One of the many parallels between pre-1917 Russia and post-1965 America is the problem of the divided, if even that, loyalties of the powerful Jewish minority within the larger nation. There is probably no more consequential problem facing us—indeed, facing the whole of Western civilization.

Here’s Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn writing about the period leading up to the catastrophic 1917 revolution:

Another writer bitterly concluded, in 1924, that in the last decades preceding the revolution it was not only “the Russian government… which definitely ranked the Jewish people among the enemies of the country”, but “even worse, it was a lot of Jewish politicians who ranked themselves among these enemies, radicalising their position and ceasing to differentiate between the ‘government’ and the fatherland, that is, Russia… The indifference of the Jewish masses and their leaders to the destiny of Great Russia was a fatal political error.”

It should be noted that already by 1924, from which vantage point the Jewish writer just quoted was looking back on the decades leading up to the revolution, at least five million Russians had died from policy-inflicted famines, roughly ten million more—mostly civilians, and including Jews—had died in a savage civil war, anyone with anything worth stealing had been murdered and their property “confiscated for the proletariat” (meaning “stolen by the state” meaning “stolen by Jews”), and the aristocracy and intelligent gentiles had been “liquidated” (meaning “executed along with their children”). But it surely wasn’t indifference the Jews felt toward the Russians. If you are specifically targeting the intelligent Russians and their children, it is something more than indifference you feel for their destiny.

Solzhenitsyn continues:

Of course, like any social process, this—and, moreover, in a context as diverse and mobile as the Jewish milieu—did not take place linearly, it was split; in the hearts of many educated Jews, it provoked rifts. On the one hand, “belonging to the Jewish people confers a specific position in the whole of the Russian milieu.” But to observe immediately a “remarkable ambivalence: the traditional sentimental attachment of many Jews to the surrounding Russian world, their rootedness in this world, and at the same time an intellectual rejection, a refusal across the board. Affection for an abhorred world.” This approach so painfully ambivalent could not fail to lead to equally painfully ambivalent results. And when I. V. Hessen, in an intervention in the second Duma in March 1907, after having denied that the revolution was still in its phase of rising violence, thus denying right‐wing parties the right to arise as defenders of the culture against anarchy, exclaimed: “We who are teachers, doctors, lawyers, statisticians, literary men, would we be the enemies of culture? Who will believe you, gentlemen?”—They shouted from the benches of the right: “You are the enemies of Russian culture, not of Jewish culture!”

The left was silent, apparently. Why? Why can’t “the left” defend its own?

Enemies, of course not, why go so far, but—as the Russian party pointed out—are you really, unreservedly, our friends? The rapprochement was made difficult precisely by this: how could these brilliant advocates, professors and doctors not have in their heart of hearts primarily Jewish sympathies? Could they feel, entirely and unreservedly, Russian by spirit? Hence the problem was even more complicated. Were they able to take to heart the interests of the Russian State in their full scope and depth?

Now that would be a good question for us Americans to ask. Can American Jews feel entirely and unreservedly American by spirit?

Are they even capable?

Is it a sin to ask?

Arlington National Cemetery is full of guys who might reasonably question Jewish loyalties.

Certainly, the 71 young white men from rural Morris County, Kansas, who died fighting in WWII, were betrayed by those who taught them it was a sin to question Jewish loyalties. This is demonstrated conclusively by an FBI document that remained classified for over 40 years (why?)—the Special Notice to All Jews (p. 119) propagated in 1937 by the Central Committee of the Anti-Defamation League.

Judaism is a political program. It offers no universal religious truth, nor does it pretend to. Indeed, it explicitly and repeatedly condemns universality. The statement from the rabbis in New York in June, 1937, proclaimed a political position, and a racist political position at that: war was to benefit the Jews; they were to “return as the first.”

The ADL proclamation continues:

The “great” president was FDR

Don’t send your sons off to die in this stupid goyim war, which is no concern of the Jews. Instead, support government policy forcing the sons of the gentiles to die fighting the Jews’ greatest enemy.

And speaking of mutable interests…

Running for the Democratic nomination for the presidential campaign of 1912, Woodrow Wilson was prompted by his campaign advisors to make obeisance to the Zionist cause, then in its infancy. In a speech titled “The Rights of the Jews,” candidate Wilson said,

I am not here to express our sympathy with our Jewish fellow-citizens but to make evident our sense of identity with them. This is not their cause; it is America’s.

As Douglas Reed points out in The Controversy of Zion:

This could only have one meaning; it was a declaration of foreign policy, if Mr. Wilson were elected. No need existed to “make evident the sense of identity” between Americans and Americans, and Jews in America were in every respect free and equal; only a refusal to identify themselves with America could alter that and Mr. Wilson in effect proclaimed this refusal. He was specifically stating that Jewish “identity” was different and separate and that America, under him, would support this self-segregation as a cause.

In other words, the American answer to Solzhenitsyn’s question: “Can Jews feel entirely and unreservedly American by spirit” was given by Woodrow Wilson. The answer was “no,” and it was at that point the American people became involved with Zionism, a program designed to assert emphatically Jewish separateness— separateness, in fact, in the cause of global Jewish supremacy as described in detail in the Old Testament book of Deuteronomy.

Zionism was sold to the West as a needed response to persecution of the Jews in Russia—a need undiminished by the fact that the persecution at its root was imaginary. When WWI broke out, the Jewish-owned media in the US generally supported the German cause against hated Russia. The American public, however, was adamantly opposed to becoming involved in a foreign war, and in his successful 1916 reelection campaign, Woodrow Wilson ran on the slogan, “He’s kept us out of war.”

Woodrow Wilson was inaugurated for his second term on March 4, 1917. On March 12, Tsar Nicholas II was overthrown and a Jew named Alexander Kerensky was placed at the head of a provisional Russian government, which issued Special Order No. 1, effectively dissolving the Russian army in the middle of a war. The new government also began a vigorous round up of hundreds of antisemites all over Russia. On April 6, the US declared war on Germany. On October 25, the Bolsheviks took over from Kerensky, who promptly moved to the United States, the new center of world Jewry. Within two months the greatest genocide in human history was up and running and Russia was no longer Judah’s immutable enemy. Germany was. Within the year, Germany surrendered.

In 1933, Judah declared war on Germany as the newly elected Hitler moved to outlaw usury. By 1937, Germany was thriving under Hitler and world Jewry was losing the economic war they had declared on the long-suffering Germans. So the ADL pushed for the US also to declare a military war against Germany—a Holy War of Judah.

This is the default Jewish policy position: let’s you and him fight.

This is not only unbelievably contemptible, but malevolence of an extreme nature.

This notice is so over-the-top that I doubted its authenticity. Here is its provenance. Today, the ADL touts its work with the FBI during this period because they were fighting Nazis and it was the Nazis who were, you know, malevolent and stuff. Therefore Jewish malevolence is benevolence. See?

Geez, haven’t you ever seen a movie?

