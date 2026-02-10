One of the most detestable, debilitating aspects of modern existence in the West is being confronted with the great likelihood of violent death at the hands of sadistic monsters—with the fact that the greater the resistance, the greater the likelihood—with knowing that that resistance is futile.

Woe is us. And then…

With the FBI dump of the three million Mossad files, the political world is in flames. Everything in the whole world seems changed overnight.

If ever there were a time, we feel, if ever there were a time to free ourselves from the venomous tentacles of the Talmudic scourge—to escape the inescapable destruction planned for us by the psychopathic wilderness slaughter-god…

And we are hearing actual, serious calls for citizens to rise up, grab their pitchforks and torches, or, at least, their First and Second Amendments, and, um, head to Capitol Hill. Or, maybe, the county courthouse. And, you know, mill around threateningly outside until, like, dinnertime. Or kick-off.

But, could we actually escape the Jews? Could we wrench ourselves free—we and all humanity—and emerge from the Jehovan filth of twenty-five centuries (certainly sixteen centuries), gasping for breath, exhausted, bloodied, crippled by our own complicity and stinking of death, but joyous in the purifying sunlight? Could we?

This is, in fact, a very, very big question. So, as always, I turn to the Protocols of the Elders of Zion for answers.

The Protocols address the possibility of our escape several times in those 24 remarkable extracts. The one we’ll look at now is found in Protocol No. 9.

It reads:

You may say that the goyim will rise upon us, arms in hand, if they guess what is going on before the time comes; but in the West we have against this a manoeuvre of such appalling terror that the very stoutest hearts quail—the undergrounds, metropolitains, those subterranean corridors which, before the time comes, will be driven under all the capitals and from whence those capitals will be blown into the air with all their organizations and archives.

Nukes in the subways?

The Protocols first came to light among the gentiles in the 1890s, remember, when (in chronological order) London, Istanbul, Budapest, Glasgow, and Vienna were the only cities in the world with “undergrounds.” (NYC’s subway system wasn’t inaugurated until 1904. Chicago’s “L” opened in 1892, but was elevated.) So, not too shabby, prognostically speaking, for a “fabrication,” eh? Or “forgery.” Or “dangerous lie.” Or, whatever line the Holocaust Museum is pushing this week.

And let’s also remember that The Protocols predicted Jews would use blackmail against the powerful to control the governments of the goyim (their word).

From Protocol No. 8:

For a time, until there will no longer be any risk in entrusting responsible posts in our States to our brother-Jews, we shall put them in the hands of persons whose past and reputation are such that between them and the people lies an abyss, persons who, in case of disobedience to our instructions, must face criminal charges or disappear—this in order to make them defend our interests to their last gasp.

If you could write the preceding paragraph more than 125 years ago, you are exactly who you claim to be and the Holocaust Museum’s claim that The Protocols are “a dangerous lie” is nothing more than Jewish projection. No intellectually honest person could believe otherwise.

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion are so true and so important that the “Holocaust” Museum (which would never ever ever ever ever practice anything like deception ) devotes a whole display to denouncing them as “a dangerous lie.” There is probably no more unimpeachable testimony to their authenticity possible.

To which does the snake imagery from the Holocaust Museum display pictured above more aptly apply? The informal, disconnected population of those who developed antisemitic feelings after reading The Protocols and discovering that blackmail is among the methods Jews use to control gentile governments? Or does the imagery of a snake more readily represent Jefferey Epstein and his pedophile blackmail ring controlling gentile governments?

The funny thing about the graphic pictured above is that The Protocols themselves use the imagery of a snake encircling Europe to great effect to describe the progress over the centuries through the cities of Europe of what Douglas Reed describes as the moveable Talmudic government of the ruling center.

