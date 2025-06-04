Odysseus Unsheathed

ariadna
6h

That Judaism is poisonous can be proven by the fact that the followers of any religion I can think of can be virtuous, humane, just, and peaceful people IF they follow the basic credo and moral tenets of their respective religions, EXCEPT for Jews.

Judaism teaches and urges its tribal followers to be callous, cruel, greedy and murderous supremacists.

Other religions teach people that virtue/honor is its own reward (the Jews scoff: "What's the percentage in that?"), that there is something greater than any and all of us, a loving God, that there is spiritual life after death.

Jews are sure there is nothing greater than their tribe, that their god, a suspiciously close reproduction of their own image, is petty, cruel and vengeful so they need to observe the laws explained by the rabbis. There is only 'now' and the only measure of worth is the quantity of loot accumulated by hook or by crook.

Poisonous indeed.

Principled Pragmatist
14h

Is it fair to say that Judaism has as great a range of views as Christianity? I suspect so. Many Jews, included a segment in Israel I am told, are fervently anti-Zionist (although the majority of Israelis, acc'g to Haaretz polls, are apparently as bad as we fear, wrt to genociding the Palestinians).

As a practicing Christian (Roman Catholic) I can assure you that, among Christians, there is no widespread defense of what the Zionists are doing to their neighbors who have lived there for at least 1300 years -- far more than the interlopers who showed up in the last 80 or so year, claiming a deed from God. The Zionist faction of so-called Christianity is a terrifying group, with their junk theology and Schofield bible. They're wanna-be Jews IMO (I occasionally ask, why don't you just convert? A: because they don't want you. You don't have the right DNA, and this 'religion' is really just a bloodline which conveniently invokes the OT when it serves their purpose).

When you take out the CZs, you have other types of Protestants (the more liberal seem to be more sympathetic to Palestinians, but they are demonic with their other views and perversions). And if you keep going (I'm not sure what direction this is -- right or left) you get to what arguably is truly Christian -- Orthodox and Traditional RC. It is incumbent upon this 'end' of Christianity to speak out and right-course these deviant CZs, in my opinion. But, alas, like everywhere else, the elders here, with minor exception, are too cowardly to speak out.

Here's a good example, from just a few days ago. Bishop Barron conveniently skirts the opportunity to clear up misconceptions -- when Tucker asks him about whether the Gospels changed in any way as a result of Vatican 2 (they did: in order to accommodate the J lobby which had infiltrated the ranks of V2, the scriptures were softened to lessen the role Js played in the killing of JC... and even now include a warning at the beginning of the Gospel of John, where the most direct references can be found). And then later, on the subject of usury, and whether this was a Christian value. Skirted both issues.

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bishop-barron

Bottom line, and my request for those of us who care and aware: don't refer to them as Christian Zionists. Christianity is incompatible with Zionism, which is a racist, apartheid practice closer to Nazism that it is Christianity. Instead, refer to them as Evangelo-Zionists (or wannabe Jews?).

I'm open to other labels, but that's the best I can come up with. We need to isolate this dangerous and hugely influential segment (in terms of funding and placement in this administration) and point out that there is nothing Christian happening here.

