lauding a “golden age” in America—a golden age throughout the whole time of which Jews, crying antisemitism, were relentlessly denigrating, distorting, and dismantling my people’s culture, history, social norms, and institutions.

“Anti-Semitism,” explains the subtitle to this latest Jewish cry of persecution, “on the right and the left threatens to bring to a close an unprecedented period of safety and prosperity for Jewish Americans—and demolish the liberal order they helped establish.”

From our point of view, of course, the “liberal order” the Jewish author of the piece in The Atlantic lauds is anything but. We would be glad to be rid of the order that imprisons our political dissidents and principled journalists, censors our speech, discriminates against our race, distorts our history and falsifies theirs, opens our borders, turns our institutions into weapons against us, and forces us to pay for its genocides. Sure, I’d miss the gender-neutral bathrooms—we all would, but if a high school history teacher could teach their her students the Nazis never made lampshades out of the skin of Jews without losing their her job, it would be worth not having men lurking in the nation’s ladies’ rooms.

Image from an August, 2022 article in Mosaic titled “ Is the Writing on the Wall for America’s Jews? ” Mosaic is an online publication that’s been “advancing Jewish thought” since 2013. On its “ About Us ” page, the magazine says it “joins hands with all those everywhere intent on preserving the traditions and promoting the interests of Jews.” Gentile government is always distasteful and antisemitism is always in the gentile air—it’s “atmospheric,” as Rabbi Fersko puts it . Mosaic was founded because “[e]ven where not facing threats to their physical existence, Jews today confront severe challenges to their identity, their staying power, their very reason for being.” Theirs—Mosaic’s—is an existential mission. They are perfectly deuteronomical Jews.

What we see happening right now in the political life of the United States is only the latest iteration of the vicious political program for global Jewish supremacy first laid out in the pages of Deuteronomy by the Elders of Zion in Babylon two-and-a-half millennia ago. From the rabbis of Alexandria who boasted of their destruction of the Hellenic Civilization to the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv including Leon Trotsky (nee Lev Bronstein) in its permanent Heroes of the Jewish People exhibit, destruction of the gentiles is the highest aspiration of the Judaists. Once Jews are again observant—meaning, they’ve destroyed us—Jehovah transfers his curses from the Jews to their gentile neighbors (regardless of anything the gentiles have done), the Jews strip out the last of the wealth and leave the burning ruins behind.

The “debate” has begun already (the Foer piece in The Atlantic is an example) that signals the exodus is drawing nigh.

That the Jews will leave is a foregone conclusion. The question is when and, more importantly, as Trotsky put it regarding his planned destruction of Christian Russia, the question is how hard will they slam the door on the way out.

Our youth and strength has been useful, but there really isn’t much left in us. The superpower—the indispensible nation—is weak and can now or very soon be dispensed with. Moreover, Josh Gottheimer and the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Alejandro Mayorkas and Anthony Blinken and the New York Times and the ADL/SPLC have succeeded in manning garrisons with millions of foreign mercenaries throughout the country. They can be activated in a heartbeat as the Summer of Floyd demonstrated.

Many of our people—probably a majority—are already actively supporting the people working to destroy us. The philosemites on the right, the Christian Zionists, the most duped people in the history of the universe, will still be asserting Jews are God’s Chosen People and that, any second now, Jesus is going to come back and save them from this Tribulation, even as the Vulnerable Populations and Communities are kicking down their doors and hacking their children to death with machetes under the direction of the hornets droning overhead.

The philosemites on the left are those of the Black Lives Matter ilk, those of the political classes who tremble at the thought of being thought “non-progressive,” the gentile believers in “antisemitism,” about whom it was predicted:

If we have already managed to dominate the mind of Gentile society to such a point that almost all see world affairs through the colored lenses of the spectacles which we place before their eyes, and if now there is not one government with barriers erected against our access to that which by Gentile stupidity is called state secrets, what then will it be when we are the recognized masters of the world in the person of our universal ruler? (SARF #12)

In other words, the Jews will probably be able to slam the door so hard that the whole world hears. There is no political solution to the pickle we are in and there hasn’t been for a long time. The damage Josh Gottheimer is capable of doing in his position, and that he can do it with impunity, shows us just how helpless we are.

In reality there are no obstacles before us. Our super-government has such an extra-legal status that it may be called by the energetic and strong word—dictatorship. (SARF #9)

That statement was true when it was written sometime in the 1890s and everything that has happened since has verified its accuracy. If it doesn’t accord with your understanding of history, your understanding of history is wrong.

At bottom, Talmudic Judaism is an ingenious political method for a small group of people to rule the world. A crucial condition of its success is preventing Jewish assimilation. The diaspora to which the Jews have been condemned by their bloody tribal deity, YHWH, is presented to Jew and gentile alike as a condition of suffering, disadvantage, and punishment. It is meant to intimidate both, but it is far from an impairment.

God gave to us, His Chosen People, as a blessing, the dispersal, and this which has appeared to all to be our weakness has been our whole strength. It has now brought us to the threshold of universal rule. (SARF #11)

The “universal rule” is the rule of the Levites, the Elders of Zion, the Sanhedrin, the Talmudic center—whatever you want to call them. It is the movable, governing, illuminist center where the ultimate authority lies and the final decisions are made. The “universal rule” is not the rule of the Jewish Uber driver nor the Jewish lawyer. Those lesser Jews serve merely as a kind of bureaucracy through which the Elders at the center exercise power. There is no gentile equivalent, not even among the highly ethnocentric Chinese.

The Elders are absolutely dependent on the fidelity of the Jews. That has been the problem for the Elders from the beginning. How do you disperse millions of agents throughout the world and manipulate them into serving for generation after generation as the agents who will put you, and not them, into power?

One thing you do is make them fear the world. You teach them to feel “atmospheric” antisemitism. You make a mountain out of every molehill, as the ADL does. You station armed guards (but get us to pay for them) in front of synagogues to convey a sense of menace. You use a single incident—even if staged—to teach your kids how difficult they have it in a gentile world, as Florida State Representative Randy Fine did.

That’s the stick. Here’s the carrot:

You offer what Judaism offers: material gain and the pleasures of racial supremacy; you offer the racial pleasure of being able to look down on members of other races; you offer slaves, slaughter, and sluts. But as attractive as that offer is, and effective the stick, I don’t believe it is ultimately a workable program because there is the unanswered question: and then what? If Judaism has an answer to that question, I am unaware of it.

Judaism ends at ruling the world. Not Jews ruling the world, but their priests. Great for your people’s priests, I guess, if that’s the kind of people you are, but what about you? As a political program—not a religion—Judaism can’t answer that question. But neither can our Christianity, which fatally subordinated itself to Judaism some 15 centuries ago.

Judaism seems to me to be most like a charity formed to solve some social ill that destroys itself by succeeding. A Judaic future is a stunted, unsatisfactory future, even for the priests, for, without the Jehovahan cycle of destruction and captivity—without the antisemitism to substantiate the antigentilism, there is nothing to justify the ritualistic demonstrations of obedience to Jehovah and observance of Jehovah’s statutes and judgments and the racial hatreds they embody. Without the Gentile there is no Jew.