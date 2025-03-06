I once knew a woman named Barbara who, if she saw me reading the local paper, would say, oh, what’s my horoscope? And I would read it to her. It was stuff like: being late for an appointment today might cause strains in a relationship. And she would respond, oh that’s so true! I was late to pick Marcel up this morning and he got really angry. Sometimes, if I was feeling like a brat, I’d read her other signs than hers. There was never any difference. Oh my God, she, a Gemini, would exclaim after I’d read her Pisces. That couldn’t be more on the money!

All things considered, the horoscope played a positive role in Barbara’s life, it seemed to me at the time. It shuffled things up enough (Today, you might want to indulge a little. OMG, yes! Let’s have margaritas for lunch!) to add interest to her life and there was always some vague good advice in every sign: yeah, it might improve your relationships if you listen to others more.

But is there any validity to the idea that the position of the stars at the moment of your birth (which, as seen from the earth, was actually where they were thousands of years earlier) has some bearing on the events in your life or on your personality? No, of course not. Even more preposterous is the idea that some “mystic” can “interpret” that position and then has the power to give you some special knowledge about yourself.

A woman named Grace once told me that she had an uncanny propensity for looking at the clock when it was exactly 11:11. No, I told her, if you glance at the clock randomly, then, over time, adjusting for sleep patterns, the times you glance at the clock will be roughly equal. You will glance at the clock when it is 10:43 about the same number of times as you do when it is 11:11. But there is something memorable about the time 11:11 and there is nothing memorable about 10:43, so you instantly forget the times you look when it is 10:43. But you remember the times you look when it is 11:11 so it just seems as if you have an uncanny propensity for looking at the clock when it is 11:11.

She became chagrined at my explanation and I regretted making it. She wanted to believe she had this uncanny propensity for looking at the clock when it was 11:11. She wanted to live in a spiritual, mystical world. My explanation had killed a bit of magic in her life.

Is this a message from the Universe?

When I went online to get the image of 11:11 for this post, I discovered Grace was far from the only person on the planet with a special relationship to 11:11. Quora has scads of earnest testimonies from the gosh-golly crowd verifying the magical power of 11:11.

Listen, people, there is nothing magical about 11:11. It is just a number with the same “spiritual power” as 11:12 or 10:43.

There are a lot of people who object to the idea that all knowledge ultimately derives from our five senses. Some knowledge is of spiritual origin, they say, or we know things in some other way than through sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch. I disagree, but first let me say that I do sympathize.

In the first place, our senses from the very beginning have been treacherous. The very first sense to come online—the sense of touch—gave us a false sense of place even in the womb. It told us we were the center of the universe. And from then on, from birth until death, our other senses conspire to reinforce that lie.

Just look around. Even right now your senses tell you you are the center of the universe. The coffee cup on my desk, the tree outside my window—all are objects observed by the observer—me—at the center of them all. And why not? Why shouldn’t I be the center of the universe? What difference does it make to the objects around me if I am? No difference whatsoever, except then I come to a particular object called you. You are also observing me. And you are observing me from the center of the universe!

Well, as any good Euclidean can tell you, there can only be one center of the universe. So, I have to kill you. But, oh no! Look at this. There is a whole shitload of you. And even if I could, I’m not sure I even want to kill you because you are rather fascinating, in fact—particularly you over there with whom I can make more of us.

The relationship we have with the objects in our world is the foundation of what we call Science. The relationship we have with the humans in our world is the foundation of what we call Art. The relationship we have with the each other as individuals is the foundation of what we call Religion. All human experience falls within one of these three realms, which are mutually exclusive.

When we grow out of babyhood, we “socialize.” We learn to modify what our senses are telling us—to understand and take account of their error. We learn to tell the difference by sight between a coffee cup and a human being and understand that our relationships with the two are fundamentally different. We learn that with humans, we need to share our centrality. This is called becoming an adult.

