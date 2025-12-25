A few minutes ago, I was pulling out of a gas station on the Osage Indian Reservation in Oklahoma and I heard a guy yell, “Right on, brother!” I looked and there was a Native-looking guy with his fist in the air saluting the Aaron Bushnell mural on the side of my RV.

Right on, brother!

Does it carry extra weight if a Native dude salutes your anti-genocide mural?

It did to me. Here’s why.

Yesterday, I pulled into a laundromat in Emporia, Kansas. An alt-kind-of-looking guy standing in front said, as I exited the RV with my bag of laundry, Welcome, traveler.

Thanks, I said. I went inside and walked over to one of the large machines, loaded my clothes, poured in the detergent, but, before I could drop in any quarters, the employee working there—a kindly, toothless, old white lady, said, Your load is already paid for.

Huh? I looked over, and there was the alt-guy, waving. Oh, thank you, I said. He’s probably in support of my anti-genocide campaign, I thought to myself, and wanted to show it.

Anyway, we started talking. Who was Aaron Bushnell? He was the active-duty American serviceman who self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, in February, 2024 to protest US involvement in committing genocide for Israel.

Oh, yeah, I remember that, he said. That’s a rough way to go.

Yeah, I said. He could’ve walked away at any time but he chose to go through with it. A very rare level of courage, I said. He gave his life for his people and he wanted to make sure his people noticed. That’s why I drive this RV around—honoring his sacrifice and helping him make sure we notice the genocide we are helping the Jews commit against an innocent people.

There is a certain blank wall defense that seems to pop up with many people the minute you mention the word “Jews.” But this guy was a Christian Zionist, so his blank wall was almost as if he had been seized by the zombie fungus.

The thing I like about Emporia, he said, is that we are so diverse. We have an Islamic Center downtown, he said, and waited for the magnificence of the fact to penetrate. We have a large Latino community, and I love that, he said. I love it that families can come here for freedom. This country was founded on genocide—the greatest in history—and I feel we owe it to the world to share what was stolen.

We argued for a bit, but it was like arguing with a carrot. In the end, I let him pray for me that my eyes would be opened and I was on my way.

So, the Christian defends genocide on the grounds the Native Americans suffered genocide at the hands of the whites, while an an actual Native American salutes mny anti-genocide mural.

Christian Zionism is a disease.

BTW, I don’t know whether this is the case in the rest of the country, but, around here, everybody says “Merry Christmas” to each other. So, now I have this urge to start saying “Happy Holidays,” but I am old enough and wise enough now to understand that that’s just a function of my naturally contrarian nature and I’m fighting the urge.

Merry Christmas, everyone.

Or,

Buy Me a Coffee

Let me assure our supporters that your support is absolutely essential.