A few years ago, in downtown St Joseph, Missouri, I conducted a little survey of ten random people. I asked them whether they had ever heard of the Bolsheviks and, if they had, what did they know about them? Most had never heard of them, and, of the remainder, only one had the vague idea they had something to do with Russia.

This was an online survey I made around the time I asked random people in St Joe. I posted this at random sites. Six multiple-choice questions. Green represents correct answers, red incorrect. Respondents were more aware of the Germans-killed-Jews story than they were of the Alamo story, but their knowledge of the Jews-killed-Russians story was abysmal.

Now, that is a remarkable thing. The Bolsheviks were responsible for the bloodiest genocide in human history. It lasted 70 years, beginning 16 years before Hitler came to power in Germany, continuing uninterrupted through WWII, and grinding on for another 42 years after Germany surrendered—well within the living memory of many reading this right now.

And while everybody has heard about the Nazi genocide of the Jews, almost no one has heard about the Bolshevik genocide of the Russians, even though, by comparison, the Bolsheviks make the Nazis look like choirboys. Truly, as Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn put it, that the Bolshevik horrors are so little known proves the world’s media is in the hands of the perpetrators.

The perpetrators were Jews, of course, but rather than another piece demonstrating such, in this article I want to examine what the implications are of the Jewishness of the 1917 revolution from a historical perspective—what the implications are for us today. And to do that, I want to look at three official acts taken by the Bolsheviks within the first eight months after seizing power, and draw conclusions about the nature of Jewish power from them.

The first two we’ll look at have to do with immigration policy. At first, that strikes a Westerner as odd. We grew up believing that the only border issue the Soviet Union had—or needed—was a policy to prevent emigration. No one except some lone nut like Lee Harvey Oswald would want to move to the USSR, but anyone trapped within the communist hell would be desperately trying to get out.

But, in fact, after the Jews seized power in 1917, there was an immigration surge. Of Jews. Jews from around the world began arriving in Russia—many of them returning exiles—even as Russian Jews themselves began pouring into the cities from which they’d been mostly excluded under the Tsars. Nearly the entire Jewish population of Latvia, for example, some 150,000 people, decamped and moved to Moscow (it appears these “missing” Latvian Jews were later added to the total of Jewish victims of the Nazis).

In early 1918, the genocide and dispossession of the Russians—the subjugation of the Russians—had not yet taken off—at least, not officially, but the world’s Jews were already arriving into Russia to get a seat on that flight. (

So, on April 5, 1918, the Bolsheviks decreed the “free naturalization of aliens” and two months later, on June 9th, “the right of asylum was established for all aliens persecuted in their native countries on account of their political or religious convictions.”

The stated goal of the revolutionaries in Russia was to export world revolution and they actively funded that effort. A Bolshevist state was even set up in Germany’s Bavaria less than a year after this Russian law was declared. The German Bolshevist state only lasted about a month before their Red Army was defeated by the German Army and the two Jewish leaders captured and executed.

Shortly thereafter, in the United States, two years after the Bolshevik takeover in Russia, we had the Palmer Raids, which saw the arrests of thousands of radicals, almost all of them Jews, for plotting a Bolshevik revolution in the United States. A few hundred of them were eventually deported. These would be the type of “politically persecuted” asylees for which the Bolshevik law of June 9, 1918 was intended.

But were the Bolsheviks opposed to actual political persecution? Not hardly. Here’s an eyewitness description of political persecution under the Bolsheviks:

Thus the camp is a community of slaves in the worst sense of the term, for it lacks all vestige of prisoners’ rights, and has to live under conditions all tending to a detestable system of starvation, torture, outrage, and assault. In fact, it is a system which would disgrace the Bolshevists even if they were applying it to the worst of criminals : whereas those to whom they are applying it are merely worsted political foes, but no more. Hence, to compel victims like these to drag out their lives under such conditions constitutes an iniquity which no words can adequately brand.

But it’s the granting of asylum to those persecuted for their religious beliefs that stamps this early Bolshevik act as unmistakably Jewish.

The phrase “persecuted for their religious beliefs” is essentially a Jewish euphemism for any gentile response to Jewish misbehavior. For example, the Palmer Raids, mentioned above, were the reaction by the US government to actual revolutionary activity, including terrorist bombings, by Jewish immigrants, but they are described in the modern mainstream narrative (still in the hands of the perpetrators) as driven by Americans’ growing unease with the alien religious beliefs of recent immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe. I.e., the Palmer Raids were an example of religious persecution of the Jews.

When the Bolsheviks passed their law granting asylum to those persecuted for their religious beliefs, they were just then embarking on perhaps the greatest episode of religious persecution the world has ever seen—the destruction of thousands of churches and the mass murder of the clergy (while leaving the synagogues and rabbinate unmolested). The Bolsheviks were no more the defenders of religious tolerance than they were opposed to political persecution.

On June 9, 1918, when the asylum law was decreed, the civil war was still raging in Russia, so the Bolshevik hold on power was by no means secure. And the Red Terror, the means by which the Jews laid Russia prostrate, while it had begun in fact in December, wasn’t declared officially until September. In the interim, the Bolsheviks were gathering strength.

Hence the call on June 9th to Jews worldwide—asylum for those persecuted for their religious beliefs. Like a bat signal. Come help us genocide and dispossess the Russians. And, just as Jews from around the world have flocked to Israel to help the IDF genocide and dispossess the Palestinians today, Jews worldwide flocked to Russia in 1918.

From these two laws—the free naturalization of aliens and asylum for aliens fleeing religious persecution—we can conclude that it is an error to regard Jewish political activity as distinct according to the nation in which it occurs. The Jewish political activity toward Russia in 1917 was and had been a worldwide effort. The Bolsheviks with their 1918 immigration laws were consciously acting under that assumption, and so were the world’s Jews in response.

To ignorant and blind gentiles, 1917 was seen as a Russian revolution in which Russian workers triumphed over Russian capitalists. It was seen by the Jews as world Jewry defeating the Russians. Jews had the accurate view.

The third law we’ll look at was proclaimed by the Bolsheviks on May 25, 1918, granting “the right of citizens to change their surnames and other names.” And, remember, by the April 5th law, anyone from anywhere could arrive in Russia and gain immediate citizenship. So, you are in the middle of a vicious civil war, there are massacres and reprisal massacres, summary executions, entire villages are being taken hostage then executed, the economy has come to a standstill, there are food shortages, and the machinery of genocide is starting up. In the midst of all that, you offer prospective immigrants immediate naturalization and the right to change their names.

It’s a huge flashing sign at the border: Come In. Do Crimes. No One Will Ever Know.

If you ask a Jew in the United States why so many Jews have non-Jewish surnames like “Ellison,” the standard response is they are forced to adopt non-Jewish names to protect themselves from, you know, religious persecution—more popularly known today as antisemitism.

But, clearly, the Bolsheviks’ name-changing law couldn’t have been meant to provide a protection against antisemitism, since, by May, 1918, a charge of antisemitism already de facto carried the death penalty in Russia (soon to be de jure). No, this was so Jews could kill Russians and steal their stuff without consequence in the future.

And by “consequence,” I don’t mean something like the perpetrators being brought up on charges of war crimes. Jews have little to fear in that regard—see, for example, the war crimes being committed right now in Gaza. Or Ukraine, for that matter.

What I mean is the widespread understanding of Jewish power and its operation on the populations of the world. It’s vitally important to the Jewish drive for absolute world power that no one is aware of who the Bolsheviks were and what they did to the Russians. The reason is simple: our ignorance leaves us defenseless against the day when it is our turn.

In many European countries, Canada, Australia, and even some US states, publishing the fact that Bolshevism was a Jewish movement can land you in prison on a charge of antisemitism. It’s crystal clear, isn’t it? Every charge of antisemitism is nothing more than a political weapon and, as such, is part of that effort to hide Jewish activity just as the law allowing name-changing in the Soviet Union was. A charge of antisemitism, at its root, is the means by which we are to be kept defenseless against our own genocide. It is the charge of antisemitism, therefore, that is hate speech.

We can learn from these three laws decreed by the Bolsheviks that the cult of the slaughter-god is a forward-looking, consciously supranational, and exceedingly malevolent force. It is always international and always hidden (for now) and, therefore, no national power can defeat it. Or survive it.

So, what about this genocide coming our way? Am I overstating the case?

As always, I turn for clarity to The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and present my findings here for the benefit of my confused brethren who may still rely on the Washington Post or the Holy Bible for political understanding.

A statement of the aim of world supremacy of the Jews.

From Protocol No. 1:

The doctrine of squaring accounts is precisely as strong as the means of which it makes use. Therefore it is not so much by the means themselves as by the doctrine of severity that we shall triumph and bring all governments into subjection to our super-government. It is enough for them to know that we are merciless for all disobedience to cease.

How world supremacy will be achieved.

From Protocol No. 7:

We must be in a position to respond to every act of opposition by war with the neighbours of that country which dares to oppose us; but if these neighbours should also venture to stand collectively together against us, then we must offer resistance by a universal war. The principal factor of success in the political is the secrecy of its undertakings; the word should not agree with the deeds of the diplomat. We must compel the governments of the goyim to take action in the direction favoured “by our widely-conceived plan, already approaching the desired consummation, by what we shall represent as public opinion, secretly prompted by us through the means of that so-called ”Great Power”—the Press, which, with a few exceptions that may be disregarded, is already entirely in our hands. In a word, to sum up our system of keeping the governments of the goyim in Europe in check, we shall show our strength to one of them by terrorist attempts and to all, if we allow the possibility of a general rising against us, we shall respond with the guns of America or China or Japan.

