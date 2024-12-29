On the very first day after seizing power in Russia in 1917, the Bolsheviks declared all land ownership transferred to “the workers,” which meant to the State, that is to say, to themselves. Over the next seven months, the Bolsheviks also tookpossession of the private hospitals and medical pension funds, all agricultural machinery and implements, every private merchant ship in the country, all bank shares, all water, all forests, all mines, and all the largest grain elevators. They also took control of all industrial, commercial, banking, agricultural, and transport entities, the nation’s vast forests, the petroleum industry, the gold, sugar, and tea industries, and co-ops. All foreign trade was nationalized and put into their hands as well.

On their second day in power, the Bolsheviks took control of the press, forcibly shutting down newspapers that were “insubordinate.”

Also, the courts were shut down. And the legislature was shut down. And the entire bureaucracy was dismissed.

They stripped the church of all its civil and educational functions, and seized its seminaries, colleges, and other properties. Religious instruction [Christian] was removed from all schools.

Also, the right of inheritance was abolished. The Bolsheviks executed anyone with anything worth stealing. Claims by the surviving spouse and children were apparently an issue, so they streamlined the whole process by simply abolishing inheritance.

Within the first seven months, the Red Terror, though it hadn’t yet been officially declared, was launched and well underway. Felix Dzerzhinsky’s secret police, the CheKa, which operated the human slaughterhouses (their word) and torture chambers, was up and running and, with it, the genocide that would eventually claim the lives of 66 million Russian gentiles. On top of that, a vicious civil war was raging and economic activity across the nation had ground to a halt as the communists seized everything and murdered the rightful owners.

The Bolsheviks certainly had their hands full. Then, on May 25, 1918, with all of that going on, “the right of citizens to change their surnames and other names was proclaimed.”

So, there you are in the middle of building a workers’ paradise from scratch—of creating the new Soviet Man—of stealing, torturing, murdering, looting, raping, and destroying an entire country and you stop to make sure you and your crew can change your identities? Puzzling.

The chronography continues:

…On May 31st co-education was introduced in all schools, and compulsory instruction in Latin was abolished; the system of marks was also abolished. On June 5th a sum of one million roubles was assigned to erecting a monument to Karl Marx in London…(In December, two million roubles had been “granted for needs of the international revolutionary movement.”) On June 9th a decree was issued instituting preliminary arrangements for compulsory enlistment in the Workmen's and Peasants' Army; the right of asylum was established for all aliens persecuted in their native countries on account of their political or religious convictions, and a revolutionary tribunal was established attached to the All-Russian Central Executive Committee of Soviets. On June 11th and 13th a Forest Decree was published, abolishing all rights of private property in forests, and declaring the latter, with all important buildings contained in them, with their stock— live and dead — the common property of the Russian Socialist Republic, without compensation overt or covert… On June 13th money gifts of more than 10,000 roubles were forbidden…. On June 18th a … system of frontier guards was introduced.… On June 28th a decree came into force according to which, with a view to coping with the disorganisation in the economic field and in the food supply, and to consolidate the dictatorship of the urban and village proletariat, the most important concerns in the following industries were declared the property of the Russian Socialist Republic: mining, metallurgical, textiles, electrical engineering, saw-milling, woodworking, tobacco, glass and pottery, leather, cement and other branches; besides steam flour mills, local public health undertakings, and railway transport. On July 2nd it was resolved to bring under the control of the R.S.F.S.R. the whole of the supply of textiles within the frontiers of the Republic, and the whole of future output (for the purpose of equal distribution throughout the population)….[they literally stole even personal clothing and household furniture] On July 12th the Socialist Academy of Social Sciences was founded.

And then, in the very early hours of July 17th, in the Siberian city of Yekaterinburg, some prisoners were awakened by their guards. Tsar Nicholas II, his wife, four daughters, son, and several members of his household were ordered to get dressed.

The Romanovs

The royal household was led to a room in the cellar and there joined by an armed group of drunken Jewish thugs. It was the firing squad. A witness later testified that “preparations were slow and everyone obviously figured out their fate.” You can see that this is true in the photo below—especially in the faces of the two daughters standing on the far left—the oldest, and on the far right—the youngest.

The Romanovs in the execution chamber just before the Jews open fire.

Two of the daughters survived the fusillade and were finished off with bayonets and boots stomping on their heads.