Becoming an adult requires work and can be difficult and unpleasant. It is an obstacle to ecstasy. It’s constraining. But it is a higher state than babyhood because it acts in terms of the world as it really is—participates more fully in reality. Because, really, we aren’t the centers of the universe. The difficulty and unpleasantness and drudgery of this process, particularly when so many of our fellow humans are such dicks, is the second reason I sympathize with the attraction to mysticism.

Mystics pretend to do away with this unpleasant, onerous constraint and initiate the novice into an exciting, mysterious, and effortless world of magic and titillation. I can help you enter a special world of knowers, they claim. I can teach you how to free yourself from the tyranny of sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell.

But, you’ll notice, the spiritualist still operates within the framework of the sensual world. Shamanism is an ancient method of healing, they say. But “ancient” presupposes the knowledge of time—knowledge gained through our sensual perception of movement through space. “Healing” presupposes the knowledge of our bodies, something we know by the perception of our own actions in the sensual world. “Spiritual knowledge” still derives from sensual knowledge.

Moreover, the mystics appeal to the world of the five senses to maintain their spiritual, non-sensual claims.

The scryer stares into her crystal ball. Ah, I see your grandfather, she says.

Grandpa! you exclaim.

He’s telling you to give me a thousand dollars.

Really, Grandpa, you ask warily? How do I know it’s really you and not some other old dead person pretending to be you?

Now the mystic will never say, oh, I just asked my spirit animal and it confirmed it’s really your grandfather. No, that would carry no weight. She will say, instead, if you are really Craig’s dead grandfather, rap on the table three times. <rap><rap<>rap> See? You heard the proof.

Gosh, Madame Phlegmgristle, it really is true. Do you take CashApp?

In other words, spiritual “knowledge” is still sensually derived and spiritualism as another way of knowing outside the five senses is a load of bunk.

And I say all this as someone who believes absolutely that there is such a thing as communication with the dead—or, at least, from the dead. And, I believe that demons actually exist. But no Ouija board ever convinced me of either fact. My own experiences—knowledge I gained through my five senses—did. (Here is the 6000-word story of one of those experiences, which occurred in Baltimore, the birthplace, as it turns out, of the Ouija board.)

For my non-American readers, this is a Ouija (WEE-gee) board. It’s the high-water mark of American mysticism. It came (comes?) with a pointer thing that rests on felt so it slides easily on the polished wood board. Everyone at a séance rests their fingers lightly on the pointer WITH NO ONE SURREPTITIOUSLY INFLUENCING IT and they ask the spirits questions. The spirits then answer the questions by pushing the pointer around the board. These things actually work. If you hover over this image and are an exceptional human being, the spirits will send you your own personal message from The Beyond.

(I’m getting to how this is important to gentiles yearning to be free, I promise.)

But wait, someone says, there are some things you just know outside of the five senses. Love and true friendship, for example, are things you sense some other way, they might say. Well, let’s look at that.

Aristotle’s definition of true friendship is “mutually recognized good will” and I think that’s a cracking good, as the Brits say, definition. What it means is that if I know that you are absolutely on my side and you know I know it, and you know I am absolutely on your side and I know you know it, then we have a true friendship—a truly rare thing.

It’s like this: if I do something exceedingly stupid, I might get angry at myself, curse myself out, call myself a stupid idiot, and kick my own ass up and down the street, but down deep I know I’m still on my side. I’m angry because of the harm I did to someone I very much care about. Likewise, if you are a true friend and I do something exceedingly stupid, you might get angry at me, curse me out, call me names, and kick my ass, but deep down we both know you are still on my side. Think how exceedingly rare (and valuable) that is.

And where does the knowledge of our mutual good will come from? A Ouija board? Tarot cards? The stars? A ghost dance? Never. It comes from observing each other’s actions over time. Listening to each other’s words. Feeling each other’s embrace. That’s how we “sense” true love or true friendship. This “spiritual” knowledge is absolutely derived through our five senses. Yay, for our five senses.

