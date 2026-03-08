Odysseus Unsheathed

Capt. Roy Harkness
Dear Craig:

“If America is the culmination of Western white civilization, as everyone from the Left to the Right declares, then there must be something terribly wrong with Western white civilization. This is a painful truth; few of us want to go that far.... The truth is that Mozart, Pascal, Boolean algebra, Shakespeare, parliamentary government, baroque churches, Newton, the emancipation of women, Kant, Marx, Balanchine ballets, et al, don't redeem what this particular civilization has wrought upon the world. The white race is the cancer of human history; it is the white race and it alone—its ideologies and inventions—which eradicates autonomous civilizations wherever it spreads, which has upset the ecological balance of the planet, which now threatens the very existence of life itself.”

– Susan Sontag

“What does he not hate?”

– Frodo Baggins

“So here we have two modes of being—two civilizations. When the first one flourishes, it produces Beethovens. When the second one flourishes, it produces Bolsheviks. Today, 26 centuries down the road, we are forced to face the stark fact that the former faces extinction at the triumph of the latter.

Is that assessment too extreme?”

Let me be clear on Susan Sontag’s position, and on yours: White, Western, Christian Civilization and its culmination in the United States of America, is hands down, the apotheosis of human achievement. As a species we simply have not done better than this. And we have this ravening parasite in our bowels, gnawing us to death...

You may have glanced at a recent post of mine, “The Voice of Hind Rejab” (https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/the-voice-of-hind-rejab) which I posted unfinished; I commented and asked:

“21:37 actual time: My tumbler is empty, I have to get away from this; I step away from my computer screen weeping and shuddering; out to the kitchen to replenish my glass… Medea comes out of our bedroom and asks if I’m okay. I tell her I’m not. I have to take a break from this. I think about that other movie of Jewish murderous depravity, “The Chekist”. Is the “The Voice of Hind Rejab” as bad? Actually I think it’s worse.

Indeed it is worse: I’m still working on watching it.. I can only manage 15 more minutes every couple of days. Another 15 minutes coming up. I don’t want to. But I have to. I’ve got to get this finished. But I am not Gandalf the Grey: “This is a foe beyond any of you. I must hold the narrow way.”

And of course, we know what happened to him. Why is it, whenever I write about The Jews, I have to resort to JRR Tolkien for any kind of adequate metaphor or simile?

And the other problem is, even when you've seen it, as I wrote to Mothman777 in the comments to “The Vile Insanity of Zionism”:

“I donno.. I’ve only reached my present perspective since the Mossad False-flag of October 7, 2023, despite having read bits of Talmud since long before that date yet wondering if that information is “cherry-picked” — there are plenty of discreditable things in the New Testament after all — or books like Israel Shahak’s “Jewish Religion, Jewish History: The Weight of 3,000 Years”; his book while quite short, is excoriating and horrendous.. The thing is Mothman, even now, I simply do not want to believe these things. I do not want to believe the evidence being forcibly rubbed in my face, and possibly that goes for Mike Adams as well.

But at some point, and preferably sooner rather than later, I guess we had both better accept reality and damn the consequences.”

Hope those musings are supportive for you..

Capt. Roy Harkness

Jewell
4d

Great Article. It would seem that the Torah is the operations manual, the Talmud is the User Guide, and the Kabbalah is the Operating System.

There was a time when Logos, Self-Reflection, Repentance, Contrition, the act of surrendering your ego and Making Amends were vital aspects of both Christianity and Islam.

I am reminded of Kipling's poem "The Gods of the Copy Book Headings" https://www.kiplingsociety.co.uk/poem/poems_copybook.htm

