Earlier today, during an address to a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran the previous night was an “attack on the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a UN member state carried out in collusion with the genocidal Israeli regime.”

True.

Aragchi also said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that US President Donald Trump “has betrayed not only Iran by abusing our commitment to diplomacy, but also deceived his own voters by submitting to the wishes of a wanted war criminal who has grown accustomed to exploiting the lives and wealth of American citizens to further the Israeli regime’s objectives.”

Also true.

Each red icon = 10 nuclear warheads. Source: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute . 2025. Except Israel, which they list at the absurdly low figure of 90 warheads. Best estimates 20 years ago put Israel’s nuclear stockpile then at 400 warheads. Of course, Israel, the most dangerous and untrustworthy country in the world, denies having any nukes at all. Now, Donald Trump has demonstrated in no uncertain terms that Israel controls not only their 400 warheads but also the US stockpile of 3,700. This gives Israel 4,100 nuclear warheads, roughly equivalent to Russia’s stockpile.

For our part, we respond that we are bombing Iran to prevent Iran from getting nukes. Of course, there isn’t a person alive outside of the United States who actually believes that. Every human on the planet above the age of twelve understands that we are bombing Iran because Israel ordered us to.

Even most Americans understand that. The exceptions are the Christian Zionists and the run-of-the-mill dumb fucks.

The Christian Zionists, history’s most ignorant, foolish, heartless, befuddled, selfish, and gullible dupes believe we are bombing Iran because God took control of some Jew’s pen a couple thousand years ago and caused it to write some instructions for non-Jews to follow in the year 2025. As a consequence, Christian Zionists believe that if some murderous grifters from Russia steal some land in Palestine and call it “Israel,” God will reward the Christian Zionists (after they die) if they help those grifters kill all their neighbors and steal their land, too.

The run-of-the-mill dumb fucks, on the other hand, believe we are bombing Iran because their top leader has said “death to America.” And plus because they hate us.

Could anything be more Jewish? From the founding document of Judaism:

Know therefore that the LORD thy God, he is God, the faithful God, which keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations; And repayeth them that hate him to their face, to destroy them: he will not be slack to him that hateth him, he will repay him to his face. Deuteronomy 7:9-10

See? If someone hates you, you have the right to kill him—the divine right. No need to ask whether the hate is actually justified and rational. No need for self-reflection. No need to examine your own behavior.

Everyone else in the world understands that if your group does hateworthy shit, people are, in fact, going to hate your group. Don’t want to be hated? Don’t do hateworthy shit. But Judaism teaches that if your group is hated, it’s because the hater is an “enemy” and you are commanded to destroy him.

And if your behavior is so consistently putrid that everyone hates you, well, says the psychopathic wilderness slaughter-god, that’s because everyone is your enemy and you must destroy everyone. That’s the sick reality of Judaism. Don’t believe me?

When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be tributaries unto thee, and they shall serve thee.

there’s the hateworthy behavior…

And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands, thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and the little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil thereof, shalt thou take unto thyself; and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies,

rational response to hateworthy behavior makes them “enemies”…

which the LORD thy God hath given thee. Thus shalt thou do unto all the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations.

the whole world is your enemy

But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth:

Deuteronomy 20:10-16

They hate you for no reason other than that you are Jews, which is true, because Judaism makes you into psychopathic monsters deserving of every bit of hatred sent your way. It would be irrational for any human being not to hate you. Just reread the above from the founding document of your entire “religion.”

(I watched a thing by Nick Fuentes last night, and his take on this is typical of the determined Christian chauvinist. Andrew Anglin’s is another. Both of these guys are among our most perceptive and innovative thinkers. Both are light years ahead of the shallow, grasping, Ted Cruz-type “intellectuals.” Both have embraced a vocal and public Christianity seemingly as a kind of “fuck you” to the Jews. Both have failed to recognize the artificiality of the Old Testament posture as the root of Christianity—the gigantic 4th Century theological blunder that attached the Old Testament to the New Testament and declared them of “equal divine authority.” So you get spectacles like Fuentes listing all the absurdities from the Old Testament that, from the 4th Century, made their way into Christianity—the “chosen people,” the shedding of innocent blood to get God to calm down—all that stupid shit—and then resolving the absurdities by declaring them all “replaced” by the life of Jesus. Hey, Nick, just jettison that shit. No need to contort yourself into a religious pretzel trying to make Christ fit in with the Anti-Christ. Ya know?)

But, is it any wonder the Jews had to come up with “antisemitism” to explain why everybody hates them? Their phony religion actually prevents them from assessing their own execrable behavior. They had to invent an imaginary phenomenon—a kind of mental illness latent in every gentile that, without warning and for no reason, just pops out of the ground one day and infects every gentile in the area, causing them to suddenly hate Jews. Insane and sick and we see the result today on a state level.

Frankly, the leader of Iran saying “death to America” doesn’t bother me at all because a) I’m not in the third grade, b) if I were Iranian, I’d hate us, too, and c) the Jews already killed America a long time ago. Good riddance to whatever this illegitimate abomination is that they’ve replaced it with.

Iran hasn’t attacked another country in 2,000 years. Israel attacks another country every other Wednesday. And we bomb Iran? No further proof is needed that the political entity known as the United States does not exist for the benefit of the American people. The power that sits in Washington, DC, is illegitimate and is our actual enemy.

Last week, I met completely by chance an actual survivor of the June 8, 1967, Israeli attack on the USS Liberty. What he told me made it clear that the attack did not take our civilian and military leadership by surprise. In other words, the US government worked with the Israeli government to set these guys up—to murder these American sailors as a pretext for going to war against yet another of Israel’s neighbors, in this case, Egypt.

A fiction writer trying to imagine an act of the highest possible treason could not top the criminal actions of the US government in 1967. And it wasn’t Iran that attacked our brothers that day.

The power sitting in Washington, DC has been an alien enemy power for a very long time—to us—to all of what we once called Christendom—to all the world, ultimately.

With the strength of Atlas, we’ve been bearing on our shoulders the weight of these parasites and traitors and the whole poisonous world they’ve spawned.

It’s time Atlas shrugged for real.

Buy Me a Coffee

Listen, if you can support my work financially please take a moment and do so. (And many thanks to those of you who already have.) I have an interview coming up after tomorrow with Jerry Ward, the survivor mentioned above. His unbelievable story must be heard and preserved and disseminated—especially to any young men considering joining the US military. If you support this effort please become a paid subscriber. With your subscription, you’ll also get access to the Journal of the Clear-Pilled Gentile. Upcoming topic: How to make Atlas shrug.