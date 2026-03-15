When you make the decision to write bluntly—honestly—about the world’s foremost problem, the international Jew, you begin a journey of discovery. And part of that discovery is the discovery that no matter how much you discover, there is always more.

No matter how many times you’ve exclaimed to yourself, my God, they were behind that barbarity, too? you will make the same exclamation again. No matter how many times your eyes have opened wide in surprise and you’ve said, Jesus, they committed that assassination, too? You will say it again. That war, too? That betrayal, too? That subterfuge, too? That calamity, too? That depravity, too? That atrocity, too? That genocide, too?

It’s like driving down a highway alongside which is a row of telephone poles and as long as you keep driving the poles keep coming. It becomes monotonous to the point of mind-numbing. For the writer and, I fear, for the reader: outrage fatigue begins to set in.

And so you want to give yourself a break from the endless atrocities the Jews have inflicted on the gentiles; you look up from your research at the world around you. But the outrages just don’t quit.

Here’s the outrage I’m looking at right now as I write.

I’m sitting outside a US military recruiting station in a Dallas suburb. It opens in 25 minutes. I’m wearing my USS Liberty cap. On the back of the cap is embroidered the date, June 8, 1967. That was the date, of course, on which our “ally,” Israel, knowingly and deliberately attacked an unarmed US Navy surveillance ship in international waters in an effort to false flag the US into declaring war on Egypt. The goal was to sink the ship with no survivors, then blame Egypt.

Nearby, our “enemy,” Russia, had its own ship. The Russians were watching the events unfold and offered assistance to rescue American sailors in the water.

They were waved off by the American command so that Israel could continue strafing the lifeboats.

After I wrote the above, the guy who owns Aderet, the restaurant next door to the recruiting station, arrived for work. It was just after 9:00 a.m. I was seated at a picnic table in front of his restaurant, so I asked whether it was okay to smoke there. He said yes. He asked whether the RV parked there were mine and I told him it was. He offered me a drink on the house. Coke, Dr. Pepper, or Perrier. Perrier, I said, thanking him for the kindness.

My RV was parked where the white car is parked with the Aaron Bushnell mural facing the camera here.

He lit a cigarette, himself, and we smoked and talked. He said his name was Roni and, as it turned out, the restaurant was kosher. I asked him whether he were Jewish. Yes, he said. From Israel. Formerly IDF deployed in Gaza, he offered. Indeed, he had a pronounced accent and, later, exchanged greetings in Hebrew with what appeared to be a prospective customer who happened along. When I asked him, Roni, who appeared to be no older than 40-45 at the most, said the restaurant had been in business 16 years. It was to open that day at 11:00 a.m.

Roni and I talked maybe 45 minutes. We talked about the attack on Iran (fully justified to free the Iranian people and in America’s best interests), October 7 (he had friends at the music festival and could assure me that the mass rapes, the slicing off of Jewesses’ breasts, the 40 beheaded babies, the babies baked in ovens, the scores of incinerated cars by paragliding Palestinians—all of it was 100 percent true), the genocide in Gaza (there isn’t one), American involvement in the Middle East (necessary, because we’re the leaders of the free world), Theodor Herzl’s Uganda plan (there is a famous song in Israel called Uganda Uganda), and more. And, even though it isn’t remotely a religious question where someone lives, he stated it as a matter of fact that God gave Palestine to the Jews 3,500 years ago.

In the end, everything Roni said was precisely what we’ve all heard many times before. IDF is the most moral army in the world, the IDF soldiers hand out candy to Palestinian children, the IDF always gives residents notice of impending strikes, and so on. In other words, I could have made his assertions—rote talking points—for him; nothing he said sounded like something someone would say who was recounting their actual experiences. Odd.

Shortly thereafter it began raining and I left.

However, as I mulled over my interaction with Roni, there were several other oddities that presented themselves.

Roni showed up around 9:00 a.m. and unlocked the front door of the restaurant with a key. That’s when we first exchanged greetings. My back was to his vehicle, but it was something like a black SUV. He began unloading things from the vehicle and used a hand truck to wheel them into the restaurant. At this point, I wasn’t paying much attention to him as I was more interested in who it was going in and out of the military recruiting station.

Let me stick in as an aside here that I was in a heavily Jewish part of Dallas—Addison, Texas. Addison is the central hub for the sizable Jewish community in the Far North Dallas area and is directly adjacent to an eruv. For the hour and a half I was there, some two dozen persons entered or exited the recruiting station. Almost all of them were wearing military uniforms and they all pressed the entry code to open the door. In other words, none appeared to be a prospective recruit. Also, typically, armed forces recruiting centers have four separate doors for the four separate branches of the military. This one only had the one.

