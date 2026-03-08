[I published this two and a half years ago. It is a kind of mission statement for me personally, and maybe for us as a people. Yesterday, I was looking at some of the stats from my Substack and I noticed that, despite this article being perhaps my most successful, it doesn’t show up on my homepage under the “Most Popular” list. So, I don’t know. More Substack games? Who knows? In any case, I don’t really feel like investigating whether this is just another kind of suppression from Mike Cohen’s algorithm, or whether there is a more prosaic explanation. I’m just going to re-post, shortened and polished, and then pin it as our mission statement. It’s worth a re-read. It was for me, anyway. Grounding, you know.]

Some eight or nine centuries before Christ, a blind, Greek-speaking poet named Homer produced two epic poems, the Iliad and the Odyssey. The Iliad is the story of the siege of Troy by the ancient Greeks during the Trojan War, the exploits of both Greek and Trojan heroes, and the actions through which they displayed honor, or loyalty, or courage, or jealousy, or anger.

The Odyssey is the story of one of the Greek heroes of the Trojan War whose return home after the war is delayed by numerous encounters with capricious gods. But, because Odysseus maintains his noble character and remains true to his family, his home, and his marriage, the gods are persuaded to help him return home safely.

Together, Homer’s two poems provided the ancient Greeks with a unifying vision of themselves, a shared and heroic history, and a common moral framework. The civilization that grew out of those poems would produce Socrates, Pericles, Plato, Aristotle, democracy, Alexander the Great, the rule of law, Virgil, the Roman Empire, Lucretius, Augustine, Aquinas, the Byzantine Empire, cathedrals, the Renaissance, the Age of Exploration, the Scientific Revolution, Johann Sebastian Bach, the Industrial Revolution, Christmas, the British Empire, the Olympics, freedom of speech, the abolition of slavery, public jury trials, and the modern world. This was Western Civilization.

[1:08] Bach composed St Matthew’s Passion for the St Thomas Boys Choir of Leipzig, Germany, while he was the choir director there. The choir had already been in continual existence for more than five hundred years when, on Good Friday, 1727, it gave the world the first public performance of its director’s masterpiece. Here are 68 seconds of it, some three hundred years on.



A few generations after Homer sang of the anger of Achilles, another foundational document was produced 600 miles clockwise along the Mediterranean coast from where Homer lived. This was the Book of Deuteronomy, the founding document of the Judaic program, first read to the Judean people at the temple in Jerusalem in 641 B.C. The impact on the West of that document, produced by a radical alien sect, rivals that of Homer’s and extends down to the present time.

In Deuteronomy, the theory of the “master race” is first expressed, and is made part of “the law,” under which racial genocide and racial segregation are compelled for the political purpose of ruling the world.

The political program to achieve this world domination stipulates the use of deception to subjugate non-Judeans, i.e., gentiles. Proclaim “peace” to other people, Deuteronomy says. Once you gain their trust, enslave them. If they resist, execute all the males, and take the women and children as your property. Do that to everyone in the world except those people living in “Greater Israel,” the territory Jews claim the Jewish god “gave” to Jews—i.e., Iraqis, Syrians, Lebanese, Palestinians, and Jordanians. For those people, there is to be no merciful enslavement. Instead, “save nothing alive that breatheth,” Jehovah commands.

The way Jews can take control of a nation, Deuteronomy explains, is for Jews to become racist bankers—that is to say, when you lend money, if it’s to another Jew, don’t charge interest, but if it’s to a non-Jew, charge interest. Eventually, you’ll control the nation. Indeed, through racist banking, you can gain control of not just a nation, but the whole world.

And, by the way, just so we are all clear, to Jehovah, gaining control always means the utter destruction of the gentile nation.

So here we have two modes of being—two civilizations. When the first one flourishes, it produces Beethovens. When the second one flourishes, it produces Bolsheviks. Today, 26 centuries down the road, we are forced to face the stark fact that the former faces extinction at the triumph of the latter.

Is that assessment too extreme?

On October 3, 1965, US President Lyndon Johnson signed the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) into law. But the signing ceremony wasn’t at the White House as is customary. President Johnson traveled to New York Harbor to sign the bill in a ceremony at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

Prior to the signing of the INA, US law had stipulated that immigration could not change the demographic makeup of the United States. In other words, our immigration policy was like everybody else’s in the world. The new law changed that.

The INA was introduced in the House by a Jewish representative from Brooklyn and shepherded through the Senate by a Jewish senator from New York. The New York Times, the Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC—all owned or controlled by Jews—lied to the American people by claiming the new law would not alter the racial balance of the United States. Meanwhile, they smeared opponents of the law as “racists.” It worked. President Johnson signed the bill into law and the racial transformation of America was underway. That evening, across New York City, Jews celebrated their great victory over the gentiles.

Nearly sixty years later, the United States is a different country. The descendants of the West are fast becoming a minority in the country their ancestors built, while the Jewish-controlled film industry ensures we will be a hated minority. And even as the descendants of non-Western peoples burn our cities, loot our businesses, attack and kill us, millions more aliens continue to pour in unopposed.

So, no, it’s not hyperbole. This is exactly what it looks like when a civilization dies, and, I’m guessing, most people are aware, at least on some level, that this is what is happening to us. The less discernible aspect, perhaps, of the death of our civilization is that it is, and has always been, a project of the political program launched in Jerusalem 26 centuries ago.

So, what does this look like going forward? In Deuteronomy 7:24, we read:

And he shall deliver their kings into thine hand, and thou shalt destroy their name from under heaven: there shall no man be able to stand before thee, until thou have destroyed them.

