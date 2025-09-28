Odysseus Unsheathed

Odysseus Unsheathed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
1d

What I admired most about this piece was that you had the guts to admit you were wrong about something.

That is what almost all of us need to learn how to do right now - admit we were wrong.

For the "normies," it's admitting they were wrong about Big Ticket items like covid. For those of us following substacks like this one, it probably has more to do with the Fine Print stuff.

But until enough of us are ready to drop our illusions, the Demonstration currently being put on by the Cosmos is going to have to continue. The show ain't over yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Craig Nelsen and others
ariadna's avatar
ariadna
3h

Thanks to Craig for his thoughtful and honest revision of his previous opinion but I consider the topic of Kirk’s life and assassination closed and have nothing left to say.

More important:

You can’t talk to Jews (or the Jew-naive non-Jews) about the Protocols because its provenance is not provable, i.e., they say it is just a fake anti-semitic screed cooked up by Jew haters?

No problem.

Here is something much better, in fact irrefutable, published in Israel by two rabbis in 2009 called Torat Hamelech (Royal Torah).

The Israeli authorities tried to forbid its publication but failed because religious Jews insisted it is a true presentation of the Jewish faith. (I side with the religious Jews on this...)

People wonder now about why would the Jews abandon all dissimulation and openly reveal their true demonic nature by publishing this.

I argued that:

"Their conviction that at this point dissimulation is no longer needed because the extent, depth and force of Jewish Power in the US and worldwide guarantees them impunity is what allows them to enjoy the open display of infinite Jewish arrogance.”

It is in fact the book of Kosher rules on how to kill gentile children and not only:

"“Anyone who transfers money from Jews to non-Jews must be killed, for the transfer of money leads to danger” (p. 184).”

I consider myself rather well informed about the Jewish Question in just about all its aspects but I had never heard about this book, and I found it mind blowing.

Grateful thanks are due to Israel Shamir (a Russian Jew converted to Eastern Orthodox Christianity) for his exposé in today's UR:

https://www.unz.com/ishamir/gaza-revelation/

In urge everyone to read Shamir’s article and share it widely.

It is important for the information about this heretofore unknown “special” Torah (at least unknown to the non-jewish world), not for Shamir’s comments, some of which are, sadly, falsehoods, like his claim that millions of Jews “left Jewry” and became communists. This is a claim that any reader of Craig’s series on the Bolshevik revolution would discard with contempt. But please read the article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Craig Nelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture