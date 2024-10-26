Actually, I am a white nationalist because I’m white and I support nationalism as against globalism. But I’m not a White Nationalist in the sense of political identity. I put no effort or thought toward the establishment of a whites-only geopolitical entity, which is what I imagine the White Nationalist agenda to be. Whatever the merits of such an entity—sovereign and as dedicated to the best interests of whites as Iran is to the Iranians, as China is to the Chinese or as Israel is to the Jews—it will never happen while Jews have political control.

And, in the US, at least, Jews most definitely have political control, which is to say, Jews decide when, where, how, and against whom state violence is applied. The fact that our military is off helping the Jews commit genocide against the Palestinians for the benefit of Jewish Nationalism while huge caravans of foreign men of military age from all over the world, including from the countries we are currently helping to savage, are showing up at our southern border and simply walking across unopposed—their way here funded by our own Congress—proves beyond all doubt the Jews have political control.

The political goal of the Jews is our destruction.

Back in my immigration activism days, someone high up in the restrictionist movement put into my hands a copy of Kevin MacDonald’s Culture of Critique, which details the central role Jews played in getting the nation-destroying 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) enacted. Had there been no Jews, there would have been no INA. Had there been no INA, there wouldn’t be the diversity in the US today on account of which our nationalists now find it necessary to add the qualifier “white.”

After reading Culture of Critique, I knew that what I saw as the disintegration of the United States was the result of Jewish effort, but, I argued, that effort was understandable, given the Jewish experience of the Holocaust.

Jews had a legitimate fear of a white majority because of their experience in Germany. I saw it as the role of my organization to make the argument to Jews that their continued unwavering support for mass immigration actually put them at greater risk because, as whites became a minority, racially-focused political turmoil would likely increase and the innocent Jews once again scapegoated.

Then I learned this:

That changes everything.

The reason Jews inflicted the nation-destroying INA on us was not to protect Jews from the nation, it was to destroy the nation for the Jews. That was the reason Jews celebrated their “great victory over the gentiles” on the evening of October 3, 1965. President Lyndon Johnson had signed the INA into law earlier that day at the foot of the Statue of Liberty. The gentiles, with flowers in our hair, were still basking in the warm glow of racial harmony left in the wake of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The INA was sold to us as a minor adjustment in policy to remove racial injustices. The INA will not change the nation’s racial demographics, lied the nation’s Jewish-dominated press, but you’re still a racist if you oppose it. It worked. We bought it. Jews knew, with the signing of the bill into law, the racial transformation of the United States was underway. That evening, across New York City, they celebrated our eventual, inevitable destruction.

Replacing the racial majority in a country with another race or races without disintegration and bloodshed is probably impossible under the best of circumstances, but that was the task set out for us (with no benefit to ourselves) in 1965. Meanwhile, the powerful minority who laid that task on us remained in the background working through its control of the media to maximize racial ill will, to inflame resentments, to discourage assimilation, to ensure that the defeated and demonized majority would be a hated minority, and, above all else, to keep the floodgates open.

White Nationalism feeds into that effort.

It would be one thing if there were the remotest possibility of success, but there isn’t. It is no more possible to establish a white nation in 2024 America than it would have been to establish a monarchist party in 1924 Moscow. The Jews wouldn’t allow it.

The White Nationalist might respond, well, yes, that goes without saying. A white nation would necessarily restrict political control to whites. Wresting political control from the Jews is part of establishing a white homeland.

And I would say, no, those are two separate things. The latter is dependent on the former, but the former is possible without the latter. Unfortunately, the White Nationalist approach forecloses even that.

When the American West was being “settled,” the Native tribes were declared autonomous nations and given “reservations” within the United States. More than one tribe could be assigned to a given reservation and this could cause great turmoil. But we hate the Sioux, cried the Pawnee, referring to their ancient enemies. And the Sioux would complain as well. We don’t want to live with all these fucking Pawnee. But to Washington, they were all just Indians. It’s an Indian reservation. For Indians. They’re Indians. What’s the issue?

That’s how Jews regard complaints by White Nationalists. Moishe, some goyim are complaining about other goyim. What? You interrupted to tell me that? Can’t you see I’m in the middle of torturing children? But, Moishe, they’re organizing politically. Well, you know what to do. J6 them. Tea Party them. Canadian truckers them. Call Greenblatt. Get Merrick on it. Have Congress Tik-Tok them. I don’t care. We control the application of state violence, so shoot them if you need to.