Here is the description, in a note to the 1905 edition of The Protocols, of the map provided:

A map of the course of the Symbolic Snake is shown as follows: Its first stage in Europe was in 429 B.C. in Greece, where, about the time of Pericles, the Snake first started eating into the power of that country. The second stage was in Rome in the time of Augustus, about 69 B.C. The third in Madrid in the time of Charles V. in A.D. 1552. The fourth in Paris about 1790, in the time of Louis XVI. The fifth in London from 1814 onwards (after the downfall of Napoleon). The sixth in Berlin in 1871 after the Franco-Prussian war. The seventh in St. Petersburg, over which is drawn the head of the Snake under the date of 1881. All these states which the Snake traversed have had the foundations of their constitutions shaken, Germany, with its apparent power, forming no exception to the rule. In economic conditions England and Germany are spared, but only till the conquest of Russia is accomplished by the Snake, on which at present [i.e., 1905] [sic] all its efforts are concentrated. The further course of the Snake is not shown on this map, but arrows indicate its next movement towards Moscow, Kieff, and Odessa. It is now well known to us to what extent the latter cities form the centres of the militant Jewish race. Constantinople is shown as the last stage of the Snake’s course before it reaches Jerusalem. (This map was drawn years before the occurrence of the “Young Turk”—i.e., Jewish—Revolution in Turkey.) [sic]

But are we really talking about nuclear devices (and dirty bombs! and whatever they used to bring down the Twin Towers!) hidden under the cities of all Western capitals? Yes. Yes, I think we are.

The threat is explicit: we will destroy them. And if they discover the plan for their destruction and rise against us, we will destroy them.

And so I, clear-pilled, look at the release of the three million Mossad files with a gimlet eye. I can see these files quite readily as gasoline thrown on the pyre on the top of which the West is bound, hand and foot.

Our situation, I can see—I can acknowledge, is hopeless.

We had too few Aaron Bushnells and too many Joe Bidens and Donald Trumps and Kenneth Copelands and John Hagees and Mike Huckabees and Mike Lawlers and George Clooneys and Ed Gillespies and Winston Churchills and Franklin Roosevelts and Woodrow Wilsons and Lyndon Johnsons and Tony Blairs and Alger Hisses and Angela Merkels. We had the simple-minded gullibility of the rank-and-file Democrats and the gullible venality of the rank-and-file Republicans and the personal cowardice of the liturgical Christians and the treasonous, mind-blowing stupidity of the Christian Zionists.

It isn’t reasonable to expect from any man the heroism of an Aaron Bushnell, however, and every situation is different. Aaron Bushnell had no children and was unlikely to ever, so he had latitude others don’t. But, at the same time, it is unworthy of a man of the West to sit, black-pilled and waiting, wise and inert, as fate, all stone, approaches; informed passivity is inexcusable, regardless of the excuse.

So, what can we do?

In 1956, Douglas Reed, a leading correspondent in Europe for The Times of London during the interwar years, wrote in his “Epilogue” to his monumental achievement, The Controversy of Zion:

