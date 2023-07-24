In 1924, with Germany prostrate and groaning under the abuses of the heavily Jewish Weimer Republic, with the ongoing genocide of Christians at the hands of Bolshevik Jews already claiming millions of victims in Russia, with the foreign policies of both Great Britain and the United States now serving Zionist interests, and with the mysterious death of Lord Northridge at the age of 57 having delivered the last great gentile-controlled, English-language newspaper with global influence, The Times of London, into Zionist control just two years prior, a book was published titled You Gentiles. It was written by a Jewish writer and ardent Zionist named Maurice Samuels and included the following:

The Jew, whose lack of contact with your world had made him ineffective, becomes effective. The vial is uncorked, the genius is out. His enmity to your way of life was tacit before. Today it is manifest and active. He cannot help himself: he cannot be different from himself: no more can you. It is futile to tell him: "Hands off!" He is not his own master, but the servant of his lifewill. For when he brings into your world his passionately earnest, sinisterly earnest righteousness, absolute righteousness, and, speaking in your languages and through your institutions, scatters distrust of yourselves through the most sensitive of you, he is working against your spirit. You gentiles do not seek or need or understand social justice as an ultimate ideal. This is not your nature. Your world must so be fashioned as to give you the maximum of play, adventure, laughter, animal-lyricism. Your institutions frame themselves to this end: your countries and ideals flourish most gloriously when they serve this end most freely. All ideas of social justice must be subservient to this consideration: the Game first—then ultimate justice only as it can serve the Game.… We Jews, we, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers for ever. Nothing that you will do will meet our needs and demands. We will forever destroy because we need a world of our own, a God-world, which it is not in your nature to build. Beyond all temporary alliances with this or that faction lies the ultimate split in nature and destiny, the enmity between the Game and God. But those of us who fail to understand that truth will always be found in alliance with your rebellious factions, until disillusionment comes. The wretched fate which scattered us through your midst has thrust this unwelcome role upon us.

Anti-Semitism is any resistence to the destruction Maurice Samuels describes above. Outside the occasional schoolboy absent-mindedly doodling a swastika on his notebook, actual bigotry against Jews is non-existent. The purpose of the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism rolled out by the Biden administration in May is really a strategy to prevent gentiles waking up to the destruction that lies ahead. From the announcement:

This strategy includes over 100 new actions the Administration will take to raise awareness of antisemitism and its threat to American democracy, protect Jewish communities, reverse the normalization of antisemitism, and build cross-community solidarity.

In other words, the people who stole the last election are using the power they’ve seized to amplify the threat from something that doesn’t exist to something they’ve already destroyed and no longer exists. The “normalization of anti-Semitism” means the growing public awareness, thanks to efforts like this blog and many others, of the real, mortal threat we face—they, the Khazarian Jews, themselves.

As for building “cross-community solidarity,” you won’t be surprised to learn there is only one community not invited to join in that solidarity: white, heterosexual, gentile men. (In the event, all gentiles are marked for extermination or enslavement—male and female, gay and straight, red and yellow, black and white—but white men must be neutralized first.) We have reached the amazing point where the American government is openly creating alliances in enmity against the people who created it.

The announcement continues:

Antisemitism seeks to divide Americans from one another, erodes trust in government and nongovernmental institutions, and undermines our democracy.

So they’ve laid out a national strategy, which:

…sets forth a whole-of-society plan that both meets this moment of escalating hatred and lays the foundation for reducing antisemitism over time. Informed by input from over 1,000 stakeholders from every sector of American society, it outlines over 100 new actions that Executive Branch agencies have committed to take in order to counter antisemitism—all of which will be completed within a year. [i.e., before the next election] The strategy also calls on Congress to enact legislation that would help counter antisemitism and urges every sector of society to mobilize against this age-old hatred, including state and local governments, civil society, schools and academic institutions, the tech sector, businesses, and diverse religious communities.

Does anyone think Congress will show any more spine or intelligence or perceptiveness than the Florida state legislature has? Not a chance.

The national strategy will rest on four pillars:

I ncrease awareness and understanding of antisemitism, including its threat to America [I have to say I sincerely endorse this particular goal], and broaden appreciation of Jewish American heritage [which, apparently, Hollywood is doing too little of due to focusing so heavily on disparaging white gentiles]

Improve safety and security for Jewish communities [The claim is that many Jews in America do not have “peace of mind” because they fear “attack or harrassment.” Well, whose fault is that? The founding document of your culture, Deuteronomy, literally teaches you that the rest of the world is your enemy. So, yes, that might interfere with your peace of mind. But instead of maybe modernizing your belief system, you want $360 million for “security.”]

Reverse the normalization of antisemitism and counter antisemitic discrimination This means holding “social media platforms accountable for spreading…antisemitism; impos[ing] much stronger transparency requirements on online platforms; and pass[ing] legislation requiring platforms to enable timely and robust public interest research [i.e., turning over all your data to the SPLC, who, by the way, with the ADL, is listed as one of the ‘committed organizations’ in this document], including on the spread of antisemitism and other forms of hate.”

