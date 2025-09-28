In Minnesota this past June 14, a Minnesota man shot and killed Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. The first political leader to issue a statement on the politically motivated murders was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The first news reports on the murders in Minnesota were from the Star-Tribune, the Minneapolis paper, and Minnesota Reformer, a non-profit news organization.

Three months later, a resident of Utah allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The first political leader to issue a statement on that politically motivated murder in Utah was Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, while the Russian newspaper, Izvestia, was the first major news organization to report on the Utah assassination.

Wait a minute. That makes no sense.

Okay, I double-checked and I was wrong about the Russians being the first to report on the Kirk murder. Just imagine what it would mean if they had been first. Talk about painting a big red “X” on yourself!

No, the first political leader to make a statement on Kirk’s public execution was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while the first news organization out with the story was the Jerusalem Post.

Now that makes sense, and that big, red “X” you see painted on Israel just means you hate Jews.

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, I think we can all agree that trying to make sense of Jewish antics can be challenging. For me, when the Jews confuse, I turn to The Protocols for clues.

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion surfaced in Russia at the end of the 19th Century. They describe the existence of a world program operated by a conspiratorial group of Jews whose goal is the annihilation or enslavement of all humanity and the world under the permanent dictatorship of a Jewish king ruling from Jerusalem—precisely the same program laid out in the Old Testament book of Deuteronomy.

Since their discovery by non-Jews, The Protocols have been the target of a relentless and intense campaign of suppression probably unrivaled in human history. When, some 20 years after their discovery, the Conspiracy they describe gained control of Russia, the penalty for mere possession of The Protocols was death.

The form of The Protocols is:

what we Jews have done

what we Jews are doing

what we Jews will do.

They are written in the voice of a member of the Conspiracy as if instructing a group of initiates. The main thrust of the effort to suppress them is and has always been the denial of their authenticity—the claim that they were written by non-Jews as a way to make other non-Jews hate Jews.

The explanatory power of The Protocols is such that, once absorbed, events like Charlie Kirk’s assassination can no longer be seen in the same way they would have been seen before. But that explanatory power alone isn’t enough to demonstrate their authenticity and overcome Jewish denials. They still could be conceivably the work of some evil genius somewhere and not necessarily a description of an actual program operating in the world.

It is the predictive aspect of that explanatory power that gives The Protocols their real force. It not only reinforces the explanatory power, but proves they are what they purport to be: a description of an actual program at work in the real world in the hands of an enduring conspiracy with the power to achieve its ends—the written plan for global Jewish supremacy. As such, they are an invaluable guidebook.

When I first learned of the Charlie Kirk assassination, I saw it immediately through a lens ground and polished over centuries and delivered to the gentiles more than 125 years ago:

…our kingdom will be distinguished by a despotism of such magnificent proportions as to be at any moment and in every place in a position to wipe out any goyim who oppose us by deed or word…

—Protocol No. 5

My starting assumption when I received a text from a friend on September 10 at 4:11 pm reading “Charlie Kirk was killed” was that the Conspiracy was behind the assassination. It had been years since I paid the slightest attention to Kirk and would not have been able to name the group he founded, but thanks to something written by some conspirator 125 years ago, I was as current on the details of the threat he faced as Charlie Kirk himself was. Maybe more so.

Bulletproof, Charlie? Your belief in “the fulfillment of prophecy” means nothing to a Jew except that you are easily duped—a typically befuddled Christian. It hardly makes you bulletproof.

Initially I saw Kirk as yet another victim of the YHWH Conspiracy in a very long list of victims—both Jew and gentile. As details emerged in the days following the murder, my assumption hardened into certainty that the Conspiracy was behind it.

Charlie Kirk might have been politically adept, or not, an organizational genius, or not, intelligent, or not. But, to the extent he had influence, it was purchased for him with Jewish money. Charlie Kirk failed to understand that that kind of influence is only ever on loan.

Had Charlie Kirk read the Protocols, he might have had a better understanding of his position as an agent of Zion and what that meant.

While preaching liberalism to the goyim we at the same time keep our own people and our agents in a state of unquestioning submission.

—Protocol No. 15

This is not how you do unquestioning submission:

After my last post, subscriber

, whose pill is crystal clear, took me to task for my assessment of Kirk as a hero in the same category as Aaron Bushnell.

My position was that Kirk still had a moral core left intact that made him unable to remain in the service of naked evil. I based that on the statements from Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson that he wanted out from under Israel’s boot and was undergoing a spiritual transformation, on his statement that he feared Israel was going to kill him, but primarily on his refusal to accept the $150 million Netanyahu had offered him to get back in line.

I also put heavy emphasis on the fact that he was captured by the Jews when he was only 18 years old—practically defenseless. There was the possibility there of redemption, I argued. ariadna disagreed, pointing out that his statements were egregious right up to the end. And that’s where we left it.

But ariadna is no lightweight, so it bothered me, and I went back and did more looking.

Charlie Kirk came from an Evangelical background and, after watching some of his interviews, I think his religious upbringing was probably more significant than his age in making him easy prey for the Conspiracy.

Evangelicals are the “vigorous Protestants”—the every-word-is-literally-God’s-word Protestants. There is no group of Christians in whom the disastrous consequences of the gigantic 4th Century theological blunder that attached the Old Testament of the Jews to the New Testament of the gentiles and gave them “equal divine authority” is more plainly discernible. The signatory on the Balfour Declaration was a “vigorous Protestant.”

An Evangelical has to believe simultaneously that the God who commanded us to love our enemies is the same God who commanded Jews to genocide their neighbors. If you can get your mind to worship that stark contradiction as God—that perverse impossibility as the highest moral ideal—you have no solid moral foundation at all. Any snake oil salesman with a Bible rap will be able to convince you that Jesus wants you to give him money so that Jews can slaughter children and steal their homes.

At 18, Charlie Kirk’s moral development was already stunted. He was a child when he was captured by child-killers. They provided him with a toxic moral code they called “Judeo-Christian.” Even the name is a contradiction.

Charlie spent thirteen years building TPUSA and in the process acquired great political power at a very young age. I doubt he had any idea that the people providing the funding were also opening doors behind the scenes and placing key staffers in his organization, all the while they filling his head with flattery and marveling at his political acumen.

They owned him. All Charlie Kirk had to do to continue his meteoric rise toward the presidency was to continue to say what he was told to say—to continue to be the tool the Jews were using to lead his people to their destruction.

But as he matured, Charlie Kirk began to chafe in the Zionist yoke. Unfortunately, I don’t see any evidence that his discontent was as a result of anything like offended principles or love for his people. It appears to me that Charlie Kirk had been beguiled into an inflated sense of his own power and importance, while in the same breath acknowledging his own powerlessness.

He didn’t like being ordered around like he was some 18-year-old. He wanted to “push back.”

If he had had the courage of the antisemites and read The Protocols, he might have seen the red line he was crossing.

[T]he peoples of the world…should recognize once for all that we are so strong, so inexpungible, so superabundantly filled with power, that in no case shall we take any account of them, and so far from paying any attention to their opinions or wishes, we are ready and able to crush with irresistible power all expression or manifestation thereof at every moment and in every place, that we have seized at once everything we wanted and shall in no case divide our power with them.

Protocol No. 11

was right. I was wrong. Charlie Kirk was no Aaron Bushnell.

Charlie Kirk’s indignation in these video clips strikes me as the kind of indignation that is meant to cover panic.

He isn’t eager to double down but at this point he doesn’t know what to do. But at least he wasn’t some antisemitic conspiracy theorist reading Russian forgeries.

A lot of people weighing in on this assassination object to the the-Jews-did-it theory on the grounds that it would have been much easier and cleaner to just dry up his funding while hitting him with some scandal. Again, The Protocols provide clarity from the distant past.

Our absolutism will in all things be logically consecutive and therefore in each one of its decrees our supreme will will be respected and unquestionably fulfilled: it will ignore all murmurs, all discontents of every kind and will destroy to the root every kind of manifestation of them in act by punishment of an exemplary character.

Protocol No. 15

It’s quite possible that the execution of Charlie Kirk was done in such an exceedingly public way for the same reason the genocide in Gaza is being done in such a public way. We have entered the exemplary phase.

This also explains Netanyahu’s very odd series of public denials that Israel had anything to do with Kirk’s murder. The one guaranteed result of those denials was that Israel would fall under suspicion. Coupled with the first-out-the-gate statements and news stories coming from Israel, I’d say there is a better than even chance the Conspiracy wants Israel to be blamed for exemplary reasons.

And here’s what lies ahead…

The supreme lord who will replace all now existing rulers, dragging on their existence among societies demoralized by us, societies that have denied even the authority of God, from whose midst breaks out on all sides the fire of anarchy, must first of all proceed to quench this all-devouring flame. Therefore he will be obliged to kill off those existing societies…

—Protocol No. 24

…with no chance of resistance…

…we shall make it our task to see that against us such things as plots shall no longer exist. With this purpose we shall slay without mercy all who take arms (in hand) to oppose our coming into our kingdom. Every kind of new institution of anything like a secret society will also be punished with death;

—Protocol No. 15

The blessing the Christian Zionists are still expecting for their support of the slaughter of children, promised to them in ancient times, is exactly the blessing—like Charlie Kirk’s—they deserve.

And how far-seeing were our learned elders in ancient times when they said that to attain a serious end it behooves us not to stop at any means or to count the victims sacrificed for the sake of that end. . . . We have not counted the victims of the seed of the goy cattle, though we have sacrificed many of our own, but for that we have now already given them such a position on the earth as they could not even have dreamed of. The comparatively small numbers of the victims from the number of ours have preserved our nationality from destruction.

If only those Protocols weren’t so damned antisemitic, I’d have had the courage to actually read them.

The recognition of our despot…will come when the people, utterly wearied by the irregularities and incompetence—a matter which we shall arrange for—of their rulers, will clamour: “Away with them and give us one king over all the earth who will unite us and annihilate the causes of discords—frontiers, nationalities, religions, State debts—who will give us peace and quiet, which we cannot find under our rulers and representatives.” But you yourselves perfectly well know that to produce the possibility of the expression of such wishes by all the nations it is indispensable to trouble in all countries the people’s relations with their governments so as to utterly exhaust humanity with dissension, hatred, struggle, envy and even by the use of torture, by starvation, by the inoculation of diseases, by poverty, so that the goyim see no other issue than to take refuge in our complete sovereignty in money and in all else.

Protocol No. 10

…by the inoculation of diseases…

During Covid, I declined to get vaxxed because I am a conspiracy theorist. I believe The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion are authentic and the conspiracy they describe exists. Millions—maybe hundreds of millions—of my people, had they read The Protocols, might have refused to get vaxxed rather than take the shot as well. On some level, those who have since died from adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines demonstrated they would rather die than be called an antisemite.