One fundamental problem with a campaign against antisemitism, such as the one announced a year and a half ago by the Biden Administration, is in the understanding of what antisemitism is.

American gentiles tend to think of “antisemitism” as acts of bigotry directed at Jews—a product of individual bigots. Though we never encounter examples of it in our day-to-day lives, we are assured there is an epidemic of it out there and it’s (always) rising. Since most of us are against bigotry, a campaign against it seems okay. Few of us ask why there is a special bigotry just for Jews, or how do Jews experience bigotry differently from everyone else. Probably something to do with the Holocaust, we may think vaguely, and then move on to stuff that matters.

Jews, on the other hand, tend to think of antisemitism not so much as the product of individual bigots, but as the product of gentile society in general. It’s in the very atmosphere of the gentile world. This view can be traced to the very first written document of Judaism, Deuteronomy, produced in 641 BC. The Judahites were commanded under “the Law” to keep Jehovah’s “statutes and judgments.” Failure to do so meant that “the Lord shall scatter you among the nations, and ye shall be left few in number among the heathen…” Since, according to their religion, being scattered amongst us is a punishment from Jehovah, a religious Jew living among gentiles must suffer persecution, whether it is there or not, in order to be a Jew. After a thousand years of living under this edict, it seeps into the culture in an indelible way so that even a modern, non-observant Jew is frequently subject to this kind of worldview.

We’ve all known people who believe the whole world is against them. Judaism took that psychological aberration and made it into a religious tenet. While Jews can certainly be victims of bigotry like anyone else, the belief in antisemitism is more like a superstition. Many Jews believe antisemitism is a kind of mental illness that lurks within every gentile and, every so often, for no reason at all and completely without warning, all the gentiles in the area will suddenly be seized by it. This is a particularly harmful superstition because, just as believing the world is out to get you makes it hard to see your own fault when things go wrong, Jews can be particularly resistant to objective self-appraisal.

The rabbis in 19th century Russia came up with the concept of taking Jehovah’s punishment and reworking it into something like a genetic flaw common to all non-Jews. They gave their invention the name “antisemitism” and deployed it as a means of keeping their congregations from assimilating in the wake of the liberalizing reforms of Tsar Alexander II. But, probably to the great surprise of the rabbis, it wasn’t only the Jews who bought the idea that antisemitism was a real thing—the gentiles bought it, too.

Since then, “antisemitism” has developed into something different and much more aggressive.

Antigentilic demonstrators protest outside Labour headquarters in London after its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, refused to adopt fully the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism in the party's code of conduct, Sept. 4, 2018. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

This is clearly seen in the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which is increasingly being seen as the “guidebook” for fighting antisemitism across the globe, according to the Jewish Telegraph Agency:

Since it was drafted, the working definition has gained currency in a growing number of nations and organizations. To date, 28 countries — mostly in Europe — have adopted the definition to help them determine what constitutes anti-Semitism. In December, the Council of the European Union invited the bloc’s 27 member states to adopt the definition. Various other pan-European bodies have endorsed it as well, and in 2018 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the definition can “can serve as a basis for law enforcement, as well as preventive policies.” Some nongovernmental institutions — such as universities, soccer teams and, recently, an international Muslim clerical council — have also adopted the definition as a way to identify anti-Semitism. Last year, 145 Jewish and pro-Israel organizations wrote a letter to Facebook encouraging the platform to use the definition “as the cornerstone of Facebook’s hate speech policy regarding antisemitism.” The U.S. State Department uses a similar definition of anti-Semitism, which it adopted in 2010. President George W. Bush’s State Department had endorsed the definition’s predecessor in 2007 as an “adequate initial guide” to anti-Semitism. The Trump administration was even more reliant on the definition. Last year, an executive order by Trump instructed the Executive Branch to consider the IHRA definition, including its 11 examples, when investigating civil rights complaints — including those filed to the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights regarding alleged discrimination on campus. On Tuesday, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, a coalition of establishment Jewish groups, sent a letter to Biden asking him to adopt Trump’s policy regarding the IHRA definition. “We believe that all federal departments and agencies should, in their work, consider the IHRA working definition of antisemitism (with examples),” says the letter, which was sent on Jan. 12 and first reported by Jewish Insider. “We urge your administration to maintain and build upon these policies of the last three presidents.”