Substack, for example, will be forced to deplatform Unsheathed; prediction: all the voices in 2020 excusing Big Tech censorship on the grounds the First Amendment only applies to governmental censorship will remain silent.

The Biden-Harris Administration also encourages all online platforms to independently commit to taking several actions that will counter antisemitism, including: ensuring terms of service and community standards explicitly cover antisemitism; adopting zero-tolerance for hate speech terms of service and community standards and permanently banning repeat offenders of these policies; investing in the human and technical resources necessary to enable vigorous and timely enforcement of their terms of service and community standards; improving their capabilities to stop recommending and de-rank antisemitic and other hateful content; increasing the transparency of their algorithmic recommendation systems and data; treating antisemitism as a distinct category in transparency reports; and more.

In other words, we are not to know, for example, that when the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia in 1917, thousands of churches were razed, but the synagogues remained untouched. Then they murdered 66 million Russian Christians. To know that is “anti-Semitism.” The more widely it is known, the more “normalized” anti-Semitism has become. We must be kept ignorant and helpless—incapable of recognizing the approach of the next genocide.

The government will also counter antisemitism in K-12 schools and on college campuses. The Department of Education (ED) will launch an Antisemitism Awareness Campaign in 2023. Today, ED is issuing a Dear Colleague Letter to schools, reminding them of their legal obligation under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to address complaints of discrimination, including harassment, based on race, color, or national origin, including shared ancestry, such as Jewish ancestry, and ethnic characteristics. Senior ED officials, along with other federal partners and influencers, will visit schools and institutions of higher education (IHEs) that are effectively addressing antisemitism to amplify their efforts, as well as schools and IHEs that need help responding to an uptick in antisemitic activity.” Build cross-community solidarity and collective action to counter hate.

There are a whole slew of alliances, of course, but this one is especially pernicious:

The ADL will partner with the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism to convene a meeting in the fall to examine the impact of artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence on online antisemitism.

From the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism’s website:

The Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism is co-chaired by Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Canadian Member of Parliament Anthony Housefather, the Interparliamentary Task Force consists of a multi-partisan group of parliamentarians from around the world, with additional representatives from Canada and the United States, and members from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Israel. The group works closely with the European Commission’s Working Group on Combatting Antisemitism, which also participated in the hearings.



Today, the ITFCOA questioned top global social media officials on their efforts to confront hate, and challenged these platform representatives to increase their efforts to remove hateful content more quickly.



“While online platforms can foster global connections, especially amid this pandemic, they also provoke and magnify antisemitism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, and other forms of bigotry,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23). “It is our responsibility, on behalf of our constituents, to fight back against these expressions of online discrimination.”

ITFCOA co-chairs Wasserman-Shultz, who is Jewish, and Canadian parliamentarian Housefather work with elected leaders from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Israel to pressure multinational US tech companies to trample on the American right to free speech on behalf of global Jewish interests by censoring speech expressing the view, for example, that Wasserman-Shultz is more loyal to the interests of Jews than Americans.

This is all a totalitarian outrage, of course, and it wasn’t very long ago that no American would have believed it possible for the US government to be endorsing openly the censorship of political opinions, sending federal agents to universities who “need help responding” to wrongthink, mandating the federal indoctrination of children starting in kindergarten, allowing outside enforcers like the ADL and the SPLC to monitor private businesses to enforce political orthodoxy, subjecting the entire nation to the dictates of one group’s “peace of mind,” and engaging in propaganda to glorify a single ethnic group. But, here we are.

Counter to the great traditions of our civilization, truth is no longer a sufficient defense against a charge of anti-Semitism as the examples provided by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s definition of “anti-Semitism” make clear. The United States has “embraced” the IHRA’s definition and Florida copy-and-pasted it, along with the examples it provides, into Florida law. Here are a few examples from the IHRA definition showing how the truth of a statement is of no concern. The “truth” is declared for you and you will abide by it.

Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.

Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews. [If you blame Jews for what Jews do, you are guilty of anti-Semitism.]

Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust).

And yet, the genocide of 66 million Russian Christians under Bolshevik Jews is not only denied, but the SPLC will brand you an anti-Semite if you state this verifiable historical fact.

Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust.

Blasphemy! Again, you are not allowed to decide for yourself whether they are or are not inventing or exaggerating their Holocaust.

Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations.

In the Wikileaks Podesta dump, there are emails from Haim Saban, an Israeli-American megadonor to Hillary Clinton, stating his only issue is Israel. He donated something like 25 million dollars to her campaign. But it is anti-Semitic to say about him what he says about himself. Wikileaks publisher, Julian Assange, incidentally, like Lord Northbridge in 1922, has been neutralized. He remains in solitary confinement in Great Britain.

The strategic plan calls for more Holocaust education in American schools.

Such Holocaust education should include, for example, instruction on the roles of Nazi racial antisemitism, longstanding European antisemitism, conspiracy theories, and the propaganda during the Holocaust, not just the facts of what happened during the 1930s and 1940s that resulted in the systematic murder of European Jews.

This education enables students to understand what can happen in a democratic society when hatred goes unchecked, when people are silent as their neighbors are marginalized and murdered. A compilation of efforts nationwide will help states and nongovernmental organizations improve and increase teaching about the Holocaust and antisemitism as well as other forms of hate, bigotry, and genocide.

