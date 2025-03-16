On US Hwy 56 east of Council Grove, Kansas, where I live, there appeared this homemade sign openly displaying a blatant hatefact.

Junction of US Hwy 56 and KS Hwy 177 March 14, 2025

When I saw this image on Facebook, I re-posted it to two other local Facebook groups in which I am member—one in Emporia and one in Council Grove.

The Emporia group, Emporia Kansas Area Chat UNCENSORED, approved the post, so I added the following to it:

H.R 1007 is the name of the bill. You can read the text here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1007/text It includes this language: For purposes of this Act, the term “definition of antisemitism”— (1) means the definition of antisemitism adopted on May 26, 2016, by the IHRA, of which the United States is a member, which definition has been adopted by the Department of State; and (2) includes the “[c]ontemporary examples of antisemitism” identified in the IHRA definition. AND IT'S IN THE "EXAMPLES" WHERE IT GETS SNEAKY If you go to the IHRA website and look at the examples, you see all sorts of objectionable sh*t, including: Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews. https://holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definition-antisemitism In other words, you can't blame Jews for what Jews do. So, if I think Jews are committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza right now, Rep. Schmidt wants it to be illegal for me to state my opinion. I thought it was our right as Americans to say what we think. Rep. Schmidt is an attorney. He knows exactly what this bill does. It takes away the very best thing about being an American, our right to say what we think. Our right to free speech our ancestors fought for. Rep. Schmidt has been in office just a couple of months. This is not a promising start. Whoever put that sign up included the Congressman's DC number. You can call and leave a message telling him how you feel about this right now.

The Council Grove group’s mods censored the image.

I just hate these little self-righteous censors. So dangerous. So easily manipulated. When I first moved to Council Grove two and a half years ago, the Council Grove Facebook group still had a banner notice up announcing that all posts spreading Covid disinformation would be automatically blocked. No chance at community debate. No concern about letting us decide what the truth is. I met a woman in Council Grove whose healthy, high school-age grandson dropped dead after receiving the Covid vaccine. She began crying as she told me the story. Here’s a message to the little I-have-the-right-to decide-what-you-should-think tyrant that runs the Council Grove Facebook group: That woman’s grief is on you, bitch.