In our time, I judge, a barbaric superstition born in antiquity and nurtured through the ages by a semi-secret priesthood, has returned to plague us in the form of a political movement supported by great wealth and power in all great capitals of the world. Through the two methods used, revolution from below and the corruption of governments from above, it has come far towards success in a fantastic ambition of achieving world dominion, using these two instruments to incite nations against each other. I cannot presume to judge what is evil; thinking makes it so. I only know what I feel to be evil; perhaps I am wrong. Anyway, by my own sensations and standards I have felt, during the labour of preparing this book, that I lived with evil. The forces which have been projected into the 20th Century, as from some dinosauric cavern, are superstitious ones. I have had a constant sense of contact with the minds of men like Ezekiel, who in barbarous times had barbarous thoughts. I had a distinct feeling of re-encounter with such minds in our present time, though in a place recently redeemed from barbarism, when I read a book, A Pattern of Islands, by Sir Arthur Grimble. His recounts the author’s experiences, early in the 20th Century, as a British colonial administrator in a remote group of Pacific islands, the Gilberts, where the people lived in a state of primeval superstition until 1892, when a British protectorate was proclaimed. I find an uncanny resemblance between the curses enumerated in Deuteronomy, which forms The Law of Zionist nationalism today, and the words of a curse on a cooking oven, used by these islands before the British came. The sorcerer, squatting naked in the dark before dawn over his enemy’s fireplace and stabbing it with a stick, mutters: “Spirit of madness, spirit of excrement, spirit of eating alive, spirit of rottenness! I stab the fire of his food, the fire of that man Naewa. Strike west of him, you! Strike east of him, you! Strike as I stab, strike death! Strangle him, madden him, shame him with rottenness! His liver heaves, it heaves, it is overturned and torn apart. His bowels heave, they heave, they are torn apart and gnawed. He is black mad, he is dead. It is finished: he is dead, dead, dead. He rots.” The comparison between this and many passages in Deuteronomy and Ezekiel is instructive in this time when the Talmud-Torah is literally invoked as The Law ordaining such deeds as that committed at Deir Yasin [the unprovoked Jewish massacre of innocent Arabs in a village near Jerusalem in 1948]; the statement of the Jewish Encyclopaedia, that the Talmud teaches belief in the literal efficacy of cursing, is also relevant. Such passages always occur to me when politicians invoke “the Old Testament”; each time I wonder if they have read it, and if they comprehend the relationship between these superstitions of antiquity and current events, brought about with their help. In my judgment we have to deal with a force, released on the world in the 20th Century, the leaders of which think in terms of such superstitions; to what else can Dr. Chaim Weizmann’s belated, tormented words have alluded, “… the resurgence of the old evil in a new and more horrible guise.” Only this element of dark superstition, in my estimate, can account for the fear to which the Jewish masses yield, when they surrender to Zionist nationalism. They were almost liberated from it by the century of emancipation and in another fifty years would have been involved in mankind, but now have been drawn back into its clutch. Again, I felt as if I were reading a description of the ghettoized masses in the Talmudic areas when I came across this description of pre-protectorate days in the Gilbert Islands: “A man with sixty generations of terror-struck belief whispering in his blood … was easy meat for the death magic … Generation on generation of sorcerers who willed evil, and of people who dreaded their power, had lived out their lives in these islands. The piled-up horror of their convictions had achieved, down the ages, a weight and shadow of its own, an ‘immanence that brooded over everything. It was man’s thoughts, more potent than ghosts, that haunted the habitation of men. One felt that practically anything could happen in that atmosphere.” “Men’s thoughts, more potent than ghosts, haunted the habitations of men.” The words seemed to me to apply to the condition of these masses, with more than sixty generations of such beliefs whispering to them, who towards the end of last century began to be wrested back from the daylight towards the tribal gloom. Again, the liberation so barely missed seemed to me to be described in these words of an old woman of the Gilbert Islands who remembered the earlier time: “Listen to the voices of the people in their lodges. We work in peace, we talk in peace, for the days of anger are gone … How beautiful is life in our villages, now that there is no killing and war is no more”; and these words, again, most strongly recall Jeremiah’s lament for the former happiness of Israel (”the kindness of thy youth, the love of thine espousals”) in his rebuke to the heresy of “treacherous Judah.” The feeling I had, in tracing the story of this ancient superstition and its re-emergence as a political force in our century, was that of contact with a living, evil thing. The destructive revolution, in my view, is part of it and I could have written exactly what an American diplomat, Mr. Frank Rounds, junior, wrote in his diary on Christmas Day of 1951: “In Moscow, you feel that evil exists as a thing, as a presence; that is my thought this Christmas Day.” In this 20th Century process, which I feel as an accompanying, evil presence, all of us now alive, Jew and Gentile, are involved, and most of us will see the denouement.

And, yet, Douglas Reed finished his monumental achievement and stashed the finished manuscript on top of his wardrobe, where it sat unread for two decades. It was only after his death that it was finally published.

But, also in his “Epilogue,” he writes:

I have seen more of the events of our century and of the secret perversions of national purposes than most, and have discovered through this experience that it was not all chance, but design. Therefore I have written a protest, but it is a protest against the suppression of truth, not against life.

And that remains our duty, despite any futility, for the truth itself is never unworthy, and protest against the suppression of truth is within the capacity of anyone.

Here is how easy that is. When you read or hear about someone being deplatformed, take a few minutes and send a message to PayPal or Stripe or whomever: I heard you demonetized “X” for writing what they think. Here’s why that makes you contemptible human beings. Only liars and tyrants want to control what others say. You should be ashamed.

And that’s it. It’s actually very effective. Just ask the sayanim.