I was working on the mural on the side of my RV when a woman walked up and asked me who that was. Aaron Bushnell, I said. Noting her blank look, I added that he was the active-duty American serviceman who said he would no longer be complicit in genocide, then doused himself with gasoline in front of the Israeli embassy in DC, lit a match, and burned himself alive shouting, “Free Palestine!”

Oh. She paused, then added: usually, you only hear about the Arabs going crazy like that.

Now, this was in Texas, where there are more Christian Zionists than there are Jewish Zionists in the whole world. Texans should be very cautious about throwing the term “crazy” around.

The cartoonish man in the video above is named Kenneth Copeland. He is the pastor of a megachurch in Fort Worth, Texas. I hadn’t heard of him until reader

sent me a link with the accurate observation that this guy makes fellow Texan John Hagee look like a pretender.

Kenneth Copeland’s house in Newark, Texas. There’s also a boathouse and an airport on the property.

I started poking around Copeland’s websites. The mission statement on the website for Kenneth Copeland Ministries reads:

Our mission is to teach believers worldwide who they are in Christ and how to operate in the scriptural truths of faith, divine healing, biblical prosperity and the God kind of love—taking them from spiritual milk to meat, from religion to reality.

Standard fleece-the-rubes stuff. Meaningless gibberish that says nothing. “How to operate in the scriptural truths of faith?” Pure pap, but it sure sounds holy. “Divine healing” is just another term for the old “faith healing” racket. “Biblical prosperity” is the Bible as a Ponzi scheme—you give me money today and later you will get a whole bunch more money back from somebody else. And what could it possibly mean to take believers “from religion to reality?”

A man named George Pearson is the CEO of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. He is married to Kenneth Copeland’s daughter, Terri Copeland Pearson, CVO. Together, they are the Texas state directors of Christians United for Israel. “Pearson” is a gentile name, but this guy looks Jewish to me.

And here’s his wife. In this clip, she conveys to us the religious truth that Israel suffered from Covid more than any other nation.

Fundamentalist Christians claim to base their lives on the Bible, but many know only one verse out of the Bible’s 31,102 verses.

“Blessing” Israel means shoveling money to Israel while we heap up the debt on our own children and supplying Israel with the weapons to destroy people who never did anything to us so that Jews can steal their land. We’ve been blessing Israel like this for a long time. Now the whole world curses us and we’re wondering when the blessings kick in.

This “Christian” warns us that if our State Department isn’t serving Israeli interests, God will punish us with natural disasters.

Hurricane Katrina, according to Pastor Pearson, was God’s punishment of the United States for our State Department not allowing arch-terrorist Ariel Sharon to establish illegal Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip.

I remember, in the wake of Katrina, in another megachurch four hours south of Kenneth Coleman’s megachurch in Fort Worth, John Hagee made national news when he told his San Antonio flock that Hurrican Katrina was God’s punishment of New Orleans for allowing so many homosexuals to live there.

I think you gotta give this one to Hagee. If Katrina were really punishment for our State Department not serving Jewish interests, either God doesn’t know Washington, DC is the capital of the United States, or he has really poor aim.

God curses the United States for forcing Jews to leave their illegal homes in the Gaza Strip, but blesses the United States for helping Jews bury children alive in the rubble of their legal homes in the Gaza Strip.

This is what Judaized Christianity is. A force for evil.

Saudi Arabia. Egypt. Lebanon. I don’t think they are supposed to say that openly, but he did. In any case, there is still much blood and treasure to give for the Chosen People. If this is showing love for Israel, then, at least, since Jesus taught us to love our enemies, we are being true Christians.

Christian Zionism is a powerful force in American politics. It’s also mass psychosis. There is something indescribably grotesque about this:

I once visited a temple in China in which they had hundreds—maybe thousands—of little statues the size of the palm of your hand sitting shoulder-to-shoulder, row after row, on tables, shelves, the floor, any available flat surface. They were all crude clay figurines of the temple’s god—depicted as a naked, anatomically correct male. I noticed about half of them were missing their penises. Upon inquiry, I learned that pregnant Chinese visitors to the temple would surreptitiously bite off a figurine’s penis and eat it in the belief that that would produce a male baby.

Come the revolution, people will see that religion has nothing to say about the sex of one’s baby. That belongs to the realm of science. Nor does religion have anything to say about what goes on at the State Department. That belongs to the realm of politics. Religion is concerned with how we treat each other as individuals, and that’s it. Zionism is a political program. Christian Zionists who believe god needs their help to accomplish some political goal have a religious understanding as ignorant and primitive as the penis-eating Chinese peasant woman’s.

Wilhelm Marr was a 19th Century German socialist who was heavily involved with the abortive European revolutions of 1848. The Jews were also heavily involved. Marr’s experiences working with Jews to overthrow all legitimate government and religion led him to turn his attention to the Jews. He came to the same conclusion I’ve come to: “Judaism must cease to exist, if humanity is to commence.” Marr is sometimes called the “father of antisemitism.”

Marr wrote the following in 1879 with the kind of predictive accuracy that commands attention.

The advent of Jewish imperialism, I am firmly convinced, is only a question of time … The empire of the world belongs to the Jews … Woe to the conquered! … I am quite certain that before four generations have passed there will not be a single function in the State, the highest included, which will not be in the hands of the Jews … At the present moment, alone among European states, Russia still holds out against the official recognition of the invading foreigners. Russia is the last rampart and against her the Jews have constructed their final trench. To judge by the course of events, the capitulation of Russia is only a question of time … In that vast empire … Judaism will find the fulcrum of Archimedes which will enable it to drag the whole of Western Europe off its hinges once for all. The Jewish spirit of intrigue will bring about a revolution in Russia such as the world has never yet seen … The present situation of Judaism in Russia is such that it has still to fear expulsion. But when it has laid Russia prostrate it will no longer have any attacks to fear. When the Jews have got control of the Russian state … they will set about the destruction of the social organization of Western Europe. This last hour of Europe will arrive at latest in a hundred or a hundred and fifty years.

It’s been 146 years.

As I looked through the Copeland websites, I felt the same fatalism Marr expresses. I had been planning to go down to Fort Worth this weekend, but the stupidity and gullibility of my people was too dispiriting. Making it worse was the realization that both John Hagee’s Cornerstone Church and Kenneth Copeland’s Eagle Mountain International Church have Jewish CEOs. I ended up not going Fort Worth.

Aaron Bushnell understood that, as an American—especially a soldier, he shared in the guilt for the Jew's’ wanton slaughter of children. He chose an extreme way to try to force his people to look at themselves—to understand this truth. He sacrificed himself for his people. Not only was he sane, he was noble.

Christian Zionists, on the other hand, believe that the Jews’ bloodthirsty tribal deity is a universal god. They believe it’s possible that a universal god could have a “chosen people” and, even though it chose somebody else, they worship this god. And they believe that by paticipating in the murder of children for the benefit of the chosen people, the chosen people’s god is going to “bless” them. They are insane and base.

Woe to the conquered! Indeed.