There were three great revolutions in Europe, beginning with the English one in 1640, in which kings were delivered into the hands of the revolution. In all three cases, the kings were executed and, with the execution of each, a royal dynasty came to an end, i.e., the names of the kings were destroyed from under heaven. Jews played a managing role in all three revolutions, and were the greatest beneficiaries of all three.

The French revolution of 1789 forms the link between the English one of 1640 and the Russian one of 1917 “and reveals the whole process as a planned and continuing one which, having passed through these three stages, clearly will…attempt to consummate and complete the world revolution by setting up a world-government under the control of the organization which has guided the revolutionary process from its start. This would establish the sway of a new ruling-class over the submerged nations.”

All three revolutions were marked by acts of regicide and sacrilege committed on Christian symbols and institutions. But, whereas the “managers” of the English and French Revolutions remained “studiously concealed,” the

Russian revolution threw an entirely different light on the two earlier ones, or at the least it opened up conjectures about their possible origins which none had previously spent much thought upon. The ‘managers’ of the revolution in Russia were nearly all Eastern Jews. On this occasion the significant, symbolic acts of regicide and sacrilege were committed by Jews and a law was enacted which in effect forbade all discussion of the part played by Jews, or by ‘the Jewish question,’ in these events or in public affairs at all.”

This, of course, is the ultimate aim of the Biden Administration’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism and the incremental adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s definition of antisemitism, which, with its examples, makes “all discussion of the part played by Jews, or by ‘the Jewish question,’ in these events or in public affairs at all” antisemitic discrimination. “Truth,” once an absolute defense of public speech among a free people, plays no role whatsoever in determining which speech concerning Jews is allowed.

Thus vital questions were answered and what was a great mystery in 1789 became plain in 1917. The great benefit which today’s student derives from the French revolution is the proof, supplied by it, of the existence of a design for world-revolution, and of an organization which pursued that destructive ambition. Its existence and activity made the 19th Century the century of the grand conspiracy. A sense of evil things stirring in dark places, like the sounds which a prisoner in a dungeon awaits at night, disquietened men and nations. This was the feeling imparted by conspiracy to the enpested air around. From the moment of the French revolution men intuitively knew that they lived with conspiracy in their midst; in our day, which has suffered its effects, we can at least see with what we have to deal, if we look, and may say that it is the devil that we know.

Tsar Nicholas II was the last emperor in the 300 year history of Russia’s Romanov dynasty. On July 17, 1918, he and his wife, their four daughters, son, and four servants were shot and bayonetted to death by a band of Jewish murderers in a single room in the basement of a farmhouse on the order of a Bolshevik Jew in Moscow named Yakov Sverdlov, a sadist whose cruelty was so extreme even other Bolsheviks were shocked. Inscribed on the wall in the room where the executions took place was a German phrase that read: “Belsatzar ward in seibier Nacht / Von seinen Knechten umgebracht.” It was a quote from German-Jewish poet Heinrich Heine’s ballad “Belsatzar” (“Belsatzar was killed this night by his own servants”), referring to Babylonian king Belshazzar, who, though fictional, is known in the Talmud as a tyrannical oppressor of Jews.

Just consider how total was the Jewish confidence in their own absolute power in Russia after the October, 1917, revolution. A tiny minority of Russia’s population, Jews slaughtered the Russian emperor and his family in the very midst of the Russian people, then brazenly claimed authorship of the crime.

Our own subjugation to “the organization which has guided the revolutionary process from its start” is not so complete as it tragically was for the Russians, but we are definitely headed in that direction as the NSCA and countless other indicators make clear. The tipping point could arrive very quickly, and, in a country in which the people ostensibly are sovereign, regicide becomes democide.

As we focus all our effort on reviving and preserving our civilization, some fundamental truths must be accepted if we are to have any hope of success.

First, in order to remove the threat, the threat must be recognized clearly, which means the threat must be described clearly. In other words, it isn’t “the left” or “elites” that threaten our civilization with “utter destruction.” The threat emanates from a Talmudic conspiracy to implement the political program for world domination laid out in the Old Testament books of Numbers, Leviticus, and, especially, Deuteronomy. The threat is Jewish. Encouragingly, there seems to be a growing awareness of that truth and a willingness to say so—a phenomenon the followers of the world revolution refer to as the “normalization of antisemitism.” (One way you can help normalize this antisemitic knowledge of the truth is to subscribe or refer a friend to this substack).

Second, calls to “go back to” some previous state are counterproductive. This includes calls to turn back to Christianity or to turn back to democracy or constitutional principles. Both Christianity and the American democracy have proved inadequate as we presently understand them to protect us. For our religion or form of government to play a role in saving us and our civilization, they need to change.

In order for Christianity to regain its nourishing force, for example, it will be necessary—at the very least—to jettison the Old Testament (along with its primitive, bloodthirsty, tribal deity) and accept that just because something is “written” doesn’t mean that it’s inviolable. There are no magic books, even if we call them “sacred.”

And our form of government will have to be constructed in such a way that a small, determined, and hostile group can’t exploit the freedoms we grant ourselves to monopolize the way we govern ourselves.

How can that be done?

I don’t know, but after Odysseus unsheathed in order to escape the clutches of Circe, he returned to his home on Ithaca. There, he found that, while he had been occupied elsewhere with glory and adventure, a group of usurpers had moved into his home and were trying to seduce his wife, kill his son, and claim ownership of his property. Odysseus, in a test set up by his wife, called upon the warrior qualities that had made him the man of unique ability his wife had married. And, rallying his son to his side, Odysseus killed the usurpers and reclaimed his family, his land, and his possessions.