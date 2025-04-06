In February, 1917, the first of Russia’s two “revolutions” that year occurred. The second would come nine months later, on October 25th, which delivered Russia to the murderous Bolsheviks and the ensuing genocide of 66 million Russian gentiles. In the interim period, a “provisional” government was set up. There was much work to be done before circumstances would allow Trotsky to order his Bolsheviks to seize power in October. (Lenin, the “leader of the Bolsheviks,” was hiding somewhere in the countryside at the critical moment.)

The “October Revolution” is generally considered the start of Russia’s agony, but it was in February that the die was cast precipitating Russia’s calamitous fall. With their seizure of power in October, the Bolsheviks only made themselves the bloody masters of a catastrophe already underway.

I often write about the parallels between Russia in the interim period between the two revolutions and the United States—indeed, the West—today. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn describes that period this way (and see whether this doesn’t strike a chord):

The October coup proved disastrous for Russia. Yet the state of affairs even before it promised little good to the people. We had already lost responsible statesmanship and the events of 1917 proved it in excess. The best Russia could expect was an inept, feeble, and disorderly pseudo-democracy, unable to rely on enough citizens with a well-developed legal consciousness and economic independence.

Is there a more accurate characterization of the political leadership in the United States today than “irresponsible statesmanship?” (As I write this, news is breaking that we bombed a group of Yemenis standing in a circle. Can this even be true? It’s like we are trapped in a nightmare.) Doesn’t “inept, feeble, and disorderly pseudo-democracy” describe us and our degraded civic life perfectly?

The most immediate and consequential effect of the February Revolution in Russia was the end of 123 years, from the Act of Catherine the Great of 1791, of legal restrictions on Jews. While no newspapers were published in the first days immediately following the events in Saint Petersburg, when they resumed, it was in full-throated acclamation of Jewish equality and, at equal volume, a blanket denunciation of everything having to do with Russia’s past. (Does that also ring a bell?)

On March 8th, Russia’s Stock Market News wrote:

Yank all the weeds out by the roots. No need to worry that there might be some useful plants among them. It’s better to weed them all even at the price of unavoidable innocent victims.

The stock-owning class, which was, presumably, the Stock Market News’ readership, would soon be dispossessed and liquidated. Those “unavoidable innocent victims” were guilty only of having something worth stealing.

Looting the Wawelberg Bank in Petrograd in 1919 Getty

On March 17th, Rech, the newspaper associated with the Cadet party, Russia’s equivalent to America’s GOP, announced that “all Russian life must be rebuilt from the roots.” Solzhenitsyn exclaims, “By the roots! One thousand years of history! Why from the roots?” Meanwhile, two days earlier, Tsar Nicholas II had abdicated, bringing the nearly four hundred year old Romanov dynasty to an end. Sixteen months later, newly emancipated Jews would yank the House of Romanov out by the roots in a Siberian cellar.

How did Cadet party members fare in revolutionary Russia? Serge Melgunov, in the harrowing pages of his book, The Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923, recounts an incident after an anarchist’s bombing on September 25, 1919 of a building in Moscow used by the Bolsheviks:

According to the supervisor of the Moscow CheKa, Zakharov, Dzerzhinsky came trembling and white as a sheet to CheKa directly from the scene of the bombing and ordered the execution of all prisoners in Moscow’s jails and concentration camps listed as Cadet party members, police officers, monarchy officials, and all kinds of princes and counts. And thus a single verbal instruction of a single individual condemned many thousands to immediate death. It is impossible to determine how many they managed to execute by firing squad in one night, but the figure should be calculated at the hundreds by the most modest estimate. The order was canceled the next day…

Jewish equality advanced very quickly.

On March 2nd, a few hours before the “Order No. 1” was issued, which collapsed the Russian army while it was still fighting in WWI, an internal Ministry of Justice directive ordered the elevation of all Jewish legal assistants to the status of attorneys-at-law.

On March 3rd, Chairman Rodzianko of the State Duma (Russia’s parliamentary body) and the new Prime Minister of the Provisional Government, Prince G. Lvov, signed a declaration stating that one of the main goals of the new government was a “repeal of all restrictions based upon religion, nationality and social class.”

