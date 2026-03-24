Last week, I was being helped by an employee in the paint section at Lowe’s. He was wearing a button that said something like “Lowes Honors Our Vets.” Ah, you were in the military, I asked?

Yes, he replied.

What do you think about this thing in Iran?

I hope they flatten the whole country, he said.

What? I exclaimed with surprise. Even though Iran has never done anything to us? And is no threat to us?

I served in Iraq, he said. I saw three buddies die.

Now, physically, this guy looked like he most likely served on the supply side of things. But, whatever.

I continued. They died for Israel, I said. And now you want to take revenge on Iran and watch more Americans die for Israel?

We debated a bit. His position was that when Iranians chanted “death to America” they “meant it.” I pointed out that he himself had just expressed the hope we would flatten their entire country.

Would an Iranian, then, be justified in coming to your house and killing you and your family because you “meant it?”

Somehow, the topic of 9/11 came up.

Who do you think did 9/11, I asked?

Our government, came the reply.

Good God, I said (and this is where I think he started to take offense), why are my people so fucking stupid?

You have a good day, sir, he said.

The Jews did it, I said. The Jews. The Jews The Jews. Have the balls to look at the truth and speak it.

My manager is right there, he said, motioning vaguely with his head. And he scampered off.

This person is proof against democracy. There is no way he should have a voice in anything more weighty than whether “satin” or “eggshell” is shinier.

As for Lowes and their “support for our vets” buttons—I’ve come to despise those we-honor-our-vets signs we Americans have been bombarded with our whole lives. If you want to support our vets, good on you. Shut your mouth and do it. But if you want to announce to your customers that you “support our vets,” your high-mindedness becomes bottom-lindedness. You are making money from the whole American war disease. You are a war-profiteer.

Worse, you are feeding the monster. You make it harder for the 18-year-old gentile boy or girl to say “no” to serving the slaughter-god. You are complicit. So, fuck you, Lowes and your corporate decision to “support our vets.”

I paid for my paint and left Lowes, muttering under my breath about spineless retards who would rather believe America attacked itself on 9/11 than admit who the obvious culprits were.

But the incident got me thinking about the importance of “first followers”—those individuals with the moxie to say Hear! Hear!

If there had been a second individual standing there in Lowes who had chimed in, yes, it really was the Jews, then, when the video tape is replayed later in the manager’s office, instead of one lone nut ranting about the Jews, it is two customers clearly objecting to something stemming from their employee sporting a pro-war button.

Do you see? The whole dynamic is altered by that second individual.

There is a famous video of an outdoor concert. You don’t see the band, but can only hear them. The camera is trained on a hillside on which a bunch of young people are sitting, watching the band. Then one guy stands up, shirtless,

and begins dancing by himself in the midst of all these kids. And he isn’t just swaying to the music and tapping his feet. He is dancing with wild abandon. He looks like a fool.

He keeps dancing. He has made his decision and he is all in.

For some period of time, he is dancing alone. But then something magical happens. A second guy gets up and starts dancing, too. He is even more ridiculous. He even attempts to do a handstand and to crawl through the first guy’s legs. But something has happened by the validation of the first guy by the second guy. When the third guy stands up and begins dancing, the dam has broken. In short order, six, then ten begin dancing and kids are racing from everywhere to join in the dance until the whole hillside is a mass of kids dancing to the music.

Politically, we need more of that first guy—leaders. But, just as importantly, we need more of that second guy. (And that third guy.)

I see Aaron Bushnell as the first dancing guy. He was a leader; he did something almost no one else has the courage, the vision, the character, the depth of perception, the unbending commitment to principle, and, especially, the love for his people to do.

I’m the second dancing guy. Or, as it is put in the video, the first follower.

This past Sunday, I got up and danced at two Christian Zionist megachurches in the Dallas suburbs—both listed as “targeted” churches by Israel’s Ambassadors for Israel political program. The first was Bible Church of Denton in a huge subdivision called Denton, Texas, and the second was Elevate Life Church in Frisco, Texas.

Here’s a picture of how I dance:

At the end of the dancing kids video above, you can hear a woman asking, How did he do that? She appears to be still seated on the grass, watching the movement develop. I’m guessing she even made disparaging remarks to her friends about the shirtless guy when he first got up and started dancing and that is probably why she is still seated, watching. She asks the question for which she has no answer—an answer she will never be able to grasp. Her modern counterpart is the person who says, But what did Aaron Bushnell accomplish? He is forgotten, today. They simply cannot grasp how such movements occur.

I’ve put the raw video footage and my account of the morning’s events behind the paywall because it is the journalistic aspect I promised paid subscribers, but I will say two things here:

Benjamin Netanyahu was right. Young evangelicals are not the soulless slaves to Israel that their parents and, especially, grandparents are; they are much more open to dialogue, a possibility the Talmudic conspiracy’s Ambassadors to Israel program is explicitly designed to prevent, and There is an enforcer subset of these Christian Zionists who all share something in common with megachurch superstar, Kenneth Copeland.

Here is a short clip of one of them, named Clint. It’s the eyes.

There is another well-known video that illustrates the leader and first follower more directly apropos to our situation. In this video, a member of the public named Chris is at the microphone at a public meeting of something like a county commission. He is objecting to something to do with the county’s Covid policy and begins reading off the list of officials at the federal corporate level who were in control of US Covid policy. After each name, he notes they are Israeli dual citizens and Jews.

The members of the commission begin to object and it is clear that Chris is about to be shut down when suddenly you can hear a woman, presumably a member of the commission, speak up in Chris’ defense. He said “Jew,” she says. “Jew” is not a derogatory term. And that was enough to derail the traitorous censor-slaves on the commission. In the end, Chris is made to leave, but he has finished his list. His point is made—powerfully. Whatever actions that commission took after that were taken, at the very least, without plausible deniability. And Chris was transformed, thanks to that one woman’s principled interjection, from a ranting antisemite who got booted from the meeting into an angry citizen fighting the power who had his say.

If we had had just one Chris who made the effort to speak out and one woman who chimed in in every county in this country, the Covid disaster would have been avoided.

The first dancing guy walks into a gas station plastered with big corporate signs, “WE SUPPORT OUR TROOPS.” As he gets set to pay, he says, Wait, so this company supports sending Christians to kill Muslims for Jews? Is that what this company supports?

And the cashier, who has never given those signs a moment’s notice, looks at this guy like he’s a poisonous bug. Several people in the line roll their eyes and think, oh no, some kind of whack job is holding up the line. But then the second dancing guy is also in the line and she says, thank you. I hate that, too, how these corporations glorify war. I’ll bet the CEO’s kid won’t be coming home in a body bag.

And, suddenly, by the courage of the second voice, everything has changed. No one in line now will roll their eyes. The cashier will not think of the first voice as a bug. He’s been validated. She may even tell her manager the sign has caused a problem. She probably even agrees, now that she thinks about it. Who knows? The point is, if you can’t be the first dancing guy, be the second one. Or, at least the third.

Before you know it, the whole hillside will be dancing, if the Jews don’t bomb it, first.

A good way to be the third dancing guy—the second follower—is to support me and my work financially.

Your support is vital.

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