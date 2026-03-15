Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

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Craig Nelsen's avatar
Craig Nelsen
16h

Also, I was wearing my USS Liberty cap and I'm sure both Roni and the prospective customer who happened by are very familiar with that story. The prospective customer, though ostensibly asking Roni about kosher restaurants in the area, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Roni facing me as they talked. Neither mentioned it or appeared to notice my USS Liberty cap, though they certainly both did.

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Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
7h

That's amazing that you might have saved that young blonde woman from a life as a mercenary. St. Bushnell works in mysterious ways.

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