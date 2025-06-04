Sorry, but Judaism Is Just Poisonous
There is no way you can worship Jehovah and still be a morally good person.
In the years immediately following the 1917 “Russian” Revolution, referred to by the Russians (presumably until it became a capital offense to do so) as the “Jewish Revolution,” millions of gentiles were tortured and murdered by the ruthless ruling party, the Bolsheviks. Millions more were stripped of everything they owned down to and including household furniture and personal clothing.
The tortures, murders, and dispossession of the Russians were carried out by the All-Russian Extraordinary Commission, the Bolsheviks’ secret police. It was popularly referred to as the “CheKa,” a name formed from the initials V.C.K. This, in turn, was transformed by the Russian masses into the phrase “Vsiem Cheloviekam Konetz!” (“The End of All Men!”).
The CheKa was as ruthlessly depraved toward the Russians then as the Israeli Defense Force is toward the Palestinians today. Wanton slaughter and dispossession. That level of depravity alone is enough to point toward the common Judaic thread running through both of these crimes against humanity.
Deuteronomy is the founding document of Judaism. It was the first book of the Bible written. All of Judaism—all of it—descends from Deuteronomy. In Deuteronomy, “God” commands the Jews to slaughter human beings with the injunction: “save alive nothing that breatheth.”1 Two thousand, five hundred years later that was rephrased “the end of all men.”
To the extent our modern Christianity counts Judaism as its “elder brother,” Christianity, too (Judeo-Christianity, in the political vernacular), is a pathology—a disease. Look no further than the jagged bones of children protruding from the rubble of Palestine for the proof. Only a diseased humanity can bomb children. Only a false religion can claim it is “God’s will.”2 Only a psychopathic criminal can say, as the Clinton/Epstein Secretary of State Madeline Albright did, that, politically, it was worth it.3
A lot of Westerners believe that they can say they aren’t “Christians.” I guess they mean that they don’t believe in the Virgin Birth, the Resurrection, and so on—that they don’t go to church, or something like that.
But, culturally, we are all Christian. And what does that mean if “Christians” have become nothing more than ignorant fetch-boys for the Jews?
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook account once inveighed against “Arabs who want to destroy us all — women, children and men.”4 Notice anything Judaic about that statement? Well, yes, we have another iteration of the ancient “save alive nothing that breatheth” theme. But there is something else.
In Netanyahu’s statement, there is the purely Deuteronomical characterization of the “other” as an enemy. You will find that, throughout the Old Testament, all gentiles are the enemy. From that it follows: where there is no enmity or action that can bear that appellation, it is necessary to simply assume it and state it as such. And that justifies any atrocity.
In Russia, under the Judaic power, every town of even modest size had its own CheKa. Kiev, alone, had 16 of them. Each CheKa had its own human slaughterhouse and bevy of Jewish interrogators whose task it was to discover “where the gold was hidden.” Torture, of course, was the quick and easy way to elicit that information. Oh, yeah, and once the wealth was uncovered, the victim was, naturally, declared an enemy of the people (for trying to keep what was theirs) and executed.5
The center of the CheKa apparatus was in Moscow. It put out a publication called The CheKa Weekly, which was distributed across the vast country to the subordinate CheKas with policy positions, torture tips, and exhortations such as, “let there be blood! More Blood! As much blood as possible!” It also included queries from the regional CheKas, which were included in something like a letters-to-the-editor section.
Here’s a query from a local CheKa located in the east of the country: “What are we to do with people who would celebrate the downfall of the Peasants’ and Workers’ Power by holding thanksgiving services?”6
Just think about that for a minute. These monsters would condemn the Russians to torture and murder on the grounds that their victims would celebrate the demise of the torturers and murderers. Condemning humans—whole peoples—on speculation as to the content of their inner lives must surely rank among the very worst of human evil.7
A few minutes ago, a man named Wayne asked me who the person was painted on the side of my RV.
Aaron Bushnell, I said. He was the American serviceman who protested our involvement in the genocide of the Gazans by self-immolating in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. He gave his life for us.
Well, you know, Wayne replied, those Palestinians hate us.
Wayne, by all appearances, was a Texas good ol’ boy. He was white. He was friendly. He complained colorfully about the incessant rain. He drove an expensive pick-up truck. He was on a fishing trip. Wayne’s error, there, wasn’t an error of scientific method. It wasn’t an error of taste. It wasn’t an error of political miscalculation or party loyalties or which news channel he watches.
Wayne’s error was a moral failing. It is a sin to support the murder of children. There is no justification. Ever.