The Jews see us as Washington saw the Indians. There is really no difference between the American, the Russian, the Chinese, and the Palestinian. We can be used to subjugate each other, but, ultimately, we all end in the same place: a position of servitude or dead. White nationalists make the same mistake the Sioux did. When they went to war against the white nation to protect their self-determination, they went as the Sioux against the United States of America rather than as the United Natives of America against the United States of America. While the UNA might have prevailed against the USA, the Sioux didn’t stand a chance. I’m afraid the White Nationalists don’t either. And for the same reason.

From Protocol #9:

In reality there are no obstacles before us. Our super-government has such an extra-legal status that it may be called by the energetic and strong word—dictatorship. I can conscientiously say that, at the present time, we are the lawmakers.

That was written 125 years ago. Seventy years after the above was written, the “leader of the free world” flew to New York City to genuflect at the feet of world Jewery—the “we” in the quote above. That evening, the Jews of New York City celebrated their great victory over the gentiles—that is, they celebrated our defeat. It was October 3, 1965. The gentiles, duped as ever, thought we’d removed an obstacle to racial harmony. The Jews understood something more.

The “Father of Zionism,” Theodor Herzl, was questioned by Major Evans Gordon before the British Royal Commission on Alien Immigration in August, 1902. Herzl, after declaring that the Jews formed a nation, said:

I will give you my definition of a nation, and you can add the adjective “Jewish.” A nation is, in my mind, an historical group of men of a recognizable cohesion held together by a common enemy. That is in my view a nation. Then if you add to that the word “Jewish” you have what I understand to be the Jewish nation.

Enemy? The gentiles look puzzled.

What Herzl was expressing was pure, “scripturally sound” Deuteronomy, the founding document of the Jewish people. When you are a wandering band of 40,000 hibaru—bandits—sacking cities, massacring populations, and stealing everything in sight, when you are the Chosen People of the bloodthirsty, wilderness slaughter-god, Jehovah, you have only one enemy: everyone else. That enemy is called “gentiles.” Not “white people,” gentiles.

None of us chose to be the enemies of the Jews. Jehovah commanded it and centuries of obedience to that sick abomination have perverted the Jewish soul. Far too many have lost their humanity. Far too many are

. They are not going to stop. They eagerly press forward.

One of the great “talents” the slaughter-god’s master race has developed is the ability to set gentile against gentile: let’s you and him fight. In Russia, they used the Chinese to subdue the Russians just as in the previous century they used the British to subdue the Chinese. In the US, they are massively importing the non-whites who will be used to subdue us. Loot with impunity, they’ll tell the Haitians and Venezuelans and Iraqis and Congolese. We’ll provide the weapons and the ammunition and the transportation and the GPS mapping and the surveillance intel and the drone support.

They have run this routine many times before. They make improvements every time. But, what’s different about this moment in time is that in every country, on every continent, the Internet has produced a growing number of clear-pilled gentiles who recognize the threat Judaism poses to humanity. As the Jews frantically try to shut it down, contacts are being made, feelers sent out, methods and goals debated…

From Protocol #5

A world coalition of Gentiles could cope with us temporarily, but we are assured against this by roots of dissension among them so deep that they cannot be torn out. We have created antagonism between the personal and national interests of the Gentiles by arousing religious and race hatreds which we have nourished in their hearts for twenty centuries.

This is the one spot in the Protocols I’m aware of where the possibility of the failure, albeit temporary, of the Talmudists’ world program is even considered. A world coalition of gentiles could cope with them, they say. Then the idea is quickly dismissed. But we don’t have to worry about that. There is too much division among the gentiles for any kind of coalition to form.

It’s the fault of all those fucking Muslims in Europe we’re all so sick of, the White Nationalists chime in. They should go back to where they came from and stop causing all this divisiveness so we could form a coalition and maybe stand a chance against the Jews.

Camper Update

Kansas typically receives 6-8 hours of beautiful weather annually, but we’ve had a solid block of it now for three weeks in a row, so I’ve been taking advantage of this rare opportunity by working feverishly on the Aaron Bushnell Antigenocide Camper. If it seems like it is taking me a long time to rehab it, it is. While knowing a lot about Bolsheviks is useful for spotting oncoming genocides, it’s basically no help at all for rehabbing campers.

