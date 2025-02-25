This is a repost of a 2023 article first posted when our readership was a tiny fraction of what it is now. But there is a lot of important, original insight here that a lot more people should be aware of.

The Bolshevik holocaust of Russian Christians started more than two decades before the Nazi Holocaust of European Jews started and didn't end until 42 years after the Nazi surrender. The Bolshevik holocaust dwarfed the Nazi Holocaust in every category of atrocity. In all, between 1917 and 1987, more than 60 million Russians were put to death by their government. In 1941, we allied with those genocidalist monsters against Germany. The Bolshevik holocaust didn’t even slow down.

Throughout the 1930s, forces were driving Europe toward another catastrophic “world war.” Twice—once in 1937 and again in 1938, Nazi Germany made peace overtures to the United States. They were rudely rebuffed and, after the first one, the US withdrew its ambassador to Germany. But the American people never knew of these efforts by the Germans to avoid war. That news was suppressed and only came to light when uncovered by the House Un-American Activities Committee after the war was over—far too late to do any good and surely an example of extreme criminality on the part of the US government.

So, sorry, Americans, it wasn’t the Nazis who were the madmen pushing for war and world control.

While the German effort to avoid war didn’t merit a mention in the newspapers read by the people who would be sending their sons to fight one, those same newspapers had plenty to say about the Nazis, otherwise—way more than they did about the Bolsheviks, anyway. A search for the word “Bolshevik” on newspapers.com shows the word appearing just over one million times in American newspapers between 1917 and 1941, while an identical search on the word “Nazi” produces nearly four million hits.

Both Nazism and Bolshevism were foreign political movements. During the time period examined, the Nazis gained power in Germany through the democratic process, while the Bolsheviks were actively engaged in the wholesale destruction of Russia, stripping it of its wealth, and subjecting the population to history’s bloodiest genocide. By any objective standard, the events in Russia were many times more newsworthy than the events in Germany, yet not only were the American media paying more attention to the political fortunes of an upstart party in Germany than they were to the mind-blowing horrors occurring in Russia, they were paying four times as much.

I did a new series of searches on newspapers.com, adding “Hitler” and “Stalin” to “Nazi” and “Bolshevik” and dividing the 1917-1941 time period into three segments.

These were the results:

I combined the results from “Nazi” with “Hitler” and “Bolshevik” with “Stalin,” divided the combined figures by the number of years in their respective time periods, then graphed the results for easy visualization:

Between 1933 and 1936, the Western media mentioned “Hitler” or “Nazi” more than eight times as many times as they mentioned “Stalin” or “Bolshevik,” and between 1937 and 1941, the ratio grew to nearly ten times as many. The crescendo in the media climaxed with the United States once again at war with Germany.

There are simply no legitimate grounds on which our alliance with the Bolsheviks against Germany can be defended. We allied with monsters against our own brothers, even as they were actively committing a monumental crime against our cousins. We were used by our Bolshevik enemies to destroy the best of us. There isn’t any other way to see WWII. It is a great tragedy, and, as the chart above shows, this tragedy of the West was inflicted through the media power—through control over what is said in the public sphere.

Similarly, there are no legitimate grounds on which our alliance with the Zionists against the Palestinians can be defended. Just as in WWII, the United States has nothing to gain from the current slaughter in Gaza, but we have very much to lose. (No matter. Our quisling Congress can’t wait to send more money.) Certainly, we are not enabling the genocide for the sake of anything like justice. The Palestinians have suffered as much injustice at the hands of the Zionists (and us) as the Germans have.

The ability to control public discourse, to propagate falsehoods and suppress the truth, conveys on any entity that possesses this ability nearly absolute power, up to and including the ability to command self-annihilation. Once gained, that power is practically permanent, as it grants its possessor the means to remove the ability of its victim to act independently as a group in the interest of its own preservation.

