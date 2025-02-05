In honor of Ursala Haverbeck—an indomitable truth-sayer
The following assessments are based entirely on the official trailers.
The Brutalist
Strongest claims: Unrestrained Jew worship; reverence for Jewish people; persecution of Jews by the “dark heart of America”
trailer
A Complete Unknown
Strongest claims: Unrestrained Jew worship
trailer
Conclave
Strongest claims: Anti-Catholic
trailer
Dune: Part Two
Strongest claims: Very German-looking villain; possibly Jewish-looking hero; fighting for equality
trailer
Emilia Pérez
Strongest claims: Currentyearity—a trans lead actoress; pro-illegal immigrant
trailer
I'm Still Here
Strongest claims: First Brazilian nominee
Anora
Strongest claims: Foulest mouth by a lead actress
Nickel Boys
Strongest claims: Negrolatry
trailer
The Substance
Strongest claims: Anti-beauty standards
trailer
Wicked
Strongest claims: Interracial romance; black moral superiority; white moral redemption through shedding whiteness; old white male villain; magical negro;
trailer
I don't watch any of this stuff, so I won't vote. I am careful about what I subject my mind to.
A few years back I sent Ursula a birthday card while she was in prison. It still sticks in my heart that she opened my card and knew that a woman in the U.S. was thinking about her on her special day. R.I.P. Ursula.
Strongest claim for Anora: possible Guiness record for saying "fuck" by lead actress. 10 by my count in trailer.