When Odysseus Unsheathed...
...he broke the spell of the witch.
[I published this two and a half years ago. It is a kind of mission statement for me personally, and maybe for us as a people. Yesterday, I was looking at some of the stats from my Substack and I noticed that, despite this article being perhaps my most successful, it doesn’t show up on my homepage under the “Most Popular” list. So, I don’t know. More Substack games? Who knows? In any case, I don’t really feel like investigating whether this is just another kind of suppression from Mike Cohen’s algorithm, or whether there is a more prosaic explanation. I’m just going to re-post, shortened and polished, and then pin it as our mission statement. It’s worth a re-read. It was for me, anyway. Grounding, you know.]
Some eight or nine centuries before Christ, a blind, Greek-speaking poet named Homer produced two epic poems, the Iliad and the Odyssey. The Iliad is the story of the siege of Troy by the ancient Greeks during the Trojan War, the exploits of both Greek and Trojan heroes, and the actions through which they displayed honor, or loyalty, or courage, or jealousy, or anger.
The Odyssey is the story of one of the Greek heroes of the Trojan War whose return home after the war is delayed by numerous encounters with capricious gods. But, because Odysseus maintains his noble character and remains true to his family, his home, and his marriage, the gods are persuaded to help him return home safely.
Together, Homer’s two poems provided the ancient Greeks with a unifying vision of themselves, a shared and heroic history, and a common moral framework. The civilization that grew out of those poems would produce Socrates, Pericles, Plato, Aristotle, democracy, Alexander the Great, the rule of law, Virgil, the Roman Empire, Lucretius, Augustine, Aquinas, the Byzantine Empire, cathedrals, the Renaissance, the Age of Exploration, the Scientific Revolution, Johann Sebastian Bach, the Industrial Revolution, Christmas, the British Empire, the Olympics, freedom of speech, the abolition of slavery, public jury trials, and the modern world. This was Western Civilization.
[1:08] Bach composed St Matthew’s Passion for the St Thomas Boys Choir of Leipzig, Germany, while he was the choir director there. The choir had already been in continual existence for more than five hundred years when, on Good Friday, 1727, it gave the world the first public performance of its director’s masterpiece. Here are 68 seconds of it, some three hundred years on.
A few generations after Homer sang of the anger of Achilles, another foundational document was produced 600 miles clockwise along the Mediterranean coast from where Homer lived. This was the Book of Deuteronomy, the founding document of the Judaic program, first read to the Judean people at the temple in Jerusalem in 641 B.C. The impact on the West of that document, produced by a radical alien sect, rivals that of Homer’s and extends down to the present time.
In Deuteronomy, the theory of the “master race” is first expressed, and is made part of “the law,”1 under which racial genocide and racial segregation are compelled2 for the political purpose of ruling the world.3
The political program to achieve this world domination stipulates the use of deception to subjugate non-Judeans, i.e., gentiles. Proclaim “peace” to other people, Deuteronomy says. Once you gain their trust, enslave them.4 If they resist, execute all the males, and take the women and children as your property.5 Do that to everyone in the world6 except those people living in “Greater Israel,” the territory Jews claim the Jewish god “gave” to Jews—i.e., Iraqis, Syrians, Lebanese, Palestinians, and Jordanians. For those people, there is to be no merciful enslavement. Instead, “save nothing alive that breatheth,”7 Jehovah commands.
The way Jews can take control of a nation, Deuteronomy explains, is for Jews to become racist bankers—that is to say, when you lend money, if it’s to another Jew, don’t charge interest, but if it’s to a non-Jew, charge interest.8 Eventually, you’ll control the nation. Indeed, through racist banking, you can gain control of not just a nation, but the whole world.9
And, by the way, just so we are all clear, to Jehovah, gaining control always means the utter destruction of the gentile nation.10
So here we have two modes of being—two civilizations. When the first one flourishes, it produces Beethovens. When the second one flourishes, it produces Bolsheviks. Today, 26 centuries down the road, we are forced to face the stark fact that the former faces extinction at the triumph of the latter.
Is that assessment too extreme?
On October 3, 1965, US President Lyndon Johnson signed the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) into law. But the signing ceremony wasn’t at the White House as is customary. President Johnson traveled to New York Harbor to sign the bill in a ceremony at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.