The Bolsheviks understood very well how crucial press control and censorship was to their muderous goals. They seized control in Moscow on October 26, 1917. On October 27, “regulations were published governing the suppression of newspapers inciting to open rebellion against, or insubordination to, the Workmen's and Peasants' Government, on the ground that newspapers in the hands of the bourgeoisie, the enemies of the labouring people, are weapons not less dangerous than bombs and machine guns.”

There is an interesting, if horrifying, example of an analogous power manifested in the natural world.

The zombie-ant fungus takes control of an ant and forces it to act against the best interests of itself and its species, and in the interests of the fungus. Then it eats it from the inside, raises a shaft from behind the ant’s head, and showers the forest floor with its spores.

For the purposes of investigation, let the carpenter ant represent any human polity and the zombie-ant fungus represent the directing power behind the media control that had us destroying the Germans and, now, the Palestinians.

From Britannica:

The zombie-ant fungus begins its life cycle as a sticky spore on the forest floor. If the spore attaches to the body of a passing carpenter ant, it germinates infective hyphae (threadlike strands) to breach the insect’s exoskeleton.

The “exoskeleton” of an ant would be analogous to social and civic institutions—public libraries, The Committee to Save Woodland Park, health departments, the Boy Scouts, Georgians for Clean Elections, local school boards, and any association of members of society formed in the interests of the society.

Once successfully inside the ant body, the fungus grows and manipulates the ant’s behaviour, eventually positioning the ant in a warm, humid location near the ground that will best serve to distribute a new crop of fungal spores. After the ant dies, the fungus finishes digesting the cadaver from the inside out and, as its final act, erects a triumphant stalk from the base of its conquest’s head. The stalk releases spores from characteristic lateral cushions, and the cycle continues. The moniker “zombie-ant fungus” arises from the organism’s uncanny manipulation of its host to generate a number of wholly novel behaviours, reminiscent of a zombie. Once the fungal mass inside an infected ant reaches a critical size (usually about 16–24 days following infection), the ant is induced to leave its nest at different times than its regular foraging habits, and it fails to walk along established ant trails. Infected ants are generally unresponsive to external stimuli, including other ants.

Try to convince a Christian Zionist that the slaughter of innocent children in Gaza can’t possbly be part of “God’s plan.” They will be unresponsive to that obvious truth.

Sporadic convulsions eventually make the ant fall from the tree canopy back to the forest floor, where its movements become seemingly nondirected and aimless. However, apparently triggered by the time of day, the moribund ant is soon directed to climb a low-growing plant, orient its body specifically on the vegetation, and permanently lock its mandibles to firmly attach itself to the plant. This “death grip” is closely synchronized with the extent of infection and is the final act of the ant; death follows very shortly thereafter… Graveyards of dozens of infected ants, all with fungal stalks protruding from their bodies and anchored to leaves or twigs at roughly the same distance from the ground, are sometimes found and indicate just how precisely the fungus can control the dying behaviours of its victims.

That’s just mind-blowing. The spore develops into a fungus that commits various discrete actions as a single unit with a common purpose: to take over and direct the behavior of the ant, leading to the ant’s own death, for the continuation of the fungus species.

Research into the mechanisms behind the zombie-ant fungus suggests that the organism activates and suppresses certain ant genes throughout the infection to alter and control its behaviour. For example, the fungus suppresses a number of ant genes that are likely involved with immune- and stress-responses, thus creating more favourable conditions within the insect’s body.

To continue the analogy, say one of the traits that proved beneficial to human societies was the trait of “relative preference”—favoring those closer to you in humanity’s family tree over those farther away. You spend more time and effort and resources raising your own children than someone else’s. You watch more closely for threats to your own children and respond to perceived threats to them more aggressively. “Relative preference” can be thought of as analogous to an immune-response.

Suppression of the “relative-preference” gene.

If you could rename “relative preference” as something else, say “racism,” and convince a population that “racism” is very evil, you would have greatly weakened the population’s immune-response system and made conditions more favorable to a social pathogen.