On March 4th, Defense Minister Guchkov opened a path for the Jews to become military officers. On the same day, Education Minister Manuelov repealed the restrictive quotas on Jews in universities.

On March 6th, Trade and Manufacturing Minister Konovalov began eliminating “national restrictions in corporative legislation,” that is, a repeal of the laws forbidding purchase of land by companies with Jewish executives.

On March 9th, the Kiev city council, not waiting for the upcoming elections, included in its body five Jews with voting power.

On March 20th, the Provisional Government passed a resolution legislating the March 3rd declaration repealing “all restrictions on the rights of Russian citizens, regardless of religious creed, dogma or nationality.” It was prepared by Alexander Kerensky, who would go on to become the prime minister of the Provisional Government a few months later, and by the members of the political bureau of Jewish deputies in the 4th State Duma. Its publication on March 22 was, in essence, the first broad legislative act of the Provisional Government. “At the request of the political bureaus (of Jewish deputies), the Jews were not specifically mentioned in the resolution.”

Alexander Kerensky. Wikipedia calls him a “Russian”

But the parallel that makes all of the above line up and lock into place is that between the campaign against antisemitism in 20th Century Russia and the campaign against antisemitism in 21st Century America. The social condition of the Jews couldn’t be more different in the two places and times, but the campaigns against antisemitism occupied then and occupies now the center of the political world. The malevolent intent behind those campaigns is demonstrated plainly by the feature they share: list-keeping.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn states that there was a nationwide campaign against antisemites launched in the immediate aftermath of the February coup:

A notable aspect of the weeks of March was an energetic pursuit of known or suspected antisemites… Over all of Russia there were hundreds of arrests, either because of their former positions or even because of their former attitudes.

If these arrests were occurring in the first weeks following the February Revolution then it’s clear that a list of antisemites had been prepared beforehand—before the spontaneous “Russian” revolution of February, 1917. The sinister irony is that, had a Russian in 1916 made the accusation that such a list was, in fact, being prepared, he would have landed promptly on that very list, thus proving his civic duty to make the accusation in the first place!

Unfortunately, keeping lists of antisemites seems to be a regular Jewish thing wherever Jews feel persecuted, which is to say, wherever there are Jews. Here is an October 11, 1940 FBI file (p. 116), which was classified (why?) until 1981. It reads:

Extract from New York editorial information (by Richard Waldo & Gabriel Vegliotti) syndicated to 250 editors by McClure Newspaper Syndicate, dated September 7th, supposedly not for publication. “EXPERT In the extraordinary thoroughness of the Anti-Defamation League’s organization neither expense nor effort is spared to bring its files to the highest possible state of perfection. “One of its most successful efforts has been a confidential letter to all professional men and women members of B’nai B’rith—doctors, dentists, lawyers, etc. Each recipient has been asked to pay special attention to the friedly or unfriendly attitude of the people with whom he comes in contact. Reports were requested concerning any instances, large or small, where religious intolerance had been shown. The results went beyond the best expectations. “Special investigation work has been brought to a very high point. The F.B.I. cooperates closely, as do the Army and Navy intelligence. It is reported that a certain number of F.B.I. men have been taken into the A.D.L. for coaching on the finer points of investigation work that have been developed by the voluntary organization.”

The above was sent to 250 newspaper editors. The threat it contains is clear. They were keeping a list. As I showed in ADL’s “Holy War for Judah” the ADL wanted the United States to go to war with Germany.

Despite overwhelming public opposition in the US to getting involved in WWII, the ADL with its threats and lists and apparently in collaboration with the FBI prevailed; over 400,000 American soldiers died in their “Holy War for Judah.”

No group should have that kind of power over us.

And the list-keeping continued. From a January 31, 2024 article in The Nation by James Bamford:

For much of its history, the ADL has operated in the United States as if it were a hostile intelligence organization—which, in essence, it was. The organization’s spymaster was Irwin Suall, who from the 1960s to 1997 ran his nationwide network of agents and informants from the ADL’s New York City headquarters. As millions of dollars in donations flowed into the “civil rights” organization, tens of thousands of dollars flowed out to Suall’s clandestine operatives in the field, actively engaged in violating the civil rights of thousands of Americans.

