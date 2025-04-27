In Protocol #16 of the famous 19th Century Russian forgery, Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the plan of the ruling sect for the universities is laid out:

In order to effect the destruction of all collective forces except ours we shall emasculate the first stage of collectivism—the universities, by re-educating them in a new direction. Their officials and professors will be prepared for their business by detailed secret programs of action from which they will not with immunity diverge not by one iota. They will be appointed with especial precaution, and will be so placed as to be wholly dependent upon the Government. Classicism, as also any form of study of ancient history, in which there are more bad than good examples, we shall replace with the study of the program of the future.

The Protocols first surfaced around the turn of the 20th Century. Here’s what Harvard was offering its students in the school year 1899-1900 in the way of Greek Classicism:

Homer (Iliad and Odyssey, selections) Greek Prose Composition — Introduction to Athenian Oratory and Philosophy. — Greek Poetry from Homer to Euripides. — Lectures and reading. — Lysias; Plato (Apology, Crito, and Euthyphro) ; Elegiac, Iambic, and Lyric Poets (selections); Euripides (Medea, and readings from other plays). Greek Prose Composition (second course). — Goodwin’s Moods and Tenses of the Greek Verb. The Period of Athenian Supremacy. —Herodotus (Book VIII). — Aeschylus (Persians).:-— Plutarch (Themistocles, or Cimon). — Thucydides (Book I, 87-117, or the Funeral Oration in Book II). — Plutarch (Pericles). — Sophocles (Antigone). — Lectures. — Reading at sight. Aristophanes (Birds).— Aeschylus (Prometheus Bound).— Thucydides (Books VI and VII). — Sophocles (Oedipus Tyrannus). Greek Prose Composition (third course). —'Translation and original composition (narrative and descriptive). Demosthenes (On the Crown, with parts of the Oration on the Embassy). — Aeschines (Against Ctesiphon).— Aeschylus (Seven against Thebes).— Sophocles (Antigone).— Aristophanes (Frogs). Greek Prose Composition (fourth course). — Written composition in the style of Demosthenes and of Plato, with studies of classical models. — Translation of selections of standard English (rhetorical and philosophical). Plato. — Rapid reading and interpretation of selected Dialogues. Plato (Republic.) — Aristotle (Ethics, Books I-IV and X). Theocritus, Bion, and Moschus. The Life of the Ancient Athenians, described and illustrated by the aid of the Literature and of the Monuments. — Lectures. — Required reading.—'Two short theses. The History of the Greek Drama. — Lectures on the dramatic Art and Literature of the Greeks, with reading and study of the extant plays of the Greek dramatists. Political History of Greece Introductory Course in the Text-Criticism and Interpretation of Classical Authors Greek Elegiac, Iambic, and Lyric Poetry Pindar (Olympian and Pythian Odes) with some poems of Bacchylides. Aeschylus. — The Plays and Fragments. Sophocles. —The Plays and Fragments. Thucydides Aristotle (Politics and parts of the Constitution of Athens) Literary Criticism in Antiquity. — Aristotle (Art of Poetry). — Longinus (On the Sublime). — Horace (Art of Poetry). — Quintilian (Book X). — Lectures and studies. The Acts of the Apostles. Greek Grammar (Sounds and Inflections). — Study of Dialectic Inscriptions. The Legal Antiquities of Athens and the Judicial Process of the Athenian Courts. Demosthenes. History of Greek Literature. Introduction to Greek Epigraphy and Palaeography Religion and Worship of the Greeks. Greek Mythology. The Private Life of the Greeks (advanced course) The Literary and Epigraphic Sources for the History of Greek Sculpture and Vase-painting Painting in Ancient Greece Disputed Questions in Athenian Topography

And classical Latin studies were nearly as robust.

Now back to Protocol #16:

We shall abolish every kind of freedom of instruction…teachers will read…the philosophy of new theories not yet declared to the world. These theories will be raised by us to the stage of a dogma of faith…

So how accurately did the famous Russian forgery predict the future? One hundred and twenty-five years later…

Harvard course offerings in the Classics in the 2023-2024 academic year include:

Classical Antiquity and the Legacy of Slavery at Harvard — This course investigates the historical ties between the study of Classical antiquity at Harvard and slavery, and those ties' complex and enduring legacies. Areas of examination include the relationship between the ideologies of slavery in the ancient and modern worlds, the teaching of ancient languages and literatures and the historical development of the institutions of slavery, the evolving history and politics of classical and Judeo-Christian antiquity…

Garbage.

In another 2023-2024 Classics course:

…We will read and analyze selected speeches by Lysias, Demosthenes, Aeschines (extracts), and Apollodorus in Greek, with particular attention to the ways in which these speeches represent and negotiate categories of identity. Our primary focus will be the translation and interpretation of Athenian lawcourt speeches, informed by scholarship on Athenian rhetoric and law, citizenship in Ancient Athens, gender and sexuality in ancient Greece, and pertinent modern works of gender theory and queer theory.

Garbage.

In another 2023-2024 Classics course:

In this course, we will read Euripides' Bacchae, a magnificent and devastating tragedy about the consequences of denying Dionysus. Through close analysis of both the Greek text and other representations of this famously elusive god in ancient Greek theater and art, we will try to understand the various forms of transgression and performance within this play. We will also explore Dionysus' manifestations in 20th- and 21st-century American culture and consider why Bacchae has been the basis of so many explorations of gender and sexuality across different media.

Garbage.

And so on…

Harvard should hire me to teach a course on The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion…!

Question: “How was Max Nordau able to predict WWI at the 6th World Zionist Conference eleven years before its outbreak? This will be on the final.”

Buy me an apple?

A few years ago, I came across a website for a school somewhere in South Dakota. Its home page announced a new major being offered that year: CEO. Give them credit for dispensing with the fluffery. They could do themselves one better by just offering a major in Rich or, even more pointedly, Status.

How is Harvard any different? Unlike the students who filled the seats at Harvard in 1899-1900, who entered a conversation with the greatest minds from 2,500 years of Western Civilization and graduated equipped to live their lives as educated human beings, today’s Harvard graduates are courtiers in training—“obedient children of authority, loving him who rules as the support and hope of peace and quiet.”

It is exactly as The Protocols foretold. Our universities are fully Judaized, with all that that entails.