Prior to the signing of the INA, US law had stipulated that immigration could not change the demographic makeup of the United States. In other words, our immigration policy was like everybody else’s in the world. The new law changed that.
The INA was introduced in the House by a Jewish representative from Brooklyn and shepherded through the Senate by a Jewish senator from New York. The New York Times, the Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC—all owned or controlled by Jews—lied to the American people by claiming the new law would not alter the racial balance of the United States. Meanwhile, they smeared opponents of the law as “racists.” It worked. President Johnson signed the bill into law and the racial transformation of America was underway. That evening, across New York City, Jews celebrated their great victory over the gentiles.
Nearly sixty years later, the United States is a different country. The descendants of the West are fast becoming a minority in the country their ancestors built, while the Jewish-controlled film industry ensures we will be a hated minority. And even as the descendants of non-Western peoples burn our cities, loot our businesses, attack and kill us, millions more aliens continue to pour in unopposed.
So, no, it’s not hyperbole. This is exactly what it looks like when a civilization dies, and, I’m guessing, most people are aware, at least on some level, that this is what is happening to us. The less discernible aspect, perhaps, of the death of our civilization is that it is, and has always been, a project of the political program launched in Jerusalem 26 centuries ago.
So, what does this look like going forward? In Deuteronomy 7:24, we read:
And he shall deliver their kings into thine hand, and thou shalt destroy their name from under heaven: there shall no man be able to stand before thee, until thou have destroyed them.
There were three great revolutions in Europe, beginning with the English one in 1640, in which kings were delivered into the hands of the revolution. In all three cases, the kings were executed and, with the execution of each, a royal dynasty came to an end, i.e., the names of the kings were destroyed from under heaven. Jews played a managing role in all three revolutions, and were the greatest beneficiaries of all three.
The French revolution of 1789 forms the link between the English one of 1640 and the Russian one of 1917 “and reveals the whole process as a planned and continuing one which, having passed through these three stages, clearly will…attempt to consummate and complete the world revolution by setting up a world-government under the control of the organization which has guided the revolutionary process from its start. This would establish the sway of a new ruling-class over the submerged nations.”11
All three revolutions were marked by acts of regicide and sacrilege committed on Christian symbols and institutions. But, whereas the “managers” of the English and French Revolutions remained “studiously concealed,” the
Russian revolution threw an entirely different light on the two earlier ones, or at the least it opened up conjectures about their possible origins which none had previously spent much thought upon. The ‘managers’ of the revolution in Russia were nearly all Eastern Jews. On this occasion the significant, symbolic acts of regicide and sacrilege were committed by Jews and a law was enacted which in effect forbade all discussion of the part played by Jews, or by ‘the Jewish question,’ in these events or in public affairs at all.”
This, of course, is the ultimate aim of the Biden Administration’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism and the incremental adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s definition of antisemitism, which, with its examples, makes “all discussion of the part played by Jews, or by ‘the Jewish question,’ in these events or in public affairs at all” antisemitic discrimination. “Truth,” once an absolute defense of public speech among a free people, plays no role whatsoever in determining which speech concerning Jews is allowed.
Thus vital questions were answered and what was a great mystery in 1789 became plain in 1917. The great benefit which today’s student derives from the French revolution is the proof, supplied by it, of the existence of a design for world-revolution, and of an organization which pursued that destructive ambition. Its existence and activity made the 19th Century the century of the grand conspiracy. A sense of evil things stirring in dark places, like the sounds which a prisoner in a dungeon awaits at night, disquietened men and nations. This was the feeling imparted by conspiracy to the enpested air around. From the moment of the French revolution men intuitively knew that they lived with conspiracy in their midst; in our day, which has suffered its effects, we can at least see with what we have to deal, if we look, and may say that it is the devil that we know.12
Tsar Nicholas II was the last emperor in the 300 year history of Russia’s Romanov dynasty. On July 17, 1918, he and his wife, their four daughters, son, and four servants were shot and bayonetted to death by a band of Jewish murderers in a single room in the basement of a farmhouse on the order of a Bolshevik Jew in Moscow named Yakov Sverdlov, a sadist whose cruelty was so extreme even other Bolsheviks were shocked. Inscribed on the wall in the room where the executions took place was a German phrase that read: “Belsatzar ward in seibier Nacht / Von seinen Knechten umgebracht.” It was a quote from German-Jewish poet Heinrich Heine’s ballad “Belsatzar” (“Belsatzar was killed this night by his own servants”), referring to Babylonian king Belshazzar, who, though fictional, is known in the Talmud as a tyrannical oppressor of Jews.
Just consider how total was the Jewish confidence in their own absolute power in Russia after the October, 1917, revolution. A tiny minority of Russia’s population, Jews slaughtered the Russian emperor and his family in the very midst of the Russian people, then brazenly claimed authorship of the crime.
Our own subjugation to “the organization which has guided the revolutionary process from its start” is not so complete as it tragically was for the Russians, but we are definitely headed in that direction as the NSCA and countless other indicators make clear. The tipping point could arrive very quickly, and, in a country in which the people ostensibly are sovereign, regicide becomes democide.
As we focus all our effort on reviving and preserving our civilization, some fundamental truths must be accepted if we are to have any hope of success.
First, in order to remove the threat, the threat must be recognized clearly, which means the threat must be described clearly. In other words, it isn’t “the left” or “elites” that threaten our civilization with “utter destruction.” The threat emanates from a Talmudic conspiracy to implement the political program for world domination laid out in the Old Testament books of Numbers, Leviticus, and, especially, Deuteronomy. The threat is Jewish. Encouragingly, there seems to be a growing awareness of that truth and a willingness to say so—a phenomenon the followers of the world revolution refer to as the “normalization of antisemitism.” (One way you can help normalize this antisemitic knowledge of the truth is to subscribe or refer a friend to this substack).
Second, calls to “go back to” some previous state are counterproductive. This includes calls to turn back to Christianity or to turn back to democracy or constitutional principles. Both Christianity and the American democracy have proved inadequate as we presently understand them to protect us. For our religion or form of government to play a role in saving us and our civilization, they need to change.
In order for Christianity to regain its nourishing force, for example, it will be necessary—at the very least—to jettison the Old Testament (along with its primitive, bloodthirsty, tribal deity) and accept that just because something is “written” doesn’t mean that it’s inviolable. There are no magic books, even if we call them “sacred.”
And our form of government will have to be constructed in such a way that a small, determined, and hostile group can’t exploit the freedoms we grant ourselves to monopolize the way we govern ourselves.
How can that be done?
I don’t know, but after Odysseus unsheathed in order to escape the clutches of Circe, he returned to his home on Ithaca. There, he found that, while he had been occupied elsewhere with glory and adventure, a group of usurpers had moved into his home and were trying to seduce his wife, kill his son, and claim ownership of his property. Odysseus, in a test set up by his wife, called upon the warrior qualities that had made him the man of unique ability his wife had married. And, rallying his son to his side, Odysseus killed the usurpers and reclaimed his family, his land, and his possessions.