The ADL’s spies illegally received intelligence on American citizens from individuals within various law enforcement agencies—including the FBI. The FBI opened an investigation in the early 1990s, but, after pressure from Israel in 1993, ran away.

The FBI quickly dropped the case and washed its hands of it—as it does with virtually all cases involving Israel. That left prosecution to the San Francisco district attorney’s office which, armed with a search warrant, carried out a surprise raid on the ADL’s San Francisco office on April 8, 1993. Local television stations aired video of investigators lugging out evidence boxes full of files. But in the end, the DA’s office also wanted to drop the political hot potato. Thus, the DA agreed to forgo prosecution of the ADL and Bullock in exchange for a pledge not to engage in improper information gathering activities—i.e., spying—in California. And a payment of up to $75,000 to fight hate crimes, which is what they were supposed to have been doing all along. Because the FBI refused to provided documents in his case, Gerard was allowed to plead no contest to the lesser charge of illegal access to a police computer system. He was sentenced to three-years of probation, 45 days on the sheriff’s work crew, and a $2,500 fine.

With deterrence like that, is it any wonder that the illegal list-keeping continues and is, in fact, growing? Now, a website called Canary Mission, run by a guy named Jonathan Bash out of a PO Box in New York, has gotten in on the list-keeping game. Here’s this freak’s home page:

Report an individual, it says at the top of the page. Report an individual!

Here’s a page from that website chosen at random:

To me this is so obviously un-American that I don’t even know where to start explaining why.

Let’s say you are stuck on an elevator with some Christian Zionist and you make small talk and she says she works in a clerical position for the FBI and was on her way to deliver information to the Israeli consulate on Sami Hermez (top, left in the image above) when the elevator became stuck.

Oh yeah? Who’s Sami Hermez?

Well he is some professor somewhere. He’s listed on Canary Mission.

What’s he being reported for?

He whitewashed terrorists.

Terrorists? You mean those truckers up in Canada?

No, says your Christian Zionist, looking a little confused. Not those terrorists.

Oh, you mean those people who went grocery shopping without being vaxxed?

No, she says. Not those terrorists either.

Ah… now I know which terrorists. You must mean those anti-CRT parents who were promoting white supremacy at the school board meetings a couple years back—the domestic terrorists the FBI was investigating.

No!

J6 terrorists?

No! No! No! says the Christian Zionist with some exasperation. Hamas! Hamas terrorists. Sami Hermez whitewashed Hamas terrorists. That’s why I’m reporting him to Israel.

Oh, you exclaim, those terrorists. The ones who baked 40 beheaded babies in a brick built barbecue and played hacky sack with the severed breasts of Jewesses while other Jewesses watched from the bushes? I read about that in the New York Times.

Yeah, and it was on talk radio, too, says the Christian Zionist triumphantly.

Holy roasted infants! That is serious! And you say this Sami Hamaz guy whitewashed these baby baking bastards?

Hermez. Yes. Whitewashed. He called them Freedom Fighters!

No!

Yes! Palestinian Freedom Fighters!

Fuck all!

And he demonized Israel! It’s all right there on Canary Mission.

Demonized Israel? Isn’t that illegal?

Just about. It’s “antisemitic discrimination.” But, right now, thanks to the Satanic left, it’s only illegal for college students. The new Speaker of the House, though, is a good Christian. Him and Trump will put this country back to the Christian principles it was founded on—

Christian principles? Like…?

—like helping Israel commit genocide against the Palestinians just like God commands in the Bible in…here, hold on a minute… let me pull this up on my Bible app…here it is, from Deuteronomy 20:16:

But of the cities of these people [that means the Palestinians, she interjects helpfully], which the Lord thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth:

Wow. That’s genocide, alright. So, what did this Hummus guy say to demonize Israel?

Hermez. His name is Hermez. He said Israel was committing genocide.

Thankfully, just then, the elevator begins to move. Its doors slide open, and you are able to flee the raving lunatic with whom you have been confined and you are reminded of Alexis De Tocqueville’s astute observation from 1831: Religious insanity is frequently to be met with in the United States.