Or, someone else might ask, what about when you get the feeling that your child is in danger and you look into the nursery just in time to stop a python from grabbing the sleeping baby? Or, how about when someone decides at the last minute not to board a plane and the plane subsequently crashes? Or, how about the man who is given two weeks to live, says a prayer to St. God, makes a miraculous recovery, and then goes on to live another 40 years?

All these are variations on the 11:11 fallacy. The millions of times a day parents around the world look in uneventfully on sleeping babies, the hundreds of times a day people at the last minute don’t board planes that then arrive safely at their destinations, the millions of people a year who are given two weeks to live, pray non-stop for two weeks, then die—these don’t make the news. That’s all.

There is no supernatural world. If it exists, even if it is a demon, it is part of the natural world. There are no miracles. If it happened, then it wasn’t impossible for it to happen.

So, when it comes to the five senses, trust, but modify as needed if you want to act in terms of the world as it really is. The mystic, by “de-throning” the senses, makes it impossible, to the extent the mysticism is taken to the extreme, to act in terms of the world as it really is—to act rationally. And if there is anything we can use as a people, it is a big dose of rational behavior amongst us.

Consider those unfortunates who fail to modify their senses—who fail to “share” their centrality with everyone else. They are what we call psychopaths and sociopaths. In extreme cases, they present a threat to others and we take steps to remove the threat. But we don’t cast spells, or wear charms, or light candles to protect ourselves from them. We take real steps. We lock them up.

Take any mystic and put them in mortal danger at the hands of a psychopath and give them the choice between locking the psychopath up or seeking protection by performing a voodoo ritual with a voodoo doll. They will opt for the former every time.

And that brings us to what all this means for freedom-yearning gentiles.

Among the peoples of the world there was one group who took the psychopath’s failure to share centrality and adopted it (or, rather, had it imposed) at the group level. I’m talking, of course, of the Chosen People—the Jews.

It should be abundantly clear that the very concept of a “chosen people” is overtly pathological. It’s the group equivalent of the individual psychopath who demands for himself sole possession of the center of the universe—the psychopath for whom no crime is so vile that he won’t commit it in his megalomaniac and radically irrational demand to be the sole possessor of the centrality.

Deuteronomy, the founding document of Judaism, makes this obscene insanity explicit:

When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be tributaries unto thee, and they shall serve thee. And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands, thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and the little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil thereof, shalt thou take unto thyself; and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD thy God hath given thee. Thus shalt thou do unto all the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations. But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth:

No more appalling words were ever written.

And yet, Christians have been lugging this poisonous hatred—right there in black and white—back and forth to church every Sunday for centuries. What can explain that? Can’t they read, for crying out loud?

Christians worship this monstrous god and it’s had an effect. Today, we describe ourselves, ludicrously, as “Judeo-Christians,” and aside from the Jews themselves, there is no more guilty, dangerous, treacherous, murderous, amoral, and hated people on the planet than the people of the Christian West.

And these are my people.

In the video above (it starts at about :50) those are Americans you hear speaking in accents as flat as the Great Plains. Light ‘em up, he says referring to a group of Iraqi men in civilian clothes—some with weapons—standing on a street corner in their city, in their country—talking. The gunner on the helicopter from which this video was taken hesitates. Perhaps he still has enough humanity left to recoil instinctively from committing cold-blooded murder. C’mon, says his superior. Light ‘em up. And you hear the gun spitting out death—bullets that will cut a man in half. The gunship is so far away the men on the ground aren’t even aware it is there. The bullets travel faster than the sound of the gunfire and so the men are standing there and suddenly the head of the guy you are talking to explodes and then you hear the gunfire. Only a few are left alive and are trying to drag themselves, wounded, out of the street. Keep shoot’n says the guy who sounds just like the guys I went to high school with. A man is still crawling, trying to get to safety. Another man runs out to help him and the American says, keep shoot’n. And both men are blown into pieces. I know us. I know us to be good people. And yet, my senses are telling me something totally different.

