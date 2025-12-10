Probably you’ve seen a figure skater on the tip of her skate start to spin and, as she pulls in her arms, accelerates to an amazing speed? That’s what it feels like to be an American today. Except, in our case, everything is accelerating to a dizzying blur as we spread our arms out. The Ukrainians, the Palestinians, are we still at war with the Houthis? Iran, a half dozen countries in Africa, Syria, and, now, we are spreading our arms to include Venezuela.

The line out of the administration explaining the belligerence toward Venezuela is that it is to combat “narco-terrorism.” I doubt any reader of this Substack, or any thinking person on the planet, for that matter, buys that, but, in case any Christian Zionists have stumbled upon this article, let me just quickly explain how we know that stopping drug traffickers is not the real reason for this latest US aggression.

People have been smuggling drugs into the United States longer than I’ve been alive and it’s exceedingly unlikely that Washington just now noticed. So, what changed to make it suddenly okay to use our military to execute foreigners without trial outside US jurisdiction for violations of US drug laws?

I could entertain the possibility that US pharmaceuticals have finally spread enough money around DC to gain influence over our war machine and have directed it to take out their competition, but, then, why Venezuela? Why not bigger players like Mexico? Or Miami?

Granted, there is no policy so benighted and destructive that it can’t be embraced by our worthless leaders, but even if this new US aggression really were about narco-terrorism, why not just track these boats until they enter US waters—then blow them up? Much better optics, better deterrent against drug smuggling, less likely to kill innocent fishermen, less likely to destabilize the region, less likely to trigger another flood of military-aged males into the United States…

No, stopping drug traffickers is not the goal.

Nor are we blowing up foreign nationals in international waters in some kind of bid to implement US control of Venezuela’s oil. Venezuela’s oil resources are no more the reason for America’s outlaw behavior than Iraq’s oil resources were for our equally disgraceful behavior against Iraq in 2003. The United States didn’t gain control of Iraqi oilfields then, nor will the US gain control of Venezuela’s.

There is speculation that we are amassing a military force off the coast of Venezuela in order to draw attention away from the Epstein files. Others speculate that it’s just the usual profit-driven war-mongering from the military-industrial complex. But neither of those explanations answers the question: why Venezuela?

As I’ve mentioned previously, I interpret events through the world-view expounded in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the French-language document that first surfaced in Russia during the 1890s. Of course, like everyone else, I know that Protocols is an antisemitic forgery—wait, what’s this? According to Wikipedia, it isn’t an antisemitic forgery anymore. It is now an antisemitic fabrication, which is different. That’s odd. They seemed so sure it was a forgery.

Either way, it’s antisemitic, which is worse than burying children alive in the rubble of their own homes. So, definitely, don’t ever read it. The only reason I read it is because, even though it was written—sorry, fabricated—more than 125 years ago, when I interpret current events through the Protocols, I have a much more accurate view of the world than anything found on the editorial page of the Washington Post. Test it for yourself if you don’t believe me.

So how would the Protocols answer the question, why Venezuela?

From Protocol No. 7:

The intensification of armaments, the increase of police forces—are all essential for the completion of the aforementioned plans. What we have to get at is that there should be in all the States of the world, besides ourselves, only the masses of the proletariat, a few millionaires devoted to our interests, police and soldiers. Throughout all Europe, and by means of relations with Europe, in other continents also, we must create ferments, discords and hostility… We must be in a position to respond to every act of opposition by war with the neighbours of that country which dares to oppose us; but if these neighbours should also venture to stand collectively together against us, then we must offer resistance by a universal war...

Protocols was fabricated, remember, years before the outbreak of history’s first universal war—WWI.

We must compel the governments of the goyim to take action in the direction favoured by our widely-conceived plan, already approaching the desired consummation, by what we shall represent as public opinion, secretly prompted by us through the means of that so-called ”Great Power”—the Press, which, with a few exceptions that may be disregarded, is already entirely in our hands. In a word, to sum up our system of keeping the governments of the goyim in Europe in check, we shall show our strength to one of them by a violent terror

The Protocols was published, remember, years before the Red Terror in Russia.

and to all, if we allow the possibility of a general rising against us, we shall respond with the guns of America or China or Japan.

So, since I take my worldview from the Protocols, I say that the reason we are ginning up a war against Venezuela is because Israel is using us to put down Venezuelan resistance to its depredations.

To verify, I searched online for: Israel Venezuela.

Israel and Venezuela have no formal diplomatic relations since 2009, when Venezuela severed ties in response to the 2008–2009 Israel–Gaza conflict. The decision was made under President Hugo Chávez, who condemned Israel’s actions and expelled the Israeli ambassador. (From Wikipedia)

Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, the immediate predecessor to the current president, was among all world leaders one of the most outspoken critics of Israel and Israeli atrocities. He said Israel was inflicting a genocide on the Arabs worse than what the Nazis are said to have inflicted on the Jews. Under Chavez, Venezuela formally recognized a Palestinian state while severing ties with Israel.

Sounds to me like a rising against the elders of Zion. Let’s see whether they respond with the guns of America, China. or Japan. Oh, look. Here come the Americans.

You have to admit, that was some impressive fabricating back in the 1890s before the US was even a world power.

In 2013, Nicolas Maduro assumed the presidency. He has continued his predecessor’s policy of standing up for human decency in opposition to the vicious criminals running the toxic state of Israel.

Here’s a short bit from the Jimmy Dore show running it down.

