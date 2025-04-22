I was informed that blackboards are very 20th Century, so I removed that from the pitch. It’s a shame, though. I do like blackboards. When I was teaching, the best classes were those by the end of which every single square foot of board space was covered and there were illustrations all over the place and arrows from one section of the board to another and you had to stop and erase something somewhere just to fit more stuff in.

I’ll tell a quick story about a blackboard. The story takes place at American University in Washington, DC in the mid-2000s. I didn’t teach there, but I was invited to participate in a panel discussion there on the immigration issue. The panelists were two anti-immigration activists (including me) and two immigration lawyers. Two gentiles vs two Jews. It was held in a small auditorium, which was packed with students. Standing room only.

At one point, one of the pro-immigration guys was speaking and making the case for people in poor countries just wanting a better life. As he talked, I went to the board and began writing:

Let X = 100 million

Population of the United States:

XXX

Pop. in countries poorer than Mexico:

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

At first, the guy tried to ignore me and keep talking, but those X’s! Each X was two sounds of the chalk hitting the board: chhkk! chhkk!…chhkk! chhkk!…chhkk! chhkk! A hundred and twelve times. He finally gave up and turned around in his seat and watched.

When I finally finished, I underlined the “poorer than Mexico” and, as I took my seat, I pointed back to the board and said to him, make sure you mention this part.

And, because it was written on the blackboard, those students were looking at that message over and over for the whole rest of the debate.

That’s why I love blackboards.