The reason the “establishment Jewish groups” were specific about including the examples along with the definition is because it is in the examples where the tyranny gets its teeth. Imagine wanting to lock another human in a cage for ten years for “claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.” It wasn’t long ago Americans said what they thought. “I think the existence of Black Lives Matter is a racist endeavor” or “I think the existence of Delaware is a racist endeavor” or “I think the existence of Lee Kern is a racist endeavor.” You had a right to an opinion. Not anymore. Not when it comes to Jews or Israel.

Here’s another example included in the IHRA definition: “making…stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media…” You thought it was up to people to decide for themselves what is and isn’t myth? Not in our new America. When it comes to Jews, Jews will decide for you. The stereotype of Jews wielding enormous power relative to their numbers was just recently proven true by the Kanye West episode. Proven, yet if you state that truth in Florida and a Jew claims to feel threatened by it, you can serve ten years in state prison. Just think how wrong that is. Jews have way more power over the media than all other groups combined, yet the “establishment Jewish groups” want it to be a crime to say so.

And then there is this gem: “accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group…” Again, notice the indifference to truth. Even if the accusation is true, you are guilty of antisemitism for making it. It’s okay to say the Japanese were responsible for bombing Pearl Harbor, or the Germans were responsible for the Holocaust of six million European Jews, but in Florida you can be convicted of a third degree felony for saying the Jews were responsible for the holocaust of 66 million Russian Christians, even though the Jews were every bit as guilty as the Germans or the Japanese.

The “establishment Jewish groups” want their holocaust denial to be protected by law. At the same time, they want you to face felony charges for (also included as an example in the IHRA’s definition) “denying…the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany…(the Holocaust).”

The National Campaign to Counter Antisemitism has a lot to say about “hate speech.” How to make it easier to report, how to detect it online, how to make sure social media platforms block it, how to determine its source, and so on. They say it is to make “communities safe.” But, really, hateful speech and racial slurs are just words flying around on the Internet. It doesn’t really seem all that “dangerous” to me. But it does seem exceedingly dangerous to me that the very group responsible for murdering 66 million Russian Christians has gained such tremendous power in the United States and is, using the law, actively suppressing the truth of the actual genocide their actual ancestors committed against a population very similar to the majority population of the United States. They are literally leaving us helpless and unable to recognize the approach of another genocide if one were coming. To me, every time the word “antisemitism” is used to shut down the free and open inquiry into the truth that is our American birthright, it is an example of real hate speech.

Do white Christians in the United States really face the same horrors the Russians faced in the years leading up to 1917? We can only say with certainty “yes,” if we are denied the right to say so!

Here is a paragraph from President Biden’s introduction to the National Campaign to Counter Antisemitism:

Together, we must acknowledge and confront the reality that antisemitism is rising…

For 133 years in a row, now!

…both at home and abroad. Loud voices are normalizing this venom, but we must never allow it to become normal…

“Normalizing antisemitism” means more and more people are learning the truth, which is why the main thrust of the antisemitism campaign is shutting down free speech on the Internet.

Antisemitism threatens not only the Jewish community, but all Americans…

All Americans? Even middle-class white guys like me?

People who peddle these antisemitic conspiracy theories and fuel racial, ethnic, and religious hatred against Jews also target other communities—including Black and brown Americans; Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders; LGBTQI+ individuals; Muslim Americans; women and girls; and so many others…

Oops, not all Americans.

Our intelligence agencies have determined that domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy—including antisemitism—is the greatest terrorist threat to our Homeland today.

This is the language of isolate and demonize, a typical precursor to genocide. It’s the same language the great-great-grandparents of the Jews who now wield such influence in the US used to isolate and demonize Russia’s bourgeoisie (i.e., the Christian middle class) prior to the mass genocide of them—66 million of them! The role of the censor is to label any response to our demonization as “antisemitism” and shut it down.

Truly, real, deadly hate speech is the accusation of “antisemitism.”