I only saw the items Roni was carting into the restaurant out of the corner of my eye. They appeared to be hard black plastic cases. I can’t think of anything a restaurant typically uses that arrives in anything other than cardboard boxes and the like.

Moreover, as a former owner of restaurants in New York City, I find it a little odd that the owner would be the sole employee arriving to open for business within an hour or that he would find the time to talk to a total stranger about geopolitics for 45 minutes on the sidewalk out front.

Also odd was when he asked me whether I’d like something to drink “on the house” and, when I said yes, he stood in the door of the restaurant and appeared to look toward what I assumed was some sort of display cooler and listed what he had available. Three choices and he still needed to look to see what they were? If your restaurant offered only Coke, Dr. Pepper, and Perrier, wouldn’t you sort of know that by heart?

Just up the road from Addison, Texas, is the Raytheon plant in McKinney, Texas, one of many Raytheon locations around the world.

Raytheon is in the war business and moved its headquarters from Boston to Washington, DC in 2022 to be closer to its primary customer, the US government, which accounts for 60 percent of its sales. Europe accounts for another 20 percent. Raytheon’s main product is the Patriot system.

Raytheon has settled billions of dollars in fines for bribing foreign governments, for example, Qatar’s. In the United States, we call bribes “campaign contributions.” In the last election cycle, Raytheon paid out $3,873,115 in “contributions” to various US politicians, parties, and committees. Donald Trump, alone, received $236,983. Raytheon’s stock price has doubled since Trump took office. Ka-ching.

Murderous Raytheon is an American success story. Its major stockholders are State St, Blackrock, and Vanguard. They are not your neighbors. They are Masters of the Universe. Raytheon has a market capitalization of over a quarter of a trillion dollars. Last year its net profit was around $8.5 billion.

Out of that $8.5 billion, Raytheon slid $13.5 million from its new headquarters in Virginia across the river to K Street, Where the World Shops for Senators. That $13.5 million ensures the $8.5 billion money spigot stays open. Call it a 63,000 percent ROI. All the Raytheon executives must have been business majors.

Laughing out loud.

The Raytheon facility in McKinney is involved in the surveillance and sensor part of the slaughter industry. It employs around 3,000 people in the McKinney area. Around the corner from the Raytheon plant is another military recruitment office. That makes it convenient for the people in McKinney to offer the slaughter-god both their labor and their kids.

Literally just behind this building is the enormous Raytheon plant.

I parked my RV with its Aaron Bushnell mural in front of the entrance to the recruiting office in McKinney as I had in Addison. That giant mural of Aaron parked right there tells every prospective recruit who approaches, hey, kid, look. Not every American is a drooling money-hungry ignorant slave. Here was one soldier who acted nobly, who transcended the perversion of his Christian Zionist upbringing in Raytheon’s home state of Massachusetts. Here was a man of honor. Here is your brother.

As I sat there in front of the McKinney military recruitment center, I watched a very pretty—truly beautiful—blonde girl, probably 18-19 years old, arrive with, I’m assuming, her mother. While her mother was reading some of the information on the door to the Navy recruiter, the young woman kept glancing at the mural on the RV—at Aaron Bushnell, at the slogan, “I will no longer be complicit in genocide.” Please, dear God (a real one), let this mural give her second thoughts. Later, she and her mother came back out. They walked halfway back to their car. Stopped. Appeared to be arguing. Almost started to go back in, then went to their car—the mother seemingly angrily—and left.

Maybe God answered my prayer.

When you make an appeal to men to take up arms to join others in an effort to kill people they never met or to be killed by them, there are several ways to make that appeal. One way is to appeal to a transcendent, ennobling honor, as King Henry V did in a famous speech in Shakespeare’s Henry V.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; For he to-day that sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile, This day shall gentle his condition: And gentlemen in England now a-bed Shall think themselves accursed they were not here, And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day!

Another way is to offer cash, which is how State St and Blackrock and Vanguard do it.

From a US military recruitment web page. Notice how the recruiters have the flexibility to increase the enticement. Imagine how many kids, whose families are mired in the impoverished America of State St and Blackrock and Vanguard, sign on to help their struggling families and end up losing their lives. Pure fucking outrage.

In other words, these military recruitment centers aren’t recruiting soldiers, they are hiring mercenaries. The money-worshipping “Christian” cattle are paying their own children to go die for the Jews.

Except for Aaron Bushnell, we couldn’t be more contemptible and the outrages just keep coming.

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