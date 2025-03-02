Yes, Zelensky Threatened Trump with Jewish Power
And made a chilling little prediction for the future of the United States
Here is the exact exchange between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday.
Vice President Vance started it off:
Vance (to Zelensky): Do you think it is respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country? (He meant Ukraine, not Israel)
Zelensky (with arms folded): A lot of questions. Let’s start from the beginning. First of all, during the war, everybody has problems. Even you. But you have nice ocean (he nods his head at the room in general) and don’t feel now. But you will feel it in the future.
Trump (interrupting): You don’t know that.
Zelensky: God bless—
Trump: You don’t know that.
Zelensky: God bless—
Trump: Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.
Zelensky: I’m not telling you—
Trump: You’re in no postion to dictate that.
Zelensky: I’m—
Trump: Because you are in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel. We’re going to feel very good.
Zelensky (making an eyebrow-raising facial gesture; then, pointing to himself): You are going to feel influence.
Trump: We will feel very good and very strong.
Zelensky (still pointing to himself): I’m telling you, you will feel influence.
Zelensky is predicting that the same devastation the Jews brought about in Ukraine they are going to bring about in the United States. In the end, he will be right.
Interesting. I could swear they started their destruction in at least 1913 or earlier. Medicine, income taxes, central banking, education boards. They've been looting "West Israel" ever since, by propaganda or bullet or Arkancide. The domestic results are astonishing. People are more retarded and diseased than ever. The average home in 1950 was only 1.5x the annual average salary and only one parent needed to work. Today a median priced home in the country is 10x the average working man's (or zher's) salary. Jewish CDC directors, Pfizer CEO, Moderna CEO, Blackrock CEO (I don't have time to name all the Jews behind covid) injected 4.5 Billion arms with death juice. A global poisoning of the well, if you will. Wonder what the real destruction will look like when it begins. All I saw were two Jewish actors with IMDB pages and that hillbilly VP (also with an IMDB page) acting in front of Jewish media to cover up for the previous day's Mossad influencer binder blunder of a Mossad Paedo who blackmailed most of the people involved in revealing that Mossad was behind it all.
US out. Britain in.
Never mind that all Western states are bankrupt and that pensioners are freezing to death and children go without lunch...sometimes dinner as well.
The money laundering scheme must go on.