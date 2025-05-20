Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
4d

When I'm forced to consider how stupid people have to be to follow con artists like Hagee and Copeland, I realize the covid scamdemic was easier to pull off than I thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
ariadna's avatar
ariadna
3d

Whatever pathology can be ascribed to Trump pales in comparison to the pathology that is destroying the American nation as a whole.

The Forward praises the newest Netflix Speciall by Sarah Silverman. It considers it "tasteful":

<i>"Not many people would open a tribute to their dead parents with a hand job joke. But it makes sense that the person who would — and pulls it off pretty tastefully — is Sarah Silverman.

Her new Netflix comedy special PostMortem was inspired by the fact that her father and stepmother passing away ten days apart from each other in 2023. As much of a eulogy as it is a classic standup routine, Silverman’s show captures the strong personalities of her deceased parents — her humorous, chutzpah-filled dad Donald, also known as “Schleppy” and her bleach-blonde, rule-following step-mother Janice. She also dedicates some time to her grammatically strict mother, Beth Ann, an actress who passed away in 2015.</i>

<i>The special is full of references to her Jewish heritage, with jokes about retail, older Jewish women’s affinity for leopard prints, and spending winters in Florida. Silverman seamlessly blends heartwarming anecdotes about her parents with jokes about enacting a summer camp sex fantasy with her boyfriend — a form of role play that has a particularly Jewish edge to it."</i>

https://forward.com/culture/film-tv/722026/sarah-silverman-jewish-grief-netflix-flies-porn/?utm_source=Mailchimp&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=afternoonedition_20250521&utm_source=The+Forward+Association&utm_campaign=4909609f2d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2025_04_25_04_22_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-9a85c28f87-288564704

That this kind of material is not sold only to “members” in kosher shops, secretly, like snuff videos or her own hate-filled anti-White/anti-Christian rants,. but is a Netflix “special” shows how terminally degraded the putrid “values” of America are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
103 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Craig Nelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture