In his 1931 novel, A Jew in Love, author Ben Hecht wrote

One of the finest things ever done by the mob was the crucifixion of Christ. Intellectually it was a splendid gesture. But trust the mob to bungle. If I’d had charge of executing Christ I’d have handled it differently. You see, what I’d have done was had him shipped to Rome and fed to the lions. They never could have made a saviour out of mincemeat.

This guy produced, directed, wrote or co-wrote the screenplays for more than 70 Hollywood movies.

Just as Theodor Herzl claimed to have founded Zionism as a reaction to French antisemitism, Ben Hecht claimed to have become an ardent Zionist in reaction to German antisemitism. They were both forced to become supremacists, see?

“Ardent” here means Hecht became heavily involved in providing weapons and ammunition to the Jewish colonizers in Palestine. In other words, because Germans didn’t like German Jews, this American Jew facilitated the murder and dispossession of the Palestinians in the cause of a Jewish supremacist state.

And how’s this for “ardent:” during the period of violence between Jewish colonialists and native Palestinian Arabs leading up to the bloody Deir Yasin massacre and the flight of 750,000 Palestinians from their ancestral homeland, Hecht placed full-page ads in top papers across the country addressed to “the Terrorists of Palestine.” It contained the following:

The Jews of America are for you. You are their champions . . . Every time you blow up a British arsenal, or wreck a British railroad train sky high, or rob a British bank, or let go with your guns and bombs at the British betrayers and invaders of your homeland, the Jews of America make a little holiday in their hearts.

The sheer gall. It was for the cause of the Zionist world enterprise that those British sons were even in Palestine. They were put there by Jewish machinations and the Christian Zionist dupes and traitors within the British ruling class who, indifferent to the best interests of their own country, had ensnared the British people in the toils of the Judaic conspiracy. The British soldiers who died in Palestine died protecting the locals from foreigners (rather the reverse to which the British soldier was habituated) whose presence they were to defend. Pity those soldiers.

It was time for the British to leave so that the Jews, who were strong enough now, could have their way with the Arab natives away from the gaze of the West. Jewish terrorists dressed as Arabs began a campaign of torture and murder against British military personnel in Palestine, and it was those terrorists Ben Hecht encouraged by assuring them in American newspapers that whenever they murdered a British soldier, the Jews of America made a little holiday in their hearts.

I wonder whether the Jews of America today are making a little holiday in their hearts at the turmoil and violence attending the immigration law enforcement activities around the country. After all, violence and destruction resulting from US immigration policy has always been entirely foreseeable, just as the genocide in Palestine was. And, in both cases, Jews were the authors of it.

The Jews of America were a little more open about their feelings on the evening of October 3, 1965. Earlier that day, President Lyndon Johnson had signed the Immigration and Nationality Act into law at the foot of the Statue of Liberty. Across New York City that evening, Jews celebrated their great victory over the gentiles.

They knew that the repeated proclamations by politicians and their allies in the press that this new legislation would not change the demographic make-up of the United States were lies. They knew that their “melting pot” rhetoric was a contrivance meant to lull the gentile majority until that inevitable day when it would no longer matter—when violence would swallow up the gullible herd. They knew the 1965 immigration legislation was the death knell for the America we once knew.

On October 3, 1965, Jews of America celebrated our destruction. So when they see the violence in LA, do the Jews of America make a little holiday in their hearts?

What kind of people celebrate the destruction of others?

The zombie-ant fungus takes control of an ant and forces it to act against the best interests of itself and its species, and in the interests of the fungus. Then it eats it from the inside, raises a shaft from behind the ant’s head, and showers the forest floor with its spores—its nearly invisible spores. The Hate Fungus

The whole world now sees the undeniable truth of our subjugation by a tiny, malevolent minority even if we ourselves don’t.

Jews have used us to facilitate two currently active genocides—one in Gaza, the other in Ukraine. Jews have us careening toward war with Iran, despite the fact Iran is no threat to the United States and neither the Iranian people, nor we, the American people, want such a war.

Yet, here we are. Helpless.

Wilhelm Marr, a remarkably prescient 19th Century German, thought triumph of global Jewish supremacy was inevitable (good exposition of his work from

at the link).

Long before the establishment of Israel, the author of an article in the April 23, 1921 issue of Henry Ford’s Dearborn Independent, foretold the savage brutality of the Jews against the Palestinians in the future state of Israel:

It is tyranny, and not the tyranny of strength, but of meanness and darkness… If this spirit obtains at the beginning of a movement which the Christian world has been taught by propaganda to regard as a profoundly religious and respectable exodus, it burdens the imagination to forecast what will be done in a period of full and unquestioned rule.

Now we see in plain sight what it means to be ruled by Jews.

