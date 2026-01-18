Shreveport is a city on the Red River in northwest Louisiana. With some 180,000 residents, it is the state’s third largest city. Its streets are in a state of disrepair. When you are driving an RV, you pay attention to how bad the streets are and Shreveport’s are bad, not Baltimore bad, but bad.

Shreveport’s population is more than half black and about a third white and has been in a slow decline for years. In 1994, an ambitious revitalization effort produced three “riverboat” casinos downtown. That number has since grown to seven. While the place isn’t as depressing as Las Vegas, it’s still pretty bleak.

Shreveport is also near the border with Texas, so there are enough Christian Zionists here to give the gloom a sinister aspect.

Their logo is the most menorah-looking crucifix I’ve ever seen. This place is big on “mission to the nations” stuff and something called “prophecy gospel,” my first encounter with that term. The rubes lap this shit up.

Shreveport is represented in Congress by the Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Speaker Johnson is a Christian Zionist; he is as loyal to Israel as any Jew is. And they don’t even have to pay him. Christians have to wait until after they die <wink><wink> to receive their reward for their loyalty to the Jews. But that doesn’t seem to have dampened Speaker Johnson’s enthusiasm for the job.

One thing Jews don’t like is when Palestinians dig tunnels under the internment camp they’ve put them in in Gaza. But the Palestinians do dig lots of tunnels. The Jews want that shit stopped and think Americans should pay the cost stopping it. For some reason, Congress agrees with the Jews and so we’ve been spending $50 million every year to keep Palestinians from digging tunnels. Then Israel did their October 7th thing, and, in the aftermath, we discovered those Palestinians had dug something like 400 miles of tunnels under where they live. That’s like digging a tunnel from Boston to Washington, DC and all the while we were spending $50 million per year to prevent them. I doubt the Jews could accomplish something like that even if we were spending $50 million per year to help.

So, did Speaker Johnson at least ask the Jews what they’ve been doing with all that money we’ve been sending them? Did you, Speaker Johnson? Did you ask?

No. Hell, no. One doesn’t serve the Jews by asking the Jews pointed questions. Under Speaker Johnson, a bill just passed in the House that jacks up the costs to us of trying to stamp out tunnel-digging in the Middle East from $50 million to $80 million per year.

That same bill, called the Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, puts us Americans on the hook for another $70 million per year to expand the program that was previously dedicated to countering unmanned aerial weapons systems. The program will now include unmanned systems in all warfighting domains.

So, what are we talking about here? Artificial intelligence? Gene modification? Biological warfare? Weather manipulation? Mass behavior modification? Disinformation flow channeling? Algorithmically targeted assassinations?

But, whatever the warfighting domain, the $70 million will fund

Collaborative research initiatives involving government, private sector, and academic institutions in the United States and Israel. Joint training exercises and information-sharing mechanisms to maximize the sharing of technical expertise, data, and tactics related to emerging unmanned systems and related threats. Development of joint technical requirements. Collaborative development and evaluation of novel systems with defense industry partners. Coordination with acquisition program offices of the United States and Israel military service departments, components, and commands to expedite deployment of relevant systems and enhance military readiness.

In other words, it will cost us $70 million to give Israel access to everything in some of the most cutting-edge research areas, letting them take from it what they want.

The bill also convenes the U.S.-Israel Defense Industrial Base Working Group to study the potential for defense industrial base integration between the United States and Israel, including the possibility of inclusion into the national technology and industrial base.

It also increases the frequency and complexity of military exercises conducted jointly between the US and Israel.

This legislation also sets up a Defense Innovation Unit—an office set up in Israel by the US military to collaborate with the Israeli military and Israeli private industry in the development of dual-use technology (tech, e.g., GPS, with commercial and military application) to counter dual-use developments in China and Iran. (Um, this may be an awkward time to bring this up, but isn’t it Israel that has been stealing US military technology for decades and selling it to China?)

And let’s compare Israel to our adversaries, since you brought them up. Iran hasn’t invaded another country in 2,000 years; Israel bombs one of its neighbors every Wednesday. Russia has never attacked an American ship in international waters; Israel knowingly and deliberately attacked the USS Liberty in 1967. No Muslim has ever been convicted of espionage against the United States; dozens of Jews have.



