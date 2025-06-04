In the years immediately following the 1917 “Russian” Revolution, referred to by the Russians (presumably until it became a capital offense to do so) as the “Jewish Revolution,” millions of gentiles were tortured and murdered by the ruthless ruling party, the Bolsheviks. Millions more were stripped of everything they owned down to and including household furniture and personal clothing.

The tortures, murders, and dispossession of the Russians were carried out by the All-Russian Extraordinary Commission, the Bolsheviks’ secret police. It was popularly referred to as the “CheKa,” a name formed from the initials V.C.K. This, in turn, was transformed by the Russian masses into the phrase “Vsiem Cheloviekam Konetz!” (“The End of All Men!”).

The CheKa was as ruthlessly depraved toward the Russians then as the Israeli Defense Force is toward the Palestinians today. Wanton slaughter and dispossession. That level of depravity alone is enough to point toward the common Judaic thread running through both of these crimes against humanity.

Deuteronomy is the founding document of Judaism. It was the first book of the Bible written. All of Judaism—all of it—descends from Deuteronomy. In Deuteronomy, “God” commands the Jews to slaughter human beings with the injunction: “save alive nothing that breatheth.” Two thousand, five hundred years later that was rephrased “the end of all men.”

To the extent our modern Christianity counts Judaism as its “elder brother,” Christianity, too (Judeo-Christianity, in the political vernacular), is a pathology—a disease. Look no further than the jagged bones of children protruding from the rubble of Palestine for the proof. Only a diseased humanity can bomb children. Only a false religion can claim it is “God’s will.” Only a psychopathic criminal can say, as the Clinton/Epstein Secretary of State Madeline Albright did, that, politically, it was worth it.

It’s funny how a lifetime of evil can always be seen in the face.

A lot of Westerners believe that they can say they aren’t “Christians.” I guess they mean that they don’t believe in the Virgin Birth, the Resurrection, and so on—that they don’t go to church, or something like that.

But, culturally, we are all Christian. And what does that mean if “Christians” have become nothing more than ignorant fetch-boys for the Jews?

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook account once inveighed against “Arabs who want to destroy us all — women, children and men.” Notice anything Judaic about that statement? Well, yes, we have another iteration of the ancient “save alive nothing that breatheth” theme. But there is something else.

In Netanyahu’s statement, there is the purely Deuteronomical characterization of the “other” as an enemy. You will find that, throughout the Old Testament, all gentiles are the enemy. From that it follows: where there is no enmity or action that can bear that appellation, it is necessary to simply assume it and state it as such. And that justifies any atrocity.

In Russia, under the Judaic power, every town of even modest size had its own CheKa. Kiev, alone, had 16 of them. Each CheKa had its own human slaughterhouse and bevy of Jewish interrogators whose task it was to discover “where the gold was hidden.” Torture, of course, was the quick and easy way to elicit that information. Oh, yeah, and once the wealth was uncovered, the victim was, naturally, declared an enemy of the people (for trying to keep what was theirs) and executed.

The center of the CheKa apparatus was in Moscow. It put out a publication called The CheKa Weekly, which was distributed across the vast country to the subordinate CheKas with policy positions, torture tips, and exhortations such as, “let there be blood! More Blood! As much blood as possible!” It also included queries from the regional CheKas, which were included in something like a letters-to-the-editor section.

Here’s a query from a local CheKa located in the east of the country: “What are we to do with people who would celebrate the downfall of the Peasants’ and Workers’ Power by holding thanksgiving services?”

Just think about that for a minute. These monsters would condemn the Russians to torture and murder on the grounds that their victims would celebrate the demise of the torturers and murderers. Condemning humans—whole peoples—on speculation as to the content of their inner lives must surely rank among the very worst of human evil.

A few minutes ago, a man named Wayne asked me who the person was painted on the side of my RV.

Aaron Bushnell, I said. He was the American serviceman who protested our involvement in the genocide of the Gazans by self-immolating in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. He gave his life for us.

Well, you know, Wayne replied, those Palestinians hate us.

Wayne, by all appearances, was a Texas good ol’ boy. He was white. He was friendly. He complained colorfully about the incessant rain. He drove an expensive pick-up truck. He was on a fishing trip. Wayne’s error, there, wasn’t an error of scientific method. It wasn’t an error of taste. It wasn’t an error of political miscalculation or party loyalties or which news channel he watches.

Wayne’s error was a moral failing. It is a sin to support the murder of children. There is no justification. Ever.

We desperately need a religious revolution. Step one, for Jew and gentile alike: utterly repudiate Judaism. Denounce the psychopathic wilderness slaughter-god of the Jews. You can’t be a moral person if you don’t.