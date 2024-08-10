Odysseus Unsheathed

Anna Cordelia
Aug 10

Good luck on the project to travel the country and talk to people about Aaron Bushnell and the genocide the West has been deceived into supporting, Craig.

I have been watching the uprisings in the UK and Ireland with a heavy heart. It's high time the indigenous Peoples of those islands stood up for themselves - but it is such a tragedy that the immigrant invaders and the indigent libtards who embrace them are flying the Palestinian flag in their counter-protests.

IMHO the Palestinians have far more in common with the British Nationalists than they do with a bunch of machete-wielding, club-carrying miscreants who stab children and groom underage girls for sex.

I don't want to belittle the Palestinian cause, or ignore the fact that their suffering has been going on for 75+ years, but the way things are playing out - the fighting between Christians and Muslims - looks like another win for the Jews. It makes me wonder if the current unrest was all part of a greater plan with regards to October 7?

Maybe a project like the one you are undertaking, Craig, can help more people to see who our common enemy is.

ariadna
Aug 13

Who rules the Jews is an interesting question. Even though they are not a nation and Israel is an artificial state that can only exist as a parasite it is a legitimate question to ask how and by whom they are coordinated by “organized jewry" in such a way as to act in unison, so that a Jew in Argentina is as dependable a sayan as one in Russia or the US.

Any American or Western European has witnessed (or read about) the Jews being the leading advocates of “democracy,” starting with the Bolsheviks and continuing with all the “leftist” of all stripes, from communists to socialists, who are all in for “class struggle.” See Zin or Chomsky or Sanders fulminating against the corporations, the greedy capitalists, or in simplified form, "the rich.” Indeed they advocate for unity of all workers, irrespective of race, creed or ethnicity against the greedy rich. Marx did promise that communism would nicely level society into a concentric horizontal structure with the proletariat in the center, guided by its nucleus, the communist party. This, however, is for the Goyim.

No horizontal structure when it comes to their own judaic world. Unity of all workers? The largest trade union in Israel— Histadrut— only accepts jews. Class struggle? Inexistent. Years ago Gilad Atzmon explained that a middle class Jew living anywhere in the world would never identify with his middle class Goy neighbor even of they had been living next to each other in peace, if not even amicably, their entire lives. But he would always identify with fabulously rich Jews he would never meet, which Atzmon exemplified with Jewish jokes and sayings about Rothschild.The judaic world is vertical, and not only in their imagination. A pyramid.

At the top are the wealthiest jewish dynasties, the names of many of whom we don’t even know. They move the big pieces on the chess board: identify big prey to bring down with color revolutions, delegate to its institutions the culling of the Goy world (IMF for financial ruin, WEF for “climate change,” and "sustainability” directives for economy destruction, WHO for non-vaccines vaccines) etc. They do not micromanage. From time to time a Jewish name pops up you never heard of before and it turns out his estimated fortune is around $20 billions or more. He was not helped to get there by the

guys at the top. The tribal network does its job without any additional instructions.

Several strata below, under the technocrats, under the satraps, are the sayanim. They are like Samson's hair: cut it off and they lose their power despite their wealth, because the sayanim are the tentacles that hold the Western world in their deathly grip. Viewed in this light the dismantling of Israel is necessary but not sufficient.