Unsheathed is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For thou art an holy people unto the LORD thy God: the LORD thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth. Deut. 7:6
And when the LORD thy God shall deliver them before thee; thou shalt smite them, and utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor shew mercy unto them: Neither shalt thou make marriages with them; thy daughter thou shalt not give unto his son, nor his daughter shalt thou take unto thy son. Deut. 7:2-3
And the LORD hath avouched thee this day to be his peculiar people, as he hath promised thee, and that thou shouldest keep all his commandments; And to make thee high above all nations which he hath made, in praise, and in name, and in honour; and that thou mayest be an holy people unto the LORD thy God, as he hath spoken. Deut 26:18-19
When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be tributaries unto thee, and they shall serve thee. Deut. 20:10-11
And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands, thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and the little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil thereof, shalt thou take unto thyself; and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD thy God hath given thee. Deut. 20:12-14
Thus shalt thou do unto all the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations. Deut 20:15
But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth: But thou shalt utterly destroy them; namely, the Hittites, and the Amorites, the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites; as the LORD thy God hath commanded thee: Deut 20:16-17
Thou shalt not lend upon usury to thy brother; usury of money, usury of victuals, usury of any thing that is lent upon usury: Unto a stranger thou mayest lend upon usury; but unto thy brother thou shalt not lend upon usury: that the LORD thy God may bless thee in all that thou settest thine hand to in the land whither thou goest to possess it. Deut. 23:19-20
For the LORD thy God blesseth thee, as he promised thee: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, but thou shalt not borrow; and thou shalt reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over thee. Deut. 15:6
And the LORD thy God will put out those nations before thee by little and little: thou mayest not consume them at once, lest the beasts of the field increase upon thee. But the LORD thy God shall deliver them unto thee, and shall destroy them with a mighty destruction, until they be destroyed. Deut. 7:22-23
Dear Craig:
“If America is the culmination of Western white civilization, as everyone from the Left to the Right declares, then there must be something terribly wrong with Western white civilization. This is a painful truth; few of us want to go that far.... The truth is that Mozart, Pascal, Boolean algebra, Shakespeare, parliamentary government, baroque churches, Newton, the emancipation of women, Kant, Marx, Balanchine ballets, et al, don't redeem what this particular civilization has wrought upon the world. The white race is the cancer of human history; it is the white race and it alone—its ideologies and inventions—which eradicates autonomous civilizations wherever it spreads, which has upset the ecological balance of the planet, which now threatens the very existence of life itself.”
– Susan Sontag
“What does he not hate?”
– Frodo Baggins
“So here we have two modes of being—two civilizations. When the first one flourishes, it produces Beethovens. When the second one flourishes, it produces Bolsheviks. Today, 26 centuries down the road, we are forced to face the stark fact that the former faces extinction at the triumph of the latter.
Is that assessment too extreme?”
Let me be clear on Susan Sontag’s position, and on yours: White, Western, Christian Civilization and its culmination in the United States of America, is hands down, the apotheosis of human achievement. As a species we simply have not done better than this. And we have this ravening parasite in our bowels, gnawing us to death...
You may have glanced at a recent post of mine, “The Voice of Hind Rejab” (https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/the-voice-of-hind-rejab) which I posted unfinished; I commented and asked:
“21:37 actual time: My tumbler is empty, I have to get away from this; I step away from my computer screen weeping and shuddering; out to the kitchen to replenish my glass… Medea comes out of our bedroom and asks if I’m okay. I tell her I’m not. I have to take a break from this. I think about that other movie of Jewish murderous depravity, “The Chekist”. Is the “The Voice of Hind Rejab” as bad? Actually I think it’s worse.
Indeed it is worse: I’m still working on watching it.. I can only manage 15 more minutes every couple of days. Another 15 minutes coming up. I don’t want to. But I have to. I’ve got to get this finished. But I am not Gandalf the Grey: “This is a foe beyond any of you. I must hold the narrow way.”
And of course, we know what happened to him. Why is it, whenever I write about The Jews, I have to resort to JRR Tolkien for any kind of adequate metaphor or simile?
And the other problem is, even when you've seen it, as I wrote to Mothman777 in the comments to “The Vile Insanity of Zionism”:
“I donno.. I’ve only reached my present perspective since the Mossad False-flag of October 7, 2023, despite having read bits of Talmud since long before that date yet wondering if that information is “cherry-picked” — there are plenty of discreditable things in the New Testament after all — or books like Israel Shahak’s “Jewish Religion, Jewish History: The Weight of 3,000 Years”; his book while quite short, is excoriating and horrendous.. The thing is Mothman, even now, I simply do not want to believe these things. I do not want to believe the evidence being forcibly rubbed in my face, and possibly that goes for Mike Adams as well.
But at some point, and preferably sooner rather than later, I guess we had both better accept reality and damn the consequences.”
Hope those musings are supportive for you..
Capt. Roy Harkness
Great Article. It would seem that the Torah is the operations manual, the Talmud is the User Guide, and the Kabbalah is the Operating System.
There was a time when Logos, Self-Reflection, Repentance, Contrition, the act of surrendering your ego and Making Amends were vital aspects of both Christianity and Islam.
I am reminded of Kipling's poem "The Gods of the Copy Book Headings" https://www.kiplingsociety.co.uk/poem/poems_copybook.htm