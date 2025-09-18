I have to admit I am startled by the impact the news of the assassination of Charlie Kirk has had—is having. It seems to me this event is registering very far above where an event of this nature would normally register.

Here are the results of the polls. I totally screwed up the settings. It was late. I was tired. But I had the polls so that the totals would be visible to visitors whether they voted or not, but then, just before I posted them, it suddenly looked like I’d forgotten to make the totals visible, so I went back through and closed them all thinking I was opening them. Then posted them. Like I said. It was late. But the worst part is, for some reason, if you try to correct your mistake and make the totals visible, it resets the whole thing. So…

I closed the polls, took the tallies and posted them below.

My personal choices are in italics below. By the way, two of my choices changed throughout the day due to my conversations with you guys, which was the point of this in the first place.

The real Charlie Kirk was actually assassinated. True 78% False 22% [I was surprised this number was so high, feeling sure of my choice. Now I’m not so sure.]

How was Charlie Kirk killed? bullet to neck from far away 46% bullet to neck from close range 44% some other way 10% [we didn’t hear from anyone describing what they believed the other way was. I should have included a fourth option on this question for “he wasn’t killed” as I suspect many of those respondents who selected “b” in Q1 ended up here]

The responsibility lies primarily with Tyler Robinson and/or associates 20%

[who here thinks Tyler Robinson was slated to be Lee Harvey Oswalded?] the right / MAGA 0% [no one cares what Jimmy Kimmel thinks] the left / Antifa 1% Israel / Mossad / Jews 77% Trump / Russia / Pedos 2%

Which of the following comes closest to describing the true motive for the assassination. views on transgendered 8% support for Israel 3% recent non-support for Israel 57% stoking civil strife and confusion 15% warning to others 17% [initially, I had “c” as my choice but ariadna’s argument changed me to an “e;” she made some powerful comments]

Right now, if I had to give an answer to the who, what, how, and why questions above, my confidence in my answers overall would be certainty 9% pretty sure 48% could go either way 32% not sure at all 10% I basically have no idea 2% How much do you trust our law enforcement entities to provide us with all the true facts eventually? confident they will 0% probably they will 3% it's possible, I guess 5% wouldn't count on it 41% never happen 51% How much do you trust our judiciary to ensure a just outcome in this case? trust completely 0% trust somewhat 3% it's a toss-up 10% doubt we'll see justice done 21% no confidence at all 66% How much do you trust the media in general to provide us with the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth regarding the Charlie Kirk assassination? completely trust 1% trust somewhat 2% can't say one way or the other 0% very little trust 11% no trust whatsoever 86%

Check out the results for Q8. Ninety-seven percent of respondents had very little or no trust whatsoever that the media will give us the truth…LOL…97%!

If I had to speculate as to a reason why nobody—but, nobody—trusts the media, I would say it very likely stems from their relentless dishonesty. (Republican Rep. Randy Fine just made a mental note: introduce new bill first thing Monday, The Debunking Accusations the Media or News is Lying by Incarcerating Antisemites Real Soon Act (DAMN LIARS Act).

We can’t do worse at ferreting out the truth than what we’ve seen so far in the Epstein blackmail still-not-a-case. Thanks, everyone who voted.

If you’ve been debating the Kirk assassination or have a strong opinion on one of the questions above or have a completely different take, leave your thoughts in the comments below. Take your rightful place in the hive mind.

This could be a long night. We may need coffee.