And the Bloodthirsty Wilderness Slaughter-god shall deliver their kings into thine hand, and thou shalt destroy their name from under heaven: there shall no man be able to stand before thee, until thou have destroyed them. — Deuteronomy 7:24

But not even the bloodthirsty wilderness slaughter-god controls the future. Unbeknownst to the criminal thugs who murdered the Romanovs, or Yakov Sverdlov, the sadistic Bolshevik back in Moscow who ordered it, the White Army would retake Yekaterinburg on July 25th, and traveling with the White Army was a man named Robert Wilton, a veteran reporter for The Times of London.

Robert Wilton was educated in Russia, spoke fluent Russian, and knew the country and its people perfectly. He was held in the highest regard by the Russians, by the British Embassy, and by his paper and profession.

After the arrest of the royal family in March, Wilton began reporting that there was another revolution in the works that would deliver the country up to a much more extreme and much more Jewish regime. In this, of course, he was absolutely correct, as later events proved. However, his paper’s readers never had the benefit of his experience, insight, and effort on, perhaps, the most significant news event of the 20th Century, for, in 1917, suddenly, Robert Wilton “did not command the full confidence” of the paper at which he’d been commanding it for 17 years.

From Douglas Reed:

The interregnum of five months began, during which a Jewish regime was to take over from Kerensky [the Jewish president of the provisional government put in place after the February Revolution]. At this very moment his newspaper lost "confidence" in Mr. Wilton. Why? The explanation emerges. The Official History of The Times says, "It was not happy for Wilton that one of his messages … should spread to Zionist circles, and even into the Foreign Office, the idea that he was an anti-semite." "Zionist circles," the reader will observe; not even "Communist circles"; here the working partnership becomes plain. Why should "Zionists" (who wanted the British government to procure them "a homeland" in Palestine) be affronted because a British correspondent in Moscow reported that a Jewish regime was preparing to take over in Russia? Mr. Wilton was reporting the nature of the coming regime; this was his job. In the opinion of "Zionists," this was "anti-semitism," and the mere allegation was enough to destroy "confidence" in him at his head office. How, then, could he have remained "happy" and have retained "confidence." Obviously, only by misreporting events in Russia. In effect, he was expected not to mention the determining fact of the day’s news!

This is the name-changing decree of May 25th functioning at a group level. The purpose in each case is to hide the Jew from the gentile. It is furtive, deceitful, dangerous. It is incompatible with any human society except supremacist. It disallows all relationships between groups of humans except destroyer-destroyed.

It is a mark of the power of the Talmudic conspiracy that the bloodiest genocide in human history, accompanied by truly mind-blowing depravity, ended just 37 years ago—a genocide of white Christians by Asiatic Jews—and most white gentiles wouldn’t know a Bolshevik if a whole synagogue full of them were torturing his own children to death right in front of him. Sadly, the vast majority of us will choose to remain happy and approbated rather than lay it on the line for Truth. Robert Wilton chose the latter, and it cost him. He died penniless and broken while still in his 50s. But, if it weren’t for him, we wouldn’t have this irrefutable proof of the motives behind the murderers of Tsar Nicholas II, the House of Romanov, and 66 million Russian gentiles; we wouldn’t have this stutter step in the bloody march to Jewish world supremacy:

Scrawled on the wall of the Romanov’s death chamber. Photographed by Wilton and published by him in France.

The inscription is a couplet written in German by the poet Heinrich (born Chaim) Heine.

Douglas Reed again:

The chief reason for recounting the details of the pogrom of the Romanoffs is to point to the "fingerprint" which was left in the room where it was done. One of the assassins, presumably their leader, stayed to exult and put a significant signature on the wall, which was covered with obscene or mocking inscriptions in Hebrew, Magyar [Hungarian] and German. Among them was a couplet which deliberately related the deed to the Law of the Torah-Talmud and thus offered it to posterity as an example of the fulfilment of that law, and of Jewish vengeance as understood by the Levites. It was written in German by someone who parodied the Jewish poet, Heinrich Heine’s lines on the death of Belshazzar, the imaginary potentate whose murder is portrayed in Daniel as God’s punishment for an affront offered to Judah: Belsazar ward aber in selbiger Nacht

Von selbigen Knechten umgebracht. [And Belshazzar was killed that same night by those same servants.] The parodist, sardonically surveying the shambles, adapted these lines to what he had just done: Belsatsar ward in selbiger Nacht

Von seinen Knechten umgebracht. [And Belsha tsar was killed that same night by his servants.]

