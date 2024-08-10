In 458 BC, at the eastern end of the Mediterranean, a small Palestinian tribe called Judah produced a political philosophy that enshrined the concept of “master race” in “the Law.” The Law of the Judahans was created by a fanatical sect of hereditary priests—worshipers of Jehovah, a primitive, particularly nasty, tribal deity. Jehovah’s priests, called Levites, delivered the written Law to the Judahans in a document they called Deuteronomy. Probably no document has had a more baneful effect on the world.

A couple of centuries after the birth of Christianity, the Church willingly embraced the same document—the document that calls for their own enslavement! Christians gave the god of the slavers and their own god equal divine authority, unbelievably. And if you point out the incongruity of the Christian God of love commanding the genocide of children, the modern Christian will concoct some sort of ugly justification, such as those particular children were actually giant half-demons who deserved to die or these children are actually terrorists who deserve to die.

So let’s take a look at the document for the sake of which Christians are willing to endorse any sort of evil up to and including their own annihilation.

Deuteronomy built a wall around Judah. It forbade intermarriage between a Judahan and an outsider. It imposed two moral codes—one for Judahans and one for non-Judahans. It established property law, family law, criminal law, military law, contract law, banking rules, dietary rules, hygienic rules, sanitation rules, rules for manufacturers, rules for weavers, rules for farmers, rules for slaves, rules for outlaws, rules for in-laws, rules for widows, rules for parents, rules for children, rules for siblings, rules for newlyweds, rules for wives and rules for wives you hate, rules for the countryside, rules for municipalities, and even rules for roadkill (you can’t eat it, but you can sell the meat to a gentile, if you want).

In addition to all the laws and rules, Deuteronomy also included a complex penal code. The punishment itself was straightforward enough: stoning. The complexity was in the great variety of offenses for which that penalty was applied. Murder? The murderer is to be stoned to death. Rape? The rapist is to be stoned to death. Rape within the city limits? Both the rapist and his victim are to be stoned to death. Drunk and disrespectful to parents? The son is to be stoned to death. Talking shit about Jehovah? The blasphemer is to be stoned to death.

On top of all that, Deuteronomy is also a major supplier of commandments. Not only does it contain the Big Ten, it includes a bunch of lesser known commandments to cover the odd happenstance that can be overlooked by even the most thorough and detail-oriented god.

For example, say you were out on a military campaign in 458 B.C. and you needed to empty your bowels. Deuteronomy has a commandment for that:

And thou shalt have a paddle upon thy weapon; and it shall be, when thou wilt ease thyself abroad, thou shalt dig therewith, and shalt turn back and cover that which cometh from thee:

Why?

For the Lord thy God walketh in the midst of thy camp, to deliver thee, and to give up thine enemies before thee; therefore shall thy camp be holy: that he see no unclean thing in thee, and turn away from thee.

If you gross Jehovah out and he turns away from you, you might as well call off the war and go home. You are going to lose.

So, this is the document Christianity embraced: laws and rules, a complicated and inhumane penal code, and a commandment for nearly every occasion no matter how trivial, and we haven’t even gotten to the part where the slaughter-god commands his master race to enslave or kill all the gentiles.

But, before we look at that, first notice how ridiculous it is even to call Judaism a “religion.” When Jehovah blesses Judah for remaining obedient to his priests, the blessing is power and wealth for the group.

For the LORD thy God blesseth thee, as he promised thee: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, but thou shalt not borrow; and thou shalt reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over thee.

Jehovah’s relationship is with Judah, never the Jew—with the group, never the individual. That is to say, Jehovah is a political entity, not a religious one. Thus, Jehovah’s power is strictly limited to the political realm, but within the political realm, Jehovah’s power is supreme, as far as I can tell.

And consider Deuteronomy’s source: a hereditary priesthood. Is it surprising that, over time, these priests—this permanent priestly class—would have, for political reasons, declared every aspect of human existence to be subject to religious authority, i.e., their authority? It was not a thirst for eternal truth in the incorporeal world that produced Judaism, but a lust for power in the political world. Once the Levitical priesthood gained absolute power over the tribe of Judah, it turned its attention to the outside world. Lucky us.

In his 1924 book, You Gentiles, the Jewish writer and ardent Zionist, Maurice Samuels, envisioned the future world:

The Jew, whose lack of contact with your world had made him ineffective, becomes effective. The vial is uncorked, the genius is out. His enmity to your way of life was tacit before. Today it is manifest and active. He cannot help himself: he cannot be different from himself: no more can you. It is futile to tell him: "Hands off!" He is not his own master, but the servant of his lifewill. For when he brings into your world his passionately earnest, sinisterly earnest righteousness, absolute righteousness, and, speaking in your languages and through your institutions, scatters distrust of yourselves through the most sensitive of you, he is working against your spirit…. We Jews, we, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers for ever. Nothing that you will do will meet our needs and demands. We will forever destroy because we need a world of our own, a God-world, which it is not in your nature to build.

