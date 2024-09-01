On my way to class one morning while attending college, I was thinking about the assigned reading from the night before. I think it was from Tacitus, the 1st Century Roman historian, but it could have been something else. Anyway, the reading had included accounts of the fall of various ancient cities to this or that marauding army.

A couple thousand years ago, apparently, when a city fell, it was routine procedure among some cultures to slaughter every man, woman, and child in the vanquished city. In the case of one city, according to the historian, it took three days after the army breached the walls just to finish killing everyone. Three days!

So, on the way to class, I was trying to imagine the mechanics of that.

First, there was no clean way to kill folks back then. No guns, no guillotines, no lethal injections. Everyone was “put to the sword.” That is, you took a sharpened blade and hacked into living bodies until they were dead. Or dead enough. Massacre was messy, certainly.

On top of that, your eyes would probably be watering from the smoke from all the fires everywhere that had been set to force people out of their hiding places—mothers with their children, and so on—and through the smoke would come non-stop screaming and pleadings for mercy in a language you didn’t understand—oh, look, there’s a little girl covered in soot, tears streaming down her face, just looking at you, helpless, and so you…hack her head off. There would be rape and plunder and slaughter, slaughter, slaughter.

How many hours of that could you sustain? You’d have to take breaks just from physical exhaustion, if nothing else. Did they get an hour for lunch? Did they sleep? Did they work in shifts? Oh, hey, Gary, am I ever glad to see you. I’m beat. Here’s your blade. It’s dull as shit. It took me 15 minutes just to get through that last guy’s neck. They were supposed to be by with replacements an hour ago, but you know how they are down in Sharpening and Honing. Josh said to start with that group of old women over there. Be careful, there’s an open cistern right here you can easily fall into because you can’t see it, the blood’s so deep in here. Have a good night. See you in the morning.

Imagine the silence, but for the buzzing of flies and the flap of vulture wings, in the smoldering ruins of that city when the sound of that “army” marching off with its loot finally faded away.

And, that was what I was thinking about on my way to class that morning. I not only remember what I was thinking about, I also remember the direction I was facing, and my precise location, and the angle of the sunlight because it was at that moment that I had a paradigm-shifting epiphany. It came like a flash, and in these words: “Wow, we were just humans.”

At first glance, those four or five words may not seem worth all that. But here’s the import: I had grown up in America watching the same movies and TV shows, listening to the same music, attending the same schools, reading the same books and magazines, laughing at the same jokes, and learning the same history as everyone else. And so I had the same basic view of us that everyone else had—or, at least, everyone I knew. My people, my white American people, were, if you looked at our history, the epitome of evil. By extension, then, so was I.

This was the era of Dances with Wolves and the college I attended was in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with its dream catchers and sweat lodges and spirit animals and steady stream of earnest whites passing through on their way to Native (or wallet) enlightenment. The air was thick with sensitivity. Many of my classmates claimed partial Native ancestry even though, tragically, every last one of them was as irretrievably white as I am. “Yes,” golden-haired Jennifer from Morristown would say anyway while fingering her Ask-Me-About-The-Trail-Of-Tears button, “I’m a quarter Cherokee.”

But reading Tacitus and those tales of total extermination (like plenty of the Native American tribes, too, to be honest, inflicted on their conquered foes) while surrounded by Native Americans was enough to make you suddenly see your American self in a whole new light. Wow, we aren’t demons after all. We’re just humans.

If you’ve believed all your life you are uniquely evil, you won’t even consciously notice that that’s what you believe. And then suddenly if it is revealed that, no, you aren’t evil at all—just normal—rather decent, in fact—it has a profound impact on your life. It did on mine, anyway, when I discovered that the vision we have of our history is not only degrading, but false, too.

The falseness of the vision of our history is also harmful in that the less accurate our apprehension of the world around us is—and that includes our apprehension of the past, the less likely our actions will be rational.

I was driving down the street in Santa Fe one day when I saw a young native kid about 13 or 14 years old come suddenly dashing out of a market. He hopped on a bike that was leaning against the wall, and started pedaling furiously away. A few seconds later, a white kid about the same age also came running out, yelling after the first kid, hey, that’s my bike. But it was too late. The thief had made a clean get-away.

I told the white kid to hop in the back of my pickup and hold on. We gave chase through the narrow adobe streets of Santa Fe’s Agua Fria neighborhood.

The little thief gave me a run for my money, but, finally, all the way over by the state capitol building, I was able to block his path. I jumped out and grabbed him by his arm just as he threw down the bike and tried to escape on foot. The kid whose bike it was picked it up.

Okay, you got your bike back, I said to the white kid. Do you want to press charges?

But before he could answer, we heard a woman shrieking, Let him go! Let him go! We all three turned and watched an agitated fifty-ish white woman come rushing toward us from across the street. Winded and glaring at me with rage and hatred as she came up, she said, with enormous feeling: we are trying… to get along… with these people!

I turned back to the white kid.

“I just want my bike back,” he mumbled, looking at the ground. He got on his bike and pedaled away. I released the Indian kid, who scampered off in the opposite direction. Then I drove off, leaving the white woman standing there in the warm afterglow of the blow she delivered for racial justice.

That woman and I are from the same culture. We speak the same language. But even though we share the same history, our separate visions of that history are so incongruent we are nearly incomprehensible to each other. When she looked across the street and saw a white adult male holding a juvenile Indian by the arm, she saw it in terms of the world of Dances with Wolves—in terms of a world in which the race we share is a moral defect to be overcome by siding with the other against our own.

Had Tacitus been walking past and seen a person, ignorant of the circumstances, unleash her righteous condemnation against a member of her own race and for the benefit of a member of another race, he would have shaken his head and said, That right there is the irrational behavior of a doomed people.

A few years ago, I constructed an online history quiz, which I posted at various spots—not necessarily political—around the Internet. The quiz consisted of six multiple-choice questions:

on the Alamo— who was involved primarily and what are they remembered for? on the Nazis— who were they primarily and what are they remembered for? on the Bolsheviks— who were they primarily and what are they remembered for?

The completely unsurprising results are shown below.

On line survey. Six multiple-choice questions. Green represents correct answers, red incorrect. Respondents were more aware of the Germans-killed-Jews story than they were of the Alamo story, but their knowledge of the Jews-killed-Russians story was abysmal.

The Bolshevik genocide began in Russia 16 years before Hitler even came to power in Germany. By the time WWII started, it had already claimed the lives of at least 20 million Russian Christians. The Soviet policy of murdering its own citizens actually intensified during the war and then ground on another 42 years after Germany surrendered. The Bolsheviks murdered 11 times as many Christians as is claimed Jews fell victim to the Nazis and they dwarfed the Nazis in every category of atrocity—number of slave laborers, number of concentration camp deaths, number of victims of intentional famines, number of prisoners tortured to death, number who died in mass executions, amount of private property stolen, populations displaced, children specifically targeted for execution, extra-judicial killings, summary executions, and the bloody list goes on. The Nazis don’t even come close. And, while every American knows all about the Nazi Germans and the Holocausted Jews and the poison gas showers and that big pile of shoes, very few Americans have any idea who the Bolsheviks were or what they did.

We shall erase from the memory of men all facts of previous centuries which are undesirable to us…

it says in Protocol 16 of a famous 19th Century document for the possession of which under the Bolsheviks the penalty was death.

“…shall erase from the memory of men…” I guess it’s not grandiosity if they deliver.

And they certainly deliver. They pulled off the most lethal genocide in human history, the depraved savagery of which finds no equal in our records. It ended just 37 years ago. Most of us have never heard of them. The facts of the Bolsheviks, so undesirable to the Jews, are being erased from our memory even as we watch.

Should we be surprised that Jehovah-worshippers practice deception in the cause of Jewish supremacy. Not at all. It is stated right there in Deuteronomy, the founding document of Judaism, so clearly even a Christian Zionist has to understand. The bloodthirsty, wilderness slaughter-god commands Jews to use deception and treachery in order to enslave all the gentiles of the world. From Deuteronomy 20:

When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be tributaries unto thee, and they shall serve thee.

In other words, if the gentiles show you tolerance, as Germany did, enslave them.

And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands, thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and the little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil thereof, shalt thou take unto thyself; and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD thy God hath given thee.

And, if the gentiles resist being your slaves, as the Germans did, kill their warriors, enslave their families, and steal all their shit. Or, rather, dupe the Americans into doing it for you.

Thus shalt thou do unto all the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations.

Do this to the whole world.

Judaism is a political program to achieve global Jewish supremacy. It specifically provides for deceiving non-Jews for the purpose of subjugating us. An outline of that program, discovered in the 19th Century in Russia (but written in French) vows to “erase from the memory of men all facts of previous centuries which are undesirable to” Jews. In fact, history’s most lethal genocide—Judeo-Bolshevism’s 20th Century mass murder of 66 million Russian Christians—is already almost completely erased from our collective memory. It’s been replaced with the memory of the German genocide of six million Jews that no one noticed until 1961’s “The Destruction of the European Jews” by Raul Hilberg.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote that it was more important to understand the power of the Jewish vision of Russia’s history than what percentage of this or that commissariat were Jews:

The power of [the Jews’] development, their energy, their talent penetrated the consciousness of Russian society. The idea we had of our perspectives, of our interests, the impetus we gave to the search for solutions to our problems, all this, we incorporated it into the idea that the Jews were getting of it themselves. We had adopted their vision of our history and how to get out of it. Understanding this is much more important than calculating the percentage of Jews who tried to destabilise Russia…, who made the revolution, or participated in Bolshevik power. [emphasis added]

Like the Russians did in the years leading up to the horrors of the 1917 revolution, we have adopted a Jewish vision of our history. It is an exceedingly false vision and so our civilization is bursting at the seams with irrationality. We are provoking China for no reason. We are provoking Russia for no reason. We are provoking Iran for no reason. We are helping the enemy of humanity slaughter innocent civilians in Palestine, while simultaneously importing millions of their co-religionists of military age into our countries. While our military is helping exterminate the indigenous people of Palestine so that Israel can expand its borders, our State Dept is funding caravans of illegals to our own undefended southern border. We’ve allowed a small group of murderous supremacists—the ancient enemy of all Christendom—to seize control of our media, our education system, our financial system, our judicial system, our foreign policy, our churches, our Congress and the presidency. And we are shrieking in public at a guy who is just helping a kid get his stolen bicycle back.

At the end of 2017, I left Washington, DC and went to Lexington, Missouri to open the first ever Robinson Jeffers Boxing Club. RJBC was a 13-week residency-only program for men in distress. Maybe a divorce sent a guy into a tailspin. Maybe there is a substance abuse issue. Loss of a job. Death of a child. Whatever the issue, this was going to be a place where someone could just step off the ride for 13 weeks with seven other guys who were in the same boat. Thirteen weeks of boxing training, healthy eating, exercise, and study. The study included philosophy, poetry, literature, music, and, especially, history. You can check out the details in the link above, but it was a great idea and it would have helped a lot of people.

In the United States, in 2018, white males were only 30 percent of the population, but we were 70 percent of the suicides. On top of that, we had the highest rate of overdose deaths. Clearly, white males were facing a public health crisis. I designed the RJBC program to focus on the particular challenges unique to white males (for example, addressing the lifelong cultural denigration all white males have been subject to) and advertised it as such, but always with the notice that, of course, the program was open to men of any race who were in distress.

I had a location in Lexington, start-up funding, and, by the first of the year, the lights turned on. It was a dream come true. I can’t think of a richer, more rewarding way to spend one’s life.

Three weeks later the program was dead in the water and I had been threatened with arrest if I continued working to get this completely legal, beneficial, job-creating innovative program open.

What happened? The SPLC happened. For foreign readers, the Southern Poverty Law Center is a Neo-Bolshevik, poison pen outfit in the United States. I go into details here:

In the overwhelmingly white, town of Lexington, Missouri, population 4,700, three residents independently alerted the SPLC that a boxing club was opening up in their town that was trying to help alleviate the epidemic of deaths of despair among white males.

The SPLC leapt into action, responding with an article of the type, “…while Nelsen is not a neo-Nazi, he is certainly sympathetic to white nationalist ideals…”

What I didn’t know at the time was that two days before the article appeared, the article’s author sent an email message to Lexington’s general inbox:

Dear City of Lexington officials, My name is Stephen Piggott and I work for the Southern Poverty Law Center tracking hate groups. It has come to my attention that Craig Nelsen is attempting to start a Robinson Jeffers Boxing Club in the town...

Well, what gentile can stand up to the possibility their town might be called mean names by a non-profit a thousand miles away? By noon the next day, the city manager had personally delivered a bogus stop-work order threatening a law-abiding citizen with arrest if he continued trying to open a completely legal business in an area of the country that has been particularly hard hit by the epidemic of deaths with which the business was intended to help. Then, the next day, the SPLC published the while-Nelsen-is-not-a-neo-Nazi article and there was no recovering. Everyone in that town was either that shrieking woman in Santa Fe or silent.

My dream was finished. Here’s substacker

of me about the whole thing.

Here’s my Petition for a Writ of Certiorari (denied) in my defamation suit against the SPLC.

Here’s Tacitus:

The overwhelmingly white town of Lexington, Missouri stopped a white guy from opening a business that would have helped a lot of white guys because a Jewish organization published an article accusing the white guy of wanting to help white guys. That right there is peak irrationality—the irrational behavior of a doomed people.

I am anxious to get out on the road, but right now being held up due to a tight budget. I need a circular saw. I need a roll of insulation. I need some wiring.