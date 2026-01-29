Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
2d

A must read for anyone not familiar with Bolshevik ( = filthy jew) history ! It’s just one episode in history of the filthy jews murdering white Christians. Thx for sharing and investigating very important historical information.

Reply
Share
Ed in Salt Lake's avatar
Ed in Salt Lake
2dEdited

Well done!

I always roll my eyes when I read or hear the false appositional phrase "Russian" revolution. So much of so-called "learning" is the actual process of "unlearning" the countless agenda-driven lies that have perpetually assailed us, whether it was through K-12 public "education," parental instruction, print media, along with television and Hollywood programming.

Looking back now, I see how lucky I was - all of the, at the time, necessary contingencies, circuitous routes, missed appointments, and proverbial "roads not taken" along the way, that allowed for, and prepared me to, turn away from the ignorant "shadows on the wall" and seek the purity of the "light of wisdom," up and out of the Platonic Cave. As Frost said, "that has made all the difference!"

I'll keep my eye out for the RV, so I can buy you a tall one!

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Craig Nelsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture