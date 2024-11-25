The Sixth Zionist Congress, held in Basel Switzerland in 1903, was a remarkable event from several angles. First, it was at that Congress that Theodor Herzl, considered the founding father of modern Zionism, was brusquely dumped at the height of his power and fame and at the moment of delivering his greatest triumph: a place of refuge for the persecuted Jews of the world—a Jewish homeland in Uganda in an area now part of Kenya. Herzl apparently understood neither the true aims nor the real power of Eastern Jewry—the Talmudic rabbinate—nor the true purpose to which his efforts (and he himself) had been applied.

Like everyone else in the West, Herzl had believed the tales of persecution suffered by the Jews of tsarist Russia as alleged by the Jews of tsarist Russia—tales of tsarist troops using Jewish grandmothers for sword practice and the like, the 19th Century’s version of 40 Beheaded Babies. He was the first Western Jew of note to adopt the Zionist doctrine of atmospheric antisemitism and, with the publication of a well-received pamphlet called Der Judenstaat, served as the conduit through which anti-assimilationist Zionism penetrated the hostility of the assimilated and assimilating Western Jews of Europe and North America.

With the creation of the World Zionist Organization, Herzl forged the instrument the Eastern rabbinate were to use in their secret assault on the West. When the British government committed itself to the creation of a Zionist state in Uganda in formal assent given to Herzl’s organization, the die was cast. As Israel’s first president, Dr. Chaim Weizmann, wrote: “It was Dr. Herzl’s enduring contribution to Zionism to have created one central parliamentary authority for Zionism … This was the first time in the exilic history of Jewry that a great government had officially negotiated with the elected representatives of the Jewish people. The identity, the legal personality of the Jewish people, had been re-established.” (Dr. Weizmann should have put the terms “parliamentary” and “elected representatives” in wink-wink quotes.)

The small group of Jews who comprised the World Zionist Organization were shunned by the majority of Western Jews. They in no way represented “all Jews.” The organization’s declarations could only be lent authority by one thing: their recognition by a great power. This inconceivable thing happened when the British offered Dr. Herzl Uganda. Herzl received word of the British offer while on the train traveling to Basel. It was an enormous triumph for the organization he had founded just six years earlier. Common Jews were hailing him as the messiah and he opened the Congress on August 23rd to tumultuous applause—the savior of his people.

By the time the Congress closed eight days later, Herzl was a defeated and humiliated man. The Eastern rabbinate had taken control of the World Zionist Organization. From that point on, the West accepted the Talmudists from Russia as representing all Jews. The Zionist ruling sect that held the Russian Jews captive, the Levitical conspiracy of “utter destruction,” the political program propounded in Babylon 25 centuries before, at that moment entered the West.

It was the Eastern rabbinate who, in 1880, first coined the term “antisemitism” to describe a special, irrational kind of violent hatred, latent in every gentile, from which only Jews suffered. And it was “antisemitism” that convinced Herzl (so he claimed) to first take up the Zionist cause.

From Dougles Reed:

Herzl asserted that the Dreyfus case had convinced him of the reality of “antisemitism.” The term was then of fairly recent coinage, though Dr. Kastein seeks to show that the state of mind denoted by it is immemorial by saying “it has existed from the time that Judaism came into contact with other peoples in something more than neighbourly hostility.” (By this definition resistance in war is “antisemitism,” and the “neighbours” in the tribal warfare of antique times, to which he refers, were themselves Semites. However, the words “contact exceeding neighbourly hostility” offer a good example of Zionist pilpulism.)

“Resistance in war is ‘antisemitism.’” Sound familiar?

The Eastern rabbinate had coined a term that inflamed something voracious in the Jewish soul, which would power the vehicle Herzl built, by means of which they, the rabbinate, would take control of world Jewry. And through world Jewry take control of the West. And through the West, take control of the world.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) is the outfit trying to get their definition—their non-legally binding working definition—of antisemitism codified into law in all the countries of the West. If it seems difficult now to discover the truths that remain hidden to the vast majority of us, it will quickly become much more difficult once “antisemitic discrimination” as defined by the IHRA becomes a punishable offense.

While the organization’s name indicates its purpose is to remember the “paradigmatic genocide,” its real objective is the implementation of these antisemitism laws. The IHRA uses the word “Holocaust” in the their name for the impunity it gives them. It acts as a magic talisman against almost all Westerners. For any Western politician to resist the demands of this group means, essentially, coming out publicly as immoral. Ultimately, the IHRA is making us an offer: you give us political control, we’ll give you righteousness. It works because our religion is corrupt, bankrupt, and useless.

The great central point of Christianity was that we all stand before a universal God as accountable individuals. For a Christian, a real God must be universal—God is God , everywhere and eternal. But God could not simultaneously be universal and have a “chosen people.” A healthy Christianity would dismiss as childish self-indulgence or condemn as dangerous megalomania the Jewish claim that they are a special people in God’s eyes. A healthy Christianity would regard as equally benighted the idea that there is a sin from which only Jews can suffer and of which only gentiles can be guilty.