We desperately need a religious revolution. Step one, for Jew and gentile alike: utterly repudiate Judaism. Denounce the psychopathic wilderness slaughter-god of the Jews. You can’t be a moral person if you don’t.
Deuteronomy 20:16
Consider for a moment the very idea of an “elder brother” religion (and the Christian Zionists, do, indeed, consider Judaism as such. The Judaists, for their part, consider the Christians: dupes—useful idiots—cattle.) Nevermind that Judaism and Christianity are, as religious truths go, mutually exclusive. The Christian Zionists, in all their jaw-dropping ignorance and stupidity, consider Judaism the “elder brother.” We have this religious truth, say the evangelicals, and then we have this “elder brother” religious truth. What a fucking meaningless and stupid phrase. By that alone, you know their religion is utterly false. Plus, it produces the bombing of children. So there’s that.
"Albright” was a Jew. She was speaking of the 500,000 children Americans killed in Iraq.
See Serge Melgunov’s Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923, No. 4 of the Weekly, p. 25.
Much of the Russians’ wealth, confiscated in the name of the proletariat, found its way to New York and London. Fancy that.
“Assailing Gantz coalition efforts, PM says Arab MKs ‘want to destroy’ Israel,” Times of Israel, November 17, 2019
Maybe the most odious aspect of the antisemitism laws proliferating in our expiring republic is that they apply the coercive power of the state to the inner life of individuals for the benefit of a specific group of people. One could argue that that is tyranny in its purest form. It’s also Judaism in its purest form.
That Judaism is poisonous can be proven by the fact that the followers of any religion I can think of can be virtuous, humane, just, and peaceful people IF they follow the basic credo and moral tenets of their respective religions, EXCEPT for Jews.
Judaism teaches and urges its tribal followers to be callous, cruel, greedy and murderous supremacists.
Other religions teach people that virtue/honor is its own reward (the Jews scoff: "What's the percentage in that?"), that there is something greater than any and all of us, a loving God, that there is spiritual life after death.
Jews are sure there is nothing greater than their tribe, that their god, a suspiciously close reproduction of their own image, is petty, cruel and vengeful so they need to observe the laws explained by the rabbis. There is only 'now' and the only measure of worth is the quantity of loot accumulated by hook or by crook.
Poisonous indeed.
Is it fair to say that Judaism has as great a range of views as Christianity? I suspect so. Many Jews, included a segment in Israel I am told, are fervently anti-Zionist (although the majority of Israelis, acc'g to Haaretz polls, are apparently as bad as we fear, wrt to genociding the Palestinians).
As a practicing Christian (Roman Catholic) I can assure you that, among Christians, there is no widespread defense of what the Zionists are doing to their neighbors who have lived there for at least 1300 years -- far more than the interlopers who showed up in the last 80 or so year, claiming a deed from God. The Zionist faction of so-called Christianity is a terrifying group, with their junk theology and Schofield bible. They're wanna-be Jews IMO (I occasionally ask, why don't you just convert? A: because they don't want you. You don't have the right DNA, and this 'religion' is really just a bloodline which conveniently invokes the OT when it serves their purpose).
When you take out the CZs, you have other types of Protestants (the more liberal seem to be more sympathetic to Palestinians, but they are demonic with their other views and perversions). And if you keep going (I'm not sure what direction this is -- right or left) you get to what arguably is truly Christian -- Orthodox and Traditional RC. It is incumbent upon this 'end' of Christianity to speak out and right-course these deviant CZs, in my opinion. But, alas, like everywhere else, the elders here, with minor exception, are too cowardly to speak out.
Here's a good example, from just a few days ago. Bishop Barron conveniently skirts the opportunity to clear up misconceptions -- when Tucker asks him about whether the Gospels changed in any way as a result of Vatican 2 (they did: in order to accommodate the J lobby which had infiltrated the ranks of V2, the scriptures were softened to lessen the role Js played in the killing of JC... and even now include a warning at the beginning of the Gospel of John, where the most direct references can be found). And then later, on the subject of usury, and whether this was a Christian value. Skirted both issues.
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bishop-barron
Bottom line, and my request for those of us who care and aware: don't refer to them as Christian Zionists. Christianity is incompatible with Zionism, which is a racist, apartheid practice closer to Nazism that it is Christianity. Instead, refer to them as Evangelo-Zionists (or wannabe Jews?).
I'm open to other labels, but that's the best I can come up with. We need to isolate this dangerous and hugely influential segment (in terms of funding and placement in this administration) and point out that there is nothing Christian happening here.