But, none of that matters to the Speaker of the House. Mike Johnson, according to Wikipedia, says God’s Word is the source of all truth. God’s Word trumps the truth of actual events that actually occurred. Jews are God’s chosen people, period.

The House has also passed the Financial Services and General Government and National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026, in which not less than $6,500,000 is made available for refugees (Jews only) resettling in Israel. Thus, as more and more of us Americans slip into poverty, we are paying for both the depopulation of Palestine and the repopulation of it as well.

And look how ugly we are.

In this bill, any governing entity of a new Palestinian state must demonstrate commitment to a peaceful co-existence with Israel. How about that? We won’t allow the Palestinians to have a country unless they demonstrate a commitment to a peaceful co-existence with the country that was actively committing genocide against them even as the bill was being written.

Also, the governing entity of a new Palestinian state should enact a constitution assuring the rule of law, an independent judiciary, and respect for human rights. The monumental hypocrisy would be laughable, if it weren’t so malignant.

Thoroughly disgusted by Mike Johnson’s slavish devotion to an alien people at the expense of his own, I decided to stop by Mike Johnson’s district office in Shreveport to remonstrate with a staffer. The office was in a new building that appeared to be part of a new medical/office complex plopped down amid some fields well away from the city. The door to the office was locked and a sign on the door told visitors that the Congressman’s office was available to his constituents by appointment only.

I left a note on the door that said , “Rep. Johnson, your support for the genocide in Israel is making us the most hated people on the planet. Please reconsider.“

I take the world program for Jewish supremacy as described in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion as true fact, which leaves me generally more clear-sighted than the person who takes what he reads in the Washington Post as true fact and won’t read the Protocols because he fears he’ll be called names.

Those of us who don’t suffer from such playground fears look back a century and see clearly how the Jews have taken control of the civil authority in our country, and that explains how, on December 10, I could call US belligerence toward Venezuela an Israeli flex and have it demonstrated so powerfully three weeks later when Trump shared the stage with Netanyahu for the capture of Maduro.

The legislation above is something different. It’s not consolidating Jewish power over the civil authority. It’s not serving as a conduit for massive arms or wealth transfers from gentiles to Jews. With a Christian Zionist—i.e., a mindless slave—in the Speaker’s chair, the GOP is producing legislation enabling the absorption of the military apparatus itself into the monstrous cult of the psychopathic wilderness slaughter-god.

What else could be the meaning of “defense industrial base integration between the United States and Israel?”

And since I don’t care if someone calls me an antisemite, I am aware that Bolshevism was a Jewish movement and that the Talmudic conspiracy described in the Protocols is the same conspiracy that laid Russia to waste, and is the same conspiracy that produced WWI, WWII, Israel, and the slaughter of the Palestinians. And that makes the absorption of the US military apparatus particularly worrisome.

When the conspiracy took power in Russia, it succeeded in absorbing large chunks of the Russian military. The results for the Russian people were horrific. The results will likely be horrific for us.

So, I was thinking about this after I left Speaker Johnson’s district office out in the hayfield and I had this idea.

I will no longer be complicit in genocide.

I’d no sooner made the decision to park in this spot until I got arrested or…somethjng, when my RV’s engine caught on fire. I’m not even kidding. Just burning away, and I’m standing there in disbelief. I put out the fire, but, now, of course, more repairs.

Somewhere, there is a pack of rabbis hopping in a circle, chanting curses against RVs.

So, here I sit in a broken RV in a broken country, broke, waiting to burn up. The management of the truck stop by great good fortune I rolled into has been giving me food out of charity, and the employees, too, even paying with their own money for both me and my old dog.

The Antidote to the Rabbinate

I had to come over to Louisiana to straighten out bureaucratic tangles I’d been trying to straighten out from Texas since May. It has been holding up a lot of my income. I got it done in one day in Louisiana. Republican Texas intentionally makes it difficult, I’ve been told. Christian Zionists cheer when food stamp benefits are cut for poor Americans, and cheer louder when billions are shoveled to the genocidal slaughter-god.

But a new day is coming.