I needed to look up the term “gentleman’s agreement” to make sure it meant what I thought it did and discovered there is a 1947 movie by that name. The film, produced by Darryl Zanuck, won three Oscars—best picture, best director (Elia Kazan), and best supporting actress (Celeste Holm).

The movie was, per Wikipedia, “about a journalist (played by Gregory Peck) who pretends to be Jewish to research an exposé on the widespread antisemitism in New York City and the affluent communities of New Canaan and Darien, Connecticut.”

It’s just so wearying.

But, let’s see. Aside from some Jews in New York feeling disliked by rich Connecticut WASPs, what else was going on in 1947?

Over in Europe, in 1947, despite Germany’s unconditional surrender two years earlier, Talmudic vengeance still raged in that country as Jehovah’s rabbis gorged on the prostrate Germans. Entire cities—beautiful medieval cities far behind enemy lines with zero military value—had been flattened by American and British bombers. The streets of the bombed out cities of Germany wound their way through mountains of rubble in which millions of the former inhabitants lay entombed. During the winter of 1947-1948, while the Oscar nominations were being announced in America, millions of mostly women and children lived on those naked streets without even rudimentary shelter or services. And they were starving, as the British blockade of the Baltic ports remained, unbelievably, in place.

In the Allied prisoner-of-war camps, defeated German soldiers, too, starved to death—millions of them—in Germany, two years, for the love of God, after its unconditional surrender. We Christians simply don’t behave this way. What? Oh, yes, I suppose that’s true. Yes. Okay. Yes. Okay. Okay. Alright. But aside from the Iraqis, Ukrainians, Houthis, Japanese, Native Americans, Libyans, Yemenis, Afghanis, Vietnamese, Syrians, Serbs, and the Palestinians, we Christians simply don’t behave this way. Anyway, the mortality rate for German POWs was highest in the American sector under German-American and devout Kansas Christian, Dwight Eisenhower.

Millions more captured German soldiers, under the shameful and barbaric terms of the Yalta Agreement, remained in the Soviet Union in 1947 as slave labor in slave camps run by Jews. As “reparations,” doncha know. An estimated half a Holocaust of those soldiers never returned home.

By 1947, in areas in eastern Europe that had fallen under Soviet control, history’s most massive trail of tears was underway—the forced expulsion of ethnic Germans. Families were given as little as ten minutes to vacate homes they’d lived in for generations in communities where they’d lived peaceably for centuries. In 1947, the Jews were still separating out able-bodied Christian men and sending them east to perish in the horrific conditions of their slave camps. Women, children, and the elderly, with nothing but what they could carry in their hands, faced a journey of hundreds of miles on foot to the west and a language they didn’t speak and a country they’d never seen that itself lay in ruins. An estimated third of a Holocaust perished on that journey.

But not all ethnic German women were sent west. Some, including mothers, of a certain quality were loaded onto box cars and sent east for profit.

Danzig Baldaev, Drawings from the Gulag. (Baldaev was a guard in the Gulags and drew what he witnessed)

No behavior was too depraved.

Also Baldaev. IIRC, Solzhenitsyn also talks about the agonies of ethnic German women in The Gulag Archipelago

And not all those sent east against their will in 1946-47 were German. Here is the Saturday Evening Post of April 11, 1953:

With this shameful agreement [Yalta] as their authority Soviet MVD agents strode through the displaced-persons camps after the war and put the finger on thousands who had managed to escape the Soviet tyranny. These miserable victims were herded into boxcars and driven back to death, torture or the slow murder of the Siberian mines and forests. Many killed themselves on the way. Also under a Yalta agreement, the Soviet was permitted to use German prisoners in forced labour in 'reparations account.’ For such inhumanities there is no excuse.

There may not be an excuse for such inhumanities, but there is this command from God—and many more like it—in the Book of Deuteronomy:

And thou shalt consume all the people which the LORD thy God shall deliver thee; thine eye shall have no pity upon them:

What kind of god even says shit like that? Hey, Jehovah. If you are powerful enough to “deliver” everybody, why not just kill everybody yourself? Why terrorize some random tribe of desert bandits into doing your dirty work for you? Keep your pathologies to yourself, you blood-sucking freak.

But, in 1947, unfathomable suffering was being pitilessly inflicted on millions. The tragic irony is that, thanks to a monumental theological blunder in the 5th Century, which inexplicably attached the Jewish Torah to the Christian Testament and gave them “equal divine authority,” those who cried out from among those millions beseeching God to relieve their suffering were calling on the very God who had ordered it.

The smoke had just cleared from the devastated earth in 1947 and the exhausted survivors were looking around at all the death and destruction and wondering what it had all been for. Nothing had really changed. The world’s borders remained as before. The cost had been great for the nations, but, after all that, none of them had gained any territory. Two supranational entities, however, had gained territory—Communism and Zionism. Jews, in other words, were the victors in World War Two.

Well, and Americans, too, right?

