Odysseus Unsheathed

ariadna
2d

As always, the controversy over the authenticity of the Protocols raises many serious questions.

The accepted definition of forgery is:

The action of forging or producing a copy of a document, signature, banknote, or work of art.

If the Protocols is a forgery the question arises what original did it copy?

If all of its chapters describing a plan to achieve Judaic supremacy are just a bunch of lies, how come they have proven to be correct over time to the point of making it look like a prophecy?

Prophecies, however, are notoriously ambiguous and even lending themselves to contradictory interpretations (like the Delphi oracle), whereas the exhaustive, minutious details in the Protocols leave no room for ambiguity: the plan for the takeover of the world by Jewish supremacists is spelled out in intent as well as in the carefully laid out means to be used to realize it.

If a so-called tsarist anti-semite wrote the Protocols in order to make the gentiles hate the Jews, why did the “Elders of Zion” embrace this anti-semitic screed so completely BY DEED and set about to fulfill it?

Were they not afraid that knowledge of its existence would make the Gentiles hate them? Or were they counting on impunity on the basis of the systematic mental castration of the Gentiles, also described in the Protocols, that would turn them into “obedient children of authority, loving him who rules as the support and hope of peace and quiet,” sheep that trust the wolves?

The Jewish hatred of the White nations is a religious hatred (much more visceral than their hatred of Islam) but their hatred of the Greco-Roman roots of those nations’ culture and ethos is racial hatred — much more visceral than their hatred of other races.

Their hatred of White Christian nations is FUNCIAR, whereas their hatred of Islamic nations is SITUATIONAL.

The former represent a permanent fundamental danger to them (ideologically and spiritually and as a civilization )whereas the latter only happen to be in the way of their expansions and depredations but can also be used as cat’s paws if cleverly instrumentalized to hate the WHITES (remind them of colonialism, slavery, etc).

The tribe that never developed a civilization of its own must negate and uproot the White Western civilization by all means, including destroying its legacy, its inheritance and its artifacts.

Given the abysmal level of education in the US it is not much of surprise that the Protocols operatives have succeeded so well. I was more surprised by France sinking even lower, with Paris not so long ago still considered “the City of Light” `and with the French television a few decades ago still featuring talk shows debating philosophical ideas with huge ratings — the kind of TV programs that in the US would not have lasted a week in the competition with football and “action movies.”

Yet, now in France, the land that gave the world Pascal, Voltaire, Diderot, Descartes, among others, the repugnant mediocrity engaged in propaganda for Jewish wars— Bernard-Henri Levy — is considered the most prominent French philosopher. Long before Shabbos shiksa Pelosi made a statement to the effect that without Jews the US would be nothing, French shabbos Goy PM of Spanish origin Manuel Valls said that if 500,00 Spaniards left France it would make no difference but "if 500,00 Jews left, France would no longer be France."

I don't know what could wake up the American people.

By now they should at least be familiar with the basic list of huge Jewish lies about the real perpetrators/leaders of the Bolshevik Revolution, the Spanish Civil War, the Holocaust™, USS Liberty, 9/11, The Kennedy clan assassinations, the US Jewish Wars. Yet they seem to shrug them off.

By now they should know that the Fed Res Bank is not federal but “independent,” not “reserve” because nobody, not even the Congress, is allowed audit it and see if its cupboards only contain IOU’s, and not a bank since it has only one client: the US government— whom it charges interest for “lending” it the money it prints at will.

By now they should be curious enough to ask to whom does the US owe those trillions of dollars? Name the banks! Maybe they can be persuaded to declare a jubilee year and wipe out that debt in recognition of the loot they have amassed so far.

Nevertheless if a TV channel announced a program with the title “The US Sovereign Debt “ to run in the same time slot as one on another channel focusing on the Kardashians, or —even better— “Is Harvey Weinstein a sexual predator?”, then the ratings for the program on the US debt would be crushed into nothing in competition.

I am sorry to be so pessimistic but the tremendous work done by Craig and a few other intelligent, persuasive and courageous sowers seems to be like precious seeds falling on mostly fallow soil.

The plants that grow from them should be a dense forest by now.

I don't recommend my (perhaps somewhat selfish) pessimist to anyone. I attribute it to being old and despairing to see the dawn in the time I have left.

In fact I recommend engagement and support of the "sowers” because the evil will not have a final victory until there is no more resistance.

Reply
CHUCKY's avatar
CHUCKY
2dEdited

"IT'S A FORGERY!! OY VEY, GEVALT!!!"

A forgery of what, exactly? A "forgery" is an illicit copy of something real or genuine, right?

If they mean it's fabricated, why don't they just say, "it's a fabrication?"

Reply
