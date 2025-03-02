Here is the exact exchange between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday.

Vice President Vance started it off:

Vance (to Zelensky): Do you think it is respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country? (He meant Ukraine, not Israel)

Zelensky (with arms folded): A lot of questions. Let’s start from the beginning. First of all, during the war, everybody has problems. Even you. But you have nice ocean (he nods his head at the room in general) and don’t feel now. But you will feel it in the future.

Trump (interrupting): You don’t know that.

Zelensky: God bless—

Trump: You don’t know that.

Zelensky: God bless—

Trump: Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.

Zelensky: I’m not telling you—

Trump: You’re in no postion to dictate that.

Zelensky: I’m—

Trump: Because you are in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel. We’re going to feel very good.

Zelensky (making an eyebrow-raising facial gesture; then, pointing to himself): You are going to feel influence.

Trump: We will feel very good and very strong.

Zelensky (still pointing to himself): I’m telling you, you will feel influence.