This most definitely does not include the genocide of 66 million Russian Christians between 1917 and 1987. But it does include…

In addition to learning about the horrors of the Holocaust, students should learn about global histories of antisemitism. This should include histories of antisemitism experienced by Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews—who trace their ancestry to Spain, the Middle East, and North Africa—and their stories of exclusion, persecution, and expulsion. Students should also learn about the history of antisemitism in the United States as well as contemporary manifestations of antisemitism.

The document also calls for more cooperation between organizations like the ADL and the SPLC, law enforcement, and online platforms “to help prevent antisemitic harassment and attacks and ensure accountability for those who perpetrate them.”

But even 60 pages worth of encroachments on the bedrock American principle of freedom of speech, arguably an American’s most precious birthright and an essential element of political liberty, isn’t enough. For example, Jonathan Schachter, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, writes in the Jewish Journal, a weekly out of Los Angeles, “The administration has produced a strategy for countering right-wing antisemitism. The endeavor is necessary, but insufficient.” He thinks black anti-Semitism, Islamist anti-Semitism, and every other kind of anti-Semitism should also have been included. He understands the need, and applauds the administration’s effort, to build a coalition against white gentiles, but it must not come at the expense of Jews. “The strategy mentions Islamophobia more than 20 times,” he grumbles, “but Islamist antisemitism is nowhere to be found.”

Schachter cites diversity efforts as an example of how Jews are taking it on the chin:

In June 2021, President Biden signed an executive order establishing a DEIA initiative as part of his effort to “develop a Federal workforce that looks like America.” Creating a government, a student body or a judiciary that looks like America is a just and laudable goal when considering traditionally underrepresented parts of the population. But what does it mean for Jews? Should the participation of Jews be limited to around 2.4% in these institutions because that is what America looks like?

In other words, diversity schemes are good as long as they are coming at the expense of white gentiles. If they have a negative impact on Jews, however, in Schachter’s view, they are “exacerbating the problem of (you’ll never guess) American antisemitism.”

Schachter invites us to take a look at trends in the Ivy League (where seven of the eight schools have Jewish presidents):

The DEIA approach informing the antisemitism strategy pretends that it is countering discrimination of all types, but in practice it simply is replacing some types of discrimination with others. For Jews contending with antisemitism, DEIA has proved to be part of the problem, not the solution.

Ron Unz has done important work in looking at the enrollment by race and ethnicity at Harvard and other Ivy League schools. He compares their enrollment to the size of the US population of high-ability students in each racial or ethnic category:

However, if we separate out the Jewish students [at Harvard], their ratio turns out to be 435 percent, while the residual ratio for non-Jewish whites drops to just 28 percent, less than half of even the Asian figure. As a consequence, Asians appear under-represented relative to Jews by a factor of seven, while non-Jewish whites are by far the most under-represented group of all, despite any benefits they might receive from athletic, legacy, or geographical distribution factors. The rest of the Ivy League tends to follow a similar pattern, with the overall Jewish ratio being 381 percent, the Asian figure at 62 percent, and the ratio for non-Jewish whites a low 35 percent, all relative to their number of high-ability college-age students.

Jews are given preferential treatment over equally meritorious white gentiles for admission to an Ivy League school by more than 10 to 1 and at Harvard it is more than 15 to 1. Yet, despite this extreme privilege and discrimination in their favor, anti-Semitism is a national crisis justifying the death of American political liberty for the benefit of Jews—and only Jews, Schachter argues.

But even the permanent enthronement of absolute Jewish power in the United States isn’t enough for Schachter. He also complains that the administration is limiting its effort to domestic anti-Semitism while engaging with anti-Semites abroad, such as Iran, the UN, and the Palestinian Authority. In his view, it is the role of the US government to force Jewish censorship and, thus, Jewish supremacy on the whole world.

The Jewish enmity to our way of life was tacit before. Today it is manifest and active. Jews, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers for ever. Nothing that we will do will meet their needs and demands. They will forever destroy because they need a world of their own, a God-world, which it is not in our nature to build. The wretched fate which scattered them through our midst has thrust this unwelcome role upon them and has already cost us hundreds of millions of innocent lives, the dispossession of our people, the corruption of our history, the disintegration of our culture and the usurpation and degradation of our religion. Ultimately, it will mean the total destruction of our civilization and the utter desolation of our homelands. To extract ourselves from this fate even now will require nearly unimaginable levels of awareness, courage, sacrifice, and solidarity. The U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism is designed to preclude the possibility.

From The Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923 by eyewitness historian, Serge P. Melgunov, the second edition of which was published in Berlin in 1924, the same year Maurice Samuels’ You Gentiles was published. (By the way, archive.org provides free access to invaluable historical documents otherwise impossible to find. They survive on donations, so I encourage those who can, who use their service, to contribute.)

All subscriptions are of great value—to me, to you, and to the cause of a free and just future. Paid subscribers receive access to private chat with other paid subscribers and me. Free subscribers can gain complimentary paid subscriptions by using their personalized referral link found here. —Craig Nelsen