On July 7th, ten days before the murders, the Russian commandant in charge of guarding the royal family was replaced by a Jew named Yankel Yurovsky, one of the seven Jews who ran the Yekaterinburg CheKa. Yurovsky was in constant contact with a 33-year-old Jew named Yankel Sverdlov, terrorist, assassin, sadist, President of the Moscow CheKa according to one source, Chairman of the Secretariat of the Russian Communist Party (Bolsheviks), Chairman of the All-Russian Central Executive Committee (head of state of the Russian SFSR). He was the real ruler of Russia at the time. Lenin and Sverdlov agreed to the deed, but it was Sverdlov who gave the order to execute it. Thus the chain of responsibility was Jewish, from the command in Moscow through the Urals Regional Soviet through the Yekaterinburg CheKa into the execution chamber to the hand that gave the signal to fire.

On July 20th, the Urals Regional Soviet announced Tsar Nicholas II had been executed and the family placed in protective custody at an undisclosed location. The Moscow CheKa issued a statement signed by Sverdlov approving of the Urals Soviet’s action. At that point, the entire family had been dead for three days.

One can understand the falsehood concerning the number of victims, and even, perhaps, the shift in responsibility from Moscow to the Urals. But, why the delay? Wouldn’t the story already have been determined beforehand?

Back to the chronograph of the first year’s legislative activity:

On July 19th …All the possessions of the Russian Emperor dethroned by the Revolution, and of members of the former Imperial family, were declared the property of the R.S.F.S.R.;

So, before the announcement was made that the Tsar had been “executed,” the Jews in Moscow wanted it clear that the Jews in Moscow got his stuff. And the same applied to members of the family.

The tsar’s daughters had sewn up jewels and large amounts of cash in their corsets. This deflected the bullets enough that two of them were only horribly wounded and had to be finished off manually. To the murderers, the sight of all those jewels and all that cash must have been electric.

The bodies of the eleven dead gentiles had to be disposed of and that was done using gasoline, sulfuric acid, and an abandoned mine shaft. Various accounts of the disposal describe some activity that occurred before the bodies were dumped into the shaft. The bodies were “manipulated” or “cut up” perhaps at some separate location before being dumped. That always seemed a little odd, but now it makes perfect sense. The Jews were digging jewels out of the bodies of their victims.

When the White Army retook Yekaterinburg five days after the Tsar’s murder was announced and investigated the death chamber, they noticed some of the floor and wall had been torn away, as can be seen in Robert Wilton’s photo above, which they explained as “locals” looking for cash and jewels. That also never made sense. The royals would not have had time to secret the jewels under the floor, nor the motivation to do so, and why would the “locals” only look in the very narrow area directly behind where the murdered gentiles were standing or directly below? The answer, of course, is that it was the murderers themselves who tore out those boards and took them with them. The force of the bullets hitting the daughters must have embedded jewels into the wall behind them.

But into the floor? Now you have to imagine the real horror of that scene to understand why the murderers took the floorboards, as well.

In the death chamber, there were eleven murderers and eleven murdered. Nine of the murderers were Jews, two were Russians—professional gunmen hired for the job. It seems obvious that the equal numbers of killers and killed was deliberate, otherwise, why hire two killers? And, if deliberate, then, it seems certain, each killer was assigned his specific victim.

Yurovsky, who was one of the killers, read a statement before giving the signal to fire—a downward slashing motion with his hand. He was shaking and extremely agitated and it was undoubtedly he at whom the family, with supreme dignity, was staring when someone snapped the photo above. As Yurovsky finished the statement, pronouncing the sentence of death, Tsar Nicholas stood, with an exclamation like “Wha—?” and was shot and killed instantly, whereupon all opened fire on the family.

There is no way all the others were shot and killed instantly as well. The young boy was held in his father’s arms, so he probably went sprawling as his father was hit. Did the boy’s mother scramble to protect him? Did she duck? Did she try to get away? Did any of the others? For certain, it was bedlam. The killers would have advanced on their victims to get clear shots. To finish their victims off. To make sure no one was still moving. That’s why the killers took the floorboards. The Jews stood over the royals and fired at point blank range down into the last of the Romanovs, burying the crown jewels of Russia in the cellar’s floor.

It was early Wednesday morning. The killers loaded the bodies and the boards from the floor and wall into waiting trucks. At some point they extracted the jewels from the sausage they’d turned the daughters into, then, using 150 gallons of gasoline and 400 pounds of sulfuric acid, they incinerated the bodies and dumped the ashes down a mine shaft.

The unexpected appearance of the jewels at the moment of Talmudic vengeance on a gentile king—the supreme act of Jewish piety—would have sent out shock waves along the rabbinical network both for its material value and its political value. The shock waves would have been felt in the capitals of Europe from which Jewish bankers had been funding the Jewish radicals and revolutionaries in Russia for many years. Their investment was already paying off handsomely as their dictatorship of the proletariat dispossessed the Russians. The Russian crown jewels were part of that dividend. On a political level, that the Russian crown jewels had fallen into Jewish hands in that manner was Jehovah putting on a demonstration for the Jews of his power.

The Russian crown jewels were the most impressive collection of precious stones in the world. Interest in acquiring some or all of them would have been intense—not least from the individual murderers. In 1925, the whole collection was appraised on the value of the gemstones only—i.e., no historical or sentimental value was considered, and the total appraised value for the collection was $250 million. In 2024 terms, that’s four and a half billion dollars worth of jewels. Speculation on the whereabouts of those jewels since the revolution had been vigorous and worldwide.

The first photograph of the Russian crown jewels

Given the circumstances, it is quite remarkable that the Jews were able to have everything settled and themselves made the legal owners of the jewels on July 19th before the “execution” of the tsar was announced to the world on Saturday, July 20th. That kind of speed, coordination, and unity of purpose indicates an authority higher than Moscow.

The storied Orloff Diamond

When the White Army retook Yekaterinburg five days after the CheKa’s announcement of the tsar’s death, records were found of nearly constant communication between the local CheKa and Moscow during the lead-up to the murders.

From Reed:

The murders had been carried out by order from and in constant consultation with Sverdloff in Moscow; records of telephone conversations between him and the Chekists in Yekaterinburg were found. Among these was a report to him from Yekaterinburg saying "Yesterday a courier left with the documents that interest you." This courier was the chief assassin, Yurovsky, and the investigators believed that the "documents" were the heads of the Romanoffs, as no skulls or skull-bones were found.

The investigators were probably wrong about this. The “documents” Sverdlov was interested in were very likely the crown jewels, the discoveries of which in the bodies of the daughters wasn’t yet known to the investigators.

Yurovsky dutifully delivered the jewels to Sverdloff, for which he was publicly thanked by Sverdlov’s long-time ally Lenin. But did he deliver all of them? The temptation would have been powerful to slip one or two of the diamonds into his own pocket. The same goes for the other murderers. And that’s undoubtedly what happened as stories would from then on pop up periodically of a Russian peasant somewhere selling a royal diamond worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for fifty bucks

The trembling killer of the tsar, Yakov Yurosky. He is probably the person who claimed the deed for the Jews by inscribing the Heine couplet on the death chamber’s wall.

After Sverdlov, the jewels, illegally exported, next turn up in London, New York, and Amsterdam. But a few also popped up for sale by “Soviet agents” in places like Turkey and India. In the West, they go public. There are some auctions. They are acknowledged as stolen from the Russian monarchy, which no longer existed. Then they end up back in Russia, where they remain to this day on public display.

My guess is that Sverdlov, too, hadn’t been able to resist pocketing a few of the royal gems and that the “Soviet agents” who turned up in Turkey were his agents. Like Theodr Herzl, Sverdlov died still a young man at the height of his power from a mysterious disease within the year after offering offense to the priestly ruling class of the priestly ruling class.

The priestly ruling class is the Jews and the priestly ruling class of the priestly ruling class is whoever had the power to order the Yekaterinburg CheKa to slaughter the Romanovs, to produce an immediate decree by the central government laying claim to the jewels, then smuggle the jewels out of the country. The power is Jewish, as made evident by the couplet left on the wall of the Romanov’s death chamber as well as by the Deuteronomical addition immediately following the law laying claim to the royal possessions:

and all breeding cattle belonging to non-labouring concerns were declared the common property of the R.S.F.S.R., without any compensation…

This is a Talmudic power. It actively seeks to hide itself from us, its victims. What it did to the Romanovs, stripping away their wealth and murdering them, is what it did to tens of millions of ordinary Russians through the tool of communism. It’s what it is doing to the Palestinians through the tool of Zionism.

British Prime Minister Lloyd George in 1925 told the Zionists publicly “any policy of expropriation or anything that suggests it will only make difficulties in the path of Zionism.” Chaim Weizmann, Theodr Herzl’s replacement, replied: “Mr. Lloyd George will believe me when I say that the Jews are the last people in the world to build their home on the back of somebody else. The Jews have suffered so much from injustice that they have learned their lesson and I can assure you that the Arabs will not suffer at our hands.”