Fungal cells are known to invade the muscle fibers of the host’s body and may affect the expression of genes involved in tryptophan metabolism, causing the tremors and biting behaviour. Although fungal cells do not seem to enter the ant brain directly, the fungus secretes a number of neuromodulatory agents, particularly guanobutyric acid and sphingosine, near both the central and peripheral nervous systems of its host.

If you could recast everything about a host population’s history as shameful, evil, or both, if you could redefine every interaction between members of that population as occurring within the context of that weaponized history—call it critical race theory—you would cause tremors at the very least, and very likely biting behavior as well. Critical race theory, communism, zionism, multiculturalism, and so on are the guanobutyric acids of Western society. Mass immigration is the sphingosine. The SPLC, the ADL, AIPAC, John Hagee, and so on are the fungal cells.

The fungus also contains a slew of unusual bacteria-like toxins, which may impair the chemical signals that allow the ant to communicate with other members of its nest.

All these censors share a common trait. They support the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which should give you an idea of just how toxic that definition is.

How are the carpenter ants fighting back?

Carpenter ants in areas with zombie-ant fungus have evolved a number of adaptations to limit their exposure to the parasite. Carpenter ants in infested areas tend to be more arboreal than those without the fungus threat, suggesting that they avoid the forest floor to limit exposure to the spores.

Stay off the forest floor. Don’t watch Fox News, or CNN, or OAN, or any other news organization that reported the 40 Beheaded Babies story—an obvious hoax—as news. They can’t be trusted. In general, news sources and social media that don’t allow uncensored commentary can’t be trusted.

They also practice social grooming and can remove spores from each other’s bodies before infection can occur.

Solidarity, brothers and sisters. Mutual assistance.

The ants have also been observed to carry infected members of the colony away from the nest and from their usual ant trails on the forest floor to reduce the spread of spores to high traffic areas, and they are known to actively avoid the graveyards of infected dead.

Expulsion.

About that “infected members of the colony” thing…

On Saturday, I met a sweet old lady. She said she was 78. At one point in our conversation, she said she watches Fox News because they “give it to you straight on the issues.”

“Even on Israel,” I asked?

“No,” she allowed, “they do sort of pussy-foot around on that issue.” That was a response I didn’t expect. She went on to say she “likes to watch the preachers in the mornings,” and one of them had pointed out that in the middle of Jerusalem is USA. (Sigh)

Come the revolution, people will no longer be susceptible to such inanities.

The old lady said she was okay with bombing civilians in Gaza because “terrorists have given up their humanity.” I take that to mean that when Christian Zionists say Jesus died for the sins of the world, there is an implied asterisk: “World” does not include those designated by the Jews who own Fox News as having given up their humanity.

“Even the little kids,” I asked her? “They also have given up their humanity?” She didn’t answer. She was no longer a sweet old lady. She was glaring at me with hostility—a sure sign she has succumbed to the hate fungus. She is an infected member of the colony.

Here is a horrifying video from The Great Reject

showing the actual process of a Jehovan hate fungus infecting its victims. (Warning: some viewers may find this video upsetting.)

As a cultural Christian, I cannot condone the idea that anyone can “give up their humanity” and be beyond the power of redemption. Even though the kids in the video above will leave this “school” as fungal cells and, thus, will be a menace to humanity, I still wouldn’t say they’ve “given up their humanity” and on those grounds should be bombed like those seven-year-old terrorists in Gaza are being bombed.

The analogy between the zombie ant and Western societies couldn’t be more apt. We are infected with the Jehovan hate fungus, which secretes its neuromodulatory agents through its control of the press. Until the advent of the Internet, that control was total and catastrophic. The Internet opened a chance for us to escape its grip. The hate fungus is going all out to take that chance away. The antisemitism laws are the primary means of accomplishing that and then watch AI be applied to every single word issued on the Internet.