Yeah, about that… Back in September, 1939, a Gallup Poll showed that American opposition to involvement in the European war just started was 90 percent. Ninety percent! In a democracy, that’s like a commandment from God. A declassified FBI document from that same year, however, shows the ADL encouraging its membership to support American entry into the “holy war for Judah” and promising its members that Jews will be exempted from combat roles.

So, did the Americans win? Or did the Jews?

In 1947, as the best of Christendom writhed under the vicious lash of Talmudic vengeance, a woman named Laura Z. Hobson had her second novel published. Born in New York City in 1900, she was the twin daughter of two Jewish immigrants from Russia. Her father, Michael Zametkin, was the co-founder in 1897 and first editor of the Yiddish-language daily newspaper, Der Forverts, also known as The Forward.

By the time Laura Hobson was 17, her father’s newspaper was the most influential Jewish newspaper in the United States. It probably still is. Among its writers in 1917 was another Russian Jew living in New York at the time named Leon Trotsky. It was Trotsky who provided the intellectual framework in the pages of The Forward for the carnage about to be unleashed on Russia.

In the summer of that year, Trotsky left Laura’s father’s employ and returned to his homeland with funding, weapons, and ammunition provided by Jewish bankers in America and Europe. He was in the company of hundreds of New York City Jews—a ready-made government to take over from Alexander Kerensky, the Jewish president of the caretaker government installed after Russia’s February Revolution, which saw the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II, the complete lifting of all restrictions on Russia’s Jews, who swarmed into the cities, and the arrests of hundreds of antisemites across Russia.

It was Trotsky who gave the order in Moscow launching the October Revolution in Russia that handed absolute power to the Bolshevik Jews. It was Trotsky who, as Supreme Commander of the Red Army, carved out of Russian flesh a place for himself in history as probably the single Jew with the most Christian blood on his hands of any Jew who ever lived.

On January 1, 1918, 19 high officials in the Christian Church in Russia were executed and a bloodbath against the Christian clergy and their wives and children ensued. The rabbinate was left untouched. Thousands of Christian churches were razed. The synagogues were left untouched. All property belonging to the church was confiscated by the Jews. Then on June 9th, 1918, just weeks before the Jews martyred the Tsar and his family in a basement in Siberia in the supreme act of Jewish piety, the Bolsheviks established “the right of asylum…for all aliens persecuted in their native countries on account of their political or religious convictions.”

And the religiously persecuted aliens poured in from all over the world to help religiously persecute the Russian Christians—to help consume the people the bloodthirsty wilderness slaughter-god had delivered unto them. Their eyes did not pity. Then came WWII and the slaughter of Russia’s Christians didn’t even slow down. It intensified. And added now to Satan’s bacchanalia were the German Christians.

Then the war ended and, two years later, Laura Hobson had her second novel published. Her first novel, The Trespassers, was commissioned by Richard Simon of the Simon & Schuster publishing house and published in 1941. It was the wildly original story of European refugees who are turned away from the United States during World War II. It was inspired by her successful efforts during the war to obtain visas for “a prominent European family.”

Her second novel was called Gentleman’s Agreement. It was made into a movie the same year, and as the Jews were pitilessly consuming the Christians of Germany and Russia, the Christians of America were asked to look at the suffering of its Jews.

From Wikipedia’s synopsis of Gentleman’s Agreement, a cascade of atrocities:

At the magazine, Phil is assigned a secretary, Elaine Wales. She turns out to be Jewish, but changed her name to get the job… …not all landlords will rent to a Jewish family. …the doctor discourages him from consulting a specialist with a Jewish name. After hearing Phil is Jewish, the doctor becomes uncomfortable and leaves. …the janitor is shocked to see that a Jewish name is listed on the mail box… …at a swanky hotel, the manager refuses to register Phil… …Tommy gets called a "dirty Jew" …Kathy fails to tell Tommy it’s wrong to call someone a “dirty Jew” even if they are …Jane invites them to a celebration in her home in Darien, which is known to be a community where Jews are not welcome. …at the party, everyone is friendly to Phil, though many people cancel at the last minute. Dave announces he will have to quit his job because he cannot find a residence for his family… Kathy meets with Dave and tells him how sick she felt when a party guest told a bigoted joke. However, she has no answer when Dave asks her what she did about it. She finally realizes that her primary duty is to serve the Jews.

The character Dave was played by a Jewish actor who suffered the persecution of using the name John Garfield. Check out the scene between Kathy and him at 1:20 in the trailer. “You know, there’s a funny kind of elation about socking back,” he tells her with uninspired directness. He looks down, adopting that look of noble long-sufferance so familiar to us. “I learned that a long time ago,” he says meaningfully, if woodenly.

“Socking back.” That was the term used by this 20th Century American Jewess to describe the vengeance first laid on the Judahans two and a half millennia earlier by the priests of the bloodthirsty wilderness slaughter-god—the vengeance that had laid Russia and Germany to waste at the cost of the lives of a hundred million innocent Christians.