And not just me—every single one of us. The atrocities we are committing around the world are plain as day to those with eyes to see. What’s wrong with our eyes? Why can’t we see those men—who never did anything to us and were no threat to us—being brutally murdered by us in their own city? What’s wrong with our ears? Why can’t we hear our brother say light ‘em up?

Perhaps we are rendered senseless by extreme mysticism. It’s just a theory I’m working on, but perhaps Christianity itself is nothing but mysticism—a mysticism that has dominated our culture for two thousand years and has turned our entire civilization into the gosh-golly crowd.

Think about it. We are to have faith in things unseen, Christianity tells us. We are to believe in miracles, and we are to communicate with unseen beings, and there is life after death, and there are magic books with special powers, and there were special mediums more than two thousand years ago called prophets who are informed by the spirit world what the United States’ foreign policy should be in the year 2025. Christianity, when you think about it, is bursting at the seams with mysticism.

That’s how Christians can lug the depraved hatreds of the psychopathic slaughter-god back and forth to church every Sunday and remain utterly blind to the text right in front of their eyes. They’ve de-throned their senses and enthroned a supernatural world of magic books and beings in the stars. They’ve made themselves the gosh-golly crowd—the perfect marks for Rabbi Phlegmgristle and the Talmudic supremacist cabal. (And, by the way, you may never step foot in a church in your entire life, consciously eschew Christianity, and still be a fully stupefied, culturally Christian Westerner, replacing “salvation,” for example, with “equality.”)

We desperately need a religious revolution if we are to stand up again as free, rational, and strong Western men and women with a future for posterity.

Buy me a coffee? Thanks!

In the introduction to his Novum Organum, the book that launched the scientific revolution, Sir Francis Bacon describes his new approach to the study of the physical world around us as “restoring the senses to their former rank.” Prior to Bacon, since Aristotle (that was two millennia!), science had operated under the teleological principle—that is to say, scientific phenomena were explained by ascertaining their purpose. The reason it rains is to make the grass grow. Thus, there was no need to discover low pressure systems.

Like mysticism’s and Christianity’s relation to religious truth, teleology dethroned the senses and left science at the mercy of human conjecture and fantasy with no separation between Science and Art or Science and Religion and thus no way to establish a solid foundation for scientific progress. It seems silly to us now—post-Bacon—to claim the reason it rains is to make the grass grow, but it made perfect sense to Aristotle, who was a very smart guy, and every other human on the planet for the next two thousand years. Even to this day, teleological explanations for physical phenomena still pop up now and then among the especially stupid. Pastor John Hagee, for example, the leading Christian Zionist in the country, explained the devastation of Hurricane Katrina by offering the teleological explanation that it happened because God wanted to punish New Orleans for being tolerant to homosexuals. What a rank buffoon that guy is.

Francis Bacon replaced the senses on their throne and the scientific revolution he launched continues to dazzle us with its successes. We need to do the same with our religious and political (artistic) understanding.

Our senses tell us that we belong to our families and our families belong to us. That makes the family the fundamental building block of society Our duty to our families thus supersedes any duty, for example, to our personal bank accounts or to help the Jews steal Palestine from the Palestinians. (There is a reason that when the criminal ideologues seized power in Russia in 1917 they set out to destroy the very concept of family.)

Our senses tell us we belong to our race (which is really a very large, extended family) and our race belongs to us, and our duty to the well-being of our racial kin supersedes any “religious” or “moral” duty we have to any other racial group (especially one avowedly dedicated to our destruction).

Our senses guide us in our yearning for love—especially in its creative, eternal form, between a man and a woman—the pinnacle of human experience and the gateway to the divine ecstasy.

It seems to me that only by rejecting mysticism in all its forms and restoring the five senses to their former rank can we free ourselves of the debilitating impediments that conjecture and fantasy present to our religious, social, and political progress. Thus, in my view, the serious mystic is either a charlatan or a fool and, in either case, a pox on us—a serious obstacle to freeing ourselves from the grip of the psychopathic slaughter-god.