Here’s what AI had to say a few minutes ago:

As of December 9, 2025, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro remains in power despite escalating U.S. military presence in the Caribbean and increased pressure from the Trump administration, which does not recognize him as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and has raised the reward for information leading to his capture to up to $50 million.

We are out of control.

Maduro…was designated a member of a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. on November 24, 2025….

To these psychopaths, taking a stand against genocide makes one a terrorist.

The U.S. and over 50 other countries have refused to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president since 2019.

Let’s see, there are 193 countries in the world plus Vatican City and Palestine. Israel and it's subject nations—the 44 countries in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ukraine—number 50 countries altogether. So, Israel and its vassals have refused to recognize Maduro as president. The remaining 143 countries in the world—i.e., the free world—have recognized Maduro.

Maduro is widely regarded as a dictator presiding over an authoritarian regime marked by electoral fraud, human rights abuses, corruption, and economic collapse, with over seven million Venezuelans having fled the country under his rule.

My browser’s internal AI must be based in Tel Aviv.

The International Criminal Court opened an investigation in 2021 into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela, and the UN has documented widespread extrajudicial killings and erosion of judicial independence.

The hypocrisy is stratospheric. Even as Israel and West Israel are actively committing an actual genocide in Palestine, Israeli officials have stepped up the rhetoric casting Venezuela as a terrorist nation. On a recent trip to Paraguay, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that Venezuela serves as a link between Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen.

And if the world’s leading terrorist state designates some country or hospital “terrorist” the US will obediently destroy it for Israel. That’s the real reason we are threatening Venezuela, but there are lots of people who have figured that out without the assistance of antisemitic fabrications. Where antisemitic fabrication is most useful is in determining the real real reason for our belligerence against a sovereign South American nation.

But, before we get to that, let’s see what people who rely on the Washington Post for their worldview are getting.

Like all mainstream media the Washington Post emphasizes the humanitarian angle, expressing concern for the “tens of millions of innocents stuck in Venezuela [who] are often an afterthought.” They do the same for the genocide victims in Gaza. They don’t, however, meaningfully and solidly oppose any actual carnage.

The Washington Post is not on board with the Administration’s claim that the reason for US aggression toward Venezuela is to stop drug-smuggling. The weakness of that claim, the paper worries, damages “the moral and strategic justification for intervention.”

And what is the moral and strategic justification for intervention? Regime change. The Washington Post has vigorously promoted a “Freedom Manifesto”—freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, a free market, a free press, free elections—all the freedoms we Americans used to think we had—put out by opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, María Corina Machado.

Readers of the Washington Post are the type of people who feel all tingly inside at phrases like “Freedom Manifesto.” Normies shrug. But, those of us who get our worldviews from antisemitic fabrications smell a rat.

From Protocol No. 1:

Political freedom is an idea but not a fact. This idea one must know how to apply whenever it appears necessary with this bait of an idea to attract the masses of the people to one’s party for the purpose of crushing another who is in authority.

Maria Machado has already promised Benjamin Netanyahu that Venezuela will be Israel’s most loyal ally in South America. She has already promised to reestablish diplomatic relations with Israel (I assume she cares little whether they are still executing Palestinian children and torturing Palestinian prisoners) and will open the Venezuelan embassy in Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv.

Just after making those promises—surprise!—she won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Machado’s quest for peace has included private meetings with the international bankers of the IMF and World Bank to whom she is promising open access to the resources of Venezuela, including, of course, the world’s largest oil reserves. Black Rock, Vanguard, the same Jewish oligarchs who have swooped up Ukraine’s farmland at cutthroat prices are salivating at all that Venezuelan oil.

And the Venezuelan people? While Machado is promising Venezuela’s resources to the world’s financial elite, to the Venezuelan people she is promising trickle-down prosperity once the international financiers have set up their central bank. Oh, and they will also get freedom. Good and hard. It will be a tempting offer to a people who have been mired in extreme poverty for years.

Machado, of course, blames the Maduro government for the extreme poverty. She never mentions the harsh US sanctions that have prevented (sometimes with military force) Venezuela from selling its oil.

Machado also blames Maduro for the mass exodus of Venezuelans to the United States. Again, there is no mention of the fact that our Department of State under Anthony Blinken, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Alejandro Mayorkas, and the Department of Health and Human Services under Xavier Becerra, in collaboration with outfits like the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), spent hundreds of millions of dollars facilitating that exodus. They literally advertised for refugees in Venezuela and paid them to “flee” to the United States. (Mayorkas, a Jewish immigrant, incidentally, resigned from the Board of Directors of the HIAS in order to take the job at DHS.)

The Washington Post pretends to support regime change in Venezuela on humanitarian grounds. The “Freedom Manifesto” is “a hopeful step toward democratic renewal,” in their view. But it disapproves of Trump’s “militaristic” approach, telling its readers that the real reason Trump is moving toward a military operation to remove Maduro is because Trump desires to be seen as a tough wartime leader.

According to the antisemitic fabrications, however, the real real reason the Washington Post supports regime change in Venezuela is to “compel the governments of the goyim to take action in the direction favoured by [the Talmudic cabal’s] widely-conceived plan.”

And that brings us to the real real reason the US is set to launch a military action to the extreme detriment of Christendom.

The reason we are blowing up foreign nationals off the coast of South America is to stop illegal drug trafficking.

The real reason we are blowing them up is to trigger a regime change.

And the real real reason we are fucking with Venezuela is to facilitate action in the direction of the widely conceived plan by bringing the guns of America against any country that dares to resist the Judaic world program, as explained in an antisemitic 19th Century fabrication.