Imagine that! A member of the tribe politically subjugated by its ruling priestly class and shackled to its God-world for two and a half millennia wants to make the whole planet a “God-world.” Who do you suppose Mr. Samuels envisions in the ruling, priestly class of this imaginary future god-world of god-slaves?

He continues:

… The wretched fate which scattered us through your midst has thrust this unwelcome role upon us.

But was Judah’s role as the destroyer really unwelcomed by all Jewry? And was it fate—wretched or otherwise—that scattered Judah among us? Or is that just another Jewish lie?

It’s just another Jewish lie.

The author(s) of that famous, supernaturally prescient, uniquely comprehensive, 19th Century Russian document that everyone knows is an antisemitic forgery and the possession of which, under the Bolsheviks, carried the death penalty, agree.

From the 11th Protocol:

God gave to us, His Chosen People, as a blessing, the dispersal, and this which has appeared to all to be our weakness has been our whole strength. It has now brought us to the threshold of universal rule.

The fiction that a wretched fate scattered the unwilling Jews throughout the nations, thrusting them involuntarily into the destroyer role, is maintained as much for the “lesser” Jews as for the gentiles. The fiction of antisemitism is maintained in the same way and for the same reason.

From the 9th Protocol:

Nowadays if any States raise a protest against us, it is only proforma at our discretion and by our direction, for their anti-semitism is indispensable to us for the management of our lesser brethren.

Both fictions are important to the destructive creed as pretexts.

In Deuteronomy, Judah is commanded to observe Jehovah’s “statutes and judgments,” the central component of which is the commandment to “pull down and destroy” the gentiles. As long as Judah is observant—as long as Judah destroys the Russians or the Ukrainians or the Iraqis or the Germans or the Palestinians or enslaves the Americans or the British or the French or the Swedes, Jehovah “blesses” Judah, resulting in Judah gaining power and wealth. If Judah “seeks after other gods,” i.e., assimilates, intermarries, becomes a part of the human story, or otherwise betrays Jewish supremacy—Jehovah “turns away from” Judah, which results in the Jews being persecuted and “scattered among the nations,” i.e., participating in the human story like humans instead of monsters. Once scattered among the nations Judah can get Jehovah to turn back toward Judah by “observance of the statutes and judgments.” In other words, to the extent Jews work to destroy the gentiles (or their institutions, or their government, etc.) among whom they dwell, they are observant; they are blessed; it is “good for the Jews.” Thus, the pretexts necessary to convince Jews they are involuntary captives groaning under the relentless lash of antisemitic persecution. As the gentile nation succumbs to the Judaic destruction and enters its death agonies, the Jews finish stripping out the last of the wealth, then throwing up their hands in despair and, clucking sadly at the incurable antisemitism of their victim, move en masse to the next victim.

US immigration policy is a good example of how this process works in the real world. In the 1920s, Congress passed legislation to the effect that immigration could not alter the demographics of the country. That is, the US adopted an immigration policy similar to almost all other countries—a fortiori, Israel’s. For 40 years, the policy held. The US remained overwhelmingly white. There was virtually zero net immigration. (Yet, somehow, we still managed to run the country and simultaneously get our lawns mowed. )

But during that 40 year period, Jews never stopped trying to undo the restrictionist legislation of the 20s—Jews in Congress, Jews in the nation’s newsrooms, Jews on the editorial boards, Jews in Hollywood, Jews in the universities, and so on, all united and fixated on the single issue of removing the “racist quota system.” Among the gentiles, on the other hand, the memories of the immigration battles of the 1920s faded and were forgotten.

The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965—introduced in the House by a Brooklyn Jew and shepherded through the Senate by a New York Jew—changed everything. The junior senator from Massachusetts, first term Senator Ted Kennedy, was recruited to be the public face of the bill. Over and over he assured Americans that the bill would not alter the face of America. With the assassination of his older brother, President John F Kennedy, still fresh in the public’s mind, Ted Kennedy’s claims went unchallenged. The Jewish-controlled press—i.e., the press—blatantly lied about what the bill would do and called the bill’s opponents “racists.” With the country still basking in the warm afterglow of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the tactic worked. The legislation passed both houses and on October 3rd, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson flew to New York City to sign the bill into law in a ceremony at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

That evening, across New York City, Jews celebrated their great victory over the gentiles. They knew. The racial transformation of the United States was underway and, with it, the disempowerment of whites. Jews had pulled down and destroyed the old, white America. Jehovah turned his face back toward Judah. The new America was theirs.

All human activity rooted in Judaism is directed at a single goal: Jewish supremacy—i.e., world Jewry as the priestly ruling class in a supranational god-world. The best the gentile can hope for in that Jehovah-world is enslavement (treason is a form of submission). We are here to serve the Jews.

Very cleverly, the priestly ruling class of the Jews has set itself up to be the priestly ruling class inside that global priestly ruling class—the rulers of the rulers. That famous 19th Century document was alluding to those inner rulers in Protocol 13:

Questions of policy, however, are permitted to no one except those who have originated the policy and have directed it for many centuries.