Douglas Reed, an Englishman and, for my money, the clearest-pilled gentile ever, did not expect Zionism to moderate of its own accord, calling the Zionist program a “chauvinist fever” that had been “injected into the veins of world Jewry.” In his view, there was no sidetracking the chauvinistic impulse—the lust for racial superiority. It “yet must run its course…”

Nor will there be a moderating impulse from the American vassal state. Reed quotes the New York Jewish journal, Commentary, already in 1953:

Israel’s survival and strengthening have become a firm element of United States foreign policy and no electoral result or change will affect this. [emphasis Reed’s]

And the forecaster with the most sterling record of all, The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, had this to say way back in the 1890s about the future of the Zionist world program:

God has granted to us, His Chosen People, the gift of the dispersion, and in this which appears in all eyes to be our weakness, has come forth all our strength, which has now brought us to the threshold of sovereignty over all the world.

I think even the moderately astute now realize that there is no political solution to our captivity. We are destined, until our destruction, to be the second worst country in the world. The recent Israeli attacks on Iran—a country that hasn’t invaded another country in 2,000 years—cement Israel’s rank as the worst country in the world.

In my view, this is the most likely way this will play out:

Already severely weakened as a nation by our disgusting fidelity to Jewish warmongers, a full-on war with Iran will leave us depleted—economically, militarily and diplomatically.

Meanwhile, in the United States, whites are demoralized by decades of cultural subversion and political corruption and an absurd and static religion, while scattered amongst us, a hostile force in the millions is already strategically placed and under the influence of those with centuries of experience in the methods of the destruction of peoples.

The immigration violence we see currently in Los Angeles and elsewhere is obviously orchestrated and is only the beginning. This is what the Jews across New York City were celebrating on the evening of October 3, 1965; there is no getting off this ride now.

The Jews will have no trouble using our possessions as the lure to entice these already hostile aliens—already within the gates—to murder, rape, and loot under the effective direction of the Jews and their subordinate Chinese and Indian administrators. Gavin Newsome or some other soulless and power-mad deformity will happily serve as the white gentile face of the Jews while the Jews destroy his people.

All the white, Christian world faces a similar fate, it seems to me, because our Western European race was unable to defeat the Asiatic Jews. The best and bravest of us—the Germans—failed. The toughest of us—the Russians—succumbed. And we Americans have the shame of being the dumb cudgel used to beat those two great and long-suffering peoples into submission.

We can’t beat the Jews politically.

We can’t beat the Jews financially.

But I grow increasingly convinced that, if we could pull off a religious revolution the same way Francis Bacon pulled off a scientific revolution, the whole Judaic shtick would go the way of phlogiston.

Imagine, for example, if we learned from our new and more advanced religion that there was no such thing as “evil thoughts?” That only actions could be evil? Right there you’ve delivered a blow to a major source of Jewish power—the ability to make almost any situation accommodate a charge of “antisemitism.” And Americans would no longer countenance the slaughter of civilians on the grounds “they hate us.”

“It’s written” would no longer count for some kind of valid argument. God wouldn’t have a “chosen people” or give someone’s house to someone else or get “jealous” of other gods or care who the president of the United States is.

People would no longer buy into absurd notions like “prophecy” and “raptures” and “end times.”

We would learn that family members belong to each other and therefore owe each other preference over all others. Severing a family relationship would be seen as an act of impiety. Forcing Americans to pay for Israel to slaughter the children of others instead of allocating those family resources to their own children would be seen as obscenely immoral.

We would learn that since a race is just a very large family, we owe preference to our race, as well.

Parents would teach their children what love is, how to recognize it, and why to seek it. Lying about love would be regarded as the only blasphemy and if God exists, God will be found in the love between a man and a woman, unified through commitment, and partaking of eternity through their children.

The worship of money will be seen as impossibly vulgar and to betray a friendship for money will be seen as utterly depraved.

And the idea that God would demand the shedding of innocent blood to “atone” for sin will be seen as laughably primitive. There is only one kind of sacrifice God respects.

Greater love hath no man than this: that he lay down his life for his brother.

When Aaron Bushnell self-immolated in front of the Israeli Embassy, he committed a supremely religious act.

While I’m out there trying to spark a religous revolution, I’ve noticed that young people are far more interested in the Aaron Bushnell mural than other demographics. This has helped me to begin to see some ways forward.

One idea is to start a man-on-the-street interview-style video podcast. Another is to devise a networking system built around honoring Aaron Bushnell’s sacrifice for his people.

We Western gentiles face a bleak future and there aren’t a lot of options available to us. There is no way to finesse a destruction at the hands of a people who gleefully celebrate it. But perhaps we can engineer a new dawn out of the destruction.

