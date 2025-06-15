Odysseus Unsheathed

2d

Jews:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgUommr0di3E/

Very hard to watch but important to share widely.

Even if we left aside for the moment all other Jewish crimes everywhere in all their sordid history, for Palestine alone the abomination called the Jewish State should be destroyed and all its perpetrators and supporters, Jews or Shabbos Goyim, should be castigated and made pariahs.

CHUCKY
3d

Looks like Iran is starting to let loose, and they haven't even begun sending over the good stuff yet (their most modern hypersonic missiles.) I get a perverse satisfaction watching the videos of the screaming and wailing israelis as the Iranian missiles pound into Tel Aviv and wonder if they now have any empathy for what they've been doing to Gaza the last 1 1/2 years. (They don't, I know.) Even though this is nowhere near Gaza-level destruction (yet), it's nice to see them get a little taste of their own medicine...

