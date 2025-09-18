What Should We Make of This Charlie Kirk Thing?
Who killed Charlie Kirk? How did they kill him? Why did they kill him? Did they even kill him?
I have to admit I am startled by the impact the news of the assassination of Charlie Kirk has had—is having. It seems to me this event is registering very far above where an event of this nature would normally register.
The real Charlie Kirk was actually assassinated.
True 78%
False 22% [I was surprised this number was so high, feeling sure of my choice. Now I’m not so sure.]
How was Charlie Kirk killed?
bullet to neck from far away 46%
bullet to neck from close range 44%
some other way 10% [we didn’t hear from anyone describing what they believed the other way was. I should have included a fourth option on this question for “he wasn’t killed” as I suspect many of those respondents who selected “b” in Q1 ended up here]
The responsibility lies primarily with
Tyler Robinson and/or associates 20%
[who here thinks Tyler Robinson was slated to be Lee Harvey Oswalded?]
the right / MAGA 0%
[no one cares what Jimmy Kimmel thinks]
the left / Antifa 1%
Israel / Mossad / Jews 77%
Trump / Russia / Pedos 2%
Which of the following comes closest to describing the true motive for the assassination.
views on transgendered 8%
support for Israel 3%
recent non-support for Israel 57%
stoking civil strife and confusion 15%
warning to others 17% [initially, I had “c” as my choice but ariadna’s argument changed me to an “e;” she made some powerful comments]
Right now, if I had to give an answer to the who, what, how, and why questions above, my confidence in my answers overall would be
certainty 9%
pretty sure 48%
could go either way 32%
not sure at all 10%
I basically have no idea 2%
How much do you trust our law enforcement entities to provide us with all the true facts eventually?
confident they will 0%
probably they will 3%
it's possible, I guess 5%
wouldn't count on it 41%
never happen 51%
How much do you trust our judiciary to ensure a just outcome in this case?
trust completely 0%
trust somewhat 3%
it's a toss-up 10%
doubt we'll see justice done 21%
no confidence at all 66%
How much do you trust the media in general to provide us with the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth regarding the Charlie Kirk assassination?
completely trust 1%
trust somewhat 2%
can't say one way or the other 0%
very little trust 11%
no trust whatsoever 86%
Check out the results for Q8. Ninety-seven percent of respondents had very little or no trust whatsoever that the media will give us the truth…LOL…97%!
If I had to speculate as to a reason why nobody—but, nobody—trusts the media, I would say it very likely stems from their relentless dishonesty. (Republican Rep. Randy Fine just made a mental note: introduce new bill first thing Monday, The Debunking Accusations the Media or News is Lying by Incarcerating Antisemites Real Soon Act (DAMN LIARS Act).
We can’t do worse at ferreting out the truth than what we’ve seen so far in the Epstein blackmail still-not-a-case. Thanks, everyone who voted.
The thing to keep in mind is to pay attention to what the Magician is distracting you from seeing.
Like many others commenting here, I've been surprised by the amount of attention this event has been getting.
But what else is going on?
The anniversary of 9/11 just passed with almost no attention - at a time when more and more people are questioning who was really behind that attack.
750,000 Gazans have just been told to evacuate Gaza City, and Israel has cut the internet and mobile phone service on their way in to invade.
The UK has just had unprecedented protests in support of nationalism and free speech.
Everyone seems to think the Charlie Kirk assassination is a turning point of some kind (and isn't it convenient that "his" organization organized to have that term planted in our heads well ahead of time)... but shouldn't the three events I've listed above be the real turning points?
I posted these two comments on another site. I have not changed my opinion so here they are:
1.
Mossad case officer identified only as ‘Michael.’ While explaining Israel’s extensive covert action and disinformation campaign vis-à-vis the infamous ‘Lebanon Pager Plot,’ Michael said:
“We create a pretend world… We are a global production company. We write the screenplay, we’re the directors, we’re the producers, we’re the main actors, and the world is our stage.”
So, among the actors the global production company hires is a young, uneducated but ambitious revival tent crier whom they see as a promising Shabbos Goy. They pump huge funds into creating a “movement” he is to lead among the volatile college demographic that must be “educated” to “bless Israel” so God may bless them.
He is not so stupid that he does not know who subsidizes him, in fact he states that Turning Point would not exist without Horowitz, and he knows that he is expected to recite his lines in the script, which he does obediently for years to his everlasting shame (e.g., no genocide in Gaza, USS Liberty attack by Israel a “conspiracy theory”).
He was, however, either incredibly stupid or self-conceited, or both, to think he could start improvising here and there to play to the gallery, and get away with it.
He was indeed too stupid to understand that that the judaic global production company does not produce Commedia dell’Arte with room for improvisation, but “auteur” films with strict script and general artistic control. The stakes are very high and so is the price any erratic actor will pay for transgressions. It’s not just “you’ll never work in this town again,” but you will not breathe again.
Did he think that complaining about the “pressure” he was under and mentioning being afraid that Israel could kill him might function as a deterrent? On the contrary, it helped the “global company” send a message, without stating it, that this is the punishment to be meted out to “rodef.” Also, if you sell yourself out, then stay bought. The contract, once agreed to, is not negotiable.
2.
I consider Kirk an opportunist who suddenly came up to a fork in the road and with reckless self-confidence decided he was smart enough to get away with adopting Yogi Berra’s recommendation and … take both paths. By that I mean that he had until late molded himself into a loyal Trump propagandist, promoting all Trump’s positions without a hiccup. Then the wind shifted and the waves upon which he had been surfing changed direction. His own followers were listening to the likes of Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and others and were beginning to grumble against those they were supposed to “bless” in order to be blessed by God.
I don’t for a moment buy the spiel of Kirk beginning a “spiritual transformation.”
He thought that he could have his cake and eat it: he would throw his followers a few crumbs by dissing the ADL, even the Mossad, while holding strong on Israel’s right to “exist” (i.e., genocide), the utmost evil of Islam, etc. and above all worship Trump. Like the Hollywood movies of old in which a couple could be shown in bed as long as they had one foot on the floor.
He was so sure he had the right formula that he presumed to advise his idol, Trump, and opine on attacking Iran. Advising him that attacking Iran would not play well!!! If Trump needed to gauge the pulse of the greatest nation ever that he was making ever greater, he would grab it by the pulse himself! Kirk was so dense that Trump had to call him and tell him specifically to stop talking about Epstein.
The best POTUS ever must have realized at that point that he wouldn’t have to put up with that fool much longer, that the irritation of having to admit that he, the greatest POTUS ever, owed (!) the upstart loudmouth anything for his election would cease. The irritant would be removed. In a little while he would have the pleasure of calling the prepossessing carnival barker a martyr and give him a posthumous medal.
And so it went.