It was just “socking back,” says this contemptible woman, who grew up in a social milieu that included the likes of arch-criminal Leon Trotsky, because you can be sure that among the millions of emaciated women and children freezing and starving on the destroyed streets of Germany that year, some of them had a negative view of Jews. So they deserved it. Feel the elation.

Finishing up Gentleman’s Agreement:

The next day, Dave announces that he and his family will be moving into the cottage in Darien and Kathy will be moving in with her sister next door to make sure they are treated well. Moved by this, Phil reconciles with Kathy. His mother, still recovering from her heart condition, tells Phil that his article has given her new hope for the future, a new motivation to get well.

See that, Americans? New hope for the future—something you, in your bottomless ignorance, helped the Jews deny to your German and Russian brothers and sisters. All you have to do is move them in with you and pretend they are just like you. Just as the Germans did as good Christians. Just as the Russians did as good Christians explicitly in February, 1917.

From Wikipedia:

In recognition for producing Gentleman's Agreement, the Hollywood chapter of B'nai B'rith International honored Darryl Zanuck as its “Man of the Year” for 1948. On Sunday, December 12, a gala commemoration evening was held in downtown Los Angeles at the Biltmore Hotel before a crowd of over a thousand.

Darryl Zanuck was a gentile, born in the same small town I was: Wahoo, Nebraska. He died rich and honored in Palm Springs, California. I’ll die poor and unknown under a bridge. And then we’ll both be dead, but only one of us will have lived a successful life.

From Gab.ai:

Darryl F. Zanuck, the vice president of 20th Century Fox, testified before the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC) in 1947. He was one of the "friendly witnesses" who cooperated with the committee's investigation into alleged communist influence in the Hollywood film industry. In his testimony, Zanuck denied that there were any communists working at 20th Century Fox and argued that the film industry was not a fertile ground for communism.

[bang!] [bang!] [bang!] [bang!] Order! [bang!] [bang!] [bang!] [bang!] Order! One more outburst of uproarious laughter like that and I’ll have this hearing room cleared! [glowers] Please continue, Mr. Zanuck.

He also defended the industry's right to address social and political issues in films, stating that it was part of their duty to reflect the realities of the world.

Well, you failed in your duty, there, didn’t you, Darryl, you dirty gentile. Your film hid the realities of the world. From your own people. On behalf of their enemies. You were a traitor and a failure as a human being. You sacrificed Truth to your own petty aggrandizement. Any monkey would do the same. On your death bed, you knew that, didn’t you?

From Wikipedia:

Among the tributes to Zanuck, New Mexico Senator Clinton Anderson said, "He does not storm up and down the streets of a community, urging its citizens to do good. He does not fill the pages of books with words that string together into a sermon. He allows you to be seated comfortably in a theater, to be absorbed in a problem and to walk out into the night with your thoughts clarified, your pants unzipped, and your lips saying, 'This situation ought to be changed'.

About that situation in Germany, though, Senator…children…freezing to death…mothers…starving to death…

Well, that’s all in the past, says the senator, and we Americans eliminated the antisemitism we were torturing the Jews with in the 1940s by not showing up at the same parties and stuff. Thankfully, we’ll escape the Talmudic vengeance suffered by the Germans and the Russians.

Um, you might want to double check that with Oscar-nominated Jew,

, Senator.

But I noticed something very curious about Laura Hobson’s 1947 book.

The Holocaust, history’s “paradigmatic genocide,” as the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance terms it, ended with the collapse of Germany in 1945 and came to light when the Allies liberated the death camps. The Soviets liberated Auschwitz in January, 1945. Buchenwald was liberated by the US Army in April, 1945, Bergen-Belsen by the British Army the same month. And there were others. With liberation came the discoveries of the gas chambers, the stacks of corpses, the emaciated survivors, the crematoria, the mass graves, the eye-witness accounts, the train tracks leading into the camps, the horror stories, the piles of old shoes, the lampshades, the soap made from the fat of boiled Jews, the masturbation machines, the different-colored smoke when they were incinerating Jews—all of it came to light.

Laura Hobson’s novel was published in 1947, but it was first published in serialized form in 1946. That means that Laura was writing her story about antisemitism and the persecution of Jews even as the most towering example of it in history was being exposed in Europe.

But it’s as if Laura has never heard of the Holocaust. She focuses her indignation on the nice but unwelcoming gentiles in Connecticut. Her character, Dan Goldman, too, seems oblivious to the recent extermination of six million Jews. He returns from Europe not as a Holocaust survivor but as a soldier with the US military and speaks of the elation of socking back as something he learned “a long time ago,” not as something then occurring. Indeed, in the contemporary reviews of the book and movie that I read, no mention is made at all of the suffering of the Jews in Europe under Hitler.

That seems very odd, doesn’t it?

It’s almost as if the Holocaust, for which the Germans paid such a horrific price—and are still paying—never happened.

