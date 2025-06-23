Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

MrsS
1d

The bombing of Iran has stirred something inside me that is not pretty. I feel so betrayed and angry. I guess I knew it would happen but was hoping it would not. I’m so tired of this shit. I’m so tired of not having a voice.

Reply
Ed in Salt Lake's avatar
Ed in Salt Lake
1dEdited

I suspect much of this so-called "war" is nothing but theater as well! I suspect there's AI, CGI, and aerial fireworks, aka the Iron Dome, supplementing some of these precision strikes. I've never believed the ID does what we are told it does, and I don't buy much of the "official" narrative force-fed us 'Wag the Dog' style.

It's simply difficult to precisely know anymore what's genuinely authentic and what's not without making intuitive leaps and filling in gaps of knowledge along the way. What we do know is the political system is a complete farce now and irreparable from within.

The proxy shills that "represent the people" are either a bunch of repulsive go-along-to-get-along avaricious cowards, are blackmailed somehow into doing the bidding of these fanatical Zionists, or are themselves willing Christian-Zionist accomplices who are salivating at the coming "rapture."

At this point our problems are structural and systemic. Gramsci's "institutional capture" occured long ago and any resolution or light at the end of the tunnel is multiple generations away. The more "the people" awaken, the more they will tighten the screws on us. They are doing it regardless! It's a Kafkaesque nightmare that awaits us - "Like a dog!"

Reply