But that’s a healthy Christianity. The diseased and starving alley cur that calls itself a religion gave us this instead from the Catholic Church: (this was in February, when the Jews were already hip-deep in the blood of the innocent people of Gaza): “Pope, in letter to Jews in Israel, condemns antisemitism as a sin,” in which we read, “we Catholics are very concerned about the terrible increase in attacks against Jews around the world.” Despicable.

A year earlier, in February, 2023, the Catholic Bishops released a statement “ensuring a comprehensive and thoroughly Catholic answer to the scourge of antisemitism.” Before that, in May, 2021, we got “President of U.S. Bishops’ Conference and Chairman for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs Condemn Recent Rise in Antisemitic Incidents.” Before that, in June, 2020, we got “Addressing Antisemitism: Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, Chair of the U.S. Bishops' Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs Issues Statement on Rising Antisemitism.” A few months earlier, on December 13, 2019, we got “Statement of U.S. Bishops Chairman on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs on Antisemitism” and a few days before that, on December 10, we got “Catholic Leaders Respond to Rising Antisemitism.”

Hey, you boys in the Vatican: has even one of you noticed that antisemitism is always “rising?” Okay, and what does that tell us? It tells us the whole thing is made up. A scam. Propaganda.

Protestants are no savvier. This is from a June, 2008 resolution from the largest Protestant group, the Southern Baptists:

RESOLVED, That we join in prayer for the peace of Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6-7), calling upon world leaders to renounce the growing tide of anti-Semitism; and be it finally RESOLVED, That Southern Baptists express our appreciation and pledge our prayers for Israel, the birthplace of our Lord and a bastion of democracy in the Middle East.

If their religion weren’t so primitive, they would understand that Politics is not within the realm of Religion; God doesn’t give a fuck who the president of the United States is. It is human hubris in one of its uglier forms to presume to know God’s political views. Oh, hey, look! God has the exact same political opinions I do! What are the odds? He’s a Chiefs fan, too, I bet!

Religion is concerned with how we treat each other as individuals. Period. It has nothing to say about bastions of democracy, for crying out loud. And if God did have a preferred form of government, it wouldn’t be democracy, anyway. John the first Baptist says, “Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” In other words, God prefers monarchy. Maybe you Baptists should be pledging your prayers for Syria. At least they have a king and aren’t committing genocide.

The Northern Baptists, too, have felt the need to take a position on the imaginary phenomenon of antisemitism.

We register our opposition to anti-Semitism which persistently raises its ugly head, creating tensions, hatred and violence.

The Northern Baptists also have a position on violence. Also on tax policy, tobacco companies, Puerto Rico, lobbying disclosure, the NAACP, the World Order, in which the UN must enforce peace, and on a bunch more that mostly have nothing to do with religion.

“I have also focused on increasing the Church’s appreciation of the Jewish roots of our faith. In the past decade, this has led to the publication of a Judson Press book on Baptists and the Holocaust and several articles and a book chapter on the subject. I was honored to author the initial draft of the 2019 Baptist World Alliance resolution on anti-Semitism and other forms of religious prejudice.” Retiring Baptist General Secretary Lee B. Spitzer looks back at 40 years of pastoring .

The Episcopalians produce a Rev. Kirk Alan Kubicek, who writes:

Today, as we celebrate Christ the King, we witness strong-man authoritarians who aspire to be kings espousing nationalist, white-supremacist, anti-immigration, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-democratic policies rise up across the world and right here in the United States.

It’s hard to express just how grossly irreligious this kind of pap is.

In 1925, as the world was being gripped by similar nationalist, secularist, anti-Semitic, authoritarian, fascist dictators, Pope Pius XI instituted Christ the King Sunday to refocus us on why we are here – to be icons of God’s love in this world.

Everything this guy knows about history he learned from movies or television. Hey, Reverend, in 1925, the only gripping being done was by Jewish claws on Christian throats as the Bolshevik victim count approached the ten million mark. But in your distorted and ignorant world, antisemitism was the problem in 1925. What do you guys study in seminary, anyway? TV Guide?

Weeping, the Evangelical Lutheran Church “acknowledges the role of Christian anti-Semitism, expresses sorrow and repudiates Luther's writings condemning the Jews.” “Anti-Semitism is on the rise,” said one of their bishops, “public acts of hatred and bigotry against Jews are commonplace. As Christians, and particularly as Lutherans, we deplore and reject this bigotry.…” These Lutherans have sent to the Jews “an expression of this church's continual opposition to rising anti-Semitism.” I hope they are prepared for some long-term opposing. Antisemitism has been reported to be rising in the US for 133 years in a row. Meanwhile, Lutherans in New England “adopted a resolution expressing repudiation of the recent upsurge of anti-Semitism around the world.”

Every denomination I looked at denounces Christianity’s supposed history of antisemitism. Apparently, these Christian dumdums are so captivated by the delicious warmth of publicly apologizing for something they didn’t do, they haven’t had time to notice that no synagogue anywhere, in the history of the universe, has ever acknowledged even one speck of Jewish fault, let alone apologized to all Christians for, say, murdering 66 million of us in Russia.

What are you going to believe?

What your ancestors said about Jews?

Or what Jews say about your ancestors?

American in Exile