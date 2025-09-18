Odysseus Unsheathed

Anna Cordelia
3d

The thing to keep in mind is to pay attention to what the Magician is distracting you from seeing.

Like many others commenting here, I've been surprised by the amount of attention this event has been getting.

But what else is going on?

The anniversary of 9/11 just passed with almost no attention - at a time when more and more people are questioning who was really behind that attack.

750,000 Gazans have just been told to evacuate Gaza City, and Israel has cut the internet and mobile phone service on their way in to invade.

The UK has just had unprecedented protests in support of nationalism and free speech.

Everyone seems to think the Charlie Kirk assassination is a turning point of some kind (and isn't it convenient that "his" organization organized to have that term planted in our heads well ahead of time)... but shouldn't the three events I've listed above be the real turning points?

ariadna's avatar
ariadna
3d

I posted these two comments on another site. I have not changed my opinion so here they are:

1.

Mossad case officer identified only as ‘Michael.’ While explaining Israel’s extensive covert action and disinformation campaign vis-à-vis the infamous ‘Lebanon Pager Plot,’ Michael said:

“We create a pretend world… We are a global production company. We write the screenplay, we’re the directors, we’re the producers, we’re the main actors, and the world is our stage.”

So, among the actors the global production company hires is a young, uneducated but ambitious revival tent crier whom they see as a promising Shabbos Goy. They pump huge funds into creating a “movement” he is to lead among the volatile college demographic that must be “educated” to “bless Israel” so God may bless them.

He is not so stupid that he does not know who subsidizes him, in fact he states that Turning Point would not exist without Horowitz, and he knows that he is expected to recite his lines in the script, which he does obediently for years to his everlasting shame (e.g., no genocide in Gaza, USS Liberty attack by Israel a “conspiracy theory”).

He was, however, either incredibly stupid or self-conceited, or both, to think he could start improvising here and there to play to the gallery, and get away with it.

He was indeed too stupid to understand that that the judaic global production company does not produce Commedia dell’Arte with room for improvisation, but “auteur” films with strict script and general artistic control. The stakes are very high and so is the price any erratic actor will pay for transgressions. It’s not just “you’ll never work in this town again,” but you will not breathe again.

Did he think that complaining about the “pressure” he was under and mentioning being afraid that Israel could kill him might function as a deterrent? On the contrary, it helped the “global company” send a message, without stating it, that this is the punishment to be meted out to “rodef.” Also, if you sell yourself out, then stay bought. The contract, once agreed to, is not negotiable.

2.

I consider Kirk an opportunist who suddenly came up to a fork in the road and with reckless self-confidence decided he was smart enough to get away with adopting Yogi Berra’s recommendation and … take both paths. By that I mean that he had until late molded himself into a loyal Trump propagandist, promoting all Trump’s positions without a hiccup. Then the wind shifted and the waves upon which he had been surfing changed direction. His own followers were listening to the likes of Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and others and were beginning to grumble against those they were supposed to “bless” in order to be blessed by God.

I don’t for a moment buy the spiel of Kirk beginning a “spiritual transformation.”

He thought that he could have his cake and eat it: he would throw his followers a few crumbs by dissing the ADL, even the Mossad, while holding strong on Israel’s right to “exist” (i.e., genocide), the utmost evil of Islam, etc. and above all worship Trump. Like the Hollywood movies of old in which a couple could be shown in bed as long as they had one foot on the floor.

He was so sure he had the right formula that he presumed to advise his idol, Trump, and opine on attacking Iran. Advising him that attacking Iran would not play well!!! If Trump needed to gauge the pulse of the greatest nation ever that he was making ever greater, he would grab it by the pulse himself! Kirk was so dense that Trump had to call him and tell him specifically to stop talking about Epstein.

The best POTUS ever must have realized at that point that he wouldn’t have to put up with that fool much longer, that the irritation of having to admit that he, the greatest POTUS ever, owed (!) the upstart loudmouth anything for his election would cease. The irritant would be removed. In a little while he would have the pleasure of calling the prepossessing carnival barker a martyr and give him a posthumous medal.

And so it went.

