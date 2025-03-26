I was once involved in a group email involving the heads and top personnel of the various immigration restrictionist organizations in DC and some long-time donors. At one point, having recently become clear-pilled, I brought up the central Jewish role in America’s immigration disaster and made the argument that the movement was doomed to failure unless that role were acknowledged and taken into account. I compared the immigration restrictionist groups to the flight crew on a hijacked commercial jet that was being deliberately flown into a mountain frantically working to adjust the speed of impact while ignoring the fact of the hijackers themselves.

No one steeped in the immigration issue is unaware of the central role Jews played in the passage of the nation-killing 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act and the central role they have continued to play in making sure the demographic destruction of our people remains at full throttle—here and in all other formerly white countries. And yet, mere mention of that primary fact was under the strongest taboo by the leadership of the immigration reform groups—even privately amongst ourselves. The one or two committed activists who broke that taboo were actively shunned by the movement at large—including, I am ashamed to say, by me.

Ron Unz’ 7,800 word Oddities of the Jewish Religion was the wake up call for me, allowing me to make that difficult transition (for a Christian) to being able to see the members of another group of humans as fundamentally different and separate from us—indeed, in active enmity to us. But it was The Controversy of Zion by British author, Douglas Reed, that fully clear-pilled me—that provided the full sweep of Judaism as a historical force.

And so, in the group email with the leadership of the American immigration reform movement, I was urging the participants to read The Controversy of Zion. While American immigration policy is catastrophic from the point of view of the early 21st Century founding-stock American—overshadowing all other issues, it is a relatively small detail in the grand scheme of history from the point of view of Judaism. This has to be understood, I argued, in order for the immigration restrictionist movement to have any chance of success, and the best exposition of that grand scheme I’ve ever come across is in Douglas Reed’s book.

One of the group’s participants, a long-time funder I had known for years, replied-all: please remove me from this thread. Sure, “Dave,” I responded. But can I ask why? His response: I get nervous whenever someone brings up the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

Okay, this is our agony in a nutshell.

In the first place, I hadn’t even been talking about the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Indeed, at that point, I hadn’t even read the Protocols of the Elders of Zion myself. I had been propounding a completely different book. But Dave was so beaten into submission that the similarities in the titles was enough to make him run away in terror.

In the second place, on what grounds are you “nervous,” Dave? Are you afraid a hand is going to reach out of your computer screen and tweak you on the nose?

One advantage to being clear-pilled is that you no longer fear being called an antisemite. You shrug and say, so? You also understand that the more demonized a book is by the Jews, the more important it is to read that book. And no book has been more demonized than the Protocols.

But if you are still only red pilled or whatever, then you still have a terror of being called, or thought of as, an antisemite. That fear, as Dave demonstrated, prevents you from reading exactly those texts you should be reading.

Because if you can muster the courage to risk being called names, and you read those texts, you quickly find out that we do indeed have much to fear—that we face threats much more terrifying than being called names.

I’ve since read the Protocols and they are, in my view, exactly what they purport to be: a comprehensive and thorough introductory class on the role of Jews in our world. I don’t see how any honest person who has read them can claim any different.

The Protocols lay out in precise detail, in the manner of a university lecturer:

this is what we Jews have done;

this is what we Jews are doing;

this is what we Jews will do.

Unlike Biblical prophecy, there are no ten-headed dragons nor any other kind of allegory to interpret. The Protocols are crystal clear and, in the 120 years since they came to light, they are unerring.

The last few “chapters” of the Protocols (there are 24) concern the final triumph of the program laid out in such fine detail in the previous chapters—the updated version of the program first laid out 25 centuries ealier in Deuteronomy.

From Protocol 22—

In our hands is the greatest power of our day—gold; in two days we can procure from our storehouses any quantity we may please. Surely there is no need to seek further proof that our rule is predestined by God?

This is “prosperity gospel” at the group level. It is just as vulgar, just as ugly, just as psychopathic as it is at the individual level:

Christian: God wants me to be rich.

Jew: God wants us to be rich.

Jesus: God wants us to love our enemies.

GARU: God wants us to stop saying what God wants.

Surely we shall not fail with such wealth to prove that…

If you have enough money, you can “prove” whatever you choose.

all that evil which for so many centuries we have had to commit

No phrase ever uttered is more authentically Judaic than this one. Amongst Jews, authorship of all those evils so stridently denied before the gentiles is acknowledged—even vaunted. Centuries of it.

“…we have had to commit…”

They were forced to slaughter and dispossess the Russians. No explanation is offered nor is one needed. “All that evil” was demanded by the Jews of the Jews themselves as a condition of being Jews.

has served at the end of ends the cause of true well-being—the bringing of everything into order?

Into that glorious final state of total global Jewish supremacy. All this destruction and deception and disordering was for the sake of order—power, Talmudic, racial supremacist power—absolute and permanent. The inhuman, rigid order of the slave state run with the indifferent cruelty of the factory farm.

Though it be even by the exercise of some violence, yet all the same it will be established.

We haven’t seen anything, yet.

We shall contrive to prove that we are benefactors

Not prove, but contrive to prove.

who have restored to the rent and mangled earth

Like I said: we haven’t seen anything, yet.

the true good—and also freedom of the person, and therewith we shall enable it to be enjoyed in peace and quiet, with proper dignity of relations,

The complete subservience of the gentiles…

on the condition, of course, of strict observance of the laws established by us.

Yeah, and then what, Rabbi? This guy was a venerated rabbi in Israel. He’s dead now. Imagine if this were the final expression of the human story. We shall sit and eat while our slaves feed us. Such loftiness of spirit, huh? About what we might expect from the literal descendant of wilderness bandits practicing a uniquely primitive “religion.”

Notice the line: “…freedom of the person, and therewith we shall enable it to be enjoyed in peace and quiet…”

Jews in the United States were always completely free—a freedom they’ve always been able to enjoy in peace and quiet. And look what they’ve done with that freedom and peace and quiet. Our young men go off to die in wars, which the Jews foment for their own profit at the expense of our treasury for causes alien to ourselves. They’ve corrupted our legislatures and our judiciary and turned the institutions our ancestors built for our benefit into weapons against us. Through ruthless nepotism they’ve taken control of our media and filled our heads with lies. In the schools they teach our young to despise their own people. In the movies, they teach us that if we practice the same sort of nepotism they do, we are white supremacists. If we favor our own as they do, we are racists. Since their arrival at the turn of the 20th Century, Jews have worked tirelessly to stir racial hatred amongst us while they are the sole reason we are becoming a racial minority in our own country.

And still they scream about antisemitism and are using that imaginary persecution to keep young Jews firmly in the shtetl and to remove the one remaining vestige of the country our forefathers built and they’ve destroyed: our freedom of speech.

And in doing all that, they are doing what they must do in order to be Jews. The evil they have to commit (aided by the feckless cowardice of Dave), they will commit.

But, the Protocols ultimately fail, for, once they’ve achieved their slave state, there will be nothing left for them to “pull down and destroy.” At that instant, they will stop being Jews. Jewish supremacy is self-negating.

The tragedy, Dave, is that the whole world must be destroyed before the accursed Jehovah—the “ancient evil,” as Chaim Weizmann put it—is returned to the hell from which he came. Would that the European race reawaken its warrior spirit and rise, clear-pilled, before all is lost. Can Dave summon the courage?