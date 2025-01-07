Reader

Interpreting 3000 yr old religious texts simply seems an unwinnable way forward In a postmodern, irreligious world.

Thanks for the comment, Peter. I don’t know whether looking at the ancient texts will provide a winnable way forward, but I do know that it is impossible to have a clear understanding of the political forces at work in our modern world without that ancient contextualization.

To act rationally means to act in terms of the world as it really is, and, in order to do that, it is necessary to perceive the world as it really is—to see it accurately, not only horizontally—the world around us, but vertically through time. In other words, if we are to find a winnable way forward, we need an accurate view backward.

Without those ancient texts, it is impossible to understand, for example, why the United States attacked Iraq in 2003 or why the Israeli woman in the following video sounds like Satan (h/t

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CTfZYaDwuD4r

Not that ancient texts are some kind of magic wisdom bullet. There are millions of people in this country who claim to base their entire lives on ancient texts and yet they are among the most tragically duped people on the planet—as duped as those who learn history from Hollywood movies.

Dear Tragically Duped People, deciding to live your life according to an ancient text, then letting someone else tell you what is in that text is a good way to become tragically duped. Y’all need to sit down and actually read the Bible. The whole thing. Front to back. Old Testament and New. If, after that, you still worship the bloodthirsty wilderness slaughter-god who hates you and is committing genocide in the Middle East as I type this, you deserve the hell that awaits you.

Do your own reading and read critically.

In Protocol No. 2, the narrator states the following:

It is indispensable for our purpose that wars, so far as possible, should not result in territorial gains; war will thus be brought on to the economic ground, where the nations will not fail to perceive in the assistance we give the strength of our predominance, and this state of things will put both sides at the mercy of our international agentsia, which possesses millions of eyes ever on the watch and unimpeded by any boundaries whatsoever. Our international rights will then wipe out national rights, in the proper sense of right, and will rule the nations precisely as the civil law of States rule the relations of their subjects among themselves.

Ever wake up in the morning and discover you were at war with someone you didn’t even know existed, let alone that they were a threat?

Me: So, now we are bombing Houthis? What the fuck is a Houthi?

American buddy: They’re from South Jersey, somewhere, I think, put the game on.

Me: No, these are foreigners. Maybe these are the guys coming across the southern border. Maybe that’s why we’re bombing them.

American buddy: Nah, those are Haitians and shit. Come on, man, I got 40 bucks on the Eagles minus three. I gotta win this or I’m fucked.

Me: Alright. I dunno. Sometimes it feels like we’re not even in control of our own damn country. Wow, look. Eagles down by 21, late in the fourth quarter.

Our capacity for loyalty, however, was never in doubt.

The Protocolist continues:

The administrators, whom we shall choose from among the public, with strict regard to their capacities for servile obedience, will not be persons trained in the arts of government, and will therefore easily become pawns in our game in the hands of men of learning and genius who will be their advisers, specialists bred and reared from early childhood to rule the affairs of the whole world. As is well known to you, these specialists of ours have been drawing the information they need from the lessons of history to fit them for rule according to our political plans, and from observations made about events as they occur. The goyim are not guided by practical use of unprejudiced historical observation, but by theoretical routine without any critical regard for consequent results. We need not, therefore, take any account of them—

I think what is meant there is something like this: we gentiles believe in majority rule, for example, so we’ll insist on voting for whatever even though the results continually blow up in our faces. I suppose all humans are susceptible to this phenomenon to some degree, but nowhere is “preconception” more explicitly, nor more slavishly, nor more destructively held than among fundamentalists—to include woke university professors equally with Southern Baptist Bible-thumpers.

To read critically means admitting there is no such thing as “God’s Word,” whether Jehovah’s or Jesus’ or Marx’s. If you understand that, then you will understand there is no such thing as “God’s promise,” that “the children of Israel” disappeared before the Bible was even written (long before), and that the band of thugs slaughtering children in Palestine called their “country” “Israel” because they are smarter than you are and knew you are not guided by practical use of unprejudiced historical observation—that all they had to do was call their thievery “Israel” and the ignorant goyim would send them guns and money instead of to prison where they belong.