The above was written during the 19th Century—decades before the Red Terror kicked off in Russia. Decades before the world had ever seen a “universal war.” And, yes, the world’s media is in the hands of the perpetrators, of which they themselves boast.

Why the gentiles cannot resist the Jews.

From Protocol No. 5:

For a time perhaps we might be successfully dealt with by a coalition of the goyim of all the world: but from this danger we are secured by the discord existing among them whose roots are so deeply seated that they can never now be plucked up. We have set one against another the personal and national reckonings of the goyim, religious and race hatreds, which we have fostered into a huge growth in the course of the past twenty centuries.

We have one enemy. “White nationalists” who express enmity toward any other group are stupidly playing into the hands of that enemy and working against our best interests.

The future for currently existing societies.

From Protocol No. 23:

The supreme lord who will replace all now existing rulers, dragging on their existence among societies demoralized by us, societies that have denied even the authority of God, from whose midst breaks out on all sides the fire of anarchy, must first of all proceed to quench this all-devouring flame. Therefore he will be obliged to kill off those existing societies… …They have overthrown all forms of social order to erect on the ruins the throne of the King of the Jews; but their part will be played out the moment he enters into his kingdom. Then it will be necessary to sweep them away from his path, on which must be left no knot, no splinter.

So, yes, I would say we—all the children of Europe—are slated for genocide. Will the world have sympathy for us in our agony? Will we deserve any? Ask a Palestinian.

The Talmudic program is a political program. It never goes deeper than group level. Therefore, it is not comprehensive. It is not a complete expression of the human experience in the actual world. What it lacks is a true religious expression—an expression of our rationality in our relationships with each other as individuals.

In the quote from Protocol No. 23, above, the cabalist charges the goyim with denying the authority of God. Yet, they themselves are equally guilty of the charge, but a more blasphemous version, for their God is simply they themselves.

As I often write, we need a religious revolution in the same way we had a scientific revolution—a complete shift of perspective. A revolution in our religious understanding will acknowledge that, in the same way a mother and her child belong to each other and express that belonging through the highest degree of love, members of the same race belong to each other and also express that belonging through love—a lower degree of love than that between the mother and child, but a higher degree than that between members of separate races.

And, just as a mother can love and favor her own child without hating and harming all other children, so, too, can we love and favor members of our own race without hating and harming members of all other races. As our relatedness to others—our belonging to—diminishes the further we move away from our families, so, too, must our love in order to be rational. To say one loves humanity is nearly meaningless. To say one hates humanity, as the Talmudists do, is groundless malevolence and intolerable.

There is power in that understanding to which the Talmudic conspiracy is insensate and, as far as I can see, this is the only level on which they can be defeated—the only means by which humanity can avoid the oblivion of the slaughter-god.

As the 25-year-old, active duty US soldier, Aaron Bushnell, walked toward the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC on February 23, 2024, he was live-streaming. “Many of us like to ask ourselves what we would have done during slavery,” he live-streamed. “The answer is, you are doing it, right now.”

Now, that is a remarkable thing for a 25-year-old to say. And he was saying it to us—his people—his white brothers and sisters.

,And then, standing in front of the Israeli Embassy, this American soldier said, “I will no longer be complicit in genocide.” And, dousing himself with gasoline and lighting a match, Aaron Bushnell gave his life for his people.

Complicity in genocide isn’t a political error, it is a moral failing. Such was Aaron Bushnell’s faith in the moral worth of his people that he endured what he did in the belief that if we just look at the evil we are committing as Israel’s henchman we will unite in our own cry: we will no longer be complicit in genocide; we will pull ourselves as a people out of the moral sewer in which we now swim.

In my own small way, I try to add my voice to Aaron’s with the mural on the side of my RV with his likeness and the words: I will no longer be complicit in genocide. While the public’s reaction to the mural has always been positive, recently there seems to be a noticeable increase in the approbation.

There is more picture-taking, more smiles, more thumbs-up. In particular, white guys are making the effort to walk up and say something. Recently, one 20-something white guy came over to say I just wanted to let you know I’m totally on board with what you are doing here. Another white guy, probably in his 30s, said, as he walked by, hey, God bless you, man.

There is power in Aaron’s sacrifice—religious power, the only thing I know of that can defeat the Talmudic political program for global Jewish supremacy. My plan to take this RV to universities, Christian Zionist megachurches, and military recruiting offices is a good one, I think. Your support is critical.